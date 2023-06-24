Tobias Harris’ father/agent says 76ers have not used ‘assassin scorer’ son properly

By Jun 24, 2023, 9:11 PM EDT
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
0 Comments

NBA teams are used to dealing with parents who have strong opinions about how their son should be used — or is being misused — in the rotation. Teams know how to walk the line between letting the parents vent and shrugging them off — even the loud ones.

Torrel Harris, the father of Tobias Harris, is a little different because Torrel is also the CEO of Unique Sports Management International and the agent for his son. Torrel was recently on the “Business of Sports” podcast, with Bloomberg’s Michael Barr and Damian Sassower, and talked about how now-fired coach Doc Rivers and the 76ers used his son (hat tip Liberty Ballers). Does Torrel think Philadelphia uses his son properly?

“Personally, I don’t think so. The reason I say that, well Tobias is an assassin scorer. I mean they can’t stop him. Nobody in the league can stop him. So he’s proven that over his career even when he was with the Clippers he was an assassin scorer….

“And then [L.A.] traded him ’cause they got too good… So they traded him to the Sixers. Ever since the Sixers,’ they put him in the corner.”

Harris can get buckets, but he was the fourth option for the 76ers and Doc Rivers last season, and likely would be again for Nick Nurse. Harris is behind MVP Joel Embiid, James Harden (who likely re-signs) and Tyrese Maxey in the pecking order. Harris averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds a game last season, with an impressive 60.2 true shooting percentage. The concern from the 76ers perspective isn’t as much Harris’ role or production, it’s paying their fourth option $39.3 million next season (29% of the salary cap for the fourth option is unsustainable with the new CBA).

Which is why the 76ers have explored trading Harris, who is entering the final year of this contract. There is plenty of interest in the veteran, with the Suns, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Jazz, Cavaliers, Pacers and Pistons all expressing interest around the draft, reports Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The challenge is the Sixers don’t want just to shed salary, they are contenders and want people who can help them win back — and GM Daryl Morey is asking for “outrageous packages in return.” For example, Pompey reports Morey asked the Cavaliers for Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and a draft pick (a laughably ridiculous offer). While 76ers fans could argue that is just the always high starting point of the talks, Pompey also reports other teams feel Morey “isn’t negotiating in good faith.”

Take all of this with a grain of salt, everyone is spinning things right now, including sources from teams trying to trade for Harris. However, Morey trying to drive an unreasonable bargain is not out of character. If the 76ers re-sign Harden at market value they will be deep into the luxury tax and above the second apron, which may make trading Harris more of a priority.

It sounds like Harris’ agent/father would be good with a trade to a team putting the ball in his son’s hands, especially in a contract year.

Here is more on the 76ers

2023 NBA Draft
2023 NBA Draft tracker, with pick-by-pick analysis of selections, trades
Charlotte Hornets v Philadelphia 76ers
Is momentum swinging toward Harden staying in Philadelphia?
Legendary sixth man Lou Williams officially announces retirement

Knicks decline $15.6 million option on Derrick Rose, making him a free agent

By Jun 24, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT
Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images
0 Comments

Derrick Rose is still a Tom Thibodeau favorite and, by all accounts, was a strong and steadying voice in the Knicks locker room last season.

However, at age 34 and after 14 NBA seasons, he’s not the same player and this season fell out of the Knicks rotation. That’s why the Knicks have declined Rose’s $15.6 million player option for next season, making the veteran a free agent. This move was not a surprise, but Steve Prosper of Newsday broke that it would be official.

The Knicks can re-sign Rose on a far more affordable contract and that is not out of the question, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

It would not be surprising to see the Knicks or another team snap up Rose on a veteran minimum contract to be a steadying voice in the locker room and a third or fourth point guard on the roster. Rose is someone many of the younger players in the league grew up watching — back when Rose was an MVP and All-NBA level player — and is the model of putting in the work to get back on the court after injuries. He can be a good influence in the right young locker room. Or back in New York.

Here is more on the Knicks

2023 NBA Draft
2023 NBA Draft tracker, with pick-by-pick analysis of selections, trades
Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards
Five potential trade partners for Bradley Beal, Wizards
2023 NBA Playoffs - Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks
Edwards, Brunson, Reaves reportedly among commitments to play for USA at...

Paolo Banchero commits to play for USA at 2023 World Cup

By Jun 24, 2023, 12:31 PM EDT
Orlando Magic v Miami Heat
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
0 Comments

As recently as a year ago, Paolo Banchero talked about playing for Italy this summer at the World Cup (his mother holds Italian citizenship and Banchero has an Italian passport).

But in a coup, the NBA Rookie of the Year reportedly has changed his mind and will now represent the USA this summer, a story broken by Shams Charania and Joe Varden of The Athletic.

As a big who can handle the ball and create his own shot, Banchero’s game should fit well in the international style of play, although coach Steve Kerr will hope he shoots better than 29.8% from 3 (as he did last season for Orlando). Banchero knows how to get downhill and finish, especially in transition, and Kerr wants his team to run a lot in this tournament.

We now know all but one of the 12-man roster expected to represent the USA this summer. Here is the roster as we know it:

Paolo Banchero
Mikal Bridges
Jalen Brunson
Anthony Edwards
Tyrese Haliburton
Brandon Ingram
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Cam Johnson
Walker Kessler
Bobby Portis
Austin Reaves

The roster almost feels like a who’s who of rising stars in the NBA, but it lacks international experience — not one of those players has ever suited up in a World Cup or Olympics before.

The World Cup tips off in late August in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, and is the primary qualifier for the Paris Olympics. A total of 32 teams from around the globe will descend on those countries — Team USA will play all its games in Manilla — and begin play in the group stage, where the teams are divided into eight groups of four. The top two teams in each group advance to the 16-team, tournament-style knockout round. The USA is in Group C with Greece (likely led by Giannis Antetokounmpo), New Zealand and Jordan.

The USA will conduct a training camp in Las Vegas in August, after which they will play Puerto Rico in an exhibition before heading to Abu Dhabi and, eventually, the World Cup.

Check out more on the World Cup

Utah Jazz v Sacramento Kings
Walker Kessler, Cam Johnson in for Team USA at World Cup; will Jokić play...
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors
Add Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Ingram to USA World Cup roster
2023 NBA Playoffs - Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks
Edwards, Brunson, Reaves reportedly among commitments to play for USA at...

Large crowd greets Victor Wembanyama as he arrives in San Antonio

Associated PressJun 24, 2023, 9:58 AM EDT
0 Comments

SAN ANTONIO – The chants from hundreds of fans, some of whom waited outside for hours in nearly 100-degree heat, started at the very moment Victor Wembanyama stepped out of the private plane that carried him to his new NBA home.

“Wem-V-P!”

“Wem-V-P!”

“Wem-V-P!”

And the NBA’s newest No. 1 draft pick – a star without having even played a game in the league yet – reveled in his first San Antonio moment, waving at the fans and letting them know how much he was enjoying it all.

Wembanyama arrived in San Antonio on Friday afternoon. He was a few hours behind schedule; Spurs fans had waited a long time for something like this, so a little more waiting did nothing to dampen the welcome they gave the generational talent from France who is expected to put the franchise on his back and carry it back to prominence as quickly as possible.

“This is love. This is family,” said Spurs fan Gabriela Hernandez of San Antonio, who braved the sun and extreme heat just to get a glimpse of the arrival. “This is what family does.”

Wembanyama will hold his introductory news conference in San Antonio on Saturday. He was drafted by the Spurs on Thursday night in New York, and arrived in San Antonio shortly before 4 p.m. Central time Friday.

One fan carried a sign asking Wembanyama to marry her daughter. Another man was dressed like an alien; that was the word LeBron James used last fall to describe the 7-foot-3 teen who just took his team to the French league finals. There were dozens of people in Wembanyama jerseys already, some from France, some the Spurs version.

His plane got a water-cannon salute from fire officials as it taxied to a stop, and even the police officers on motorcycles assigned to escort Wembanyama’s vehicle out of the private airport got caught up in the joy of the moment. Wembanyama stopped and shook each of their hands as he made his way to the van, even posing for pictures.

“I think it just shows the culture of San Antonio and the people here,” said Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, who was at the draft on Thursday night and flew back Friday about a half-hour before Wembanyama arrived. “Things are very exciting. He’s a very exciting prospect. It’s going to be a lot of fun. … It shows how much love we want to show to him and that it’s a family here and that he has nothing to stress about. It’s going to be good.”

They’re hoping for great, actually.

The Spurs struck gold – as in, trophy gold – with their past No. 1 picks, a pair of centers named David Robinson and Tim Duncan. Both became San Antonio royalty, both ended up in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, and now Wembanyama will try with his size 20.5 foot to follow their massive footsteps. The Spurs haven’t won a title since 2014, haven’t won a playoff series since 2017 and haven’t even made the playoffs since 2019.

But with Wembanyama, they’re instantly the talk of the town again – maybe the talk of the league, too.

“I can’t speak for the city. I know how excited they are and how excited they were when we ended up with the first pick,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Thursday night, shortly after the selection became official. “But the city has always had a love affair with the Spurs, so it doesn’t change no matter who we pick or what year it is.

“They’ve always been loyal, faithful fans who enjoy the Spurs and the players in return have always understood their responsibility to the city. We didn’t do anything different in preparation. We are who we are, and the city has always supported us.”

It was 98 degrees (37 Celsius) outside when the plane landed. Add in the humidity, and it felt like 108. The UV index was listed at 11, or extreme. And some of the fans waited and waited and waited for hours, some under umbrellas, one in a wheelchair, a few sharing bottles of water and other drinks they brought for the Wemby stakeout, and a few others buying cold drinks from an enterprising fan armed with a cooler and a bullhorn across the street from the air strip.

When Wembanyama arrived, nobody could hear the bullhorn anymore.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Sochan said. “I think he’s ready.”

A few moments later, Wembanyama gave San Antonio a wave. Day 1 in his new home was underway.

Here is more on Wembanyama

2023 NBA Draft
Winners and losers from 2023 NBA Draft. Starting with the Spurs
2023 NBA Draft
2023 NBA Draft tracker, with pick-by-pick analysis of selections, trades
Victor Wembanyama visits with Media during 2023 NBA Draft week in New York City
Wembanyama poised, confident, ready for his moment at NBA draft

Report: Siakam will not re-sign with team that trades for him, could tamp down market

By Jun 24, 2023, 9:38 AM EDT
Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Sacramento Kings had interest. So did the Atlanta Hawks. However, more than just those two teams called the Toronto Raptors before the draft to talk possible Pascal Siakam trade.

However, a post-draft Tweet from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT could throw water on the Siakam market before the smoke becomes a fire.

Siakam wants to play his entire career in Toronto, a source close to the player told Doug Smith of The Toronto Star. As for the Raptors front office, they saw the Tweet but it does not change their plans, Raptors GM Bobby Webster told Smith.

“It popped right before the draft and we kind of just had a quick chat about it,” Webster said Thursday. “But, no, generally we’re not going to talk about any of that stuff publicly.”

What direction the Raptors will go — try to run it back with a talented roster and a new coach, or start to break up their core and go a new direction — is something other front offices have been trying to figure out among mixed signals. The Raptors may prefer to tweak their roster rather than overhaul it, and any moves could start with free agent Fred VanVleet. Siakam is also at the heart of the “what’s next?” questions.

Siakam was an All-Star last season and is a two-time All-NBA player who averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game last season. He has a well-rounded offensive game (although he can be a bit ball dominant) and is also a plus defender. Siakam is set to make $37.9 million next season and then become an unrestricted free agent. Saying he would not re-sign anywhere is one way to have some control over the trade market.

After a disappointing season where they missed the playoffs, Toronto fired coach Nick Nurse and hired player development specialist Darko Rajaković. To some that signaled a change in direction for the Raptors, and teams engaged them in talks around Siakam and OG Anunoby. However, no deals got done.

We’ll see if any get done now.

Check out more on the Raptors

2023 NBA Draft
2023 NBA Draft tracker, with pick-by-pick analysis of selections, trades
Boulogne-Levallois v AS Monaco Basket - Betclic Elite
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Town
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Minnesota not looking to trade Towns, is...