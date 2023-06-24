Paolo Banchero commits to play for USA at 2023 World Cup

By Jun 24, 2023, 12:31 PM EDT
As recently as a year ago, Paolo Banchero talked about playing for Italy this summer at the World Cup (his mother holds Italian citizenship and Banchero has an Italian passport).

But in a coup, the NBA Rookie of the Year reportedly has changed his mind and will now represent the USA this summer, a story broken by Shams Charania and Joe Varden of The Athletic.

As a big who can handle the ball and create his own shot, Banchero’s game should fit well in the international style of play, although coach Steve Kerr will hope he shoots better than 29.8% from 3 (as he did last season for Orlando). Banchero knows how to get downhill and finish, especially in transition, and Kerr wants his team to run a lot in this tournament.

We now know all but one of the 12-man roster expected to represent the USA this summer. Here is the roster as we know it:

Paolo Banchero
Mikal Bridges
Jalen Brunson
Anthony Edwards
Tyrese Haliburton
Brandon Ingram
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Cam Johnson
Walker Kessler
Bobby Portis
Austin Reaves

The roster almost feels like a who’s who of rising stars in the NBA, but it lacks international experience — not one of those players has ever suited up in a World Cup or Olympics before.

The World Cup tips off in late August in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, and is the primary qualifier for the Paris Olympics. A total of 32 teams from around the globe will descend on those countries — Team USA will play all its games in Manilla — and begin play in the group stage, where the teams are divided into eight groups of four. The top two teams in each group advance to the 16-team, tournament-style knockout round. The USA is in Group C with Greece (likely led by Giannis Antetokounmpo), New Zealand and Jordan.

The USA will conduct a training camp in Las Vegas in August, after which they will play Puerto Rico in an exhibition before heading to Abu Dhabi and, eventually, the World Cup.

Knicks decline $15.6 million option on Derrick Rose, making him a free agent

By Jun 24, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT
Derrick Rose is still a Tom Thibodeau favorite and, by all accounts, was a strong and steadying voice in the Knicks locker room last season.

However, at age 34 and after 14 NBA seasons, he’s not the same player and this season fell out of the Knicks rotation. That’s why the Knicks have declined Rose’s $15.6 million player option for next season, making the veteran a free agent. This move was not a surprise, but Steve Prosper of Newsday broke that it would be official.

The Knicks can re-sign Rose on a far more affordable contract and that is not out of the question, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

It would not be surprising to see the Knicks or another team snap up Rose on a veteran minimum contract to be a steadying voice in the locker room and a third or fourth point guard on the roster. Rose is someone many of the younger players in the league grew up watching — back when Rose was an MVP and All-NBA level player — and is the model of putting in the work to get back on the court after injuries. He can be a good influence in the right young locker room. Or back in New York.

Large crowd greets Victor Wembanyama as he arrives in San Antonio

Associated PressJun 24, 2023, 9:58 AM EDT
SAN ANTONIO – The chants from hundreds of fans, some of whom waited outside for hours in nearly 100-degree heat, started at the very moment Victor Wembanyama stepped out of the private plane that carried him to his new NBA home.

“Wem-V-P!”

“Wem-V-P!”

“Wem-V-P!”

And the NBA’s newest No. 1 draft pick – a star without having even played a game in the league yet – reveled in his first San Antonio moment, waving at the fans and letting them know how much he was enjoying it all.

Wembanyama arrived in San Antonio on Friday afternoon. He was a few hours behind schedule; Spurs fans had waited a long time for something like this, so a little more waiting did nothing to dampen the welcome they gave the generational talent from France who is expected to put the franchise on his back and carry it back to prominence as quickly as possible.

“This is love. This is family,” said Spurs fan Gabriela Hernandez of San Antonio, who braved the sun and extreme heat just to get a glimpse of the arrival. “This is what family does.”

Wembanyama will hold his introductory news conference in San Antonio on Saturday. He was drafted by the Spurs on Thursday night in New York, and arrived in San Antonio shortly before 4 p.m. Central time Friday.

One fan carried a sign asking Wembanyama to marry her daughter. Another man was dressed like an alien; that was the word LeBron James used last fall to describe the 7-foot-3 teen who just took his team to the French league finals. There were dozens of people in Wembanyama jerseys already, some from France, some the Spurs version.

His plane got a water-cannon salute from fire officials as it taxied to a stop, and even the police officers on motorcycles assigned to escort Wembanyama’s vehicle out of the private airport got caught up in the joy of the moment. Wembanyama stopped and shook each of their hands as he made his way to the van, even posing for pictures.

“I think it just shows the culture of San Antonio and the people here,” said Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, who was at the draft on Thursday night and flew back Friday about a half-hour before Wembanyama arrived. “Things are very exciting. He’s a very exciting prospect. It’s going to be a lot of fun. … It shows how much love we want to show to him and that it’s a family here and that he has nothing to stress about. It’s going to be good.”

They’re hoping for great, actually.

The Spurs struck gold – as in, trophy gold – with their past No. 1 picks, a pair of centers named David Robinson and Tim Duncan. Both became San Antonio royalty, both ended up in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, and now Wembanyama will try with his size 20.5 foot to follow their massive footsteps. The Spurs haven’t won a title since 2014, haven’t won a playoff series since 2017 and haven’t even made the playoffs since 2019.

But with Wembanyama, they’re instantly the talk of the town again – maybe the talk of the league, too.

“I can’t speak for the city. I know how excited they are and how excited they were when we ended up with the first pick,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Thursday night, shortly after the selection became official. “But the city has always had a love affair with the Spurs, so it doesn’t change no matter who we pick or what year it is.

“They’ve always been loyal, faithful fans who enjoy the Spurs and the players in return have always understood their responsibility to the city. We didn’t do anything different in preparation. We are who we are, and the city has always supported us.”

It was 98 degrees (37 Celsius) outside when the plane landed. Add in the humidity, and it felt like 108. The UV index was listed at 11, or extreme. And some of the fans waited and waited and waited for hours, some under umbrellas, one in a wheelchair, a few sharing bottles of water and other drinks they brought for the Wemby stakeout, and a few others buying cold drinks from an enterprising fan armed with a cooler and a bullhorn across the street from the air strip.

When Wembanyama arrived, nobody could hear the bullhorn anymore.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Sochan said. “I think he’s ready.”

A few moments later, Wembanyama gave San Antonio a wave. Day 1 in his new home was underway.

Report: Siakam will not re-sign with team that trades for him, could tamp down market

By Jun 24, 2023, 9:38 AM EDT
The Sacramento Kings had interest. So did the Atlanta Hawks. However, more than just those two teams called the Toronto Raptors before the draft to talk possible Pascal Siakam trade.

However, a post-draft Tweet from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT could throw water on the Siakam market before the smoke becomes a fire.

Siakam wants to play his entire career in Toronto, a source close to the player told Doug Smith of The Toronto Star. As for the Raptors front office, they saw the Tweet but it does not change their plans, Raptors GM Bobby Webster told Smith.

“It popped right before the draft and we kind of just had a quick chat about it,” Webster said Thursday. “But, no, generally we’re not going to talk about any of that stuff publicly.”

What direction the Raptors will go — try to run it back with a talented roster and a new coach, or start to break up their core and go a new direction — is something other front offices have been trying to figure out among mixed signals. The Raptors may prefer to tweak their roster rather than overhaul it, and any moves could start with free agent Fred VanVleet. Siakam is also at the heart of the “what’s next?” questions.

Siakam was an All-Star last season and is a two-time All-NBA player who averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game last season. He has a well-rounded offensive game (although he can be a bit ball dominant) and is also a plus defender. Siakam is set to make $37.9 million next season and then become an unrestricted free agent. Saying he would not re-sign anywhere is one way to have some control over the trade market.

After a disappointing season where they missed the playoffs, Toronto fired coach Nick Nurse and hired player development specialist Darko Rajaković. To some that signaled a change in direction for the Raptors, and teams engaged them in talks around Siakam and OG Anunoby. However, no deals got done.

We’ll see if any get done now.

Suns reportedly may hold on to Ayton, not trade him for depth

By Jun 23, 2023, 9:12 PM EDT
Kevin Durant. Devin Booker. Bradley Beal.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia led the charge to trade for Beal and with that pushed Phoenix to the classic “big three” model — and blasted through the luxury tax’s second apron. But do the Suns have enough depth to win? A lack of depth saw the Suns (before Beal) get bounced by the Nuggets in the playoffs. It’s led to a lot of speculation that Phoenix would trade Deandre Ayton and his $32.5 million for next season to get two or three solid rotation players back to add depth.

Don’t bet on it, reports John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in Phoenix, one of the most connected people covering the Suns.

This is why you have seen new coach Frank Vogel talking up Ayton at every opportunity — he knows he might need the former No. 1 pick and wants him focused. While plenty of front offices around the league like Ayton, they don’t like him at three years, $102 million guaranteed. The market for Ayton was lukewarm.

With that, it makes sense to bring him back. Cameron Payne is under contract and they can re-sign Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Damion Lee.

Is that enough? There’s not much margin for error in a West with the Nuggets not going anywhere, but if Vogel can get the roster to defend — a lot of Ayton in drop coverage — and the Suns can get to the playoffs healthy they are a threat. It’s a long road.

And Ayton is likely making that road trip with them.

