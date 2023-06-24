Large crowd greets Victor Wembanyama as he arrives in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The chants from hundreds of fans, some of whom waited outside for hours in nearly 100-degree heat, started at the very moment Victor Wembanyama stepped out of the private plane that carried him to his new NBA home.

“Wem-V-P!”

“Wem-V-P!”

“Wem-V-P!”

And the NBA’s newest No. 1 draft pick – a star without having even played a game in the league yet – reveled in his first San Antonio moment, waving at the fans and letting them know how much he was enjoying it all.

Wembanyama arrived in San Antonio on Friday afternoon. He was a few hours behind schedule; Spurs fans had waited a long time for something like this, so a little more waiting did nothing to dampen the welcome they gave the generational talent from France who is expected to put the franchise on his back and carry it back to prominence as quickly as possible.

“This is love. This is family,” said Spurs fan Gabriela Hernandez of San Antonio, who braved the sun and extreme heat just to get a glimpse of the arrival. “This is what family does.”

Wembanyama will hold his introductory news conference in San Antonio on Saturday. He was drafted by the Spurs on Thursday night in New York, and arrived in San Antonio shortly before 4 p.m. Central time Friday.

One fan carried a sign asking Wembanyama to marry her daughter. Another man was dressed like an alien; that was the word LeBron James used last fall to describe the 7-foot-3 teen who just took his team to the French league finals. There were dozens of people in Wembanyama jerseys already, some from France, some the Spurs version.

His plane got a water-cannon salute from fire officials as it taxied to a stop, and even the police officers on motorcycles assigned to escort Wembanyama’s vehicle out of the private airport got caught up in the joy of the moment. Wembanyama stopped and shook each of their hands as he made his way to the van, even posing for pictures.

“I think it just shows the culture of San Antonio and the people here,” said Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, who was at the draft on Thursday night and flew back Friday about a half-hour before Wembanyama arrived. “Things are very exciting. He’s a very exciting prospect. It’s going to be a lot of fun. … It shows how much love we want to show to him and that it’s a family here and that he has nothing to stress about. It’s going to be good.”

They’re hoping for great, actually.

The Spurs struck gold – as in, trophy gold – with their past No. 1 picks, a pair of centers named David Robinson and Tim Duncan. Both became San Antonio royalty, both ended up in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, and now Wembanyama will try with his size 20.5 foot to follow their massive footsteps. The Spurs haven’t won a title since 2014, haven’t won a playoff series since 2017 and haven’t even made the playoffs since 2019.

But with Wembanyama, they’re instantly the talk of the town again – maybe the talk of the league, too.

“I can’t speak for the city. I know how excited they are and how excited they were when we ended up with the first pick,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Thursday night, shortly after the selection became official. “But the city has always had a love affair with the Spurs, so it doesn’t change no matter who we pick or what year it is.

“They’ve always been loyal, faithful fans who enjoy the Spurs and the players in return have always understood their responsibility to the city. We didn’t do anything different in preparation. We are who we are, and the city has always supported us.”

It was 98 degrees (37 Celsius) outside when the plane landed. Add in the humidity, and it felt like 108. The UV index was listed at 11, or extreme. And some of the fans waited and waited and waited for hours, some under umbrellas, one in a wheelchair, a few sharing bottles of water and other drinks they brought for the Wemby stakeout, and a few others buying cold drinks from an enterprising fan armed with a cooler and a bullhorn across the street from the air strip.

When Wembanyama arrived, nobody could hear the bullhorn anymore.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Sochan said. “I think he’s ready.”

A few moments later, Wembanyama gave San Antonio a wave. Day 1 in his new home was underway.

Report Siakam will not re-sign with team that trades for him could tamp down market

The Sacramento Kings had interest. So did the Atlanta Hawks. However, more than just those two teams called the Toronto Raptors before the draft to talk possible Pascal Siakam trade.

However, a post-draft Tweet from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT could throw water on the Siakam market before the smoke becomes a fire.

Siakam wants to play his entire career in Toronto, a source close to the player told Doug Smith of The Toronto Star. As for the Raptors front office, they saw the Tweet but it does not change their plans, Raptors GM Bobby Webster told Smith.

“It popped right before the draft and we kind of just had a quick chat about it,” Webster said Thursday. “But, no, generally we’re not going to talk about any of that stuff publicly.”

What direction the Raptors will go — try to run it back with a talented roster and a new coach, or start to break up their core and go a new direction — is something other front offices have been trying to figure out among mixed signals. The Raptors may prefer to tweak their roster rather than overhaul it, and any moves could start with free agent Fred VanVleet. Siakam is also at the heart of the “what’s next?” questions.

Siakam was an All-Star last season and is a two-time All-NBA player who averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game last season. He has a well-rounded offensive game (although he can be a bit ball dominant) and is also a plus defender. Siakam is set to make $37.9 million next season and then become an unrestricted free agent. Saying he would not re-sign anywhere is one way to have some control over the trade market.

After a disappointing season where they missed the playoffs, Toronto fired coach Nick Nurse and hired player development specialist Darko Rajaković. To some that signaled a change in direction for the Raptors, and teams engaged them in talks around Siakam and OG Anunoby. However, no deals got done.

We’ll see if any get done now.

Suns reportedly may hold on to Ayton, not trade him for depth

Kevin Durant. Devin Booker. Bradley Beal.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia led the charge to trade for Beal and with that pushed Phoenix to the classic “big three” model — and blasted through the luxury tax’s second apron. But do the Suns have enough depth to win? A lack of depth saw the Suns (before Beal) get bounced by the Nuggets in the playoffs. It’s led to a lot of speculation that Phoenix would trade Deandre Ayton and his $32.5 million for next season to get two or three solid rotation players back to add depth.

Don’t bet on it, reports John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in Phoenix, one of the most connected people covering the Suns.

This is why you have seen new coach Frank Vogel talking up Ayton at every opportunity — he knows he might need the former No. 1 pick and wants him focused. While plenty of front offices around the league like Ayton, they don’t like him at three years, $102 million guaranteed. The market for Ayton was lukewarm.

With that, it makes sense to bring him back. Cameron Payne is under contract and they can re-sign Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Damion Lee.

Is that enough? There’s not much margin for error in a West with the Nuggets not going anywhere, but if Vogel can get the roster to defend — a lot of Ayton in drop coverage — and the Suns can get to the playoffs healthy they are a threat. It’s a long road.

And Ayton is likely making that road trip with them.

Scoot Henderson: 'I'm hoping to get to play with Dame' Lillard. Will he get the chance?

It wasn’t for lack of effort — the Portland Trail Blazers front office tried to trade the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft.

They paired it with Anfernee Simons in an effort to land a star player to put next to Damian Lillard. The few names that were leaked — Zion Williamson was never really available and would meant taking on five years and $194 million worth of risk; Paul Goerge is 33, has an injury history and is up for a contract extension — seemed like unrealistic longshots. No realistic trade was close to reality.

With that, Portland drafted guard Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 pick.

What does that mean for the future of Lillard with the Trail Blazers?

In the short term, likely nothing. The draft was never a line in the sand for Lillard, who has repeatedly said he wants to stay and win in Portland. Chris Haynes of TNT/Bleacher Report is as connected as anyone says Lillard and said the sides are not talking about the future (even if the Trail Blazers GM said they talked two days before the draft).

For his part, Scoot Henderson says he wants to play with Lillard. Via Tim Bontemps for ESPN:

“I’m hoping to get to play with Dame, for sure,” Henderson said. “Special talent, special guard. One of my favorites to watch, especially film-wise. Just to pick out how he moves off the court, as well. Yeah, it would be cool to play with him.”

For his part, Blazers GM Joe Cronin doesn’t want to trade Lillard.

“I would love to see Dame retire a Trail Blazer. I have zero desire to trade him. I really hope this works out here,” Cronin said in a post-Draft press conference.

Lillard never set some hard-and-fast deadline for the Trail Blazers, there has been no ultimatum. Remember, his ultimate goal is to stay and play his entire career in Portland. Lillard is currently out of the country on vacation and the team is heading into free agency looking to make things work. There will be a conversation at some point. However, as Sean Highkin said on a PBT Podcast talking about Lillard, what the Trail Blazers will pitch is Lillard agreeing to start the season and see how things go in an unpredictable West. If, after Christmas and approaching the trade deadline, Lillard (or both sides) decide it’s time to separate, then things get interesting. Only Lillard knows if that timeline works for him.

Just don’t think both sides are racing toward a divorce. Which is good with Henderson, he wants the chance to play with Lillard.

Bulls confirm they do not expect Lonzo Ball to return to court next season

This is not a surprise. The Bulls, along with Klutch Sports which represents Lonzo Ball, already released a statement saying his latest knee surgery could cost him all of next season.

During the NBA draft, Artūras Karnišovas, Chicago’s executive vice president of basketball operations, confirmed that news. From K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

“Going into the offseason, I think our expectation is that he’s not coming back next season,” Artūras Karnišovas told the media after the NBA draft on Thursday. “And he’s going to continue on his recovery. If he comes back, it would be great. But we’re just going to treat this offseason and getting ready for the season that he’s not going to be back next season…

“He’s recovering nicely,” Karnišovas said. “I think last month he got off the crutches and he’s recovering and doing his rehab. Everything is going well.”

Ball’s latest surgery is a cartilage transplant, a serious and consequential step forward in recovery from his degenerative knee issues — no NBA player has ever returned to the court following that surgery. The 25-year-old Ball aims to be the first. The surgery grows cartilage and puts it in the knee to replace the damaged parts.

Ball had his first surgery on the knee in January of 2022 and was expected back before that season’s playoffs, however, his recovery was slow and he continued to feel pain. That led to a second surgery in September before last season, and again recovery from that surgery was slow, and eventually the Bulls shut him down for the season

It’s been a blow to the Bulls because Ball is the kind of glue at the point this roster needs to have a chance. He is a high-level perimeter defender and solid outside shooter who would push the pace in a way the Bulls need. Ball is under contract for $20.5 million next season with a $21.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

