Suns reportedly may hold on to Ayton, not trade him for depth

By Jun 23, 2023, 9:12 PM EDT
Kevin Durant. Devin Booker. Bradley Beal.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia led the charge to trade for Beal and with that pushed Phoenix to the classic “big three” model — and blasted through the luxury tax’s second apron. But do the Suns have enough depth to win? A lack of depth saw the Suns (before Beal) get bounced by the Nuggets in the playoffs. It’s led to a lot of speculation that Phoenix would trade Deandre Ayton and his $32.5 million for next season to get two or three solid rotation players back to add depth.

Don’t bet on it, reports John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in Phoenix, one of the most connected people covering the Suns.

This is why you have seen new coach Frank Vogel talking up Ayton at every opportunity — he knows he might need the former No. 1 pick and wants him focused. While plenty of front offices around the league like Ayton, they don’t like him at three years, $102 million guaranteed. The market for Ayton was lukewarm.

With that, it makes sense to bring him back. Cameron Payne is under contract and they can re-sign Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Damion Lee.

Is that enough? There’s not much margin for error in a West with the Nuggets not going anywhere, but if Vogel can get the roster to defend — a lot of Ayton in drop coverage — and the Suns can get to the playoffs healthy they are a threat. It’s a long road.

And Ayton is likely making that road trip with them.

Scoot Henderson: “I’m hoping to get to play with Dame” Lillard. Will he get the chance?

By Jun 23, 2023, 2:57 PM EDT
It wasn’t for lack of effort — the Portland Trail Blazers front office tried to trade the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft.

They paired it with Anfernee Simons in an effort to land a star player to put next to Damian Lillard. The few names that were leaked — Zion Williamson was never really available and would meant taking on five years and $194 million worth of risk; Paul Goerge is 33, has an injury history and is up for a contract extension — seemed like unrealistic longshots. No realistic trade was close to reality.

With that, Portland drafted guard Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 pick.

What does that mean for the future of Lillard with the Trail Blazers?

In the short term, likely nothing. The draft was never a line in the sand for Lillard, who has repeatedly said he wants to stay and win in Portland. Chris Haynes of TNT/Bleacher Report is as connected as anyone says Lillard and said the sides are not talking about the future (even if the Trail Blazers GM said they talked two days before the draft).

For his part, Scoot Henderson says he wants to play with Lillard. Via Tim Bontemps for ESPN:

“I’m hoping to get to play with Dame, for sure,” Henderson said. “Special talent, special guard. One of my favorites to watch, especially film-wise. Just to pick out how he moves off the court, as well. Yeah, it would be cool to play with him.”

For his part, Blazers GM Joe Cronin doesn’t want to trade Lillard.

“I would love to see Dame retire a Trail Blazer. I have zero desire to trade him. I really hope this works out here,” Cronin said in a post-Draft press conference.

Lillard never set some hard-and-fast deadline for the Trail Blazers, there has been no ultimatum. Remember, his ultimate goal is to stay and play his entire career in Portland. Lillard is currently out of the country on vacation and the team is heading into free agency looking to make things work. There will be a conversation at some point. However, as Sean Highkin said on a PBT Podcast talking about Lillard, what the Trail Blazers will pitch is Lillard agreeing to start the season and see how things go in an unpredictable West. If, after Christmas and approaching the trade deadline, Lillard (or both sides) decide it’s time to separate, then things get interesting. Only Lillard knows if that timeline works for him.

Just don’t think both sides are racing toward a divorce. Which is good with Henderson, he wants the chance to play with Lillard.

Bulls confirm they do not expect Lonzo Ball to return to court next season

By Jun 23, 2023, 12:50 PM EDT
New Orleans Pelicans v Chicago Bulls
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
This is not a surprise. The Bulls, along with Klutch Sports which represents Lonzo Ball, already released a statement saying his latest knee surgery could cost him all of next season.

During the NBA draft, Artūras Karnišovas, Chicago’s executive vice president of basketball operations, confirmed that news. From K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

“Going into the offseason, I think our expectation is that he’s not coming back next season,” Artūras Karnišovas told the media after the NBA draft on Thursday. “And he’s going to continue on his recovery. If he comes back, it would be great. But we’re just going to treat this offseason and getting ready for the season that he’s not going to be back next season…

“He’s recovering nicely,” Karnišovas said. “I think last month he got off the crutches and he’s recovering and doing his rehab. Everything is going well.”

Ball’s latest surgery is a cartilage transplant, a serious and consequential step forward in recovery from his degenerative knee issues — no NBA player has ever returned to the court following that surgery. The 25-year-old Ball aims to be the first. The surgery grows cartilage and puts it in the knee to replace the damaged parts.

Ball had his first surgery on the knee in January of 2022 and was expected back before that season’s playoffs, however, his recovery was slow and he continued to feel pain. That led to a second surgery in September before last season, and again recovery from that surgery was slow, and eventually the Bulls shut him down for the season

It’s been a blow to the Bulls because Ball is the kind of glue at the point this roster needs to have a chance. He is a high-level perimeter defender and solid outside shooter who would push the pace in a way the Bulls need. Ball is under contract for $20.5 million next season with a $21.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

Qatar sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington Wizards

Associated PressJun 23, 2023, 9:30 AM EDT
Dallas Mavericks v Washington Wizards
Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images
Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is buying a roughly 5% stake in the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards, NHL’s Washington Capitals and WNBA’s Washington Mystics as part of a $4.05 billion deal, a person with knowledge of the sale said Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement between the Qatar Investment Authority and Monumental Sports & Entertainment had not been announced.

It is believed to be the first time the government of Qatar is investing in U.S. professional sports. Sportico first reported the transaction, saying it is the first time any sovereign wealth fund has bought into ownership of an American team.

Officials in Doha, Qatar’s capital, and at the Qatar Investment Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It is not Qatar’s first big foray into major sports. The Middle Eastern country last year hosted soccer’s World Cup for the first time, helping FIFA reach a record revenue level because of booming ticket and hospitality sales.

Qatar Sports Investments, a subsidiary of the state-run fund, has owned majority control of French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain since 2011. The same group agreed in October to buy a 22% stake in Portuguese club Braga.

Getting into a top U.S. market, even as a minority partner, is further expansion of Qatari reach into the sports world.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said the league’s Board of Governors decided in November to allow “passive, non-controlling, minority investments in NBA teams by institutional investors, including university endowments, foreign and domestic pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, subject to a set of policy guidelines adopted at that time.” All investments fitting that bill require league review and NBA Board approval.

“The NBA Board is currently reviewing a potential investment by QIA in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Washington Wizards, among other sports properties,” Bass said. “In accordance with the policy, if approved, QIA would have a passive, minority investment in the team, with no involvement in its operations or decision-making.”

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The AP the league had already approved the investment.

An expert in such transactions said sports are part of Qatar’s nation-branding and public diplomacy strategy and that this move aligns with that strategy.

“Part of that strategy includes purchasing, sponsoring or buying equity in international sports organizations in Western markets, especially in central cities,” said Dr. Yoav Dubinsky, instructor of sports business in the Lundquist College of Business at the University of Oregon. “From a political standpoint, it means further legitimizing Qatar as a business partner in the West, including in the heart of American politics.”

Dubinsky added in an email to The AP that the size of the stake would likely limit the impact Qatar can have on the teams, unlike the control of Paris Saint-Germain. That would fit with the NBA’s definition of a passive, minority investment.

Qatar, which hosts a major U.S. military presence, did not immediately acknowledge the possible purchase. It has used its natural gas wealth to raise its profile internationally while also facing a years-long boycott by regional countries over a political dispute.

Qatar’s potential purchase also renews questions that followed it during the FIFA World Cup, which include concerns over its human rights record when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights and its treatment of laborers in the country.

Neighboring Saudi Arabia has also moved into U.S. sports. Its sovereign wealth fund, which funded the upstart LIV Golf series, has agreed to a business partnership with the PGA Tour, sparking similar concerns.

Ted Leonsis, who has owned the Capitals since 1999 and been majority owner of the Wizards since 2010, is the founder, managing partner and CEO of Monumental. The company lists 20 other partners on its website, including Laurene Powell Jobs and Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner.

Monumental also owns the Capital City Go-Go of the G League and Capital One Arena in Washington and recently took over the media outlet formerly known as NBC Sports Washington, now Monumental Sports Network.

Winners and losers from 2023 NBA Draft. Starting with the Spurs.

By Jun 23, 2023, 8:47 AM EDT
For a night that changed the fortunes of at least one franchise — and, when we look back on this night in a few years, probably a few more — the 2023 NBA Draft was relatively drama free. It followed form.

There were not a lot of surprises and the most eye-popping thing of the night was Gradey Dick’s fashion choice.

Who were the winners and losers of the 2023 NBA Draft? Let’s break it down.

WINNER: San Antonio Spurs

They were winners back in May when the NBA Draft Lottery smiled on them and gifted them the No. 1 pick, but it doesn’t change the fact they are now home to Victor Wembanyama, the most hyped prospect of a generation.

Wembanyama is a generational talent. He’s 7’3 with a nearly 8-foot wingspan, is a defensive force, moves well, has handles and can drain the 3 like a shooting guard. He is the total package, and he is doing things we have never seen before.

Most importantly, Wembanyama appears to have the maturity to handle this spotlight. San Antonio is the perfect place for him to land. He gets coached by Gregg Popovich and mentored on the side by Tim Duncan. He’s (relatively) out of the most intense media spotlights. And the Spurs will bring him along slowly without the pressure to win immediately. Wembanyama is as set up for success as one can be.

LOSER: Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte had the No. 2 pick and a chance to pick a player that can play next to LaMelo Ball and define the franchise for the next decade. Then, when they did what everyone had heard they would do for the past month and took Alabama’s Brandon Miller No. 2, passing on hyper-athletic guard Scoot Henderson. Even the team mascot seemed disappointed.

It is impossible to say as we stand here today if the Hornets made the right pick taking Miller over Henderson, even if Henderson had been the projected second-best prospect in the draft for more than a year.

However, we do know two things. First, GM Mitch Kupchak said outgoing owner Michael Jordan watched the workouts, met with the players, and at the least influenced the pick. Jordan. He was the guy who famously pushed for his team to draft Kwame Brown. Then a few years later to draft Frank Kaminsky. That’s the guy making the final call?

Second, history has taught us one thing at the top of the draft: TAKE THE BEST PLAYER, SCREW FIT. Not taking a player because you already have someone at the position is how the Kings pass on Luka Dončić (even if De’Aaron Fox has proven to be a player), it’s how the Blazers famously pass on Jordan himself because they have Clyde Drexler (again, great player, but…).

Miller is a more natural positional fit next to Ball than Henderson. We will see how it plays out over the coming years, maybe this was the right call. But we know what the fan base thinks.

WINNER: Thompson Twins

Hold me now the Thompson twins are good. We knew that going in. But to see them go back to back in the top five of the draft — Amen Thompson at No. 4 to the Rockets and Ausar Thompson at No. 5 to the Pistons — was impressive nonetheless.

Both players go to crowded backcourts: Jaylen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. in Houston, and that assumes James Harden doesn’t complicate the situation; then in Detroit Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. Still, they are elite players whose talent will get them minutes. Good for them and the Thomson family, this was a night to celebrate.

LOSER: Fans hoping for league-changing trades during the draft

People who spent the three hours of the draft watching Beat Bobby Flay saw more drama.

There were no big trades. Not that we should have expected Zion Williamson to be on the move — and Damian Lillard was even less likely, everyone outside the city wants to trade him more than he wants to be traded — but there was very little that surprised anyone. The Raptors still have Pascal Siakam, the Timberwolves still have KAT and everyone, and the list goes on and on. The biggest shock was fast-rising Wembanyama teammate Bilal Coulibaly going seventh. Which, at best, was medium spicy sauce.

WINNER: Dallas Mavericks

The best move of the 2023 NBA Draft goes to Dallas. Everyone knew they wanted out of the No. 10 spot and it wasn’t exactly a secret they liked Duke center Dereck Lively II.

Still, Dallas was able to trade back two spots, still get their man Lively, and in the process get off the contract of Davis Bertans. That created a trade exception they later used to add Richaun Holmes and fast-rising prospect Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Well played Mavericks, well played.

LOSER: College basketball

Through the first seven picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, only two players — Brandon Miller and Anthony Black — played in the NCAA. The growth of the game internationally and the multiple other paths to the NBA Draft — Scoot Henderson with the G-League Ignite, the Thompson Twins with Overtime Elite — showed a generation coming up in the sport they have options.

College basketball is far from dead, but with one-and-done not going anywhere (a frustration in and of itself) more elite talent will look at these other paths in the coming years.

LOSER: Cam Whitmore… or the teams that passed on him

Nobody fell further on draft night than Cam Whitmore. Our consensus NBA Mock Draft had him going No. 5 — he is that kind of talent. He fell all the way to No. 20.

Why? Two things, reportedly. First was a concern about his medicals (he missed the start of the college season for Villanova with a thumb injury but returned from that and played well). The second, and seemingly more significant issue, was apparently his attitude and focus in workouts, something Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned on the broadcast. This rumor had been out there before (he reportedly was disinterested in practices at the Hoops Summit event, but then flipped the switch in games).

We weren’t in the room, we don’t know what was said or done, but that is a heck of a fall for a guy with all that talent.

WINNER: Houston Rockets

The Rockets won because they got two top-five talents in the first round. They picked Amen Thompson at No. 4 as expected — note to Charlotte, they took the best player on the board and ignored fit — then they ended Whitmore’s slide and got him at No. 20.

Can Ime Udoka develop these young players (and the ones they already have on the roster)? Time will tell, but the Rockets just added real talent on draft night, and that is the name of the game.

 