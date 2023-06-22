Winners, losers from blockbuster Porzings to Celtics, Smart to Grizzlies trade

Jun 22, 2023
Just a few hours before, any Kristaps Porzingis trade to the Celtics seemed DOA. All day the three sides at the time — the Celtics, Wizards and Clippers — were working out a three-team trade that sent Porzingis to Boston and Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers. Then, after thinking about his medical situation — he has a history of injuries, including a partially torn elbow ligament in the Eastern Conference Finals — the Clippers pulled out of the trade leaving it dead in the water.

In stepped the Grizzlies.

This new trade gets Porzingis to Boston but at a substantially higher price for the Celtics, who send out Marcus Smart in the deal (but do add a couple of first-round picks).

Let’s look at the details of the trade:

Boston receives: Kristaps Porzingis, Grizzlies’ No. 25 pick this season, Warriors’ 2024 first-round pick (top four protected, which had belonged to Memphis)
Memphis receives: Marcus Smart
Washington receives: Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, Celtics’ No. 35 pick

Who won and who lost? Let’s break it down.

WINNER: Memphis Grizzlies

First off, the last two Defensive Players of the Year now play for the Grizzlies, Smart and this year’s Jaren Jackson Jr. That’s as good a start to an elite defense as a team can have.

Beyond that, this Grizzlies team needs maturity and focus, and they just landed a fiery veteran leader who will not put up with crap from an immature team. Someone intense and who will talk smack but does not lose focus. Someone who will call out anyone, including the biggest star on the team, if they are a distraction or not pulling their weight.

Marcus Smart can be that guy. He leads by example. He plays hard on every play. While it stings to lose a quality backup point guard in Tyus Jones, he will make $14 million this season and then be an unrestricted free agent that will be hunted by teams looking for a starting one. He was about to get too expensive and Memphis was going to have to trade him. So they did.

Also, Smart helps in the 25 games to start the season while Ja Morant is serving his suspension.

LOSER: Boston Celtics fans

This feels like a change of eras in Boston.

That may not be a bad thing, this Celtics team just kept coming up a little bit short — against the Heat this season in the Eastern Conference Finals, against the Warriors in the Finals the season before — but this was a good team and Smart was the emotional leader. Whatever comes next in Boston, for better or worse, will be different.

Smart, for all his flaws, was loved by Celtics fans because he left his heart on the floor when he played. Losing Smart stings — even if you loved the trade for the Celtics, and there are reasons to love the potential this trade brings.

Saying Celtics fans are losers in this may be a bit strong of a phrasing (it is a winners and losers column, that’s a rather binary choice) but there should be a little sadness with this deal.

TBD: Boston Celtics

If you ask the Magic 8 Ball if the Celtics are winners or losers in this trade, it would respond “Ask again later.”

That’s because, first, the Celtics are not done yet. They are trying to move up in Thursday’s draft and there will be other trades and signings to round out the role players on this roster. That grade is incomplete.

It’s also because these Celtics will be quite different from the ones we saw last season. Boston did on paper what it wanted to do this offseason, thinning out the too-deep guard ranks while getting bigger and deeper on the front line. This particular trade comes with risks and with potential.

The biggest risk is health. Boston is understandably concerned about the durability of 37-year-old Al Horford about to enter his 17th NBA season. They are understandably worried about the knees and durability of Robert Williams III. So they answer those questions with Porzingis? The Porzingis from last season who played 65 games and averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a night playing at an All-Star level on both ends of the court, absolutely helps this team. But those 65 games were the most he has played in a season since his second year in the league in 2016-17. Can KP stay on the floor?

Along those same lines, without Smart the Celtics are leaning more into Brogdon, who played 67 games last season in winning Sixth Man of the Year, but he hadn’t played that many games since his rookie season. The Celtics need him on the court, too, and the Clippers were not willing to bet that would happen.

More than the durability question, Smart out and Porzingis in changes the character of how this team plays. The last few years in Boston were defined by a switchable defense, and while they played more drop coverage last season than ever before, they will break that record this season. It’s a chance to get back to playing the two-big lineups that Ice Udoka leaned into for defense — and doing so without sacrificing floor spacing on offense — but this team isn’t switchable the same way.

Also, who steps up to be the emotional leader in the absence of Smart? Jaylen Brown (who is about to get PAID) could do it. Can Jayson Tatum? Is it a collective thing?

Boston is going to be different. The Celtics needed to be different because what they had may have gotten them to the Eastern Conference Finals (or further) four of the last six years, but they always fell just short. Whether or not this version of the Celtics can take that final step remains to be seen, but a change was needed.

How these changes play out is TBD.

WINNER: Washington Wizards

It’s not a pretty win, but it’s a win. This is what a rebuild feels like, trading your best players away and trying to get the best package of picks/young players/tradable veterans back you can. This may not have been the return Wizards fans wanted, it may not feel like a win in the short term, but at least the team continues down the right path.

Washington was not a winner when they traded Bradley Beal — because they had no leverage thanks to the no-trade clause the previous administration handed out — but they did better here. Not great, because again they sent out the star without getting a first-round pick in return, but they got more players they can turn into picks in Gallinari (once he proves he’s healthy) and Tyus Jones.

The Wizards are finally heading down the path they should have a few years ago. Maybe they should have started rebuilding the year that guys like Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson were at the top of the draft, but better late than never. The Wizards are winners, just not overwhelmingly so.

WINNER: The Celtics in the NBA Draft

Boston just keeps moving up in the NBA Draft. From outside it to the No. 35 pick (which they got from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland) now to No. 25 in the first round. And multiple reports say Boston is looking to move up in the draft again.

We love Draft chaos. We also think this is a smart way to round out the roster of an expensive team, by nailing draft picks and finding a guy who can help in the rotation at a lower cost (think Christian Braun with Denver in the playoffs and Finals). We’ll see what they do with their pick, but you have to love that Boston is being aggressive.

Reworked three-team trade reportedly sends Marcus Smart to Memphis, Porzingis to Celtics

Jun 22, 2023
Celtics’ fan favorite and a player at the heart of the team — Marcus Smart — is headed to the Memphis Grizzlies in a trade that brings Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.

Earlier in the day, the Celtics were close to a less-painful trade to get Porzingis that sent Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers, but Los Angeles was scared off by Brogdon’s medicals. He played 67 games this season but that was the most since his rookie year, and he had a partially torn elbow ligament during the Eastern Conference Finals that may require surgery. It was all enough for the Clippers to get cold feet.

In stepped the Grizzlies, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Here is how the trade shakes out:

Boston receives: Kristaps Porzingis, Grizzlies’ No. 25 pick this season, Warriors’ 2024 first-round pick (top four protected)
Memphis receives: Marcus Smart
Washington receives: Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, Celtics’ No. 35 pick

This is a risky play for Brad Stevens and the Celtics on several key fronts, but if it pays off it could be the piece they were looking for to take the next step.

First, trading Smart could be a culture changer in Boston — for nine seasons he has been the heart and soul of the team. He is a fan favorite. He is a hustling, physical defensive player who provides a little scoring (11.5 points a game last season) and a little secondary playmaking.

Smart embodies hustling on every play, sacrificing his body to get the job done. Porzingis… doesn’t exactly have that reputation.

Without Smart, Stevens has bet that Malcolm Brogdon — the reigning Sixth Man of the Year — and Derrick White can be as good or better than they were last season. The Celtics were overloaded with players in the backcourt and needed to make a change, it just wasn’t expected to be Smart. Boston can still roll out a rotation of White and Jalen Brown to start, with Brogdon and Payton Pritchard off the bench. That’s good. The Celtics’ big bet is Brogdon can stay healthy (the Clippers weren’t willing to bet that he could).

Finally, the Celtics are making a big bet on Porzingis, who opted into his $36 million for next season to make the trade work and now will talk extension with Boston. Considering Al Horford is age 37 and about to enter his 17th NBA season, and with Robert Williams III battling injuries and playing just 35 games last season (following a history of knee issues), Boston needed frontline depth this summer. If they get the Porzingis who just had the best season of his career — 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game, playing at an All-Star level on both ends of the court — this absolutely helps the Celtics. They could get back to more of the two bigs lineup that helped them reach the Finals, and they could play more drop coverage (something Boston experimented with last season). But KP has to be on the court for all that to happen.

This trade is a win for the other two teams.

Memphis now has the last two Defensive Player of the Year winners in Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr. They also now have the culture-setting leader, the guy focused on winning and not tolerant of distractions, that the locker room needed.

Washington continues its rebuilding process by getting off the massive contract of Porzingis, getting a nice second-round pick, and landing good players in Jones and Galinari (and maybe Muscala) who can be flipped into picks and young players. Still, the Wizards have now sent out both Bradley Beal and Porzingis and have yet to land a first-round pick in return. That is a concern.

PBT Podcast: Bradley Beal trade to Suns, NBA Draft talk

Jun 21, 2023
So much news to get to this week that it took a few minutes even to get to the NBA Draft. But they got to it.

First up was the news of the Bradley Beal trade to the Phoenix Suns. Did anyone win? Phoenix got its man but at the possible exception of roster depth, which was already its biggest weakness. Can Beal and Kevin Durant stay healthy? Can a “big three” roster work in the world of the modern CBA? Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports debate all that then move on to the Ja Morant suspension and if 25 games is the right number.

From there it’s time to discuss Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma turning down their player options, was that the right move? Then what about the start to the WNBA season and just how impressive is Breanna Stewart (very, very impressive)? Finally, we move on to Corey’s Jukebox and tie Mat Ishbia’s Suns into Gang Starr.

In Kurt’s Korner they run through Kurt’s consensus NBA Mock Draft for the lottery. He feels pretty good about Victor Wembanyama going No. 1 to the Spurs, after that just about everything is up in the air.

In our final segment, Producer Dan joins the show to take questions from Corey and Kurt after he spend a year asking us questions at the end of every episode. If you could make a lego restaurant….

You can watch the video of some of the podcast above or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Report: Celtics, Clippers, Wizards nearing trade that brings Porzingis to Boston

Jun 21, 2023
UPDATE: The three-team version of this trade has fallen apart and the sides are “moving on” from the deal. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first with the news.

This is why we said three-team deals are hard to pull off, too many variables. In this case, the Clippers have concerns about Malcolm Brogdon‘s injury history, according to Marc Stein. That tracks, Brogdon played 67 games for the Celtics this season, the most he has played since his rookie season.

The Celtics and Wizards are working on a revised deal just between the two of them, but that likely costs the Celtics more (the Clippers were throwing in a first-round pick and a quality young player) and there is now a midnight Eastern deadline before Porzingis has to opt out of his contract or not (something he would do if not being traded). It is possible the Wizards and Porzingis agree to push back his opt-out date a day or two.

—————————————–

Three-team trades rarely come together in the NBA because it’s next to impossible to make everyone feel like they won in a deal like this.

However, the Celtics, Clippers and Wizards may have found the sweet spot and are working out a three-team trade headlined by Kristaps Porzingis going to Boston. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

Here is a first-blush analysis of the trade, one in which the details are still being finalized:

• This deal has to be contingent on Porzingis opting into his $36 million for next season. The Celtics could talk opt-in and extend with Porzingis, or they could see how this season goes then decide to re-sign him or let him walk as a free agent after this season (Celtics fans would prefer door No. 2). How much to pay Porzingis in an extension could be a hold up.

• This trade cannot be finalized until after the NBA Draft on Thursday because, with the Clippers’ No. 30 pick due the Wizards, the NBA’s Stepien Rule prevents them from trading that pick before they make it.

• This balances the Celtics roster, which had more guards who deserved run than minutes to give them. Payton Pritchard can see the light of day again, along with Marcus Smart and the to be re-signed Jaylen Brown.

• While there will be a general “Porzingis? Really?!?” reaction from many. However, if the Celtics are paying to get a look at him for a year — potentially to assume the Al Horgord role — then it’s not a bad gamble. The real risk is he does not stay healthy — again — and they are paying for an empty roster spot.

• Porzingis coming in at that price means the Celtics will not re-sign Grant Williams.

• Porzingis does not solve the “this team hasn’t shown much mental toughness” issue that has dogged the Celtics in the biggest moments.

• The Clippers have been looking for help at the point guard spot for a while and Brogdon is a distinct upgrade over bringing back Russell Westbrook (although Los Angeles could do that too, they can only offer him 120% of the veteran minimum anyway).

• If the Clippers land Brogdon are they out of the Chris Paul sweepstakes?

• What about the Paul George for the No. 3 pick rumors? Is the goal to keep George, Leonard and Brogdon — three injury-prone guys in their 30s — to chase a ring?

• The Clippers front office talked about getting younger and more athletic… so much for that.

Marcus Morris was unhappy with his shrinking role with the Clippers, in Washington he would get showcased as they ideally would want to flip him for more picks/young players.

• Washington is tearing things down and is reportedly going to land the Clippers’ No. 30 pick in this draft, a promising young player in Amir Coffey, and likely a little more (in addition to Danilo Gallinari). This is how you start a rebuild, and while it’s not a massive return there was never going to be that kind of market for Porzingis with his injury history.

• Danilo Gallinari also would be headed to Washington in this trade, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Coming off a torn ACL he would need to be showcased again by the Wizards, but if healthy they can flip him for more young players and picks.

As expected, Bruce Brown declines option with Nuggets to become free agent

Jun 21, 2023
Bruce Brown wants to get paid — he’s made a little more than $15 million in his five NBA seasons and his salary next season likely starts somewhere around that number. This is a business, he’s going to grab the bag.

Bruce Brown wants to return to the Denver Nuggets, where he was a key role player in their run to the NBA title.

Those two things may be incompatible.

As expected, Brown opted out of his $6.8 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent, something first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Under the rules of the CBA, the most the Nuggets can offer him is $7.8 million, well below his market value. Brown could do a “wink wink” deal with the Nuggets signing a 1+1 contract (a two-year deal with the second year being a player option) with the understanding he would opt out next summer when Denver had his Bird rights and would pay him the going rate, but that would come with risk.

For Brown, this is the chance not just to get a big payday but also to secure generational wealth. His low end on the market is four years at the mid-level exception (around $51 million for four years), but he likely lands more in the four years, $60+ million range. Can a player who has never made more than last season’s $6.8 million, walk away from that money? This is a “set your kids up for life” contract.

The Houston Rockets are among the teams potentially targeting Brown, and they have plenty of cap space.

If Brown is out in Denver, expect Payton Watson — the Long Beach Poly/UCLA star — to see an expanded role. The Nuggets staff and players speak highly of him, it was just hard to find him minutes on a veteran squad.

