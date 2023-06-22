Wembanyama poised, confident, ready for his moment at NBA Draft

Associated PressJun 22, 2023, 12:26 PM EDT
0 Comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama walked into his first NBA news conference Wednesday morning, took his seat and looked out at a maze of cameras and microphones that have been awaiting him for years.

And then he smiled.

“What’s up, everyone?” the French teen said.

Seeming poised and completely ready for what awaits him, Wembanyama’s NBA chapter is now underway. The NBA draft – one that Wembanyama’s towering shadow has hung over for months, blocking much of what is usually part of the process – is Thursday night, and he’ll be selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

“Ever since I knew about the draft, exactly how it worked, I wanted to be first,” Wembanyama said Wednesday. “I think I started to realize I could be a professional basketball player at the age of 12. Tomorrow, something’s going to happen, something that I’ve been thinking (about) for years and years, I can’t really describe how I feel right now. I just know I’m going to have trouble sleeping tonight, for sure.”

There has been no debate about who the Spurs should take with the No. 1 pick, no discussion of which player might be a better fit, no real attempts to raise any red flags about the presumed selection.

When a player like Wembanyama comes along – and maybe none ever has – there’s no real reason to drum up any drama. The Spurs are not going to pass up someone who is listed at 7-foot-4 but has the skills of a player much smaller.

The decision is certain, but not official until Commissioner Adam Silver says Wembanyama’s name Thursday night. And Wembanyama playfully corrected a reporter in New York on Wednesday who welcomed him to San Antonio.

“Not there yet,” Wembanyama said. “But thank you.”

The 19-year-old from France has been called the best prospect since LeBron James came out of high school 20 years ago, perhaps with some physical gifts that even the NBA’s career scoring leader didn’t possess.

Expectations from the outside world are sky-high. Wembanyama insists that won’t bother him.

“I don’t let all this stuff get into my head,” Wembanyama said. “I’ve got such high expectations for myself that I’m immune to all this stuff. I really don’t care.”

He arrived Monday in the New York area, surprised that some fans were waiting for him when he landed at Newark Liberty International Airport. On Tuesday, there was his first subway ride – even hopping a turnstile as he exited, though the police who were flanking him didn’t complain – and a trip to Yankee Stadium to throw out the ceremonial first pitch; it was well out of the strike zone. And on Wednesday morning, before his NBA duties began, he had a weightlifting workout with a coach.

He has been a big kid in a grown-up world. He signs autographs with a smile, pokes fun at himself, doesn’t mind that everyone tends to stare at someone of his height.

“Crazy,” he said of that first subway ride, with New Yorkers all around him.

Let the craziness begin. Silver will call his name Thursday night, shake his hand, and before too long Wembanyama will be on a plane for San Antonio to start the first chapter of his NBA life. Wembanyama said he will play in Summer League that starts in early July, though it remains unclear if he’ll be participating with the Spurs in the Sacramento summer league, the primary NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, or both.

“Wembanyama is built for the modern game,” said analyst Jay Bilas, who has been part of ESPN’s coverage for every draft since James topped the 2003 one. “We’ve never seen anything quite like him on a basketball floor.”

The modern NBA game requires big men to be comfortable playing away from the basket, able to handle the ball and defend opponents on the perimeter. It’s a league where 7-footer Nikola Jokic just guided the Denver Nuggets to their first championship by becoming the first player to lead the postseason in total points, rebounds and assists, where first-team All-Defense centers Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brook Lopez block shots on one end and shoot 3-pointers on the other.

Wembanyama can seemingly do all that. He was the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the French league, leading the league in scoring, rebounding and blocks. The almost-unbelievable highlights of some of those plays, a slam or a swat when he seemed too far away to pull it off even with his enormous wingspan, had basketball fans and even future opponents on both sides of the Atlantic buzzing throughout the season.

He will go to a San Antonio team that won five titles after selecting Tim Duncan the last time it had the No. 1 pick in 1997. Duncan is a Hall of Famer and one of the best power forwards in NBA history, and maybe it’s too much to ask Wembanyama to become quite like that.

But he’s the best of the bunch this year, and maybe of the last 20 years.

“I’m trying to be the best,” Wembanyama said. “Being the best, it’s not only on the court. There’s whole dimensions in the job of basketball player, an NBA player. I want to be the best also at the media, the press conference, all this stuff. I don’t like to do things halfway.”

Charlotte is expected to decide between Alabama forward Brandon Miller and G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson with No. 2, with Portland perhaps taking the other at No. 3. The Rockets and Pistons round out the top five.

Those teams have been recent regulars near the top of the draft and should add another good young player for new coaches Ime Udoka in Houston and Monty Williams in Detroit. But those clubs shared the best odds with the Spurs of winning the No. 1 pick in last month’s draft lottery, so there was disappointment to wipe away before thinking ahead.

That’s because, while every draft has good players, very few will ever offer the chance to draft one like Wembanyama.

Just ask someone who would know.

“Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, but he’s more like an alien,” James said last fall. “No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor.”

James will get an up-close view this coming season when he plays against the Spurs. So will the rest of the league. Wembanyama’s time starts now, and he sounds as ready as can be.

“I just feel really, really lucky to be able just to live this life,” Wembanyama said. “I’m just so lucky.”

NBA draft, trade rumors, news roundup: Middleton opts out, Lakers trying to trade No. 17 pick

By Jun 22, 2023, 9:42 AM EDT
0 Comments

Things are moving fast as the NBA draft is less than 24 hours away. We’ve already had a couple of massive trades — Bradley Beal headed to Phoenix and now Kristaps Porzingis to Boston — with more moves to come.

Here is a roundup of the latest news and notes from around the NBA:

Khris Middleton opts out of $40.4 million, becomes free agent

At age 31 and coming off a season where he played just 31 games due to injury, Khris Middleton wants a little security. He wants a longer-term deal. To get it he has declined his $40.4 million player option for next season, something expected by most and a story officially broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The most likely outcome of this is Middleton re-signs with the Bucks, he is still a core part of what they do and this team is not a contender without him (or without Brook Lopez, another free agent this summer). Middleton is a three-time All-Star, an Olympic Gold Medalist, and a crucial part of the clutch offense around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Middleton may have other options, although the other contenders would need to do a sign-and-trade (he’s not headed to Houston as a free agent). The Bucks front office has to pay up, but this is fast becoming an old and expensive team and changes will be coming. Eventually. Probably just not this summer.

Lakers look to package No. 17 pick with player (Bamba, Beasley) for Hield, Turner, others

It wouldn’t be a trade season if the Lakers weren’t linked to Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

That doesn’t mean it’s going to happen, but they are going to try. Heading into Thursday night’s draft the Lakers are more likely to trade the No. 17 pick in the draft than use it, looking for short-term upgrades to their win-now roster. The ideal situation, as laid out by Jovan Buha at The Athletic, is to combine the No. 17 pick with a player such as Mo Bamba or Malik Beasley to land a starter-caliber player, or maybe a little more than that. What kind of player? Myles Turner and/or Buddy Hield from the Pacers, Dorian Finney-Smith or Royce O'Neale of the Nets, Gary Trent Jr. of the Raptors. My sense talking to people around the league is the pick and Beasley (who has value as a shooter) is not enough to land the guys mentioned, although Finney-Smith and O’Neal out of Brooklyn may be close. It only takes one GM to make it work. Either way, look for the Lakes to trade the pick.

It looks more and more like Hornets take Brandon Miller with No. 2 pick

This isn’t a surprise, but there were questions. Buzz had circulated almost since the night of the NBA Draft Lottery that the Hornets were leaning toward taking Brandon Miller No. 2 over Scoot Henderson. That has only picked up steam in the last 24 hours, with people such as Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN saying as much.

We have Miller going No. 2 in our consensus NBA Mock Draft of the lottery.

Denver adds 29th, 32nd pick in draft through trade with Pacers

While Phoenix is busting through the second tax apron to try and build a contender through raw spending power, the Denver Nuggets have figured out how to play the game with the new CBA: Lock up your core and surround them with young, promising, inexpensive players. Guys like Christian Braun, who played key minutes in the playoffs for Denver.

Which is why the Nuggets traded a first-round pick in 2024 and the 40th pick this season to the Pacers for the 29th and 32nd picks in this draft, a story reported by Tim MacMahon of ESPN. If Denver can hit on a contributor on one of those two picks, they have added affordable depth to a roster, allowing them to keep more of their core together. Expect a lot of contenders to make similar moves in the coming years, but it requires good drafting by the front office and player development by the coaching staff.

76ers getting calls about Tobias Harris, asking a lot in return

If James Harden returns to Philadelphia — as expected around the league — the 76ers have a question to answer: How much do they want to pay their fourth offensive option?

Tobias Harris is about to make $39.3 million in the final year of his contract, and the 76ers are getting calls about him, reports Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Who is calling? The Indiana Pacers are the frontrunners, but the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons have checked in as well. The report says the 76ers are asking for “outrageous packages in return,” which sounds like Daryl Morey and also how every negotiation begins.

Nets told Mikal Bridges they will not trade him

The Nets see Mikal Bridges as a foundational part of their future. So much so they are not willing to give him up even for the No. 3 pick in this draft — and they told Bridges as much, the young guard told Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“Yeah, it’s unbelievable love, and I appreciate it a lot. It makes you feel good,” Bridges told The Post. “I think a lot goes into it, with just how I play, how I work, how I am as a person off the court, and just being a good person. I think that helps a lot, where they could obviously trade me and do this or that.

“As of right now they’re saying they’re not, but I think just being a good person kind of helps with that, because there’s just like you don’t want to lose a person like that, which is always a good quality to have. So, [I feel] just blessed, man; just blessed and very appreciative for that. And that just does show that love, honestly.”

No doubt teams have told players, “We’re not going to trade you” only to turn right around and trade them before, but it doesn’t sound like the Nets are going down that road.

NBA informs teams of new salary cap numbers, they are a little higher than expected

It turns out that teams will have a few more million dollars to spend in free agency. The NBA informed teams of the new salary cap numbers in a memo and it’s good news for the teams’ pocketbooks (and player pocket books). Shams Charania of The Athletic sums it up nicely.

Here's more on the NBA Draft

Victor Wembanyama visits with Media during 2023 NBA Draft week in New York City
Wembanyama poised, confident, ready for his moment at NBA Draft
Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards
Report: Celtics, Clippers, Wizards nearing trade that brings Porzingis to...
Boulogne-Levallois v AS Monaco Basket - Betclic Elite
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama

Winners, losers from blockbuster Porzings to Celtics, Smart to Grizzlies trade

By Jun 22, 2023, 8:33 AM EDT
0 Comments

Just a few hours before, any Kristaps Porzingis trade to the Celtics seemed DOA. All day the three sides at the time — the Celtics, Wizards and Clippers — were working out a three-team trade that sent Porzingis to Boston and Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers. Then, after thinking about his medical situation — he has a history of injuries, including a partially torn elbow ligament in the Eastern Conference Finals — the Clippers pulled out of the trade leaving it dead in the water.

In stepped the Grizzlies.

This new trade gets Porzingis to Boston but at a substantially higher price for the Celtics, who send out Marcus Smart in the deal (but do add a couple of first-round picks).

Let’s look at the details of the trade:

Boston receives: Kristaps Porzingis, Grizzlies’ No. 25 pick this season, Warriors’ 2024 first-round pick (top four protected, which had belonged to Memphis)
Memphis receives: Marcus Smart
Washington receives: Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, Celtics’ No. 35 pick

Who won and who lost? Let’s break it down.

WINNER: Memphis Grizzlies

First off, the last two Defensive Players of the Year now play for the Grizzlies, Smart and this year’s Jaren Jackson Jr. That’s as good a start to an elite defense as a team can have.

Beyond that, this Grizzlies team needs maturity and focus, and they just landed a fiery veteran leader who will not put up with crap from an immature team. Someone intense and who will talk smack but does not lose focus. Someone who will call out anyone, including the biggest star on the team, if they are a distraction or not pulling their weight.

Marcus Smart can be that guy. He leads by example. He plays hard on every play. While it stings to lose a quality backup point guard in Tyus Jones, he will make $14 million this season and then be an unrestricted free agent that will be hunted by teams looking for a starting one. He was about to get too expensive and Memphis was going to have to trade him. So they did.

Also, Smart helps in the 25 games to start the season while Ja Morant is serving his suspension.

LOSER: Boston Celtics fans

This feels like a change of eras in Boston.

That may not be a bad thing, this Celtics team just kept coming up a little bit short — against the Heat this season in the Eastern Conference Finals, against the Warriors in the Finals the season before — but this was a good team and Smart was the emotional leader. Whatever comes next in Boston, for better or worse, will be different.

Smart, for all his flaws, was loved by Celtics fans because he left his heart on the floor when he played. Losing Smart stings — even if you loved the trade for the Celtics, and there are reasons to love the potential this trade brings.

Saying Celtics fans are losers in this may be a bit strong of a phrasing (it is a winners and losers column, that’s a rather binary choice) but there should be a little sadness with this deal.

TBD: Boston Celtics

If you ask the Magic 8 Ball if the Celtics are winners or losers in this trade, it would respond “Ask again later.”

That’s because, first, the Celtics are not done yet. They are trying to move up in Thursday’s draft and there will be other trades and signings to round out the role players on this roster. That grade is incomplete.

It’s also because these Celtics will be quite different from the ones we saw last season. Boston did on paper what it wanted to do this offseason, thinning out the too-deep guard ranks while getting bigger and deeper on the front line. This particular trade comes with risks and with potential.

The biggest risk is health. Boston is understandably concerned about the durability of 37-year-old Al Horford about to enter his 17th NBA season. They are understandably worried about the knees and durability of Robert Williams III. So they answer those questions with Porzingis? The Porzingis from last season who played 65 games and averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a night playing at an All-Star level on both ends of the court, absolutely helps this team. But those 65 games were the most he has played in a season since his second year in the league in 2016-17. Can KP stay on the floor?

Along those same lines, without Smart the Celtics are leaning more into Brogdon, who played 67 games last season in winning Sixth Man of the Year, but he hadn’t played that many games since his rookie season. The Celtics need him on the court, too, and the Clippers were not willing to bet that would happen.

More than the durability question, Smart out and Porzingis in changes the character of how this team plays. The last few years in Boston were defined by a switchable defense, and while they played more drop coverage last season than ever before, they will break that record this season. It’s a chance to get back to playing the two-big lineups that Ice Udoka leaned into for defense — and doing so without sacrificing floor spacing on offense — but this team isn’t switchable the same way.

Also, who steps up to be the emotional leader in the absence of Smart? Jaylen Brown (who is about to get PAID) could do it. Can Jayson Tatum? Is it a collective thing?

Boston is going to be different. The Celtics needed to be different because what they had may have gotten them to the Eastern Conference Finals (or further) four of the last six years, but they always fell just short. Whether or not this version of the Celtics can take that final step remains to be seen, but a change was needed.

How these changes play out is TBD.

WINNER: Washington Wizards

It’s not a pretty win, but it’s a win. This is what a rebuild feels like, trading your best players away and trying to get the best package of picks/young players/tradable veterans back you can. This may not have been the return Wizards fans wanted, it may not feel like a win in the short term, but at least the team continues down the right path.

Washington was not a winner when they traded Bradley Beal — because they had no leverage thanks to the no-trade clause the previous administration handed out — but they did better here. Not great, because again they sent out the star without getting a first-round pick in return, but they got more players they can turn into picks in Gallinari (once he proves he’s healthy) and Tyus Jones.

The Wizards are finally heading down the path they should have a few years ago. Maybe they should have started rebuilding the year that guys like Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson were at the top of the draft, but better late than never. The Wizards are winners, just not overwhelmingly so.

WINNER: The Celtics in the NBA Draft

Boston just keeps moving up in the NBA Draft. From outside it to the No. 35 pick (which they got from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland) now to No. 25 in the first round. And multiple reports say Boston is looking to move up in the draft again.

We love Draft chaos. We also think this is a smart way to round out the roster of an expensive team, by nailing draft picks and finding a guy who can help in the rotation at a lower cost (think Christian Braun with Denver in the playoffs and Finals). We’ll see what they do with their pick, but you have to love that Boston is being aggressive.

Check out more on the Celtics

Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six
Reworked three-team trade reportedly sends Marcus Smart to Memphis, Porzingis...
Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards
Report: Celtics, Clippers, Wizards nearing trade that brings Porzingis to...
Washington Wizards v Memphis Grizzlies
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Wizards wishes, Suns chasing stars, more

Reworked three-team trade reportedly sends Marcus Smart to Memphis, Porzingis to Celtics

By Jun 22, 2023, 2:57 AM EDT
0 Comments

Celtics’ fan favorite and a player at the heart of the team — Marcus Smart — is headed to the Memphis Grizzlies in a trade that brings Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.

Earlier in the day, the Celtics were close to a less-painful trade to get Porzingis that sent Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers, but Los Angeles was scared off by Brogdon’s medicals. He played 67 games this season but that was the most since his rookie year, and he had a partially torn elbow ligament during the Eastern Conference Finals that may require surgery. It was all enough for the Clippers to get cold feet.

In stepped the Grizzlies, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Here is how the trade shakes out:

Boston receives: Kristaps Porzingis, Grizzlies’ No. 25 pick this season, Warriors’ 2024 first-round pick (top four protected)
Memphis receives: Marcus Smart
Washington receives: Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, Celtics’ No. 35 pick

This is a risky play for Brad Stevens and the Celtics on several key fronts, but if it pays off it could be the piece they were looking for to take the next step.

First, trading Smart could be a culture changer in Boston — for nine seasons he has been the heart and soul of the team. He is a fan favorite. He is a hustling, physical defensive player who provides a little scoring (11.5 points a game last season) and a little secondary playmaking.

Smart embodies hustling on every play, sacrificing his body to get the job done. Porzingis… doesn’t exactly have that reputation.

Without Smart, Stevens has bet that Malcolm Brogdon — the reigning Sixth Man of the Year — and Derrick White can be as good or better than they were last season. The Celtics were overloaded with players in the backcourt and needed to make a change, it just wasn’t expected to be Smart. Boston can still roll out a rotation of White and Jalen Brown to start, with Brogdon and Payton Pritchard off the bench. That’s good. The Celtics’ big bet is Brogdon can stay healthy (the Clippers weren’t willing to bet that he could).

Finally, the Celtics are making a big bet on Porzingis, who opted into his $36 million for next season to make the trade work and now will talk extension with Boston. Considering Al Horford is age 37 and about to enter his 17th NBA season, and with Robert Williams III battling injuries and playing just 35 games last season (following a history of knee issues), Boston needed frontline depth this summer. If they get the Porzingis who just had the best season of his career — 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game, playing at an All-Star level on both ends of the court — this absolutely helps the Celtics. They could get back to more of the two bigs lineup that helped them reach the Finals, and they could play more drop coverage (something Boston experimented with last season). But KP has to be on the court for all that to happen.

This trade is a win for the other two teams.

Memphis now has the last two Defensive Player of the Year winners in Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr. They also now have the culture-setting leader, the guy focused on winning and not tolerant of distractions, that the locker room needed.

Washington continues its rebuilding process by getting off the massive contract of Porzingis, getting a nice second-round pick, and landing good players in Jones and Galinari (and maybe Muscala) who can be flipped into picks and young players. Still, the Wizards have now sent out both Bradley Beal and Porzingis and have yet to land a first-round pick in return. That is a concern.

Here is more on the Celtics

Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics
Winners, losers from blockbuster Porzings to Celtics, Smart to Grizzlies...
Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards
Report: Celtics, Clippers, Wizards nearing trade that brings Porzingis to...
Washington Wizards v Memphis Grizzlies
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Wizards wishes, Suns chasing stars, more

PBT Podcast: Bradley Beal trade to Suns, NBA Draft talk

By Jun 21, 2023, 8:42 PM EDT
0 Comments

So much news to get to this week that it took a few minutes even to get to the NBA Draft. But they got to it.

First up was the news of the Bradley Beal trade to the Phoenix Suns. Did anyone win? Phoenix got its man but at the possible exception of roster depth, which was already its biggest weakness. Can Beal and Kevin Durant stay healthy? Can a “big three” roster work in the world of the modern CBA? Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports debate all that then move on to the Ja Morant suspension and if 25 games is the right number.

From there it’s time to discuss Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma turning down their player options, was that the right move? Then what about the start to the WNBA season and just how impressive is Breanna Stewart (very, very impressive)? Finally, we move on to Corey’s Jukebox and tie Mat Ishbia’s Suns into Gang Starr.

In Kurt’s Korner they run through Kurt’s consensus NBA Mock Draft for the lottery. He feels pretty good about Victor Wembanyama going No. 1 to the Spurs, after that just about everything is up in the air.

In our final segment, Producer Dan joins the show to take questions from Corey and Kurt after he spend a year asking us questions at the end of every episode. If you could make a lego restaurant….

You can watch the video of some of the podcast above or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Check out more on the Heat

DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS
Portland reportedly puts together trade offer for Miami’s Bam Adebayo....
Washington Wizards v Miami Heat
Wizards reportedly moving quickly toward Bradley Beal trade; Heat, Suns frontrunners
Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram...