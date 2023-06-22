2023 NBA Draft tracker, with pick-by-pick analysis of selections, trades

The night began, as expected, with the coronation of Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 pick amid unreasonable expectations for his success. Which he may well surpass.
Then things got interesting.
Throughout the first round we expect there to be a lot of trades — we saw a few before the draft even started — and a lot of teams making unexpected selections. It is lined up to be one wild, franchise changing night.
This 2023 NBA Draft Tracker will have it all: breakdowns of every pick, every trade — complete with an analysis of how that player fits (or doesn’t) with his new surroundings.
FIRST ROUND
1. San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama, 7’3″ center, France. The most hyped and scrutinized player to enter the NBA since LeBron James, Wembanyama has done nothing to tarnish his reputation as a franchise cornerstone while leading his French squad to the league finals. He has shown the ability to be a pick-and-roll ball handler who can hit 3s consistently, plus he can drive the rim and finish with authority (check out the video below of a putback dunk on his own missed 3). Beyond that, most scouts believe his incredible defense will be his calling card with the Spurs — he is an incredible shot blocker and rim protector who can step out on a switch and not get torched by the guard. Wembanyama could be the next Tim Duncan in San Antonio. It’s a high bar but he has that potential.
Putback dunk off his own stepback 3 🤯 https://t.co/ARkuLYGsAI pic.twitter.com/fXgjzrIAmO
— NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2023
2. Charlotte Hornets Brandon Miller, 6’9 wing, Alabama. He’s everything NBA teams are looking for in a versatile two-way wing — athletic, long, mobile, can create his own shot or catch-and-shoot efficiently (even if he struggled from 3 at the end of the college season, and went 3-of-19 when San Diego State upset Alabama in the tournament). He’s got a good handle and scouts see incredible offensive upside with solid defense. Michael Jordan himself watched Miller work out and made the call, believing the Hornets can develop Miller into a future All-Star and maybe more. Bottom line, the Hornets get a high quality player at a position of need across the league.
3. Portland Trail Blazers Scoot Henderson, 6’2” point guard, G-League Ignite. The real question is will Portland keep Henderson or trade him for players to help Damian Lillard win now. It’s hard to blame the Blazers for wanting to keep him if they do. Henderson has the athleticism of a player who could be a No. 1 pick most seasons and that is where his immense promise lies. Henderson is an explosive, athletic guard with a lightning first step, a guy scouts have compared to Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook in ability to get to the rim and finish — he can score in a variety of ways. He is a force in transition and a good decision maker at speed. Why he slipped to third was scouts were worried about his shot — 27.5% shooting from 3 this season in the G-League — but if that can improve he has the potential to be an elite talent.
Scoot Henderson’s full highlights 👀
26 PTS | 8 AST | 5 REB pic.twitter.com/o39AFf9WbV
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 4, 2023
4. Houston Rockets Amen Thompson, 6’6” guard, Overtime Elite. Arguably the best, most explosive athlete in this draft (which is saying something with this class). He has an unreal first step coupled with ability to get to the rim and finish. As one might expect, he’s also a force of nature in transition. He makes good decisions with the ball and his future in the league should be as a lead ball handler. However, he’s got no jumper and struggles to score outside about 8 feet, and his defense is aggressive but undisciplined. He has the raw talent to be an All-NBA player if he can develop his skill set, but there is work for Ime Udoka and the Rockets’ staff to do.
5. Detroit Pistons. Ausar Thompson, 6’6” wing, Overtime Elite. Ausar had better numbers for Overtime Elite than his twin brother who went one spot ahead of him, and that’s because Ausar has more polish to his game at this point. He’s also got a jump shot, although it is a work in progress. Ausar is not the off-the-chart athlete his brother is, but he’ll be a top 10% athlete in the NBA and with that he thrives in transition. Scouts found it hard to evaluate Overtime prospects because of the competition and style of play, and the question with Ausar is will his jumper improve and will he make good decisions when he comes off a pick and drives the lane. If Monty Williams and the new staff in Detroit can develop him, this will be a great pick.
6. Orlando Magic Anthony Black, 6’6” guard, Arkansas. Black has a lot of fans in NBA front offices because he is competitive without the need to be flashy, and he’s a true point guard with great height and a high basketball IQ (he makes good decisions, particularly in using screens). He’s also a switchable defender. The real question about him is his shot (30.1% from 3 last season) but if the Magic can develop that then they have a solid piece to their rotation for a decade, someone who can play next to and create with Paolo Banchero.
We have a trade:
The Indiana Pacers will make the pick at No. 7 — taking Bilal Coulibaly, Wembanyama’s teammate in France — and trading him to the Washington Wizards for the No. 8 pick in the draft plus two second rounders. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news. It remains the stupidest thing in the NBA that we all know about the trade but the players have to go through the charade of wearing the wrong hat on stage because the trade has yet to go through.
7. Washington Wizards Bilal Coulibaly, 6’7”wing, France. Scouts flocked to watch the Metropolitans 92 to see Wembanyama and left liking Coulibaly a lot, too. Nobody has shot up draft boards as fast in the past few months. He is a two-way wing who plays a high IQ game, has a fluid but explosive athleticism, and he has great potential as a defender. He needs a lot of polish and experience, and the risk is that he never really develops that and makes the impact he is capable of. However, the upside is so high for him this is a good gamble by a rebuilding Wizards team.
8. Indiana Pacers Jarace Walker, 6’8” forward , Houston. Officially selected by the Wizards, but see the trade note above. He comes with an NBA body and is one of the better defenders in this draft, which is why he is going in the lottery. He can be a rim protecting four, the concern is his jump shot — he hit 34.7% from 3 for the Cougars, but his shot mechanics gives scouts pause. If he can develop a reliable jumper, he becomes the kind of rim-protecting, floor-spacing fours that are highly coveted around the NBA right now and a great fit for the Pacers and Rick Carlise.