2023 NBA Draft tracker, with pick-by-pick analysis of selections, trades

By Jun 22, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT
The night began, as expected, with the coronation of Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 pick amid unreasonable expectations for his success. Which he may well surpass.

Then things got interesting.

Throughout the first round we expect there to be a lot of trades — we saw a few before the draft even started — and a lot of teams making unexpected selections. It is lined up to be one wild, franchise changing night.

This 2023 NBA Draft Tracker will have it all: breakdowns of every pick, every trade — complete with an analysis of how that player fits (or doesn’t) with his new surroundings.

FIRST ROUND

 
Spurs small icon 1. San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama, 7’3″ center, France. The most hyped and scrutinized player to enter the NBA since LeBron James, Wembanyama has done nothing to tarnish his reputation as a franchise cornerstone while leading his French squad to the league finals. He has shown the ability to be a pick-and-roll ball handler who can hit 3s consistently, plus he can drive the rim and finish with authority (check out the video below of a putback dunk on his own missed 3). Beyond that, most scouts believe his incredible defense will be his calling card with the Spurs — he is an incredible shot blocker and rim protector who can step out on a switch and not get torched by the guard. Wembanyama could be the next Tim Duncan in San Antonio. It’s a high bar but he has that potential.

 
Hornets small icon 2. Charlotte Hornets Brandon Miller, 6’9 wing, Alabama. He’s everything NBA teams are looking for in a versatile two-way wing — athletic, long, mobile, can create his own shot or catch-and-shoot efficiently (even if he struggled from 3 at the end of the college season, and went 3-of-19 when San Diego State upset Alabama in the tournament). He’s got a good handle and scouts see incredible offensive upside with solid defense. Michael Jordan himself watched Miller work out and made the call, believing the Hornets can develop Miller into a future All-Star and maybe more. Bottom line, the Hornets get a high quality player at a position of need across the league.

 
Blazers small icon 3. Portland Trail Blazers Scoot Henderson, 6’2” point guard, G-League Ignite. The real question is will Portland keep Henderson or trade him for players to help Damian Lillard win now. It’s hard to blame the Blazers for wanting to keep him if they do. Henderson has the athleticism of a player who could be a No. 1 pick most seasons and that is where his immense promise lies. Henderson is an explosive, athletic guard with a lightning first step, a guy scouts have compared to Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook in ability to get to the rim and finish — he can score in a variety of ways. He is a force in transition and a good decision maker at speed. Why he slipped to third was scouts were worried about his shot — 27.5% shooting from 3 this season in the G-League — but if that can improve he has the potential to be an elite talent.

 
Rockets small icon 4. Houston Rockets Amen Thompson, 6’6” guard, Overtime Elite. Arguably the best, most explosive athlete in this draft (which is saying something with this class). He has an unreal first step coupled with ability to get to the rim and finish. As one might expect, he’s also a force of nature in transition. He makes good decisions with the ball and his future in the league should be as a lead ball handler. However, he’s got no jumper and struggles to score outside about 8 feet, and his defense is aggressive but undisciplined. He has the raw talent to be an All-NBA player if he can develop his skill set, but there is work for Ime Udoka and the Rockets’ staff to do.

 
Pistons small icon 5. Detroit Pistons. Ausar Thompson, 6’6” wing, Overtime Elite. Ausar had better numbers for Overtime Elite than his twin brother who went one spot ahead of him, and that’s because Ausar has more polish to his game at this point. He’s also got a jump shot, although it is a work in progress. Ausar is not the off-the-chart athlete his brother is, but he’ll be a top 10% athlete in the NBA and with that he thrives in transition. Scouts found it hard to evaluate Overtime prospects because of the competition and style of play, and the question with Ausar is will his jumper improve and will he make good decisions when he comes off a pick and drives the lane. If Monty Williams and the new staff in Detroit can develop him, this will be a great pick.

 
Magic small icon 6. Orlando Magic Anthony Black, 6’6” guard, Arkansas. Black has a lot of fans in NBA front offices because he is competitive without the need to be flashy, and he’s a true point guard with great height and a high basketball IQ (he makes good decisions, particularly in using screens). He’s also a switchable defender. The real question about him is his shot (30.1% from 3 last season) but if the Magic can develop that then they have a solid piece to their rotation for a decade, someone who can play next to and create with Paolo Banchero.

We have a trade:

The Indiana Pacers will make the pick at No. 7 — taking Bilal Coulibaly, Wembanyama’s teammate in France — and trading him to the Washington Wizards for the No. 8 pick in the draft plus two second rounders. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news. It remains the stupidest thing in the NBA that we all know about the trade but the players have to go through the charade of wearing the wrong hat on stage because the trade has yet to go through.

 
Wizards small icon 7. Washington Wizards Bilal Coulibaly, 6’7”wing, France. Scouts flocked to watch the Metropolitans 92 to see Wembanyama and left liking Coulibaly a lot, too. Nobody has shot up draft boards as fast in the past few months. He is a two-way wing who plays a high IQ game, has a fluid but explosive athleticism, and he has great potential as a defender. He needs a lot of polish and experience, and the risk is that he never really develops that and makes the impact he is capable of. However, the upside is so high for him this is a good gamble by a rebuilding Wizards team.

 
Pacers small icon 8. Indiana Pacers Jarace Walker, 6’8” forward , Houston. Officially selected by the Wizards, but see the trade note above. He comes with an NBA body and is one of the better defenders in this draft, which is why he is going in the lottery. He can be a rim protecting four, the concern is his jump shot — he hit 34.7% from 3 for the Cougars, but his shot mechanics gives scouts pause. If he can develop a reliable jumper, he becomes the kind of rim-protecting, floor-spacing fours that are highly coveted around the NBA right now and a great fit for the Pacers and Rick Carlise.

 
Jazz small icon 9. Utah Jazz

Breaking down reported Warriors trade for Chris Paul, sending Poole, pick to Wizards

By Jun 22, 2023, 5:23 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors are taking the “damn the luxury tax, full speed ahead” approach to next season and another run at an NBA title.

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Chris Paul to the Warriors for Jordan Poole, Ryan Hollins, a top-20 protected 2030 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and since confirmed by a number of others.

The Wizards had just received CP3 as part of the trade that sent Bradley Beal to the Suns, and nobody thought Paul would be with Washington long. He also wanted to get back out West, close to his family in Los Angeles, and playing for the Warriors does fill that requirement.

It is an all-in move by the Warriors, although one that raises questions. For the Wizards, it’s the first of many players they got in trades that they will flip for picks and other players (including Poole). Here is a quick breakdown of the trade.

• First, a bit of CBA housekeeping: This trade cannot be officially consummated until July 6. Poole’s extension starting at $27.5 million does not kick in until July 1, and then there is a moratorium until the sixth. Also, while this may be perceived as part of the Beal trade, the Wizards are technically making two trades, one to acquire Paul and one to send him out to the Warriors.

• This is an all-in for this season move by the Warriors, with ownership clearly signing off on a massive tax bill for one more year to chase a ring. Next season Paul’s $30 million contract is off the books, as is Klay Thompson who is entering the final season of his max contract. (The Warriors can talk contract extension with Thompson, but that would be at a lower price than the $43.2 million he makes this season.)

• Trading Poole and going all-in on next season are both signs the Warriors will re-sign Draymond Green, who opted out of his $27.6 million contract for next season as expected. While the sides need to figure out money and years, expect Green back in the Bay Area.

• Paul may not be his peak, All-NBA self at age 38, but he is still a good point guard who averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists per game last season. He is a high IQ player who can figure out how to play next to Stephen Curry, plus may often run the offense when Curry is off the floor.

• That said, there are fit questions. Paul likes to walk the ball up the floor, survey the defense and make a patient, studied decision on how to initiate the offense to take advantage of a mismatch. The Warriors are at their best when they are an up-tempo team getting stops and then running in transition, with Thompson and Curry (among others) willing to stop and pop from the arc. CP3 needs to adjust to the Warriors’ game, he can’t drag them down into a slog.

• Also, Paul is a strong personality willing to get in the face of teammates who make mistakes in his eyes. Can he adjust to being in Stephen Curry’s team culture?

• if the Warriors are going to win a ring, the team’s training staff — led by the celebrated Rick Celebrini — have to be the real MVPs. This is an older team he has to drag through an 82-game marathon and get them to the playoffs ready for a sprint.

• Don’t be surprised if Poole thrives out of the spotlight of Golden State, away from the awkwardness with Green and with the ball in his hands. The Wizards would welcome that kind of play because the ultimate goal is to flip him into another couple of picks or young players.

• The Wizards didn’t get a first trading Beal away. They didn’t get a first trading Kristaps Porzingis away. But they will get a first for 38-year-old Chris Paul.

• A Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole backcourt would be interesting and fun to watch, but it might not last long in Washington as both will be flipped in other trades by the February trade deadline.

Wembanyama poised, confident, ready for his moment at NBA draft

Associated PressJun 22, 2023, 12:26 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Victor Wembanyama walked into his first NBA news conference Wednesday morning, took his seat and looked out at a maze of cameras and microphones that have been awaiting him for years.

And then he smiled.

“What’s up, everyone?” the French teen said.

Seeming poised and completely ready for what awaits him, Wembanyama’s NBA chapter is now underway. The NBA draft – one that Wembanyama’s towering shadow has hung over for months, blocking much of what is usually part of the process – is Thursday night, and he’ll be selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

“Ever since I knew about the draft, exactly how it worked, I wanted to be first,” Wembanyama said Wednesday. “I think I started to realize I could be a professional basketball player at the age of 12. Tomorrow, something’s going to happen, something that I’ve been thinking (about) for years and years, I can’t really describe how I feel right now. I just know I’m going to have trouble sleeping tonight, for sure.”

There has been no debate about who the Spurs should take with the No. 1 pick, no discussion of which player might be a better fit, no real attempts to raise any red flags about the presumed selection.

When a player like Wembanyama comes along – and maybe none ever has – there’s no real reason to drum up any drama. The Spurs are not going to pass up someone who is listed at 7-foot-4 but has the skills of a player much smaller.

The decision is certain, but not official until Commissioner Adam Silver says Wembanyama’s name Thursday night. And Wembanyama playfully corrected a reporter in New York on Wednesday who welcomed him to San Antonio.

“Not there yet,” Wembanyama said. “But thank you.”

The 19-year-old from France has been called the best prospect since LeBron James came out of high school 20 years ago, perhaps with some physical gifts that even the NBA’s career scoring leader didn’t possess.

Expectations from the outside world are sky-high. Wembanyama insists that won’t bother him.

“I don’t let all this stuff get into my head,” Wembanyama said. “I’ve got such high expectations for myself that I’m immune to all this stuff. I really don’t care.”

He arrived Monday in the New York area, surprised that some fans were waiting for him when he landed at Newark Liberty International Airport. On Tuesday, there was his first subway ride – even hopping a turnstile as he exited, though the police who were flanking him didn’t complain – and a trip to Yankee Stadium to throw out the ceremonial first pitch; it was well out of the strike zone. And on Wednesday morning, before his NBA duties began, he had a weightlifting workout with a coach.

He has been a big kid in a grown-up world. He signs autographs with a smile, pokes fun at himself, doesn’t mind that everyone tends to stare at someone of his height.

“Crazy,” he said of that first subway ride, with New Yorkers all around him.

Let the craziness begin. Silver will call his name Thursday night, shake his hand, and before too long Wembanyama will be on a plane for San Antonio to start the first chapter of his NBA life. Wembanyama said he will play in Summer League that starts in early July, though it remains unclear if he’ll be participating with the Spurs in the Sacramento summer league, the primary NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, or both.

“Wembanyama is built for the modern game,” said analyst Jay Bilas, who has been part of ESPN’s coverage for every draft since James topped the 2003 one. “We’ve never seen anything quite like him on a basketball floor.”

The modern NBA game requires big men to be comfortable playing away from the basket, able to handle the ball and defend opponents on the perimeter. It’s a league where 7-footer Nikola Jokic just guided the Denver Nuggets to their first championship by becoming the first player to lead the postseason in total points, rebounds and assists, where first-team All-Defense centers Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brook Lopez block shots on one end and shoot 3-pointers on the other.

Wembanyama can seemingly do all that. He was the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the French league, leading the league in scoring, rebounding and blocks. The almost-unbelievable highlights of some of those plays, a slam or a swat when he seemed too far away to pull it off even with his enormous wingspan, had basketball fans and even future opponents on both sides of the Atlantic buzzing throughout the season.

He will go to a San Antonio team that won five titles after selecting Tim Duncan the last time it had the No. 1 pick in 1997. Duncan is a Hall of Famer and one of the best power forwards in NBA history, and maybe it’s too much to ask Wembanyama to become quite like that.

But he’s the best of the bunch this year, and maybe of the last 20 years.

“I’m trying to be the best,” Wembanyama said. “Being the best, it’s not only on the court. There’s whole dimensions in the job of basketball player, an NBA player. I want to be the best also at the media, the press conference, all this stuff. I don’t like to do things halfway.”

Charlotte is expected to decide between Alabama forward Brandon Miller and G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson with No. 2, with Portland perhaps taking the other at No. 3. The Rockets and Pistons round out the top five.

Those teams have been recent regulars near the top of the draft and should add another good young player for new coaches Ime Udoka in Houston and Monty Williams in Detroit. But those clubs shared the best odds with the Spurs of winning the No. 1 pick in last month’s draft lottery, so there was disappointment to wipe away before thinking ahead.

That’s because, while every draft has good players, very few will ever offer the chance to draft one like Wembanyama.

Just ask someone who would know.

“Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, but he’s more like an alien,” James said last fall. “No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor.”

James will get an up-close view this coming season when he plays against the Spurs. So will the rest of the league. Wembanyama’s time starts now, and he sounds as ready as can be.

“I just feel really, really lucky to be able just to live this life,” Wembanyama said. “I’m just so lucky.”

NBA draft, trade rumors, news roundup: Middleton opts out, Lakers trying to trade No. 17 pick

By Jun 22, 2023, 9:42 AM EDT
Things are moving fast as the NBA draft is less than 24 hours away. We’ve already had a couple of massive trades — Bradley Beal headed to Phoenix and now Kristaps Porzingis to Boston — with more moves to come.

Here is a roundup of the latest news and notes from around the NBA:

Khris Middleton opts out of $40.4 million, becomes free agent

At age 31 and coming off a season where he played just 31 games due to injury, Khris Middleton wants a little security. He wants a longer-term deal. To get it he has declined his $40.4 million player option for next season, something expected by most and a story officially broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The most likely outcome of this is Middleton re-signs with the Bucks, he is still a core part of what they do and this team is not a contender without him (or without Brook Lopez, another free agent this summer). Middleton is a three-time All-Star, an Olympic Gold Medalist, and a crucial part of the clutch offense around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Middleton may have other options, although the other contenders would need to do a sign-and-trade (he’s not headed to Houston as a free agent). The Bucks front office has to pay up, but this is fast becoming an old and expensive team and changes will be coming. Eventually. Probably just not this summer.

Lakers look to package No. 17 pick with player (Bamba, Beasley) for Hield, Turner, others

It wouldn’t be a trade season if the Lakers weren’t linked to Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

That doesn’t mean it’s going to happen, but they are going to try. Heading into Thursday night’s draft the Lakers are more likely to trade the No. 17 pick in the draft than use it, looking for short-term upgrades to their win-now roster. The ideal situation, as laid out by Jovan Buha at The Athletic, is to combine the No. 17 pick with a player such as Mo Bamba or Malik Beasley to land a starter-caliber player, or maybe a little more than that. What kind of player? Myles Turner and/or Buddy Hield from the Pacers, Dorian Finney-Smith or Royce O'Neale of the Nets, Gary Trent Jr. of the Raptors. My sense talking to people around the league is the pick and Beasley (who has value as a shooter) is not enough to land the guys mentioned, although Finney-Smith and O’Neal out of Brooklyn may be close. It only takes one GM to make it work. Either way, look for the Lakes to trade the pick.

It looks more and more like Hornets take Brandon Miller with No. 2 pick

This isn’t a surprise, but there were questions. Buzz had circulated almost since the night of the NBA Draft Lottery that the Hornets were leaning toward taking Brandon Miller No. 2 over Scoot Henderson. That has only picked up steam in the last 24 hours, with people such as Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN saying as much.

We have Miller going No. 2 in our consensus NBA Mock Draft of the lottery.

Denver adds 29th, 32nd pick in draft through trade with Pacers

While Phoenix is busting through the second tax apron to try and build a contender through raw spending power, the Denver Nuggets have figured out how to play the game with the new CBA: Lock up your core and surround them with young, promising, inexpensive players. Guys like Christian Braun, who played key minutes in the playoffs for Denver.

Which is why the Nuggets traded a first-round pick in 2024 and the 40th pick this season to the Pacers for the 29th and 32nd picks in this draft, a story reported by Tim MacMahon of ESPN. If Denver can hit on a contributor on one of those two picks, they have added affordable depth to a roster, allowing them to keep more of their core together. Expect a lot of contenders to make similar moves in the coming years, but it requires good drafting by the front office and player development by the coaching staff.

76ers getting calls about Tobias Harris, asking a lot in return

If James Harden returns to Philadelphia — as expected around the league — the 76ers have a question to answer: How much do they want to pay their fourth offensive option?

Tobias Harris is about to make $39.3 million in the final year of his contract, and the 76ers are getting calls about him, reports Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Who is calling? The Indiana Pacers are the frontrunners, but the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons have checked in as well. The report says the 76ers are asking for “outrageous packages in return,” which sounds like Daryl Morey and also how every negotiation begins.

Nets told Mikal Bridges they will not trade him

The Nets see Mikal Bridges as a foundational part of their future. So much so they are not willing to give him up even for the No. 3 pick in this draft — and they told Bridges as much, the young guard told Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“Yeah, it’s unbelievable love, and I appreciate it a lot. It makes you feel good,” Bridges told The Post. “I think a lot goes into it, with just how I play, how I work, how I am as a person off the court, and just being a good person. I think that helps a lot, where they could obviously trade me and do this or that.

“As of right now they’re saying they’re not, but I think just being a good person kind of helps with that, because there’s just like you don’t want to lose a person like that, which is always a good quality to have. So, [I feel] just blessed, man; just blessed and very appreciative for that. And that just does show that love, honestly.”

No doubt teams have told players, “We’re not going to trade you” only to turn right around and trade them before, but it doesn’t sound like the Nets are going down that road.

NBA informs teams of new salary cap numbers, they are a little higher than expected

It turns out that teams will have a few more million dollars to spend in free agency. The NBA informed teams of the new salary cap numbers in a memo and it’s good news for the teams’ pocketbooks (and player pocket books). Shams Charania of The Athletic sums it up nicely.

Winners, losers from blockbuster Porzings to Celtics, Smart to Grizzlies trade

By Jun 22, 2023, 8:33 AM EDT
Just a few hours before, any Kristaps Porzingis trade to the Celtics seemed DOA. All day the three sides at the time — the Celtics, Wizards and Clippers — were working out a three-team trade that sent Porzingis to Boston and Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers. Then, after thinking about his medical situation — he has a history of injuries, including a partially torn elbow ligament in the Eastern Conference Finals — the Clippers pulled out of the trade leaving it dead in the water.

In stepped the Grizzlies.

This new trade gets Porzingis to Boston but at a substantially higher price for the Celtics, who send out Marcus Smart in the deal (but do add a couple of first-round picks).

Let’s look at the details of the trade:

Boston receives: Kristaps Porzingis, Grizzlies’ No. 25 pick this season, Warriors’ 2024 first-round pick (top four protected, which had belonged to Memphis)
Memphis receives: Marcus Smart
Washington receives: Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, Celtics’ No. 35 pick

Who won and who lost? Let’s break it down.

WINNER: Memphis Grizzlies

First off, the last two Defensive Players of the Year now play for the Grizzlies, Smart and this year’s Jaren Jackson Jr. That’s as good a start to an elite defense as a team can have.

Beyond that, this Grizzlies team needs maturity and focus, and they just landed a fiery veteran leader who will not put up with crap from an immature team. Someone intense and who will talk smack but does not lose focus. Someone who will call out anyone, including the biggest star on the team, if they are a distraction or not pulling their weight.

Marcus Smart can be that guy. He leads by example. He plays hard on every play. While it stings to lose a quality backup point guard in Tyus Jones, he will make $14 million this season and then be an unrestricted free agent that will be hunted by teams looking for a starting one. He was about to get too expensive and Memphis was going to have to trade him. So they did.

Also, Smart helps in the 25 games to start the season while Ja Morant is serving his suspension.

LOSER: Boston Celtics fans

This feels like a change of eras in Boston.

That may not be a bad thing, this Celtics team just kept coming up a little bit short — against the Heat this season in the Eastern Conference Finals, against the Warriors in the Finals the season before — but this was a good team and Smart was the emotional leader. Whatever comes next in Boston, for better or worse, will be different.

Smart, for all his flaws, was loved by Celtics fans because he left his heart on the floor when he played. Losing Smart stings — even if you loved the trade for the Celtics, and there are reasons to love the potential this trade brings.

Saying Celtics fans are losers in this may be a bit strong of a phrasing (it is a winners and losers column, that’s a rather binary choice) but there should be a little sadness with this deal.

TBD: Boston Celtics

If you ask the Magic 8 Ball if the Celtics are winners or losers in this trade, it would respond “Ask again later.”

That’s because, first, the Celtics are not done yet. They are trying to move up in Thursday’s draft and there will be other trades and signings to round out the role players on this roster. That grade is incomplete.

It’s also because these Celtics will be quite different from the ones we saw last season. Boston did on paper what it wanted to do this offseason, thinning out the too-deep guard ranks while getting bigger and deeper on the front line. This particular trade comes with risks and with potential.

The biggest risk is health. Boston is understandably concerned about the durability of 37-year-old Al Horford about to enter his 17th NBA season. They are understandably worried about the knees and durability of Robert Williams III. So they answer those questions with Porzingis? The Porzingis from last season who played 65 games and averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a night playing at an All-Star level on both ends of the court, absolutely helps this team. But those 65 games were the most he has played in a season since his second year in the league in 2016-17. Can KP stay on the floor?

Along those same lines, without Smart the Celtics are leaning more into Brogdon, who played 67 games last season in winning Sixth Man of the Year, but he hadn’t played that many games since his rookie season. The Celtics need him on the court, too, and the Clippers were not willing to bet that would happen.

More than the durability question, Smart out and Porzingis in changes the character of how this team plays. The last few years in Boston were defined by a switchable defense, and while they played more drop coverage last season than ever before, they will break that record this season. It’s a chance to get back to playing the two-big lineups that Ime Udoka leaned into for defense — and doing so without sacrificing floor spacing on offense — but this team isn’t switchable the same way.

Also, who steps up to be the emotional leader in the absence of Smart? Jaylen Brown (who is about to get PAID) could do it. Can Jayson Tatum? Is it a collective thing?

Boston is going to be different. The Celtics needed to be different because what they had got them to the Eastern Conference Finals (or further) four of the last six years, but they always fell just short. Whether or not this version of the Celtics can take that final step remains to be seen, but a change was needed.

How these changes play out is TBD.

WINNER: Washington Wizards

It’s not a pretty win, but it’s a win. This is what a rebuild feels like, trading your best players away and trying to get the best package of picks/young players/tradable veterans back you can. This may not have been the return Wizards fans wanted, it may not feel like a win in the short term, but at least the team continues down the right path.

Washington was not a winner when they traded Bradley Beal — because they had no leverage thanks to the no-trade clause the previous administration handed out — but they did better here. Not great, because again they sent out the star without getting a first-round pick in return, but they got more players they can turn into picks in Gallinari (once he proves he’s healthy) and Tyus Jones.

The Wizards are finally heading down the path they should have a few years ago. Maybe they should have started rebuilding the year that guys like Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson were at the top of the draft, but better late than never. The Wizards are winners, just not overwhelmingly so.

WINNER: The Celtics in the NBA Draft

Boston just keeps moving up in the NBA Draft. From outside it to the No. 35 pick (which they got from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland) now to No. 25 in the first round. And multiple reports say Boston is looking to move up in the draft again.

We love Draft chaos. We also think this is a smart way to round out the roster of an expensive team, by nailing draft picks and finding a guy who can help in the rotation at a lower cost (think Christian Braun with Denver in the playoffs and Finals). We’ll see what they do with their pick, but you have to love that Boston is being aggressive.

