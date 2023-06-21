PBT Podcast: Bradley Beal trade to Suns, NBA Draft talk

So much news to get to this week that it took a few minutes even to get to the NBA Draft. But they got to it.

First up was the news of the Bradley Beal trade to the Phoenix Suns. Did anyone win? Phoenix got its man but at the possible exception of roster depth, which was already its biggest weakness. Can Beal and Kevin Durant stay healthy? Can a “big three” roster work in the world of the modern CBA? Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports debate all that then move on to the Ja Morant suspension and if 25 games is the right number.

From there it’s time to discuss Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma turning down their player options, was that the right move? Then what about the start to the WNBA season and just how impressive is Breanna Stewart (very, very impressive)? Finally, we move on to Corey’s Jukebox and tie Mat Ishbia’s Suns into Gang Starr.

In Kurt’s Korner they run through Kurt’s consensus NBA Mock Draft for the lottery. He feels pretty good about Victor Wembanyama going No. 1 to the Spurs, after that just about everything is up in the air.

In our final segment, Producer Dan joins the show to take questions from Corey and Kurt after he spend a year asking us questions at the end of every episode. If you could make a lego restaurant….

Report: Celtics, Clippers, Wizards nearing trade that brings Porzingis to Boston

UPDATE: The three-team version of this trade has fallen apart and the sides are “moving on” from the deal. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first with the news.

This is why we said three-team deals are hard to pull off, too many variables. In this case, the Clippers have concerns about Malcolm Brogdon‘s injury history, according to Marc Stein. That tracks, Brogdon played 67 games for the Celtics this season, the most he has played since his rookie season.

The Celtics and Wizards are working on a revised deal just between the two of them, but that likely costs the Celtics more (the Clippers were throwing in a first-round pick and a quality young player) and there is now a midnight Eastern deadline before Porzingis has to opt out of his contract or not (something he would do if not being traded). It is possible the Wizards and Porzingis agree to push back his opt-out date a day or two.

—————————————–

Three-team trades rarely come together in the NBA because it’s next to impossible to make everyone feel like they won in a deal like this.

However, the Celtics, Clippers and Wizards may have found the sweet spot and are working out a three-team trade headlined by Kristaps Porzingis going to Boston. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

Here is a first-blush analysis of the trade, one in which the details are still being finalized:

• This deal has to be contingent on Porzingis opting into his $36 million for next season. The Celtics could talk opt-in and extend with Porzingis, or they could see how this season goes then decide to re-sign him or let him walk as a free agent after this season (Celtics fans would prefer door No. 2). How much to pay Porzingis in an extension could be a hold up.

• This trade cannot be finalized until after the NBA Draft on Thursday because, with the Clippers’ No. 30 pick due the Wizards, the NBA’s Stepien Rule prevents them from trading that pick before they make it.

• This balances the Celtics roster, which had more guards who deserved run than minutes to give them. Payton Pritchard can see the light of day again, along with Marcus Smart and the to be re-signed Jaylen Brown.

• While there will be a general “Porzingis? Really?!?” reaction from many. However, if the Celtics are paying to get a look at him for a year — potentially to assume the Al Horgord role — then it’s not a bad gamble. The real risk is he does not stay healthy — again — and they are paying for an empty roster spot.

• Porzingis coming in at that price means the Celtics will not re-sign Grant Williams.

• Porzingis does not solve the “this team hasn’t shown much mental toughness” issue that has dogged the Celtics in the biggest moments.

• The Clippers have been looking for help at the point guard spot for a while and Brogdon is a distinct upgrade over bringing back Russell Westbrook (although Los Angeles could do that too, they can only offer him 120% of the veteran minimum anyway).

• If the Clippers land Brogdon are they out of the Chris Paul sweepstakes?

• What about the Paul George for the No. 3 pick rumors? Is the goal to keep George, Leonard and Brogdon — three injury-prone guys in their 30s — to chase a ring?

• The Clippers front office talked about getting younger and more athletic… so much for that.

Marcus Morris was unhappy with his shrinking role with the Clippers, in Washington he would get showcased as they ideally would want to flip him for more picks/young players.

• Washington is tearing things down and is reportedly going to land the Clippers’ No. 30 pick in this draft, a promising young player in Amir Coffey, and likely a little more (in addition to Danilo Gallinari). This is how you start a rebuild, and while it’s not a massive return there was never going to be that kind of market for Porzingis with his injury history.

• Danilo Gallinari also would be headed to Washington in this trade, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Coming off a torn ACL he would need to be showcased again by the Wizards, but if healthy they can flip him for more young players and picks.

As expected, Bruce Brown declines option with Nuggets to become free agent

Bruce Brown wants to get paid — he’s made a little more than $15 million in his five NBA seasons and his salary next season likely starts somewhere around that number. This is a business, he’s going to grab the bag.

Bruce Brown wants to return to the Denver Nuggets, where he was a key role player in their run to the NBA title.

Those two things may be incompatible.

As expected, Brown opted out of his $6.8 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent, something first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Under the rules of the CBA, the most the Nuggets can offer him is $7.8 million, well below his market value. Brown could do a “wink wink” deal with the Nuggets signing a 1+1 contract (a two-year deal with the second year being a player option) with the understanding he would opt out next summer when Denver had his Bird rights and would pay him the going rate, but that would come with risk.

For Brown, this is the chance not just to get a big payday but also to secure generational wealth. His low end on the market is four years at the mid-level exception (around $51 million for four years), but he likely lands more in the four years, $60+ million range. Can a player who has never made more than last season’s $6.8 million, walk away from that money? This is a “set your kids up for life” contract.

The Houston Rockets are among the teams potentially targeting Brown, and they have plenty of cap space.

If Brown is out in Denver, expect Payton Watson — the Long Beach Poly/UCLA star — to see an expanded role. The Nuggets staff and players speak highly of him, it was just hard to find him minutes on a veteran squad.

Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama

Usually the top handful of picks in the NBA Draft are all but scripted and things don’t get interesting until further down the board. Not this year. The intrigue starts with No. 2 and whether Charlotte will even hold on to the No. 2 pick.

What follows is the NBC Sports NBA Mock Draft for the lottery picks. This is a consensus based on other mock drafts as well as talking to sources around the league about where they have players on their boards. I am not a scout, I don’t have their eye and haven’t watched hours of tape on all these players, which is why we are leaning on those that have — ESPN, The Athletic, the Ringer and more — but modified based on my sourcing.

Here is how the lottery shakes out in our NBA Mock Draft:

Spurs small icon 1. San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama, 7’4″ center, France. The most hyped prospect of a generation, this is an easy call. The Spurs will bring him along more slowly than some of the loud voices in the NBA punditry would like, but the Spurs know what they’re doing. They have a guy who can do this.

Hornets small icon 2. Charlotte Hornets Brandon Miller, 6’9 wing, Alabama. As it has been for a while, reports continue to surface that the Hornets are leaning into Miller, a wing with all the tools who seems a natural fit next to LaMelo Ball. If it got to this point then even outgoing owner Michael Jordan — who watched both Henderson and Miller workout and met with them — has signed off on bringing in the Alabama star.

Blazers small icon 3. Portland Trail Blazers Scoot Henderson, 6’2” point guard, G-League Ignite. It likely may not be the Trail Blazers drafting in this spot — or, they may be drafting for someone else such as the Pelicans or Clippers — but there is no chance the dynamic point guard who spent two seasons playing against pros in the G-League falls past this spot. I’ve watched Henderson play, spoken with him, and for my money he has star written all over him.

 

Rockets small icon 4. Houston Rockets Amen Thompson, 6’6” guard, Overtime Elite. In a stacked draft he is seen as the best pure athlete on the board. Houston may not want another player it has to develop and could instead pick a more polished player like Cam Whitmore, but it’s hard to pass up all that athleticism.

 

Pistons small icon 5. Detroit Pistons Cam Whitmore, 6’6” wing, Villanova. The Pistons had the worst record in the NBA then the worst luck in the draft lottery, falling as far as they mathematically could to fifth, but in Whitmore they get a guy who impressed in workouts and can go get a bucket. If he can become more of a playmaker, watch out.

 

Magic small icon 6. Orlando Magic Ausar Thompson, 6’6” wing, Overtime Elite. They could go with Walker out of Houston here, but do they need another frontline player? Ausar doesn’t have the off-the-charts athleticism of his twin brother (taken No. 4 in this draft) but he put up better numbers for Overtime Elite because he has a more polished game at this point and a jump shot.

Pacers small icon 7. Indiana Pacers Jarace Walker, 6’8” forward, Houston. One of the best defenders in the draft and the Pacers could use that along the front line whatever the future holds for Myles Turner. Has the potential to become a prototypical stretch four that teams are looking for.

Wizards small icon 8. Washington Wizards Anthony Black, 6’6” guard, Arkansas. The Wizards are finally starting the overdue rebuild and Black can be the point guard of the future for the team, with good size and a high IQ game. Just needs to develop his shot.

 

Jazz small icon 9. Utah Jazz Taylor Hendricks, 6’8” forward, University of Central Florida. One of the best defenders in this draft and he can hit the 3, which means he will fit well long-term along the front line with Walker Kessler.

Mavericks small icon 10. Dallas Mavericks. Dereck Lively II, 7’1” center, Duke. The Mavericks desperately want to trade this pick, but whether they keep it or not there are a lot of Lively fans in NBA front offices and someone is going to take him here. The Duke center shot up draft boards because he looks like a modern NBA center who can protect the rim on one end and space the floor on the other (think Brook Lopez in potential impact).

 

Magic small icon 11. Orlando Magic Grady Dick, 6’8” wing, Kansas. Teams do not go wrong taking the best shooter in the draft, and Dick is that — 40.3% from 3 last season with a quick release and works well off the ball. He’s got a spot in the NBA.

Thunder small icon 12. Oklahoma City Thunder Bilal Coulibaly, 6’7” wing, France. Nobody shot up draft boards faster in recent months than the guy everyone fell in love with when they went to watch the Metropolitans 92s to see Wembanyama. Coulibaly is a two-way wing who plays a high IQ game, has a fluid but explosive athleticism, and while he needs to develop. He seems a natural fit next to SGA.

Raptors small icon 13. Toronto Raptors Cason Wallace, 6’3” guard, Kentucky. Maybe the Raptors go with Kobe Bufkin out of Michigan here (some have him higher on their boards), but I have a soft spot for Wallace in this spot. As for his fit in the NBA, he’s a Kentucky guard, and here is an abbreviated list of former Kentucky guards who got out from under John Calipari’s system and thrived in the NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Maxey, De’Aaron Fox, and Tyler Herro (Bam Adebayo would like you to know it’s not just guards, too).

Pelicans small icon 14. New Orleans Pelicans Jalen Hood-Schifino, 6’6” guard, Indiana. Nobody knows what the Pelicans are going to do on draft night, whether they will use this pick or send it somewhere along with Zion Williamson, but we will go with the well-rounded, two-way, high-IQ game of Hood-Schifino here (but don’t be surprised if it’s Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin).

Is Leonard/George era ending? Rumor Clippers testing Paul George trade waters.

After four years, one trip to the Western Conference Finals and a longer list of injuries to key players than accomplishments, is it time for the Clippers to end the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George era?

They seem to be at least considering it, in a surprise report from Marc Stein in his latest Substack newsletter.

League sources tell The Stein Line that the LA Clippers have left various rival teams with the impression through their Draft Week conversations that they are, at a minimum, attempting to gauge Paul George’s trade value and, to hear some describe it, giving real consideration to the idea of disassembling the Kawhi Leonard/George tandem.

Lillard’s Trail Blazers at No. 3 in the draft and the star-searching Houston Rockets at No. 4, sources say, have been identified as potential trade partners if the Clippers decide that they indeed want to shake their roster up dramatically for the final season before the team moves to owner Steve Ballmer’s sparkly new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., for the 2024-25 campaign.

The word out of Los Angeles had been that the Clippers would run it back this season, with Tyronn Lue returning as coach and maybe even Russell Westbrook joining him to play the point (although there have been talks about acquiring Chris Paul of late). However, that year five of the Leonard/George era comes with a serious cost — they have roughly $227 million in projected salary, which has them well beyond the restrictive new second tax apron, with a total salary plus tax bill exceeding $400 million. On top of that, both Leonard and George are eligible for contract extensions this fall off their existing max deals (both can get more than $200 million more).

All of that is without dealing with Westbrook or Chris Paul. And for what? Are the Clippers title contenders? Maybe you can talk yourself into it if everyone is healthy come the playoffs, but Leonard is already dealing with another knee injury (a torn meniscus). After four years of this era where George and Leonard have played just 142 games together, do these Clippers feel like a title threat? Even with a renewed focus on the regular season?

Stein mentions the other key thing the Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer must consider: They are a little more than a year away from opening a brand new building. Ballmer hoped to walk into his new building with a title contender, but both George and Leonard have player options for next season. If the Clippers believe Scoot Henderson is going to be a star in the league, and he appears likely to fall to No. 3 in the draft where the star-hunting Trail Blazers sit, is a trade of George for a young star point guard to lead the franchise the right move?

One way or another, the Clippers seem to be contemplating what is next. Maybe that is Henderson growing into his role at the point this season with Leonard and a cast of quality role players, which would include Anfernee Simons in this trade. It’s something to consider.

The Clippers have been one of the best and most aggressive front offices in the NBA — remember, they signed Blake Griffin to a max extension then traded him six months later to officially end the lob city era. Maybe they think it’s time to move on to the next era of Clippers basketball, too.

Or, maybe they run it back, because the assembled team is a threat if healthy. But the Clippers appear to be considering a very different future.

