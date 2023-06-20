Crowder Tweets, deletes response to report Monty Williams didn’t want to coach him

By Jun 20, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
Detroit Pistons v Phoenix Suns
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
It’s not a big secret the relationship between Monty Williams and Deandre Ayton was a little frosty. To put it kindly.

However, Ayton wasn’t the only guy Williams didn’t love coaching on the Suns, according to a rumor from the well-connected John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in an appearance on HoopsHype Podcast with Michael Scotto.

I had a player on the team tell me that Monty told TJ [Warren] he was going to role with his guys in the playoffs… The Jae Crowder situation was all on Monty. He told people he was too difficult to handle and coach. Monty didn’t want Jae. It wasn’t the Suns organization. He didn’t want Jae around. As far as Deandre Ayton, Monty didn’t want him either. He wanted them to trade him to Indiana for Myles Turner. He didn’t like coaching Ayton…

Monty’s a good coach and a player’s coach, but he’s a player’s coach for the players he likes, but he wasn’t in on Jae and Deandre.

Crowder responded on Twitter, but has since deleted the Tweet. ClutchPoints got a screengrab.

Williams has not commented publicly but likely would deny everything. Crowder’s issues with Williams and the Suns had more to do with them giving Cameron Johnson the starting four spot, even though that was the right decision. It is also common for a team and its players to disparage a coach on the way out the door, but Williams is laughing all the way to the bank after signing a $78.5 million deal to coach the Pistons.

The Suns did trade Crowder to the Bucks as part of the massive four-team trade that brought Kevin Durant to Phoenix. Crowder didn’t get much more run under Mike Budenholzer — in the Bucks’ first three games against the Heat he played almost 41 minutes, but across the last final two games he played just :18 seconds. Crowder is now a free agent.

The Suns didn’t trade Ayton… yet. The consensus around the league (and echoed by Gambadoro on the podcast) is that Phoenix wants to trade Ayton and his $32.5 million for a couple of quality role players. However, new coach Frank Vogel has talked up Ayton, in case he is still on the team because Vogel will need him to be a drop-coverage defensive force in the paint if the Suns are going to get enough stops to be a true force in the West next season (nobody should be questioning their offense).

Crowd greets Victor Wembanyama at airport as he arrives for NBA Draft

Associated PressJun 20, 2023, 7:24 AM EDT
Victor Wembanyama Arrives at Newark Liberty International Airport
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
Victor Wembanyama has arrived in the U.S. for the NBA draft.

The plane from France carrying Wembanyama – who almost certainly will be taken by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s draft – arrived at Newark International Airport outside of New York City on Monday.

And even before becoming an NBA star, he got his first official taste of NBA stardom.

Some fans knew what flight he was on and when the plane was landing, and many were waiting. Wembanyama cheerfully signed autographs, scrawling his name onto basketballs and Spurs jerseys – some even with his name already on the back – before making his way into a waiting vehicle.

“I don’t know how they knew what flight I was on, but it’s fun,” Wembanyama said in a video distributed on the NBA’s social media channels as he walked through the New Jersey airport, ducking his head to avoid some of the signage bolted to the terminal’s ceiling. “It’s different, seeing that you can have such impact on people.”

It’s the start of a hectic few days for the 19-year-old French phenom who long has been considered a generational prospect the likes of which hasn’t been seen since LeBron James entered the league in 2003. Wembanyama is expected to appear at a pre-draft media availability on Wednesday, then has the actual draft Thursday and likely will be in San Antonio sometime Friday.

The rest of his summer won’t exactly be slow, either.

Wembanyama already has been announced as one of the expected participants in the inaugural NBA Con in Las Vegas coinciding with the start of Summer League there from July 7-9, and he has said he wants to play for France in the Basketball World Cup that will take place in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan starting in late August and running through Sept. 10.

Is momentum swinging toward Harden staying in Philadelphia?

By Jun 19, 2023, 8:37 PM EDT
James Harden and his camp are playing their summer free agency close to the vest, which has led to reports he is torn between re-signing with the Philadelphia 76ers or returning to Houston to be closer to family.

Nothing is certain and the pendulum could swing again in the coming weeks, but momentum seems to be behind Harden returning to the 76ers and contending for a title with Joel Embiid, Zach Lowe of ESPN said on his Lowe Post podcast (hat tip Real GM).

“The breaks have now been pumped, like slammed on, around the league to the point that I bet if you poll 50 front office executives, the majority of them would guess he’s going back to Philly. I don’t know what the hell is going to happen. We’ll see.”

League sources NBC Sports spoke with in the past couple of weeks leaned Houston, but there was not a great confidence level in anyone’s predictions. Harden’s camp is keeping things quiet.

There had been a sense part of the issue in Philadelphia was Harden’s relationship with former coach Doc Rivers, some on Rivers’ staff thought Harden pushed for the coaching change and Rivers was honest in what he saw as Harden’s flaws as a fit next to Embiid in Philly.

New 76ers coach Nick Nurse said he doesn’t “vibrate on the frequencies of the past” and wanted Harden back because they thought they could win. Harden, who opted out of the sweetheart $35.6 million player option he gave team president Daryl Morey and Philadelphia wants to get paid, but he also may feel a sense of loyalty to Morey, who worked for a couple of seasons to get him to the 76ers. Also, with the 76ers Harden can contend — this was the team with the third-best record in the NBA this season — whereas in Houston the team is years away from that level, even with Harden.

Harden doesn’t have to decide until after July 1, so he is not feeling rushed. And there is time for him to change his mind, if it is even made up.

NBA Draft, free agency rumors roundup: What do Hornets do with No. 2 pick?

By Jun 19, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT
The NBA Draft is Thursday and already we have seen one blockbuster trade — although Bradley Beal getting moved did not dramatically impact the top of this draft — but there is much more action to come. The wildest few weeks of the NBA calendar are just warming up.

Here is a roundup of the latest rumors around the draft and potential trades with just three days to go until the NBA Draft:

Nobody knows what the Hornets plan to do at No. 2

Remember one year ago, when at this exact point a few days before the NBA Draft we were convinced Jabari Smith was going to be the No. 1 pick by the Magic? Things shifted on a dime and Paolo Banchero ended up going No. 1 (a wise choice by the Magic). Plenty of people are comparing the Hornets this season with the No. 2 pick to those Magic.

Undoubtedly, the Hornets are open to trading the pick, and most of that buzz is centered around the New Orleans Pelicans. Shams Charania of The Athletic reiterated that when it comes to a trade with the Pels, the Hornets want Brandon Ingram and not Zion Williamson (and his massive contract and risk).

Most league sources have said the Hornets, if they use the pick rather than trade it, are leaning toward Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson. However, nobody around the league seems to trust that. Both Miller and Henderson came for a second workout and a meeting with outgoing owner Michael Jordan. It’s worth adding that most sources NBC Sports has spoken with lean toward Henderson as the better prospect, but it’s not universal (and many teams seem to have them on the same tier).

The Trail Blazers still hope Henderson falls to them at No. 3

In one regard, Portland is the opposite of the Hornets — they would much rather have Zion Williamson over Brandon Ingram in a trade, something Sean Highkin talked about on the latest PBT Podcast.

It needs to be reiterated as talking heads across the sports spectrum start to speculate about Damian Lillard landing spots in a trade, the Trail Blazers have no intention of trading him. None. Sources NBC has spoken with say the goal in Portland is to build a competitive team around Lillard and moving him would only be a last resort and a road they are not considering. Maybe, as Miami’s front office hopes, things shift after the draft (and the start of free agency) but don’t bet on it.

Warriors, Clippers both interested in Chris Paul trade

It’s no secret that the Wizards do not plan to keep Chris Paul (part of the Beal trade), which works out best for Paul, as he doesn’t want to be on a rebuilding team thousands of miles away from his family in Los Angeles.

The Clippers quickly popped up as one team interested in a CP3 trade, they could use a stabilizing force at the point plus his arrival would please one very powerful player in the Clippers locker room. Another interesting name is the Golden State Warriors, reports Shams Charania at The Athletic, saying both teams had reached out to the Suns before the Beal trade. In the case of the Warriors, this would likely send Jordan Poole east to Washington, and they could flip him for another player or just turn him loose and make him their scorer (somebody on the roster has to get buckets). The Clippers have a host of salaries between $10 million and $20 million they could send to the Wizards in a trade, expiring contracts that Washington could flip later.

Suns seeing more calls on Deandre Ayton

The trade market had been lukewarm for Deandre Ayton. The vibe was he is a good center but not three years at $207.7 million good. It looked increasingly like he was headed back to Phoenix, where Frank Vogel would work his magic and try to turn Ayton into the solid defensive piece in the paint the top-heavy Suns need. However, since the Beal trade became public the number of calls the Suns are getting about Ayton has jumped dramatically, reports the Athletic’s Charania. That doesn’t mean an Ayton will get traded, but interest is picking up.

Fast draft board climber: Duke’s Dereck Lively II

Every year a could of guys get a boost from pre-draft workouts and this year’s big winner appears to be Duke center Dereck Lively II — he has shot up to a top-10 pick. Lively’s floor was already high because he is an elite defensive prospect with a 7’6″ wingspan and an excellent feel for shot-blocking, plus he has the mobility to hedge out and play at the level of the ball on picks. However, in workouts he has shown more of an outside shot that has teams picturing him as a modern center who can defend on one end and stretch the floor on the other (in the mold of Brook Lopez).

Friend of the site Matt Moore of the Action Network reports that both the Warriors and Hawks are interested in moving up in the draft to get him. At this point that would mean maybe trading with the Pacers at No. 7 or the Mavericks at No. 10, both of those picks are in play for deals.

Fast draft board climber, Part 2: Marquette’s Oliver-Maxence Prosper

Prosper has been climbing fast since a standout performance at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, which has carried over to pre-draft workouts. It’s easy to see he has the size and tools teams look for in a wing — 6’7″ with a 7’1″ wingspan and good athleticism — who is set up to be a switchable defender at the NBA level. He is a defensive first player. What had teams concerned is that he’s not a shot creator (he was the fourth option for the Golden Eagles) but he has shown promise as a guy who understands the game and is a good cutter and finisher. Teams can see how he gets NBA minutes, and at that size at a position of need, teams in the early 20s are looking hard at him.

Orlando keeping its options open with the No. 6 and 11 picks

It’s not the sexiest report ever, but the Magic have two lottery picks — their own at No. 6 and the Bulls at No. 11 — and their GM says they are keeping their options open both for trades or just making picks.

It’s long been expected the Magic would not keep both picks, but which one they trade remains up in the air. There are a lot of teams in the top 10, including the Pacers behind them at No. 7, willing to move their picks. With an interesting young core headed by Paolo Banchero, it matters that the Magic nail this draft.

As expected, Draymond Green to opt out of $27.6 million, become free agent

By Jun 19, 2023, 1:14 PM EDT
World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" - Arrivals
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
The question has never been, “Will Draymond Green opt out of his $27.6 million player option?” He was always going to do that and become a free agent. The questions have been where he would sign — most likely he re-signs with the Warriors, but he has options — and for how much on a team headed deep into the luxury tax.

The expected became official on Monday with multiple reports Green is declining his player option. Adrain Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed it with Green’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

Green is a free agent and there are teams that will reach out to him. For example, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are known to have interest. The challenge for the Lakers is they have no cap space to sign Green for anywhere near the number he wants (short of jettisoning Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and others, and even then it’s tight), the best they can offer outright is the mid-level exception of about $12 million a season (and the Lakers have to do a lot of maneuvering to get there), and the MLE is way below Green’s market value. The Lakers could try to arrange a sign-and-trade, but that would hard cap them and really make teambuilding difficult, plus, Los Angeles doesn’t have players they want to give up (or Golden State wants) to complete a sign-and-trade. Klutch Sports certainly has connections with the Lakers but it’s next to impossible to see them pulling this off. There are rumors about teams with cap space such as the Thunder or Rockets reaching out to Green, but does he want to leave the place he won four rings to chase a few bucks with a rebuilding team?

The most likely result is Green re-signs with the Warriors. The questions are for how many years and how much money? Green’s offensive contributions may be slipping — he averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists — but he is still an All-Defensive Team player and his passing is still critical to the Warriors’ offense finding its flow, although his role as team emotional leader was shaky last season after he punched Jordan Poole. Golden State would like to give Green the security of years but for less money than he was making, maybe something in the three years, $75 million range. Green will feel that as part of the Warriors core he deserves more, but the looming luxury tax lines in the new CBA have the Warriors looking for ways to save money (Klay Thompson is extension eligible and will be asked to take a pay cut as well).

What number Green and the Warriors ultimately settle on will be interesting, but they probably will figure this out. Most likely Green will return as a Warrior next season, but by opting out, the door is at least open to other options.

