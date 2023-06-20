As expected, Kyle Kuzma declines $13 million player option, here are three potential landing spots

One thing was always clear: Kyle Kuzma always was going to opt out of the $13 million he was owed next season because a bigger payday and the security of more years were waiting this July.

Tuesday Kuzma did as expected and told the Wizards he would opt out. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

Kuzma averaged  21.2 points, shooting 33.3% from 3, plus grabbing 7.2 rebounds and dishing out 3.7 assists a game last season.

While Kuzma’s intentions were always clear, how much money was out there in the marketplace who might pay him that dollars are a little more cloudy. Here are three teams that are potential landing spots.

1. Washington Wizards. This is the most likely outcome. The Wizards clearly are heading toward a rebuilding phase after agreeing to trade Bradley Beal, but with that they would prefer to re-sign Kuzma to a fair contract — $20 million a season, give or take — and then trade him later when they can get picks or a young player to help that rebuilding process. If Beal wants to sign with a contender or just a quality playoff team and not a rebuilding team with cap space, this is his best path (most of the teams with money to spend this summer are in various stages of rebuilding themselves).

2. Houston Rockets. The Rockets want to start winning and have money to spend (nearly $60 million in cap space). Kuzma could be the kind of free agent they chase to help round out their roster (especially if the latest reports of James Harden re-signing in Philadelphia turn out to be true). Houston is expected to at least have conversations with a number of top free agents this summer, and Kuzma is going to be on this list.

3. Indiana Pacers. The Pacers are in the market for a floor-spacing forward, something Marc Stein wrote about in a recent newsletter at Substack. Stein notes that Harrison Barnes, most recently of Sacramento, is at the top of their list. However, Kuzma makes sense as a fallback, and the Pacers have the cap space to pay him in the low $20 million a season range. It is a contract that could work for both teams.

There will be other suitors for Kuzma as well, he will have options. Whatever he chooses, he made the right move by opting out of this contract, the main is about to get paid. Which should cover the cost of a few more interesting pregame fits to wear to the arena.

Watch Victor Wembanyama throw out first pitch at Yankees game…. just a bit outside

Victor Wembanyama is in New York for the NBA Draft Thursday night, where he is the presumptive No. 1 pick (which undersells it, he’s a lock to be taken by the Spurs).

Wembanyama is getting to do all the celebrity New York things, such as have a throng of fans greet him at the airport, and on Tuesday night he got to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium. He may want to stick to the hardwood.

After looking at this pic of a baseball in his hands, I am cutting Wembanyama some slack.

Also, he took a little batting practice and… that is one big strike zone.

I expect Wembanyama will look more comfortable on the hardwood if we see him at Summer League in Sacramento or Las Vegas. First, he’s got to shake Adam Silver’s hand on Thursday night.

NBA Draft, trade rumors roundup: Minnesota not looking to trade Towns, is Raptors’ Siakam available?

It’s just a couple of days until the NBA Draft and the trade rumors are flying around the league at a Fast and Furious X pace… except most of them are false. That said, there is some truth out there.

Let’s break down the latest NBA Draft and trade rumors and news.

Minnesota intends to run it back next season, not trade Towns

As impressed as Karl-Anthony Towns somehow was with the Timberwolves’ run to the playoffs last season, it was not a success considering the team went all-in with the Rudy Gobert trade. Last season’s stumbles led to a lot of speculation that Minnesota might break things up, specifically trading Towns (because Gobert is essentially untradable, while KAT’s offense gives him great value) and retooling the team around Anthony Edwards.

That’s not how the Timberwolves see it, reports Jon Krawczynski at The Athletic. They plan to run it back.

But president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and coach Chris Finch have said publicly that their plan is to move forward with the existing core, with both believing a full summer and training camp together, and improved health from Towns and Gobert, will be enough to solve some of the offensive problems the team had last season. Owners Glen Taylor, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are on board with that approach as well, sources said. The oft-proposed deal from fans that would send Towns to Portland for the No. 3 pick, Anfernee Simons and other filler has no basis in reality at this point.

After we just spent a couple of weeks praising the patience and continuity that Miami and Denver showed — remember, Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly was with the Nuggets previously — it would be hypocritical to say Minnesota has to blow this up now. That said, Minnesota must evolve to become Edwards’ team, he is going to be the best of this group, and the team should be retooled around him. Also, while there is something to be said for patience, there may not be enough of it in the world to make Towns and Gobert mesh as a front line. If it doesn’t work out this season, at what point do they pull the plug on the experiment? With Towns’ supermax contract extension kicking in for the 2024-25 season, is that the time?

Trail Blazers have eyes looking north of the border on Siakam, Anunoby

There are a lot of “What are the Raptors going to do?” questions floating around the NBA. There also are a lot of “What are the Trail Blazers going to do? questions in the run-up to the draft (although trading for Bam Adebayo should not be one of them).

Maybe those two teams should be talking to one another. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated says they are and that Portland has reached out to Toronto with eyes toward a possible Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby trade. The buzz around the league has been that the Raptors seem more willing to consider Siakam trades than Anunoby, but is the No. 3 pick and Anfernee Simons (plus likely more picks) enough to interest Toronto in the move? Maybe, if Scoot Henderson falls to No. 3 (depending on what Charlotte does with the No. 2 pick).

Siakam is underrated by a lot of fans and would be a great two-way fit next to Lillard, if the Raptors are serious about making a move.

Also with the Raptors, Gary Trent Jr. picks up option for next season

Things will be different next season on the Toronto Raptors roster, whether or not Siakam is there. One thing that will not change is Gary Trent Jr. will be back, he has picked up his $18.5 option for next season.

Trent Jr. was the focus of a lot of offseason and trade speculation, and he could still be moved even after picking up his option. But good two-way wings who averaged 17.6 points per game and can shoot the three are hard to come by, the Raptors will want a lot in return.

What was the best offer the Spurs got for the No. 1 pick?

Never say never… except in this case, where we can safely say the Spurs were never going to trade the No. 1 pick and the rights to Victor Wembanyama. Except you know some teams called and at least jokingly tried to make an offer. Spurs GM Brian Wright was asked what was the best offer he got (via Jeff McDonald at the San Antonio Express-News).

“The best offer we got was from a (general manager) two days after the lottery who was like, ‘I will give you my assistant GM’s right arm and left leg,” Wright said.

He turned the GM down, which was good for both the GM and the lucky assistant GM of the other team.

Bulls keep asking price for Zach LaVine sky-high

Zach LaVine is an All-Star and a scoring machine averaging 27.4 points per game. With the Bulls stuck in the mud as a franchise, the team is reportedly listening to offers for their best player, they are at least considering shaking things up on some core level. But they are not giving him away. Not even close.

The Bulls want “a good young player, multiple first-round picks and salary filler” reports KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. That’s a steep price for a guy with four years and $178 million still on his contract. All of which is to say, expect LaVine to be a Bull at the start of next season, but the team is at least kicking the tires on deals.

If the Clippers trade for Chris Paul, where does that leave Russell Westbrook?

After last season, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue and everyone within the organization heaped praise on Russell Westbrook, his play and his fit with the team. It all worked, better than many of us outside the locker room expected. Everyone said they wanted him back.

Then reports the Clippers are the frontrunners to trade for Chris Paul emerged.

Westbrook and CP3 in the same backcourt? How would that work? Lue could have to figure it out as the Clippers are open to having both CP3 and Westbrook on the roster, according to Law Murray at The Athletic. Part of why having both works for the Clippers is financial — trading for Paul means trading for his $30.8 million salary this season, but the most the Clippers can offer Westbrook is 120% of the veteran minimum. Westbrook isn’t expensive by NBA terms, it’s not a big financial risk.

None of that answers what is Westbrook’s role on a roster with Paul? Westbrook doesn’t get to run it back in the same role he was in.

As much as he loves being back home in Los Angeles, if another team offers more Westbrook will strongly consider it. Except who would that be? The Bulls as they see how things play out with Lonzo Ball? The Trail Blazers? There are few obvious options for his services, which could push Westbrook back to the Clippers, where he is wanted. Even if the fit is now more of a question mark.

Damian Jones is coming back to Utah next season

Not a surprise but passing it along.

Portland reportedly puts together trade offer for Miami’s Bam Adebayo. Good luck with that.

DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS
There’s been a lot of NBA Draft week trade speculation about the two NBA teams geographically farthest apart: The Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat. Most of it has focused on Miami hoping things play out this way: The Trail Blazers can’t trade the No. 3 pick in the Draft for another star, use the pick to select Scoot Henderson/Brandon Miller, and a frustrated Lillard talks with Portland’s brass about it being time to move on. That’s the dream in Miami.

Portland’s dream is to trade for Bam Adebayo to put next to Lillard, reports Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

According to one source with knowledge of the situation, Portland is preparing what the team believes to be a compelling package for Miami to part with All-Defensive centerpiece Bam Adebayo…

He and Lillard played together for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and have developed a close friendship, but the Heat have primarily searched to supplement Adebayo in recent transaction cycles, sources said, and have not pondered a future without him starring in the frontcourt.

Joe Cronin and Portland, good luck with that.

Never say never to any trade in the NBA because we’ve seen some stuff. But this is the definition of the NBA’s silly season. This sounds like a counter, a “you think we want to trade Lillard, well…” reaction.

To be clear, sources NBC Sports has spoken to about the Heat over the past years have Miami looking more at how they transition from the Jimmy Butler/Adebayo era — which has gone to the NBA Finals two of the past four seasons — to Adebayo and whatever is next. It’s about finding another star and evolving the Heat, but with Adebayo a core part of that future. There is never talk about trading him.

Would the Heat trade Adebayo? Sure, for Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokić. There are a few others of that level. But for any package the Trail Blazers can put together? Not so much. The goal is to pair Adebayo and Lillard (and Butler), not trade them for each other, and the No. 3 pick and even the other gems of the Trail Blazers — Shaedon Sharpe — is not going to get it done.

As for the Miami dream of Portland trading Lillard, it’s less ridiculous but not as close to reality as Heat Nation hopes. If Portland ends up not finding a trade and having to make a pick at No. 3, they will then re-sign Jerami Grant and spend the rest of the summer looking for a trade for another star — and this is shaping up to be a wild offseason of moves. Suppose it gets to the point Lillard wants to sit down with the front office and talk about the future because this team doesn’t look much different from a season ago. In that case, the Trail Blazers will likely respond with something like, “start the season with us, give us a chance, we’ll keep looking and let’s see how this team shakes out in a relatively open West (behind Denver, anyway), and if we’re nearing the deadline and we’re not looking like a playoff team, we’ll work with you.”

It’s not that Portland doesn’t want to trade Lillard (although it doesn’t), it’s that Lillard doesn’t want to leave Portland. It would be his last resort. He wants this to work and will give the Trail Blazers every chance. Plus, since Lillard does not have the Bradley Beal no-trade clause, so Lillard does not have total control over where he lands. Portland will not ship him off to NBA Siberia, but the Blazers can take the best deal offered rather than the one Lillard chooses. He’s not automatically landing in Miami or Brooklyn as he might wish.

Bottom line, don’t be so sure the Heat and Trail Blazers are close to doing business. On any trade. But especially not one for Adebayo.

Crowder Tweets, deletes response to report Monty Williams didn’t want to coach him

Detroit Pistons v Phoenix Suns
It’s not a big secret the relationship between Monty Williams and Deandre Ayton was a little frosty. To put it kindly.

However, Ayton wasn’t the only guy Williams didn’t love coaching on the Suns, according to a rumor from the well-connected John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in an appearance on HoopsHype Podcast with Michael Scotto.

I had a player on the team tell me that Monty told TJ [Warren] he was going to role with his guys in the playoffs… The Jae Crowder situation was all on Monty. He told people he was too difficult to handle and coach. Monty didn’t want Jae. It wasn’t the Suns organization. He didn’t want Jae around. As far as Deandre Ayton, Monty didn’t want him either. He wanted them to trade him to Indiana for Myles Turner. He didn’t like coaching Ayton…

Monty’s a good coach and a player’s coach, but he’s a player’s coach for the players he likes, but he wasn’t in on Jae and Deandre.

Crowder responded on Twitter, but has since deleted the Tweet. ClutchPoints got a screengrab.

Williams has not commented publicly but likely would deny everything. Crowder’s issues with Williams and the Suns had more to do with them giving Cameron Johnson the starting four spot, even though that was the right decision. It is also common for a team and its players to disparage a coach on the way out the door, but Williams is laughing all the way to the bank after signing a $78.5 million deal to coach the Pistons.

The Suns did trade Crowder to the Bucks as part of the massive four-team trade that brought Kevin Durant to Phoenix. Crowder didn’t get much more run under Mike Budenholzer — in the Bucks’ first three games against the Heat he played almost 41 minutes, but across the last final two games he played just :18 seconds. Crowder is now a free agent.

The Suns didn’t trade Ayton… yet. The consensus around the league (and echoed by Gambadoro on the podcast) is that Phoenix wants to trade Ayton and his $32.5 million for a couple of quality role players. However, new coach Frank Vogel has talked up Ayton, in case he is still on the team because Vogel will need him to be a drop-coverage defensive force in the paint if the Suns are going to get enough stops to be a true force in the West next season (nobody should be questioning their offense).

