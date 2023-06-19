NBA Draft, free agency rumors roundup: What do Hornets do with No. 2 pick?

By Jun 19, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT
The NBA Draft is Thursday and already we have seen one blockbuster trade — although Bradley Beal getting moved did not dramatically impact the top of this draft — but there is much more action to come. The wildest few weeks of the NBA calendar are just warming up.

Here is a roundup of the latest rumors around the draft and potential trades with just three days to go until the NBA Draft:

Nobody knows what the Hornets plan to do at No. 2

Remember one year ago, when at this exact point a few days before the NBA Draft we were convinced Jabari Smith was going to be the No. 1 pick by the Magic? Things shifted on a dime and Paolo Banchero ended up going No. 1 (a wise choice by the Magic). Plenty of people are comparing the Hornets this season with the No. 2 pick to those Magic.

Undoubtedly, the Hornets are open to trading the pick, and most of that buzz is centered around the New Orleans Pelicans. Shams Charania of The Athletic reiterated that when it comes to a trade with the Pels, the Hornets want Brandon Ingram and not Zion Williamson (and his massive contract and risk).

Most league sources have said the Hornets, if they use the pick rather than trade it, are leaning toward Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson. However, nobody around the league seems to trust that. Both Miller and Henderson came for a second workout and a meeting with outgoing owner Michael Jordan. It’s worth adding that most sources NBC Sports has spoken with lean toward Henderson as the better prospect, but it’s not universal (and many teams seem to have them on the same tier).

The Trail Blazers still hope Henderson falls to them at No. 3

In one regard, Portland is the opposite of the Hornets — they would much rather have Zion Williamson over Brandon Ingram in a trade, something Sean Highkin talked about on the latest PBT Podcast.

It needs to be reiterated as talking heads across the sports spectrum start to speculate about Damian Lillard landing spots in a trade, the Trail Blazers have no intention of trading him. None. Sources NBC has spoken with say the goal in Portland is to build a competitive team around Lillard and moving him would only be a last resort and a road they are not considering. Maybe, as Miami’s front office hopes, things shift after the draft (and the start of free agency) but don’t bet on it.

Warriors, Clippers both interested in Chris Paul trade

It’s no secret that the Wizards do not plan to keep Chris Paul (part of the Beal trade), which works out best for Paul, as he doesn’t want to be on a rebuilding team thousands of miles away from his family in Los Angeles.

The Clippers quickly popped up as one team interested in a CP3 trade, they could use a stabilizing force at the point plus his arrival would please one very powerful player in the Clippers locker room. Another interesting name is the Golden State Warriors, reports Shams Charania at The Athletic, saying both teams had reached out to the Suns before the Beal trade. In the case of the Warriors, this would likely send Jordan Poole east to Washington, and they could flip him for another player or just turn him loose and make him their scorer (somebody on the roster has to get buckets). The Clippers have a host of salaries between $10 million and $20 million they could send to the Wizards in a trade, expiring contracts that Washington could flip later.

Suns seeing more calls on Deandre Ayton

The trade market had been lukewarm for Deandre Ayton. The vibe was he is a good center but not three years at $207.7 million good. It looked increasingly like he was headed back to Phoenix, where Frank Vogel would work his magic and try to turn Ayton into the solid defensive piece in the paint the top-heavy Suns need. However, since the Beal trade became public the number of calls the Suns are getting about Ayton has jumped dramatically, reports the Athletic’s Charania. That doesn’t mean an Ayton will get traded, but interest is picking up.

Fast draft board climber: Duke’s Dereck Lively II

Every year a could of guys get a boost from pre-draft workouts and this year’s big winner appears to be Duke center Dereck Lively II — he has shot up to a top-10 pick. Lively’s floor was already high because he is an elite defensive prospect with a 7’6″ wingspan and an excellent feel for shot-blocking, plus he has the mobility to hedge out and play at the level of the ball on picks. However, in workouts he has shown more of an outside shot that has teams picturing him as a modern center who can defend on one end and stretch the floor on the other (in the mold of Brook Lopez).

Friend of the site Matt Moore of the Action Network reports that both the Warriors and Hawks are interested in moving up in the draft to get him. At this point that would mean maybe trading with the Pacers at No. 7 or the Mavericks at No. 10, both of those picks are in play for deals.

Fast draft board climber, Part 2: Marquette’s Oliver-Maxence Prosper

Prosper has been climbing fast since a standout performance at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, which has carried over to pre-draft workouts. It’s easy to see he has the size and tools teams look for in a wing — 6’7″ with a 7’1″ wingspan and good athleticism — who is set up to be a switchable defender at the NBA level. He is a defensive first player. What had teams concerned is that he’s not a shot creator (he was the fourth option for the Golden Eagles) but he has shown promise as a guy who understands the game and is a good cutter and finisher. Teams can see how he gets NBA minutes, and at that size at a position of need, teams in the early 20s are looking hard at him.

Orlando keeping its options open with the No. 6 and 11 picks

It’s not the sexiest report ever, but the Magic have two lottery picks — their own at No. 6 and the Bulls at No. 11 — and their GM says they are keeping their options open both for trades or just making picks.

It’s long been expected the Magic would not keep both picks, but which one they trade remains up in the air. There are a lot of teams in the top 10, including the Pacers behind them at No. 7, willing to move their picks. With an interesting young core headed by Paolo Banchero, it matters that the Magic nail this draft.

Is momentum swinging toward Harden staying in Philadelphia?

By Jun 19, 2023, 8:37 PM EDT
James Harden and his camp are playing their summer free agency close to the vest, which has led to reports he is torn between re-signing with the Philadelphia 76ers or returning to Houston to be closer to family.

Nothing is certain and the pendulum could swing again in the coming weeks, but momentum seems to be behind Harden returning to the 76ers and contending for a title with Joel Embiid, Zach Lowe of ESPN said on his Lowe Post podcast (hat tip Real GM).

“The breaks have now been pumped, like slammed on, around the league to the point that I bet if you poll 50 front office executives, the majority of them would guess he’s going back to Philly. I don’t know what the hell is going to happen. We’ll see.”

League sources NBC Sports spoke with in the past couple of weeks leaned Houston, but there was not a great confidence level in anyone’s predictions. Harden’s camp is keeping things quiet.

There had been a sense part of the issue in Philadelphia was Harden’s relationship with former coach Doc Rivers, some on Rivers’ staff thought Harden pushed for the coaching change and Rivers was honest in what he saw as Harden’s flaws as a fit next to Embiid in Philly.

New 76ers coach Nick Nurse said he doesn’t “vibrate on the frequencies of the past” and wanted Harden back because they thought they could win. Harden, who opted out of the sweetheart $35.6 million player option he gave team president Daryl Morey and Philadelphia wants to get paid, but he also may feel a sense of loyalty to Morey, who worked for a couple of seasons to get him to the 76ers. Also, with the 76ers Harden can contend — this was the team with the third-best record in the NBA this season — whereas in Houston the team is years away from that level, even with Harden.

Harden doesn’t have to decide until after July 1, so he is not feeling rushed. And there is time for him to change his mind, if it is even made up.

As expected, Draymond Green to opt out of $27.6 million, become free agent

As expected, Draymond Green to opt out of $27.6 million, become free agent

By Jun 19, 2023, 1:14 PM EDT
World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" - Arrivals
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
The question has never been, “Will Draymond Green opt out of his $27.6 million player option?” He was always going to do that and become a free agent. The questions have been where he would sign — most likely he re-signs with the Warriors, but he has options — and for how much on a team headed deep into the luxury tax.

The expected became official on Monday with multiple reports Green is declining his player option. Adrain Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed it with Green’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

Green is a free agent and there are teams that will reach out to him. For example, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are known to have interest. The challenge for the Lakers is they have no cap space to sign Green for anywhere near the number he wants (short of jettisoning Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and others, and even then it’s tight), the best they can offer outright is the mid-level exception of about $12 million a season (and the Lakers have to do a lot of maneuvering to get there), and the MLE is way below Green’s market value. The Lakers could try to arrange a sign-and-trade, but that would hard cap them and really make teambuilding difficult, plus, Los Angeles doesn’t have players they want to give up (or Golden State wants) to complete a sign-and-trade. Klutch Sports certainly has connections with the Lakers but it’s next to impossible to see them pulling this off. There are rumors about teams with cap space such as the Thunder or Rockets reaching out to Green, but does he want to leave the place he won four rings to chase a few bucks with a rebuilding team?

The most likely result is Green re-signs with the Warriors. The questions are for how many years and how much money? Green’s offensive contributions may be slipping — he averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists — but he is still an All-Defensive Team player and his passing is still critical to the Warriors’ offense finding its flow, although his role as team emotional leader was shaky last season after he punched Jordan Poole. Golden State would like to give Green the security of years but for less money than he was making, maybe something in the three years, $75 million range. Green will feel that as part of the Warriors core he deserves more, but the looming luxury tax lines in the new CBA have the Warriors looking for ways to save money (Klay Thompson is extension eligible and will be asked to take a pay cut as well).

What number Green and the Warriors ultimately settle on will be interesting, but they probably will figure this out. Most likely Green will return as a Warrior next season, but by opting out, the door is at least open to other options.

Chris Paul says he found out on flight to New York he was traded

By Jun 19, 2023, 11:41 AM EDT
Chris Paul has a new book coming out — “Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, on and Off the Court” — that details the impact CP3’s grandfather had on his life and the Winston-Salem community. Paul was flying to New York on Sunday for a guest appearance on Good Morning America to promote his book.

That’s when he found out he was traded to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal, he said on the show.

“I was surprised too… In this league anything can happen, so you just try to find out what’s next.”

What’s next for Paul is either a trade — with the Clippers being the frontrunners — or for Washington to waive him, making him a free agent (where he would be free to sign with any team, but signs would point to the Lakers).

Paul’s possible trade had been rumored for a couple of days, but with a new CBA coming explicitly designed to stop the formation of highly-expensive superteams, some wondered exactly how the Suns would make it work. Phoenix decided that with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker already on the roster, it would be flirting with the new “second apron” that severely limits team building for rosters more than $17.5 million over the luxury tax line, and if they were going to go over that line, they might as well just smash through the barrier and face the penalties head-on, reports Brian Windhorst at ESPN (subscription required).

The Suns have five players on the books — Durant, Booker, Beal, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne (who could be let go to save $4.5 million, but the Suns likely keep him according to the report) — and with just those five are only about $10 million below the second apron tax line. Which is why Windhorst says the Suns will most likely work hard to re-sign their free agents including Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Damion Lee, Terrence Ross and Bismack Biyombo. Another move could be trading Ayton to bring in multiple solid role players, although the Suns have found little market for Ayton’s services so far (he has three years, with $207.7 million remaining on his contract).

Winners and losers from Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix Suns

By Jun 19, 2023, 6:13 AM EDT
Suns fans have one core thing that should make them both happy and optimistic for the future: After decades under Robert Sarver’s penny-pinching ownership, they have a new owner — Mat Ishbia — willing to go for it, price be damned.

Whether Ishbia’s latest gambit will work out is another question, but the Suns have gone all-in and formed their own “big 3” by trading for Bradley Beal. To make it work they are sending Chris Paul and more to the Wizards. It’s a bold stroke, an all-in move. Let’s look at the details of the trade, such as they are right now:

Phoenix receives: Bradley Beal (and likely Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd, although that is not finalized)
Washington receives: Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks, multiple pick swaps.

(The details of the picks and swaps, and players such as Goodwin and Todd, being in the deal have not been finalized and will reportedly depend partly on what Washington can get in flipping Chris Paul in another trade).

Who won and who lost? It’s not simple, but let’s break it down.

WINNER: Phoenix Suns… if everything goes perfectly

No one can fault the Suns for the mechanics of this trade: They are getting Beal for an absolute steal compared to recent trades for other All-NBA level players (Rudy Gobert cost the Timberwolves five first-round picks, including Walker Kessler, plus four players and a pick swap). Beal’s no-trade clause weighed down the price, but this is still a great trade for the Suns in a vacuum, and they will get it done before July 1 and the new CBA kicks in, which would have made it much more difficult.

This trade makes the Suns contenders if everyone is healthy and things come together for them during the playoffs. Under any circumstances they should be one of the top teams in the West.

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and a healthy Bradley Beal would be the best trio in the NBA and the Suns should have one of the top offenses in the league next season, able to score at all three levels. That attack should grow sharper and more focused as the season progresses and the trio discovers its chemistry. If Beal can find his form of five years ago again (which is how many fans picture him, not the lesser player of the past couple of seasons), that’s a lot of shot creation and shooting rolled up in three players.

Add to that a defensive-minded coach in Frank Vogel coaching up Deandre Ayton in the paint (assuming the Suns keep him and don’t trade him for defensive depth), and the Suns can get enough stops to make it all work.

These Suns at their peak have to be considered title contenders. Any trade that puts a team in that category has to be considered a win.

LOSER: Phoenix Suns… in reality

Putting together a “big 3” with a new CBA about to start specifically designed to undercut that kind of spending — and with three stars where their fit raises questions — leaves these Suns with no margin for error. Teams riding the “if everything goes just right” train rarely get that lucky. Here are my issues with this trade for the Suns.

• Beal is an older, more expensive, more injury-prone version of Booker and their fit isn’t natural (although, great talents tend to work things out and they will find an equilibrium). Plus, with CP3 gone, Booker will be forced to play more of a point guard role — which he can do and do well, but it’s not his natural state.

• Who is the point guard for this team? Booker? Cameron Payne? Ish Smith?

• Health is a serious concern. Can the Suns get at least 60 games from each of Beal and Durant, who have battled injuries in recent years (Beal has played 90 games across the past two seasons)?

• This is the big one: The Suns got knocked out of the playoffs last month in large part because of depth issues, the team was too top heavy. This trade makes things even worse.

Beal, Durant, Booker, Ayton and Payne — the only five Suns guaranteed to be on the roster after this trade — combine for about $169 million in salary next season, which is about $7 million into the luxury tax and just $10 million short of the draconian second apron (taking away the mid-level exception this year, and more in future years). The Suns still need to add a dozen players to fill out the roster, and they will do that by re-signing players from last season’s underwhelming playoff team — Torrey Craig, Josh Okogie, Damion Lee, Jock Landale — and minimum players.

• This is not shaping up to be a good defensive team. Durant is the best perimeter defender still on the roster, and he could have some rim-protecting duties too. Vogel is a great defensive coach, but as we saw with the Lakers that only matters so much if you don’t give him players who can do the job.

WINNER: Bradley Beal

He is finally out of Washington and lands on a contender — Beal has a chance to revive his reputation, and now he’s next to teammates who can help him get there. Beal was a top 15 player in the NBA a few years back, but injuries have limited him. Maybe a new home and the chance to compete for a ring will light a fire under Beal and we will see his vintage self. The Suns are banking on it.

LOSER: Washington Wizards (at least in the short term)

Utah received five first-round picks, four players and a pick swap for Rudy Gobert. Then when the Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell they received three unprotected first-round picks, two pick swaps, plus quality players in Lauri MarkkanenOchai Agbaji and Collin Sexton. To get Durant out of Brooklyn, these very Suns sent four unprotected picks, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Jae Crowder.

The Wizards lose because they let Beal go so cheaply. They just traded their best asset and didn’t get the pieces that can help jumpstart a rebuild.

That’s not the fault of Michael Winger and the Wizards’ new front office — and they made the right move starting the rebuild anyway. It is something Washington should have done years ago. The Wizards lost this trade long before Winger even came to town — they lost it when the previous administration (and owner Ted Leonsis) gave Beal a no-trade clause with his max extension. Washington didn’t have leverage in trade talks and it showed.

WINNER: Chris Paul

CP3 said he wanted to stay in Phoenix, and no doubt he did (and no doubt that roster could use him). But this trade made him a lot of money and likely will land him even closer to his family in Los Angeles.

First, to make the trade work the Suns will have to guarantee about $12 million more of Paul’s salary for next season to make the math work. (Keith Smith has a great explainer here on what is not a simple trade.)

Second, Paul was in Phoenix partly because he wanted to be closer to his family in Los Angeles. Now the Wizards are going to try and trade him — with the Clippers being the reported frontrunner, they need a point guard — and, failing finding a deal, the Wizards will waive him. (A third possibility: Paul gets traded to a third team that wants to waive him for the cap savings, although that is a longer shot now.) If waived, CP3 will almost certainly sign with the Lakers. However this shakes out, Paul ends up back in Los Angeles with family on a team in the “if everything goes right we can contend” tier. Things worked out for Paul.

LOSER: Miami Heat (unless Portland changes its mind)

The NBA Finals showed the need for Miami to add more shot creation around Jimmy Butler. To do that the Heat are going big game hunting this offseason.

Strike one. They did not land Beal (which, again, is largely on Beal, he controlled the process).

The pitch the Miami Heat really want to hit is if Damian Lillard becomes available in a trade. The Heat are hoping that the Trail Blazers can’t find a taker for their offer of the No. 3 pick plus Anfernee Simons for another star and they have to draft Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller. At that point maybe Lillard sits down with the Portland front office to discuss the future.

To be clear, right now Lillard is not available via trade and Plan A in Portland continues to be building a title contender around him and to keep the franchise icon in the Pacific Northwest. The Trail Blazers do not plan to make Lillard available. Miami is just hoping that the situation changes, in which case missing out on Beal will not be viewed as a loss.

