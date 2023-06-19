As expected, Draymond Green to opt out of $27.6 million, become free agent

By Jun 19, 2023, 1:14 PM EDT
World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" - Arrivals
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
0 Comments

The question has never been, “Will Draymond Green opt out of his $27.6 million player option?” He was always going to do that and become a free agent. The questions have been where he would sign — most likely he re-signs with the Warriors, but he has options — and for how much on a team headed deep into the luxury tax.

The expected became official on Monday with multiple reports Green is declining his player option. Adrain Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed it with Green’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

Green is a free agent and there are teams that will reach out to him. For example, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are known to have interest. The challenge for the Lakers is they have no cap space to sign Green for anywhere near the number he wants (short of jettisoning Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and others, and even then it’s tight), the best they can offer outright is the mid-level exception of about $12 million a season (and the Lakers have to do a lot of maneuvering to get there), and the MLE is way below Green’s market value. The Lakers could try to arrange a sign-and-trade, but that would hard cap them and really make teambuilding difficult, plus, Los Angeles doesn’t have players they want to give up (or Golden State wants) to complete a sign-and-trade. Klutch Sports certainly has connections with the Lakers but it’s next to impossible to see them pulling this off. There are rumors about teams with cap space such as the Thunder or Rockets reaching out to Green, but does he want to leave the place he won four rings to chase a few bucks with a rebuilding team?

The most likely result is Green re-signs with the Warriors. The questions are for how many years and how much money? Green’s offensive contributions may be slipping — he averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists — but he is still an All-Defensive Team player and his passing is still critical to the Warriors’ offense finding its flow, although his role as team emotional leader was shaky last season after he punched Jordan Poole. Golden State would like to give Green the security of years but for less money than he was making, maybe something in the three years, $75 million range. Green will feel that as part of the Warriors core he deserves more, but the looming luxury tax lines in the new CBA have the Warriors looking for ways to save money (Klay Thompson is extension eligible and will be asked to take a pay cut as well).

What number Green and the Warriors ultimately settle on will be interesting, but they probably will figure this out. Most likely Green will return as a Warrior next season, but by opting out, the door is at least open to other options.

Here is more on the Warriors

Golden State Warriors Draft Press Conference
Warriors promote Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager heading into critical...
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns
Warriors reportedly not shopping Jordan Poole, may run it back (at least...
2022 Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally
Bob Myers stepping down as Warriors president, GM

Chris Paul says he found out on flight to New York he was traded

By Jun 19, 2023, 11:41 AM EDT
0 Comments

Chris Paul has a new book coming out — “Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, on and Off the Court” — that details the impact CP3’s grandfather had on his life and the Winston-Salem community. Paul was flying to New York on Sunday for a guest appearance on Good Morning America to promote his book.

That’s when he found out he was traded to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal, he said on the show.

“I was surprised too… In this league anything can happen, so you just try to find out what’s next.”

What’s next for Paul is either a trade — with the Clippers being the frontrunners — or for Washington to waive him, making him a free agent (where he would be free to sign with any team, but signs would point to the Lakers).

Paul’s possible trade had been rumored for a couple of days, but with a new CBA coming explicitly designed to stop the formation of highly-expensive superteams, some wondered exactly how the Suns would make it work. Phoenix decided that with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker already on the roster, it would be flirting with the new “second apron” that severely limits team building for rosters more than $17.5 million over the luxury tax line, and if they were going to go over that line, they might as well just smash through the barrier and face the penalties head-on, reports Brian Windhorst at ESPN (subscription required).

The Suns have five players on the books — Durant, Booker, Beal, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne (who could be let go to save $4.5 million, but the Suns likely keep him according to the report) — and with just those five are only about $10 million below the second apron tax line. Which is why Windhorst says the Suns will most likely work hard to re-sign their free agents including Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Damion Lee, Terrence Ross and Bismack Biyombo. Another move could be trading Ayton to bring in multiple solid role players, although the Suns have found little market for Ayton’s services so far (he has three years, with $207.7 million remaining on his contract).

Check out more on the Suns

Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors
Winners and losers from Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix Suns
Washington Wizards v Phoenix Suns
Suns go for stars, to trade for Bradley Beal, send Paul, Shamet, picks to...
Washington Wizards v Memphis Grizzlies
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Wizards wishes, Suns chasing stars, more

Winners and losers from Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix Suns

By Jun 19, 2023, 6:13 AM EDT
0 Comments

Suns fans have one core thing that should make them both happy and optimistic for the future: After decades under Robert Sarver’s penny-pinching ownership, they have a new owner — Mat Ishbia — willing to go for it, price be damned.

Whether Ishbia’s latest gambit will work out is another question, but the Suns have gone all-in and formed their own “big 3” by trading for Bradley Beal. To make it work they are sending Chris Paul and more to the Wizards. It’s a bold stroke, an all-in move. Let’s look at the details of the trade, such as they are right now:

Phoenix receives: Bradley Beal (and likely Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd, although that is not finalized)
Washington receives: Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks, multiple pick swaps.

(The details of the picks and swaps, and players such as Goodwin and Todd, being in the deal have not been finalized and will reportedly depend partly on what Washington can get in flipping Chris Paul in another trade).

Who won and who lost? It’s not simple, but let’s break it down.

WINNER: Phoenix Suns… if everything goes perfectly

No one can fault the Suns for the mechanics of this trade: They are getting Beal for an absolute steal compared to recent trades for other All-NBA level players (Rudy Gobert cost the Timberwolves five first-round picks, including Walker Kessler, plus four players and a pick swap). Beal’s no-trade clause weighed down the price, but this is still a great trade for the Suns in a vacuum, and they will get it done before July 1 and the new CBA kicks in, which would have made it much more difficult.

This trade makes the Suns contenders if everyone is healthy and things come together for them during the playoffs. Under any circumstances they should be one of the top teams in the West.

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and a healthy Bradley Beal would be the best trio in the NBA and the Suns should have one of the top offenses in the league next season, able to score at all three levels. That attack should grow sharper and more focused as the season progresses and the trio discovers its chemistry. If Beal can find his form of five years ago again (which is how many fans picture him, not the lesser player of the past couple of seasons), that’s a lot of shot creation and shooting rolled up in three players.

Add to that a defensive-minded coach in Frank Vogel coaching up Deandre Ayton in the paint (assuming the Suns keep him and don’t trade him for defensive depth), and the Suns can get enough stops to make it all work.

These Suns at their peak have to be considered title contenders. Any trade that puts a team in that category has to be considered a win.

LOSER: Phoenix Suns… in reality

Putting together a “big 3” with a new CBA about to start specifically designed to undercut that kind of spending — and with three stars where their fit raises questions — leaves these Suns with no margin for error. Teams riding the “if everything goes just right” train rarely get that lucky. Here are my issues with this trade for the Suns.

• Beal is an older, more expensive, more injury-prone version of Booker and their fit isn’t natural (although, great talents tend to work things out and they will find an equilibrium). Plus, with CP3 gone, Booker will be forced to play more of a point guard role — which he can do and do well, but it’s not his natural state.

• Who is the point guard for this team? Booker? Cameron Payne? Ish Smith?

• Health is a serious concern. Can the Suns get at least 60 games from each of Beal and Durant, who have battled injuries in recent years (Beal has played 90 games across the past two seasons)?

• This is the big one: The Suns got knocked out of the playoffs last month in large part because of depth issues, the team was too top heavy. This trade makes things even worse.

Beal, Durant, Booker, Ayton and Payne — the only five Suns guaranteed to be on the roster after this trade — combine for about $169 million in salary next season, which is about $7 million into the luxury tax and just $10 million short of the draconian second apron (taking away the mid-level exception this year, and more in future years). The Suns still need to add a dozen players to fill out the roster, and they will do that by re-signing players from last season’s underwhelming playoff team — Torrey Craig, Josh Okogie, Damion Lee, Jock Landale — and minimum players.

• This is not shaping up to be a good defensive team. Durant is the best perimeter defender still on the roster, and he could have some rim-protecting duties too. Vogel is a great defensive coach, but as we saw with the Lakers that only matters so much if you don’t give him players who can do the job.

WINNER: Bradley Beal

He is finally out of Washington and lands on a contender — Beal has a chance to revive his reputation, and now he’s next to teammates who can help him get there. Beal was a top 15 player in the NBA a few years back, but injuries have limited him. Maybe a new home and the chance to compete for a ring will light a fire under Beal and we will see his vintage self. The Suns are banking on it.

LOSER: Washington Wizards (at least in the short term)

Utah received five first-round picks, four players and a pick swap for Rudy Gobert. Then when the Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell they received three unprotected first-round picks, two pick swaps, plus quality players in Lauri MarkkanenOchai Agbaji and Collin Sexton. To get Durant out of Brooklyn, these very Suns sent four unprotected picks, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Jae Crowder.

The Wizards lose because they let Beal go so cheaply. They just traded their best asset and didn’t get the pieces that can help jumpstart a rebuild.

That’s not the fault of Michael Winger and the Wizards’ new front office — and they made the right move starting the rebuild anyway. It is something Washington should have done years ago. The Wizards lost this trade long before Winger even came to town — they lost it when the previous administration (and owner Ted Leonsis) gave Beal a no-trade clause with his max extension. Washington didn’t have leverage in trade talks and it showed.

WINNER: Chris Paul

CP3 said he wanted to stay in Phoenix, and no doubt he did (and no doubt that roster could use him). But this trade made him a lot of money and likely will land him even closer to his family in Los Angeles.

First, to make the trade work the Suns will have to guarantee about $12 million more of Paul’s salary for next season to make the math work. (Keith Smith has a great explainer here on what is not a simple trade.)

Second, Paul was in Phoenix partly because he wanted to be closer to his family in Los Angeles. Now the Wizards are going to try and trade him — with the Clippers being the reported frontrunner, they need a point guard — and, failing finding a deal, the Wizards will waive him. (A third possibility: Paul gets traded to a third team that wants to waive him for the cap savings, although that is a longer shot now.) If waived, CP3 will almost certainly sign with the Lakers. However this shakes out, Paul ends up back in Los Angeles with family on a team in the “if everything goes right we can contend” tier. Things worked out for Paul.

LOSER: Miami Heat (unless Portland changes its mind)

The NBA Finals showed the need for Miami to add more shot creation around Jimmy Butler. To do that the Heat are going big game hunting this offseason.

Strike one. They did not land Beal (which, again, is largely on Beal, he controlled the process).

The pitch the Miami Heat really want to hit is if Damian Lillard becomes available in a trade. The Heat are hoping that the Trail Blazers can’t find a taker for their offer of the No. 3 pick plus Anfernee Simons for another star and they have to draft Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller. At that point maybe Lillard sits down with the Portland front office to discuss the future.

To be clear, right now Lillard is not available via trade and Plan A in Portland continues to be building a title contender around him and to keep the franchise icon in the Pacific Northwest. The Trail Blazers do not plan to make Lillard available. Miami is just hoping that the situation changes, in which case missing out on Beal will not be viewed as a loss.

Here is more on the Suns

DENVER NUGGETS VS PHOENIX SUNS, NBA PLAYOFFS
Chris Paul says he found out on flight to New York he was traded
Washington Wizards v Phoenix Suns
Suns go for stars, to trade for Bradley Beal, send Paul, Shamet, picks to...
Washington Wizards v Memphis Grizzlies
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Wizards wishes, Suns chasing stars, more

Suns go for stars, to trade for Bradley Beal, send Paul, Shamet, picks to Wizards

By Jun 18, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT
0 Comments

In an NBA where the new CBA was set up to prevent a collection of stars, the Phoenix Suns are going for it anyway.

The Wizards have agreed to trade Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul — his salary for this season gets picked up at $30.8 million — Landry Shamet, maybe other minimum-salary players, and a couple of second-round picks and multiple pick swaps. The story was broken almost simultaneously by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The details of the trade are still being finalized, in part because what the Wizards will get back hinges on what they can trade Paul for, most likely to the Clippers, reports Chris Haynes of TNT/Bleacher Report. It no trade is found and the Wizards buy out Paul, he likely signs with the Lakers

Beal had to waive his no-trade clause to allow this trade to go through — meaning Beal picked the Suns over the Heat and everyone else — and Wojnarowski got confirmation from Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, that he would do so.

“This was an extremely complicated process with so many different hurdles to get through and Ted Leonsis and Michael Winger were unbelievable partners in making this happen,” Bartelstein told ESPN. “From the day that Ted drafted Brad he has been by our side along with [former general managers] Ernie Grunfeld and Tommy Sheppard. They’ve always had Brad’s back in every way and now we have experienced the exact same thing with Ted and Michael Winger. We are extremely grateful.”

It’s another big all-in move for new Suns owner Mat Ishbia, who took control of the team — and basketball operations — just before the trade deadline and made the trade for Kevin Durant, putting him next to Devin Booker. The Suns have gone all-in on a title, but it comes with challenges and risks.

This forms a “big 3” top-heavy team for Phoenix that will be a playoff threat in the West if all their players can make it to the postseason healthy (both Durant and Beal have injury histories in recent years).

However, the Suns just got bounced from the playoffs by the Nuggets because Denver had superior depth (and with that, versatility). Having Beal making $46.7 million next season, Durant at $47.7 million and Booker at $36 million, the Suns are already at more than $130 million for the three of them, and the salary cap is $134 million. Add in Deandre Ayton at $32.5 million, and Cameron Payne‘s contract ($6.5 million, non-guaranteed), and the Suns are at a $169 million payroll — bumping up against the restrictive second apron of the tax ($179.5 million) with 10-12 roster spots to fill out. The Suns can round the roster out with veteran minimum players, but that puts them above the second apron, plus you can ask the Lakers of a couple of seasons ago how filling out a roster with a lot of minimum players goes. (Don’t be surprised if the Suns try to trade Ayton for depth.)

For Washington, this is the first step in a tear-it-down-to-the-studs rebuild that has been long overdue but never okayed by owner Ted Leonsis (who kept them pushing to make the playoffs, and with that ending up a .500ish team hoping to get a lower playoffs seed). Expect the Wizards to try to make a sign-and-trade with Kyle Kuzma this summer, and the same (or an outright trade if he opts in) with Kristaps Porzingis. The Wizards are about to look very different.

The Miami Heat had been considered the frontrunners for Beal but could not put together a deal Beal and the Wizards liked around Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson (or Victor Oladipo) and a couple of first-round picks. This is a miss for the Heat, who want to add another star next to Jimmy Butler. The Heat reportedly wanted to slow play the trade with the Wizards to see what might happen with Damian Lillard — Portland has no intention of trading him as of now and wants to trade its No. 3 pick plus Anfernee Simons to get a star next to Lillard — but the Wizards wanted to move quickly (for that exact reason). Now Miami is waiting on the Trail Blazers’ next move.

Check out more on the Wizards

DENVER NUGGETS VS PHOENIX SUNS, NBA PLAYOFFS
Chris Paul says he found out on flight to New York he was traded
Washington Wizards v Memphis Grizzlies
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Wizards wishes, Suns chasing stars, more
Washington Wizards v Miami Heat
Wizards reportedly moving quickly toward Bradley Beal trade; Heat, Suns frontrunners

 

NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Wizards wishes, Suns chasing stars, more

By Jun 18, 2023, 12:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

With four days until the NBA draft, rumors are flying fast and furious around the NBA — there’s a lot of smoke and disinformation in the air about trades and potential draft picks.

Let’s look at some of those rumors and try to break down fact from fiction by rounding up rumors from around the NBA.

Wizards don’t want to take on long-term money in Beal trade

As things move relatively quickly toward a Bradley Beal trade, a pattern has emerged among the rumors: The Washington Wizards don’t want to take any long-term salary back.

Reports say the Suns’ Deandre Ayton (three years, $102.2 million) and the Heat’s Tyler Herro (four years, $120 million) are off the table in any trade for Beal. Instead, the Wizards want expiring contracts like Kyle Lowry and Chris Paul (the Suns would have to pick up his $30.8 million for next season to make the trade work, but the $30 million he is owed for 2024-25 is non-guaranteed and could be waived). There is still a lot of smoke around this trade clouding the picture, and don’t forget Beal has the ultimate say because of his no-trade clause (watching the Beal situation play out, it’s going to be a long time before a team hands another one of those out). Things may not move as quickly as the Wizards want, but the pattern that they want to get off long-term salary seems clear. New team president Michael Winger intends to clear the books and get some flexibility.

Which makes the pending free agency of Kyle Kuzma and possibly Kristaps Porzingis interesting.

Suns reportedly also targeting John Collins, Malcolm Brogdon

More than chasing a third star, the Suns’ playoff exit at the hands of the Nuggets showed the need for depth around Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Would the reigning Sixth Man of the Year help? The Suns are interested in the Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon and the Hawks’ John Collins, reports Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports.

The Suns acquiring either of those veterans might require a third team to accept Paul’s outgoing salary — such as the Houston Rockets with their $60 million of cap space and counting — but Brogdon and Collins are a pair of players Phoenix has registered interest in during trade conversations with Boston and Atlanta, respectively, that date back to the trade deadline, sources said.

Brogdon and Collins could be options if the Suns miss out on Beal, it would get expensive otherwise. The Celtics are into the tax and have a glut of guards, meaning someone between Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard (who wants a trade) or Brogdon will have to go. Brogdon, owed $45 million over the coming two seasons, is the most likely to be traded.

For his part, Collins has been on the trade block for a couple of seasons, and is still owed $78.5 million over three more seasons (the third year is a player option. We’ll believe he’s traded when we see it.

Mavericks don’t want Collins, they want Capela

Dallas wants desperately to trade out of the No. 10 pick to add depth around Luka Dončić, and with that Yahoo’s Fischer said there were preliminary talks about Atlanta sending Collins and the No. 15 pick to Dallas for the No. 10 pick. However, the Mavericks would prefer to land Clint Capela in that deal. That makes sense for Dallas as Capela is both a solid back-line defender and a proven screen setter and roll man who could find some success with Dončić. We’ll see if this deal goes anywhere, but it would be a surprise to see Dallas hold on to the No. 10 pick.

Nikola Jokić doesn’t care about all your rumors

He’s back with his horses at the track in Serbia and is a happy man.

Hornets bring back Henderson, Miller for second workouts, meet with Jordan

The Charlotte Hornets are not shy about their willingness to trade the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft. Still, in case they decide to use it the team is bringing back both Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller for a second workout — and those will be watched by Michael Jordan, who also will meet with the players (ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony had the story).

Jordan is on his way out the door as majority owner, but it makes more sense for him to meet with the potential draft picks than some hedge-fund guys.

Fred VanVleet to get more than $30 million a season?

The market for quality point guards shot through the roof in the last couple of years. Last July, when Jalen Brunson signed with the Knicks for four years, $104 million, my thought was, “good pickup, but that’s an overpay.” I was wrong about the second part of that, Brunson was a steal at that price. Off that deal, Tyler Herro was able to swing a four-year, $120 million extension.

Look for Raptors free agent Fred VanVleet to be in that same ballpark of $30 million a season or more, several executives told Michael Scotto of Hoopshype. VanVleet is one of the most in demand free agents out there, Toronto would like to re-sign him (it couldn’t extend him at that number, the max allowed was $114 million over four years), but the Rockets, Suns, Magic (a good sleeper in this race) and the Lakers (a longshot) are also known to be in the mix. VanVleet will have options.

Check out more on the NBA Draft

Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram...
Scoot Henderson PreDraft Hometown Workout
PBT Podcast: Talking NBA Draft, what will Portland do with Sean Highkin
2023 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets
PBT Podcast: Nuggets earn title, can it be a dynasty? Plus trade, draft talk.