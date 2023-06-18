NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Wizards wishes, Suns chasing stars, more

By Jun 18, 2023, 12:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

With four days until the NBA draft, rumors are flying fast and furious around the NBA — there’s a lot of smoke and disinformation in the air about trades and potential draft picks.

Let’s look at some of those rumors and try to break down fact from fiction by rounding up rumors from around the NBA.

Wizards don’t want to take on long-term money in Beal trade

As things move relatively quickly toward a Bradley Beal trade, a pattern has emerged among the rumors: The Washington Wizards don’t want to take any long-term salary back.

Reports say the Suns’ Deandre Ayton (three years, $102.2 million) and the Heat’s Tyler Herro (four years, $120 million) are off the table in any trade for Beal. Instead, the Wizards want expiring contracts like Kyle Lowry and Chris Paul (the Suns would have to pick up his $30.8 million for next season to make the trade work, but the $30 million he is owed for 2024-25 is non-guaranteed and could be waived). There is still a lot of smoke around this trade clouding the picture, and don’t forget Beal has the ultimate say because of his no-trade clause (watching the Beal situation play out, it’s going to be a long time before a team hands another one of those out). Things may not move as quickly as the Wizards want, but the pattern that they want to get off long-term salary seems clear. New team president Michael Winger intends to clear the books and get some flexibility.

Which makes the pending free agency of Kyle Kuzma and possibly Kristaps Porzingis interesting.

Suns reportedly also targeting John Collins, Malcolm Brogdon

More than chasing a third star, the Suns’ playoff exit at the hands of the Nuggets showed the need for depth around Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Would the reigning Sixth Man of the Year help? The Suns are interested in the Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon and the Hawks’ John Collins, reports Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports.

The Suns acquiring either of those veterans might require a third team to accept Paul’s outgoing salary — such as the Houston Rockets with their $60 million of cap space and counting — but Brogdon and Collins are a pair of players Phoenix has registered interest in during trade conversations with Boston and Atlanta, respectively, that date back to the trade deadline, sources said.

Brogdon and Collins could be options if the Suns miss out on Beal, it would get expensive otherwise. The Celtics are into the tax and have a glut of guards, meaning someone between Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard (who wants a trade) or Brogdon will have to go. Brogdon, owed $45 million over the coming two seasons, is the most likely to be traded.

For his part, Collins has been on the trade block for a couple of seasons, and is still owed $78.5 million over three more seasons (the third year is a player option. We’ll believe he’s traded when we see it.

Mavericks don’t want Collins, they want Capela

Dallas wants desperately to trade out of the No. 10 pick to add depth around Luka Dončić, and with that Yahoo’s Fischer said there were preliminary talks about Atlanta sending Collins and the No. 15 pick to Dallas for the No. 10 pick. However, the Mavericks would prefer to land Clint Capela in that deal. That makes sense for Dallas as Capela is both a solid back-line defender and a proven screen setter and roll man who could find some success with Dončić. We’ll see if this deal goes anywhere, but it would be a surprise to see Dallas hold on to the No. 10 pick.

Nikola Jokić doesn’t care about all your rumors

He’s back with his horses at the track in Serbia and is a happy man.

Hornets bring back Henderson, Miller for second workouts, meet with Jordan

The Charlotte Hornets are not shy about their willingness to trade the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft. Still, in case they decide to use it the team is bringing back both Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller for a second workout — and those will be watched by Michael Jordan, who also will meet with the players (ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony had the story).

Jordan is on his way out the door as majority owner, but it makes more sense for him to meet with the potential draft picks than some hedge-fund guys.

Fred VanVleet to get more than $30 million a season?

The market for quality point guards shot through the roof in the last couple of years. Last July, when Jalen Brunson signed with the Knicks for four years, $104 million, my thought was, “good pickup, but that’s an overpay.” I was wrong about the second part of that, Brunson was a steal at that price. Off that deal, Tyler Herro was able to swing a four-year, $120 million extension.

Look for Raptors free agent Fred VanVleet to be in that same ballpark of $30 million a season or more, several executives told Michael Scotto of Hoopshype. VanVleet is one of the most in demand free agents out there, Toronto would like to re-sign him (it couldn’t extend him at that number, the max allowed was $114 million over four years), but the Rockets, Suns, Magic (a good sleeper in this race) and the Lakers (a longshot) are also known to be in the mix. VanVleet will have options.

Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors
Suns go for stars, reportedly trade for Bradley Beal, send Paul, Shamet, picks to Wizards

By Jun 18, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT
0 Comments

In an NBA where the new CBA was set up to prevent a collection of stars, the Phoenix Suns are going for it anyway.

The Suns have agreed to trade Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul — his salary for this season gets picked up at $30.8 million — Landry Shamet, a couple of second-round picks and multiple pick swaps, a story broken almost simultaneously by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Beal had to waive his no-trade clause to allow this trade to go through, and Wojnarowski got confirmation from Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, that he would do so.

“This was an extremely complicated process with so many different hurdles to get through and Ted Leonsis and Michael Winger were unbelievable partners in making this happen,” Bartelstein told ESPN. “From the day that Ted drafted Brad he has been by our side along with [former general managers] Ernie Grunfeld and Tommy Sheppard. They’ve always had Brad’s back in every way and now we have experienced the exact same thing with Ted and Michael Winger. We are extremely grateful.”

It’s another big swing for new Suns owner Mat Ishbia, who took control of the team — and basketball operations — just before the trade deadline and made the move for Kevin Durant, putting him next to Devin Booker. He has gone all-in on a title, but it comes with challenges and risks.

This forms a “big 3” top-heavy team for Phoenix that will be a playoff threat in the West if all their players can make it to the postseason healthy (both Durant and Beal have injury histories in recent years).

However, the Suns just got bounced from the playoffs by the Nuggets because Denver had superior depth (and with that, versatility). Having Beal making $46.7 million next season, Durant at $47.7 million and Booker at $36 million has the Suns at more than $130 million for the three of them, and the salary cap is $134 million. Add in Deandre Ayton at $32.5 million and the Suns are not just into the luxury tax but almost bumping up against the restrictive second apron of the tax ($179.5 million) with most of a roster to still fill out. While the Suns can round the roster out with veteran minimum players, the Lakers of a couple of seasons ago are an example of the challenges of that approach. (Phoenix may try to trade Ayton for depth.)

For Washington, this is the first step in a tear-it-down-to-the-studs rebuild that has been long overdue but never okayed by owner Ted Leonsis (who kept them pushing to make the playoffs, and with that ending up a .500ish team hoping to get a lower playoffs seed). Expect the Wizards to try to make a sign-and-trade with Kyle Kuzma this summer, and the same (or an outright trade if he opts in) with Kristaps Porzingis. The Wizards are about to look very different.

The Miami Heat had been considered the frontrunners for Beal but could not put together a deal the Suns liked around Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson (or Victor Oladipo) and some first-round picks. This is a miss for the Heat, who want to add another star next to Jimmy Butler. The Heat reportedly wanted to slow play the trade with the Wizards to see what might happen with Damian Lillard — Portland has no intention of trading him as of now and wants to trade its No. 3 pick plus Anfernee Simons to get a star next to Lillard — but the Wizards wanted to move quickly (for that exact reason).

Washington Wizards v Memphis Grizzlies
Legendary sixth man Lou Williams officially announces retirement

By Jun 18, 2023, 10:59 AM EDT
0 Comments

Lou Williams, the straight-out-of-high-school gunslinger of a guard who was taken with the No. 45 pick and went on to win three Sixth Man of the Year awards, has officially announced his retirement from the NBA.

Williams, who did not play in the league last season, made the announcement in a moving video dropped Sunday morning (you can see the video above).

Williams was a fan favorite everywhere he went because he was a walking bucket — he scored more points off the bench, 13,396, than any player in NBA history.

The Philadelphia 76ers drafted him with the No. 45 pick in the 2005 NBA Draft and he went on to score more points and play in more games than anyone in that draft class other than Chris Paul (topping Monta Ellis, Deron Williams, Raymond Felton, Channing Frye, Jarrett Jack and many others). Williams ultimately played for six teams – Philadelphia, Toronto, the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston, the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta — but maybe his best seasons came with the Clippers. There, running a pick-and-roll with fellow Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, he was a bench force during the Lob City era.

Williams went on to win three Sixth Man of the Year awards, only Jamal Crawford equaled that mark.

Williams added to his legend in the bubble when he was permitted to leave the bubble in Orlando to attend a memorial service for a family member in Atlanta. While in the ATL he swung by the Magic City strip club for a meal — the club does sell “LouWill lemon pepper BBQ wings” — and when rapper Jack Harlow posted a photo of them together at the club, the NBA sent Williams back to quarantine, causing him to miss games but providing a great story.

The league has seen few more entertaining players than Williams, who will be missed.

Washington Wizards v Phoenix Suns
Wizards reportedly moving quickly toward Bradley Beal trade; Heat, Suns frontrunners

By Jun 17, 2023, 6:07 PM EDT
0 Comments

After years and years of waiting for Washington to launch Bradley Beal trade talks, the new Wizards management started down that road and negotiations have quickly picked up momentum. This trade could come down before Thursday’s NBA Draft.

The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns are the two teams in the mix — a mix Beal controls because he has a no-trade clause and will only waive it for the team and trade he likes — reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Why are talks moving quickly? Because of a fear from the Wizards that Beal might not be the best available player in a couple of weeks, and the Heat in particular might look elsewhere. If the Trail Blazers can’t trade the No. 3 pick and Anfernee Simons (plus maybe more picks or players) for a star to put next to Damian Lillard, then Portland and Lillard may sit down to discuss their future. To be clear, as of right now, the Trail Blazers have zero intention of trading Lillard, they are going all-in on rebuilding around him, something league sources have continually repeated to NBC Sports, and something myself and Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden report discussed on the latest PBT Podcast. Lillard is most likely a Trail Blazer to start next season.

As we discussed on that podcast — and echoed by Marc Stein in a Saturday update of his newsletter — Miami would like to wait on a trade for a few weeks, just to see how things shake out with Portland (technically speaking, Lillard could not be traded until July 9, although a deal could be agreed to before then). Washington sees that and is pushing to get a deal done now, just in case. Lillard today is a superior player to Beal and it’s not particularly close (Lillard was Third Team All-NBA this season, averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists a game last season, while Beal has not been an All-Star since the pandemic and has played just 90 games across the last two seasons).

The Heat have been considered the frontrunner in the Beal sweepstakes from the start because it’s a franchise Beal has expressed interest in before, and because they are a win-now team built around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. On paper, a healthy Beal (who we haven’t seen for a couple of seasons) would fit well with them. There are various trade constructions, but the Heat reportedly are trying to hold on to swingman Tyler Herro in the deal, reports Antony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

A non-Herro offer would include Kyle Lowry (entering the last year of his contract at $29.6 million), Duncan Robinson, and a couple of first-rounders (Miami could pick this year at No. 18 for the Wizards and include that player in the trade, plus trade a future first). The question for the Wizards is whether they would rather have the expiring contract and financial flexibility that comes with Lowry, or the former Sixth Man of the Year in Herro, who is just 23 and locked in for four years at $120 million total? Also, no Herro trade can be finalized until July 6. Would Beal sign off on a trade where Herro was not on the Heat, adding shooting and shot creation?

In the Suns’ case, the easy way to build a trade is around Deandre Ayton, but Beal would prefer Ayton on the team and Chris Paul moved in a trade, reports Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT.

Phoenix got bounced in the playoffs because they could not match the depth and continuity of the Nuggets. Is adding another perimeter-based player who loves to shoot from the midrange, struggles to defend, and has been injured a lot the past couple of seasons (90 games total played over two years) the answer?

Another challenge for Phoenix, however a trade might be constructed, is that having Beal at $46.7 million next season next to Kevin Durant ($47.7 million) and Devin Booker ($36 million) already has the team at $130 million (the salary cap is $134 million), and that is without Ayton at $32.5 million if CP3 is traded away. No matter what they do the Suns will be up against the second tax apron fast and while they would have a “big three” (or core four if you count Ayton as one) they would be back to where they were this past postseason, with real challenges in rounding out this roster and having any depth. Is adding more star power a winning formula against deeper, more rounded teams such as Denver?

One way or another, don’t be surprised if a trade comes fast. The Wizards want to get a deal done.

Washington Wizards v Phoenix Suns
Bulls reportedly testing the waters of a Zach LaVine trade

By Jun 17, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
2023 Play-In Tournament - Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors
Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The Chicago Bulls are stuck in the middle — 40-42 and the No. 10 seed this past season — with a roster they are largely locked into. The Bulls are not a threat to any team near the top of the East, but they aren’t a rebuilding team either. They have a core of Zach LaVine (locked in on a max contract), 34-year-old DeMar DeRozan, the degenerative knees of Lonzo Ball, and a decision about what they should offer free agent Nikola Vucevic.

Which has led the front office to consider shaking things up and testing the Zach LaVine trade waters, reports Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

The Chicago Bulls who have started contacting teams, quietly gauging the trade interest in Zach LaVine, league sources told Yahoo Sports. It remains to be seen just how willing Chicago is to part ways with LaVine, or if it receives a commensurate offer for his services. LaVine has four seasons remaining on his five-year, $215 million contract, and multiple teams have indicated the Bulls are holding a steep valuation for LaVine — one that’s likely to exceed what Washington can ultimately net for Beal.

LaVine’s future was one of the hot topics around the NBA Draft Combine, so this isn’t out of nowhere. However, the question becomes are the Bulls really serious about a trade? Every front office gauges the market for players it has no intention in trading — it’s just smart to know that value and how a player is perceived around the league. This could be the Bulls doing exactly that. Or maybe the front office has realized it’s time to overhaul the roster and take the ship in a new direction.

Even if they realize it, the report suggests the asking price for LaVine is very high, possibly higher than other teams are willing to pay. LaVine did average 24.8 points a game last season with a 60.7 true shooting percentage — he is a walking bucket. He doesn’t check a ton of other boxes, however.

The suggestion that LaVine could draw a bigger trade package than Beal is not crazy: LaVine is two years younger, puts up a similar number of points (neither guy plays much defense), LaVine is owed $30 million less guaranteed over the next four years, and most importantly LaVine doesn’t have a no-trade clause giving the Bulls more options (and the team that trades for LaVine will have more options).

Is there a team willing to give up a big package of picks and younger players for LaVine? That seems a long shot, although teams that miss out on Beal may kick the tires on a LaVine trade. Of course, if those GMs think the price for LaVine is too high, they will just walk away.

LaVine is likely a Bull at the start of next season, but expect the LaVine rumors to keep coming.

NBA lottery
