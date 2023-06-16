Grizzlies’ Ja Morant suspended 25 games for ‘intentionally and prominently’ waiving gun on social media

The NBA has suspended Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant 25 games without pay for “intentionally and prominently” displaying a gun on social media while in a car with associates, Morant’s second time being suspended for brandishing a handgun on social media in three months.

The suspension also comes with conditions for his return, the NBA announced. While it’s a significant suspension (and about what was projected), the league did not use a sledgehammer to drive home its point.

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.

“For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time. Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

Morant released a statement through Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“I’ve had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I’ve caused,” Morant said in the statement. “I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera — who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me — I’m sorry for the harm I’ve done. To the kids who look up to me, I’m sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I’m going to be better. To all my sponsors, I’m going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all my fans, I’m going to make it up to you, I promise.

“I’m spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on. my own mental health and decision making. I’m also going to be training so that I’m ready to go when I can be back on the court. I know my teammates are going to hold it down and I’m so sorry I won’t be out there with you at the beginning of the season.

“I hope you’ll give me the chance to prove to you over time I’m a better man than what I’ve been showing you.”

While Morant was contrite, the union that represents him, the NBPA, said the league came down far too harshly.

“Ja has expressed his remorse and accepted responsibility for his actions, and we support him unequivocally as he does whatever is necessary to represent himself, our players and our league in the best possible light,” NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said in a statement. “As to the discipline imposed, which keeps him off the court until December and requires some unstated conditions to be met before he can return, we believe it is excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons including the facts involved in this particular incident, and that it is not fair and consistent with past discipline in our league.  We will explore with Ja all options and next steps.”

Morant and the players’ union are considering an appeal, saying 25 games is excessive, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT. The appeal would be heard by a neutral arbitrator.

If upheld on appeal, the suspension will cost Morant $7.6 million in direct salary, plus it does not help him with his personal brand and it damages endorsement deals with Nike (who somewhat slow-played the release of his signature shoe), Powerade, and others. Morant’s first suspension, eight games in March, cost him $669,000 in direct salary but was a factor in him not making an All-NBA team, which cost him $39 million in additional salary over the five years of his contract extension.

Selecting the number of games suspended was a tricky needle for Siver and the NBA to thread. Morant broke no laws, however, this is a serious image issue for the NBA that dates back decades. Tied to that, Morant is one of the faces of a new generation in the NBA, a dynamic and entertaining athlete who on the court averaged 26.2 points and 8.1 assists a game, and with that drove ticket sales and social media views for the league. Morant generates revenue for the Grizzlies and NBA, and don’t ever forget it is a business first.

The incident that led to the 25-game suspension was when Morant was seen quickly waving a gun while rapping along to a song in a car on friend Davonte Pack’s Instagram account. Morant released a statement soon after taking responsibility for his actions after the video went viral.

That came months after Morant was suspended eight games after another video of him flashing a gun while appearing intoxicated in a Denver area club, something also on Instagram Live. It led to concerns around the Grizzlies organization that Morant had lost some focus in his life and was not making “the main thing the main thing.”

After that first incident, Morant spent time away from the team to seek counseling, and met with Silver about what had happened. From the official NBA announcement of the 25-game suspension:

“Morant wielded the firearm while knowing that he was being recorded and that the recording was being live streamed on Instagram Live, despite having made commitments to the NBA and public statements that he would not repeat the conduct for which he was previously disciplined.”

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Silver was asked if he had come down harder on Morant after the first incident would things have been different.

“I’ve thought about that, and Joe Dumars [VP of basketball operations with the NBA], who is here, was in the room with me when we met with Ja, and he’s known Ja longer than I have, Silver said. “For me at the time, an eight-game suspension seemed very serious, and the conversation we had, and Tamika Tremaglio from the Players Association was there, as well, felt heartfelt and serious. But I think he understood that it wasn’t about his words. It was going to be about his future conduct.

“I guess in hindsight, I don’t know. If it had been a 12-game suspension instead of an eight-game suspension, would that have mattered?”

The 25-game suspension will leave the Grizzlies without their best player and primary shot creator through the first 30% of the NBA season. How the team that was the No. 2 seed heading into the last NBA playoffs — only to be off balance after the first Morant suspension and lose to the Lakers in the first round — will handle this suspension remains to be seen.

Bulls reportedly testing the waters of a Zach LaVine trade

2023 Play-In Tournament - Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors
The Chicago Bulls are stuck in the middle — 40-42 and the No. 10 seed this past season — with a roster they are largely locked into. The Bulls are not a threat to any team near the top of the East, but they aren’t a rebuilding team either. They have a core of Zach LaVine (locked in on a max contract), 34-year-old DeMar DeRozan, the degenerative knees of Lonzo Ball, and a decision about what they should offer free agent Nikola Vucevic.

Which has led the front office to consider shaking things up and testing the Zach LaVine trade waters, reports Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

The Chicago Bulls who have started contacting teams, quietly gauging the trade interest in Zach LaVine, league sources told Yahoo Sports. It remains to be seen just how willing Chicago is to part ways with LaVine, or if it receives a commensurate offer for his services. LaVine has four seasons remaining on his five-year, $215 million contract, and multiple teams have indicated the Bulls are holding a steep valuation for LaVine — one that’s likely to exceed what Washington can ultimately net for Beal.

LaVine’s future was one of the hot topics around the NBA Draft Combine, so this isn’t out of nowhere. However, the question becomes are the Bulls really serious about a trade? Every front office gauges the market for players it has no intention in trading — it’s just smart to know that value and how a player is perceived around the league. This could be the Bulls doing exactly that. Or maybe the front office has realized it’s time to overhaul the roster and take the ship in a new direction.

Even if they realize it, the report suggests the asking price for LaVine is very high, possibly higher than other teams are willing to pay. LaVine did average 24.8 points a game last season with a 60.7 true shooting percentage — he is a walking bucket. He doesn’t check a ton of other boxes, however.

The suggestion that LaVine could draw a bigger trade package than Beal is not crazy: LaVine is two years younger, puts up a similar number of points (neither guy plays much defense), LaVine is owed $30 million less guaranteed over the next four years, and most importantly LaVine doesn’t have a no-trade clause giving the Bulls more options (and the team that trades for LaVine will have more options).

Is there a team willing to give up a big package of picks and younger players for LaVine? That seems a long shot, although teams that miss out on Beal may kick the tires on a LaVine trade. Of course, if those GMs think the price for LaVine is too high, they will just walk away.

LaVine is likely a Bull at the start of next season, but expect the LaVine rumors to keep coming.

Warriors promote Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager heading into critical offseason

Golden State Warriors Draft Press Conference
Bob Myers deciding to step away from the Warriors felt like the first domino in the end of an era.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. is now in charge of ensuring the other dominos don’t fall, at least for a few more years.

As was largely expected, the Warriors promoted Dunleavy to take over as general manager.

“We think Mike is the perfect fit to lead our basketball operations department,” said co-owner Joe Lacob in a statement. “He has a wealth of basketball knowledge, stemming from his family upbringing, a 15-year NBA playing career and five seasons serving under Bob Myers in our front office. He’s young and energetic, has established numerous relationships around the league and communicates well with players and coaches—all important traits in this business. Mike’s ready for this challenge and responsibility.”

Dunleavy also walks into a tough spot.

He takes over a team with a payroll pushing $240 million — close to $100 million over the salary cap line and $40 million over the second tax apron. The Warriors have a total salary and tax bill of around $450 million, a number too expensive for even Lacob and a free-spending ownership group.

And he’s already getting calls about Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga trades, according to Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape.

Dunleavy has some difficult negotiations ahead when you look at the team’s roster.

Stephen Curry is locked in on a four-year, $167.3 million extension but is worth every penny as one of the best players in the league and an anchor of the franchise. Klay Thompson is set to make $43.2 million and is extension eligible, but Dunleavy now has to have a hard conversation with him about extending for less — Thompson is still a quality player but not near a max guy on either end of the court, and the Warriors need him to take a pay cut. Draymond Green is expected to opt out of his $27.6 million player option, and while the Warriors need his defense and passing to win at the highest levels, at age 33 he is going to be asked to extend at maybe a slightly lower price as well (three years, $75 million?

Do the Warriors need to trade Poole if they keep Green, because the chemistry last season was an issue? Poole’s contract extension kicks in next season and his salary jumps from $3.9 million to $28.2 million. Then there is the Kuminga questions, what will he become and can the Warriors wait for it?

The Warriors will look different next season and Dunleavy needs to find some depth to support Curry and the team’s aging core. He’s got to find a way to keep the dominos from all starting to fall, at least for a couple of more years.

NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram to Zion?

With less than a week to go until the NBA draft, rumors are flying around the league — but be careful what you buy into. There is more smoke in the air than at a Cypress Hill concert.

Let’s sort out fact from fiction by rounding up rumors from around the NBA.

• Beal given permission to talk to teams he wants to join.

This report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT is both true and obvious. Beal is the only player in the NBA with a no-trade clause, he has to sign off on any potential trade, so of course he and his agent will want to talk to said teams.

• What teams do we know are interested, or not interested, in Beal?

 The Miami Heat remain the clear frontrunner — Beal has expressed interest in joining the Heat in the past, and the Heat are star-hunting to try and get more firepower next to Jimmy Butler. It’s also relatively easy to construct a trade between the teams that sends a pick or two (depending on protections) plus Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and maybe one more minimum contract to the nation’s capital.

The Kings have been reported as interested (Charania plus Sam Amick of The Athletic), but it’s difficult to construct a trade that gets Washington the retooling pieces they would want (this assumes Beal wants to go there, which reportedly he is open to). The Milwaukee Bucks have been mentioned, but that also is highly unlikely and would have to involve Khris Middleton opting into his $40.4 million for this season and working out an extend-and-trade… and why would the Bucks do that? Beal is not better than Middleton now, certainly not as a two-way player.

There seems some logic on paper to the 76ers having an interest in Beal if James Harden goes to Houston, but that is not the case according to a couple of reports. The 76ers are not in the mix. Which is why everything comes back around to Miami.

• Charlotte would prefer Brandon Ingram to Zion Williamson in a trade for the No. 2 pick

Take this one with a huge grain of salt, starting with one key reason: Ownership is changing in Charlotte.

We know the Pelicans are high on landing Scoot Henderson, which would require them to trade up from No. 14 in the draft with Charlotte for the No. 2 pick or, maybe, the Portland Trail Blazers with the No. 3 pick. The Hornets may be more interested in Brandon Ingram than Zion Williamson, reports The Athletic’s Charania.

Charlotte’s soon-to-be new owners and the front office need to decide whether they think they would be best with Zion, Ingram, or just drafting Henderson or Brandon Miller (the buzz in league circles is the Hornets lean Miller — a wing and a more natural fit next to LaMelo Ball — over Henderson, if they keep the pick). Zion is the superior player to Ingram when he’s on the court, but has played in just 114 games over four seasons and is entering into a five-year, $194 million contract. Ingram does not have Zion’s ceiling, and he missed almost half of last season with a toe injury, but he is an All-Star-level wing with just two years remaining on his contract (at a total of $69.9 million), making him less of a risk.

Portland has little interest in Ingram, they would want Zion, Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report said on today’s PBT Podcast.

• Wizards, Raptors also exploring jumping up into the top three picks

This is very likely true, especially since the report from Kevin O’Conner from The Ringer uses the word “exploring.” A lot of teams are exploring the idea on some level. Toronto could actually get in the discussion if they were willing to include Pascal Siakam and/or OG Anunoby in the trade, although it’s unclear what direction Masai Ujiri plans to take the roster. He believes in this core (it’s why he kept them together after the trade deadline), but maybe his mind has shifted. Washington wanting to move up is a sign that the rebuild is coming (Beal to the Trail Blazers doesn’t make a lot of sense).

• Pistons interested in Cameron Johnson, but Nets would just match offer

The Detroit Pistons were able to bid their way to a new coach in Monty Williams, but that tactic may not work with their top free agent target. The Pistons are very interested in Cameron Johnson with the Nets, reports Marc Stein in his latest Substack newsletter. It makes sense, Johnson was with Williams in Phoenix until he was traded to Brooklyn as part of the Kevin Durant trade, and now Williams is in Detroit and wants his guy. However, Brooklyn has been anything but subtle about their intention to match any offer for Johnson. This seems more fact than fiction, but expect Johnson to be a net next season.

• Two other draft picks that could be on the move: Pacers’ No. 7, Mavericks’ No. 10

It’s no secret that Dallas is looking for depth to put around Luka Dončić next season and they would be more than willing to trade their No. 10 pick to do so. They have been shopping looking for offers.

However, TNT’s Haynes brings fresh light to the Pacers, saying the team is looking for a starting caliber with wing. The No. 7 pick alone may not be enough to land someone of quality at the highest demand position in the league, but the Pacers have options.

• Suns finding trade market for Deandre Ayton “lean”

As their playoff loss to the eventual champion Denver showed, Phoenix desperately needs to put depth around Kevin Durant and Devin Booker (to be fair, the Suns were the only team to take two games off the Nuggets all postseason). With limited assets, the one way that was expected to happen was by trading center Deandre Ayton for two or three quality role players. However, that’s not how the market is shaking out, ESPN’s Wojnarowski told Ryen Russillo.

“I think the hard part for Phoenix right now is DeAndre Ayton’s market is lean. They have to be prepared that they’re going to have Deandre Ayton back.”

The market for traditional centers is limited — save for the handful of elite guys like Nikola Jokić or Joel Embiid — and while Ayton is a quality big man, he is owed $102 million over three more fully guaranteed seasons, and teams look at that and think they can get enough production for a fraction of the cost and are not interested. (Look at it this way, would you rather have the Clippers’ Ivica Zubac at $10.9 million or Ayton at $34.5 million?)

• Mavericks not bringing back Christian Wood

Remember when some tried to sell the idea that Christian Wood could help fill in the offensive production that Dallas lost when Jalen Bruson headed to New York? Heady times. Wood had moments for the Mavericks this season averaging 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds a game, but Stein confirms what had been pretty common knowledge around the league, Dallas is ready to move on. He says Dallas is looking to remake its center position. Wood could be a solid, offensive-minded backup five for the right team.

Michael Jordan finalizes deal to sell majority of Hornets franchise days before NBA draft

In 2010, Michael Jordan bought into a Charlotte Hornets franchise valued at $275 million. Thirteen years later — with a rehabilitated image for the franchise in the community but just three playoff wins in his tenure — Jordan has agreed to terms to sell the majority team just days before the possibly the most consequential NBA draft for the franchise ever. And at an estimated total franchise value of $3 billion.

The Charlotte Hornets announced that Jordan has agreed to terms to sell the team to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall. (Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first with the news.) Jordan had been working on the sale for months.

Plotkin is the founder and chief investment officer of Tallwoods Capital LLC, while Schnall is co-president of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC. The list of minority investors in this buyer’s group includes rapper J. Cole, country music star Eric Church, and several local Charlotte investors including Amy Levine Dawson and Damian Mills.

The sale comes days before the Hornets have the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft and are looking for a star to put next to franchise face LaMelo Ball. The Hornets have talked about trading that selection — to the Pelicans for Zion Williamson? — with multiple teams eyeing Scoot Henderson, but there is plenty of buzz Charlotte might hold on to the pick and select Brandon Miller. Does this sale make it more likely general manager Mitch Kupchak and the Hornets trade the pick, or less likely? (And how much longer does Kupchak have that job? The sense around the league is not long.)

Beyond the draft, there is hope in some circles that the sale to Plotkin and Schnall would bring an infusion of cash allowing the Hornets to upgrade practice facilities and take other steps to keep them competitive off the court with other NBA franchises.

Jordan was the only Black majority owner of an NBA team. His leap from former player to owner inspired other players. Grant Hill — minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks — followed in his footsteps, and others such as LeBron James talking about their desire to do the same. Jordan also owns the NASCAR team 23XI Racing along with current Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin.

