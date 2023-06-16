Conor McGregor accused of sexual assault of woman in arena after NBA Finals Game 4 in Miami

Associated PressJun 16, 2023, 9:27 AM EDT
2023 NBA Finals - Game Four
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed. Miami police did not respond when asked Thursday evening whether they were investigating.

McGregor’s attorney said the fighter denied any wrongdoing. “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated,” said the attorney, Barbara Llanes.

In letters sent to the NBA, the Heat and McGregor’s representatives, Mitchell detailed her client’s allegations and said the client would discuss “reasonable settlement offers” before June 12 or else proceed with litigation.

“We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation,” read a statement from the Heat. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.”

The NBA had a similar statement, saying it was working with the Heat to gather information.

The alleged incident happened on the same night McGregor knocked out the Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong.

Burnie – more specifically, the man who occupies Burnie’s costume – briefly sought medical attention Friday night after taking two punches from McGregor during a third-quarter stoppage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

The employee, who was not identified, received pain medication and was recovering, the team said.

McGregor was there as a promotional gimmick for a pain-relief spray – and was booed by many in the Miami crowd even before the bit started. The flame mascot was wearing oversized boxing gloves and a robe akin to what a fighter would wear entering the ring for a bout. McGregor hit Burnie with a left hook, knocking him down, then punched the mascot again after he hit the floor.

McGregor then tried to “spray” the mascot with the pain-relief product, while several members of the Heat’s in-game promotional team dragged Burnie off the court.

McGregor hasn’t fought since injuring his left leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. His last win came in January 2020.

By Jun 16, 2023, 11:09 AM EDT
SPORTS-BKN-HORNETS-JORDAN-CH
Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
In 2010, Michael Jordan bought a Charlotte Hornets franchise valued at $275 million. Thirteen years later — with a rehabilitated image for the franchise in the community but just three playoff wins in his tenure — Jordan has agreed to terms to sell the team just days before the most consequential NBA Draft for the franchise, maybe ever. And for an estimated worth expected around $2 billion.

The Charlotte Hornets announced that Jordan has agreed to terms to sell the team to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall. (Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first with the news.) Jordan had been working on the sale for months.

Plotkin is the founder and chief investment officer of Tallwoods Capital LLC, while Schnall is co-president of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC. The list of minority investors in this buyer’s group includes rapper J. Cole, country music star Eric Church, and several local Charlotte investors including Amy Levine Dawson and Damian Mills.

The sale comes days before the Hornets have the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft. They have talked about trading that selection — to the Pelicans for Zion Williamson? — to teams eyeing Scoot Henderson, but there is plenty of buzz Charlotte might hold on to the pick and select Brandon Miller. Does this sale make Mitch Kupchak and the Hornets’ front office more aggressive in dealing the pick, or less likely? (And how much longer does Kupchak have that job? The sense around the league is not long.)

There was hope in some circles that the sale to Plotkin and Schnall would bring an infusion of cash allowing the Hornets to upgrade practice facilities and take other steps to keep them competitive off the court with other NBA franchises.

Jordan was the only Black majority owner of an NBA team. His leap from former player to owner inspired other players. Grant Hill — minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks — followed in his footsteps, and others such as LeBron James talking about their desire to do the same. Jordan also owns the NASCAR team 23XI Racing along with current Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin.

PBT Podcast: Talking NBA Draft, what will Portland do with Sean Highkin

By Jun 16, 2023, 10:21 AM EDT
Scoot Henderson PreDraft Hometown Workout
Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images
Here’s what we know for sure: The San Antonio Spurs will select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. After that, it could be chaos with Charlotte at No. 2 and Portland at No. 3 open to trading their picks (as is Houston at No. 4), with names as big as Zion Williamson potentially in play.

It’s going to be a wild NBA Draft night next Thursday and Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report and podcast joined Kurt Helin of NBC Sports to discuss the Portland Trail Blazers plans. First, that does not include a Damian Lillard trade, the plan in Portland remains to build around the greatest player in franchise history and win with him there. Building around Lillard means the Trail Blazers want to trade the No. 3 pick as a lot of teams covet Scoot Henderson, but will Charlotte trade its No. 2 pick for that reason before Portland can act? Or do the Hornets take Brandon Miller and let Scoot fall to three?

Also, is New Orleans really ready to move on from Zion? Is Brandon Ingram in play at all? And what other teams would have interest in a big, bold move to jump up to a top-three pick to land Scoot or Miller? Also, the duo talks about all the expected trades in the late teens and 20s as contenders try to round out their rosters with affordable rookie contracts, a byproduct of the new CBA.

This is an audio only podcast, and you listen to the entire thing below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Check out highlights from the Denver Nuggets championship parade

By Jun 15, 2023, 7:10 PM EDT
It was 47 years of pent-up energy unleashed as Nuggets flooded downtown Denver for one wild street party to celebrate the Denver Nuggets’ first-ever franchise championship.

Even the person most reluctant to be there — Finals MVP Nikola Jokić, who found out in his postgame media interview that the parade was Thursday and said, “No. I need to go home.” — was glad he was there.

Downtown Denver was overflowing with fans celebrating the Nuggets on Thursday, and Christian Braun — who won an NCAA title with Kansas a season ago and then an NBA title with the Nuggets — was hyping up the crowd.

Few were enjoying the moment more than Aaron Gordon, who had his cigar and was soaking it all in.

It was a wild day, the kind the Nuggets would like more of.

“I’ve got a crazy idea,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Let’s do this again. I want to be on another float. I want to be at another parade and do this thing again.”

Chris Paul says he ‘absolutely’ wants to say in Phoenix with Suns

By Jun 15, 2023, 6:44 PM EDT
Phoenix Suns v Miami Heat
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Reports leaked out last week that the Phoenix Suns told Chris Paul they were going to try to trade him around the NBA Draft, or at least before the June 28 guarantee date on his contract (CP3 is owed $60.8 million over the next two seasons, but only $15.8 million is guaranteed if he is waived before that date). The reality of the leak made a trade for Paul more difficult (teams that want him can wait for free agency), and it is more likely the team just buys him out.

Paul says he wants to stay in Phoenix. That’s what he told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic in an interview this week.

“Absolutely,” Paul said. “That’s why I’m there.”

“I’ve talked with my family, we’ve had conversations about what could be, what might be,” Paul said. “I’ve talked with my agent. Talked to my brother (C.J. Paul).”

Paul may mean that, but it’s also what he should say from a PR standpoint. At this time of year, take every pronouncement from a team, player or agent with a grain of salt.

While there will be CP3 trade rumors the next week, the most likely outcome now is Paul getting bought out by the Suns. If Phoenix waives Paul and pays him the full $15.8 now the team frees up $5 million in cap space (they were that far over the cap) and could re-sign Paul at a lower price. If they waive and stretch his contract they would have just $3.7 million on the books but for five years (freeing up a little more than $12 million in cap space next season), but the Suns cannot re-sign him.

If Paul truly wants to return to the Suns and they want him back — he’s still a 13.9 point, 8.9 assists per game, high IQ player — a deal could be worked out.

That said, if the Suns buy out CP3, he will have plenty of suitors and options. Given his preference to stay near his family in Los Angeles, the Lakers — a team in need of a point guard, especially if they move on from D'Angelo Russell — or a reunion with the Clippers are the logical frontrunners (with the Lakers he gets to play with his friend LeBron James). Both would be for an exception or the veteran minimum, a pay cut for Paul, but that may matter less than the chance to be home and chase a ring.

Paul and the Suns may work something out and he stays in the Valley of the Suns. However, he will have the options to chase what matters to him most.

