Hornets’ center Mark Williams has thumb surgery to repair ligament

By Jun 15, 2023, 12:14 PM EDT
Chicago Bulls v Charlotte Hornets
Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
When Hornets’ center Mark Williams returned after missing six games in March due to a sprained thumb, the thought was that was the end of it.

It turns out it was a little more than a sprain. Williams underwent thumb surgery this week, the Hornets announced.

While there is no official timeline for his return, this kind of surgery usually would have him back in time for training camp. However, don’t expect to see him on the Hornets roster for Summer League.

Williams, the 7’1″ center out of Duke spent a chunk of the start of the season in the G-League (when the Hornets were focused on winning but wanted to get him reps) and he dominated there. In the showcase games he averaged 22.2 points and 12.2 rebounds a game on 64.8% shooting. Soon he was up with the big club and not long after that he was starting.

In 17 games as a starter, Williams averaged 11.6 points and 9.8 rebounds a game with an impressive 64.4 true shooting percentage, and while he has work to do on that end there was promise. Whatever the Hornets are building with LaMelo Ball and the No. 2 pick in this draft, Williams will be in the middle of it.

Walker Kessler, Cam Johnson in for Team USA at World Cup; will Jokić play for Serbia?

By Jun 15, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
Utah Jazz v Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Add another defensive-minded big man to Team USA for the World Cup.

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler — who came in third in Rookie of the Year voting this past season — will join Team USA for the World Cup this summer, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Also on the team will be Nets wing Cameron Johnson, Adrian Wojnarowski adds.

With Kessler and recent Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. on the roster, Steve Kerr’s Team USA should have plenty of rim protection. That’s important because getting stops and then pushing the pace to score in transition or early in the clock, taking advantage of their superior athleticism, has long been the USA’s best international strategy.

Johnson is one of the hottest restricted free agents on the market this summer, a 6’8″ forward/wing who can shoot the 3 (40.4% last season, and he is particularly dangerous on corner 3s), finish at the rim through contact, and is a quality defender. A lot of teams have their eye on him but the Nets are expected to match any offer. Johnson joins teammate Mikal Bridges on Team USA this summer.

We know 10 of the 12 players expected to represent the USA this summer. Here is what the roster looks like.

Mikal Bridges
Jalen Brunson
Anthony Edwards
Tyrese Haliburton
Brandon Ingram
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Cam Johnson
Walker Kessler
Bobby Portis
Austin Reaves

That is a young, impressive and athletic roster for Team USA, but what concerns some observers is the lack of a true, current top-10 level player on the roster. Not one of those nine players has ever suited up in a World Cup or Olympics before.

The USA may not be the only country without its star — after a long run to the championship, it’s unknown if Nikola Jokić will play for his native Serbia in the World Cup, reports Joe Varden at The Athletic.

On the table for him is a chance to lead his country’s national team at the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, where the Serbians landed a favorable draw. They could likely reach the quarterfinals and a potential matchup with Team USA…

But there is a catch. Jokić, according to an international basketball source, has a family celebration he would like to attend, which is scheduled between Aug. 25 and Sept. 10 (the dates for World Cup play), and his status with the Serbian team is unclear.

After the long grind of a playoff run into June, it would not be a surprise to see Jokić — or Canada’s Jamal Murray, or the USA’s Bam Adebayo — take the fall and the World Cup off. Especially if they want to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics just one summer away.

This World Cup is the primary qualifier for the Paris Olympics. The World Cup is set to take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, and the USA will play all its games in Manilla. There will be 32 teams from around the world competing in the group stage, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the knockout round. The USA is in Group C with Greece (most likely with Giannis Antetokounmpo), New Zealand and Jordan.

Before that starts, the USA will conduct a training camp in Las Vegas, after which they will play Puerto Rico in an exhibition before heading to Abu Dhabi and, eventually, the World Cup.

PBT Podcast: Nuggets earn title, can it be a dynasty? Plus trade, draft talk.

By Jun 14, 2023, 9:50 PM EDT
The Denver Nuggets left no doubt who was the best team in the NBA. Not only did they roll through the West, but also the Miami Heat dragged the game into the mud and played much of the Finals on their terms. It did not matter. The Nuggets beat the Heat at their own game.

Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin from NBC Sports dive into the Nugget’s win and then tackle the big questions: Can they repeat and win another? Can they turn this into a dynasty? That tied directly into Corey’s jukebox, which compares early Fleetwood Mac to where the Nuggets are right now.

Finally, the duo dives into trade talk — will Bradley Beal be on the move — and the upcoming NBA Draft, where the four picks after No. 1 are available for the right price. Would the Pelicans be willing to move Zion Williamson to land Scoot Henderson? It’s not out of the question.

You can watch the video of some of the podcast above or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Reports: Wizards’ new front office, Bradley Beal’s agent to work together on possible trades

By Jun 14, 2023, 4:49 PM EDT
Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
The minute the highly-respected Michael Winger was hired to head all basketball operations for the Washington Wizards, there was a buzz around the league about what that would mean for Washington’s roster. Hiring Will Dawkins and Travis Schlenk in other front office roles only added to the sense that big changes were coming (and owner Ted Leonsis was good with it, the other significant change for Washington).

Any major Wizards roster retooling must start with a Bradley Beal trade. The 29-year-old three-time All-Star — still owed $207.7 million over the next four years and with a no-trade clause in his contract — is on a win-now timeline and if the Wizards are retooling he should be on the move.

This brings us to reports the Wizards and Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein are talking about the franchise’s future and coordinating plans, according to a couple of reports that came out Wednesday. First is Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who phrased it this way:

…Team president Michael Winger and Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, are staying in close contact to discuss scenarios presented to the franchise, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Here is how Charania put it at The Athletic:

It is unclear whether the Wizards will ultimately decide upon a rebuild or if they find an acceptable trade, but sources said both sides are working amicably to find the path forward, with the 2023 NBA Draft looming on June 22. The sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, said the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be prominent suitors for Beal if he reaches the market.

The fact the agent and front office are talking and, in practice, coordinating suggests a trade is coming, probably sooner rather than later. Beal will only want to go to a contender, which is why Miami and Milwaukee make sense. The Bucks are about to get old and expensive and Beal would be younger than Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. The Heat’s need for more shot creation was on display in the NBA Finals, and we know they are going star hunting. Other teams will call — Dallas wants a star next to Luka Dončić — but Beal controls the market with his no-trade clause. He is not going anywhere he doesn’t want to go.

Don’t expect a Rudy Gobert/Donovan Mitchell-sized trade package headed back to Washington. The fact Beal is owed a lot of money, has a lengthy injury history, and some around the NBA question if he is a guy you can win with, all will keep the market for him relatively soft. Washington will get picks and players back, but not of the volume and quality they may hope.

That said, for the first time in years, it sounds as if there is real fire behind the Bradley Beal trade rumors. Washington wants to rebuild, and Beal wants to contend.

Would Pelicans trade Zion Williamson for No. 2 pick? Reportedly it’s a consideration.

By Jun 14, 2023, 2:47 PM EDT
New Orleans Pelicans v Toronto Raptors
Cole Burston/Getty Images
Zion Williamson has played in 114 games in his four NBA seasons, or 37% of the Pelicans’ games in those years. Yet when he plays, he’s a force of nature averaging 25.8 points on 60.5% shooting with seven rebounds a game. Last season he played in just 29 games for the Pelicans but they outscored opponents by 7.2 points per 100 possessions when he was on the court.

It’s the paradox of Zion — he is an All-NBA level player who looks like a No. 1 pick when he is on the court, but that doesn’t happen often enough. There is understandable frustration with Zion in some quarters of the Pelicans organization, a feeling he (and, for that matter Brandon Ingram as well) is not dedicated enough to the off-court work needed to get on the court consistently.

But is there enough frustration to trade him and that potential? Maybe yes, according to multiple reports, which is why rumors of the Pelicans trading him for the No. 2 pick in the draft and the rights to Scoot Henderson keep growing.

There is ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on that network’s “Get Up.”

“I think it’s fair to say, based on my conversations, there’s an eye being kept towards whether the Pelicans would make Zion Williamson available ahead of trying to get into that top end of the draft.”

Then there is Marc Stein on Substack.

There is no disputing New Orleans’ strong interest in Henderson. The Pelicans want more of a traditional playmaker than they’ve had and are undeniably drawn to the explosive Henderson, who has spent the past two seasons with the G League Ignite readying for his draft eligibility.

I heard this week from one well-placed observer who is convinced that the Pelicans would indeed consider dealing Williamson away if it meant they could draft Henderson, pointing to a rising level of exasperation within the organization regarding Williamson’s ongoing availability issues and overall approach. My read, at this juncture, is that the Pelicans are less inclined to consider trading Brandon Ingram in the same scenario.

Ingram could be a key here. While there are concerns about his willingness to play through minor injuries (he missed half of last season with a toe injury), he is a natural fit alongside LaMelo Ball in Charlotte far less of a financial risk than Zion. Ingram has two seasons at $69.8 million left on his contract, whereas Zion is about the enter the first year of his five-year, $194 million extension. Stein suggests the Pelicans don’t want to give Ingram up but that Charlotte may not want to take on the risk of Zion. Even with the upside.

One way or another, expect a whole lot of Zion rumors over the next few weeks.

