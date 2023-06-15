Check out highlights from the Denver Nuggets championship parade

By Jun 15, 2023, 7:10 PM EDT
It was 47 years of pent-up energy unleashed as Nuggets flooded downtown Denver for one wild street party to celebrate the Denver Nuggets’ first-ever franchise championship.

Even the person most reluctant to be there — Finals MVP Nikola Jokić, who found out in his postgame media interview that the parade was Thursday and said, “No. I need to go home.” — was glad he was there.

Downtown Denver was overflowing with fans celebrating the Nuggets on Thursday, and Christian Braun — who won an NCAA title with Kansas a season ago and then an NBA title with the Nuggets — was hyping up the crowd.

Few were enjoying the moment more than Aaron Gordon, who had his cigar and was soaking it all in.

It was a wild day, the kind the Nuggets would like more of.

“I’ve got a crazy idea,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Let’s do this again. I want to be on another float. I want to be at another parade and do this thing again.”

Chris Paul says he “absolutely” wants to say in Phoenix with Suns

By Jun 15, 2023, 6:44 PM EDT
Phoenix Suns v Miami Heat
Reports leaked out last week that the Phoenix Suns told Chris Paul they were going to try to trade him around the NBA Draft, or at least before the June 28 guarantee date on his contract (CP3 is owed $60.8 million over the next two seasons, but only $15.8 million is guaranteed if he is waived before that date). The reality of the leak made a trade for Paul more difficult (teams that want him can wait for free agency), and it is more likely the team just buys him out.

Paul says he wants to stay in Phoenix. That’s what he told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic in an interview this week.

“Absolutely,” Paul said. “That’s why I’m there.”

“I’ve talked with my family, we’ve had conversations about what could be, what might be,” Paul said. “I’ve talked with my agent. Talked to my brother (C.J. Paul).”

Paul may mean that, but it’s also what he should say from a PR standpoint. At this time of year, take every pronouncement from a team, player or agent with a grain of salt.

While there will be CP3 trade rumors the next week, the most likely outcome now is Paul getting bought out by the Suns. If Phoenix waives Paul and pays him the full $15.8 now the team frees up $5 million in cap space (they were that far over the cap) and could re-sign Paul at a lower price. If they waive and stretch his contract they would have just $3.7 million on the books but for five years (freeing up a little more than $12 million in cap space next season), but the Suns cannot re-sign him.

If Paul truly wants to return to the Suns and they want him back — he’s still a 13.9 point, 8.9 assists per game, high IQ player — a deal could be worked out.

That said, if the Suns buy out CP3, he will have plenty of suitors and options. Given his preference to stay near his family in Los Angeles, the Lakers — a team in need of a point guard, especially if they move on from D'Angelo Russell — or a reunion with the Clippers are the logical frontrunners (with the Lakers he gets to play with his friend LeBron James). Both would be for an exception or the veteran minimum, a pay cut for Paul, but that may matter less than the chance to be home and chase a ring.

Paul and the Suns may work something out and he stays in the Valley of the Suns. However, he will have the options to chase what matters to him most.

Five potential trade partners for Bradley Beal, Wizards

By Jun 15, 2023, 2:40 PM EDT
The only player in the NBA with a no-trade clause is about to get traded.

New Washington Wizards team president Michael Winger has a plan for the Wizards that isn’t “try to hang around 40 wins and get the No. 8 seed.” The Wizards need to take a step back to take a step forward, and that will mean a Bradley Beal trade. The Wizards’ front office and Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein are working together to find a deal that works for Washington and makes Beal happy enough that he will waive that no-trade clause. (Although with four years, $207.7 million left on his contract, Beal should be plenty happy regardless.)

Here are five potential trade destinations for Beal, just remember he controls the process and can’t be sent anywhere he doesn’t want to go. I tried to keep these realistic, which is why no Boston on the list. While the Celtics are high on the Vegas lines as a landing spot, the only way it works is a Jaylen Brown sign-and-trade, and Boston rightfully would rather sign and keep the 26-year-old entering his prime instead of getting 29-year-old often injured Beal (and if you think Brown is turning down the supermax contract only the Celtics can give him, you need to put the pipe down). Same with the report of the Kings having interest in Beal, even if he would sign off on it that’s an ugly trade for the Wizards.

Here are the five more likely Beal trade destinations (this list is not exhaustive, but it’s a good start).

Miami Heat

Miami should be the runaway favorite. This is a franchise Beal has reportedly long had a long interest in joining, a place where he can contend, he jumps to a franchise famed for reviving and extending careers, and gets to live in a warm climate while not paying state taxes. Miami earned their way to the NBA Finals this season, but the loss to Denver exposed the need for more quality shot creation beyond Jimmy Butler. Beal could thrive in that role. These two sides fit like puzzle pieces.

Only two things would hold Miami back. The first is the possibility that Damian Lillard might be available via trade. Right now that is not the case and league sources continue to tell NBC Sports not to expect things to change — Portland plans to build a playoff team around Lillard this offseason, not move him. Miami might wait a little though, just because Lillard right now is a superior player to Beal, so if the situation changes he would be the priority. The second issue is financial — the new CBA and its draconian second apron will be hard to navigate for teams with three big contracts and the Heat would have around $130 million a year locked into Butler, Beal and Adebayo. They will struggle to round out a roster around them.

What would a Beal to Miami trade look like? Probably something along the lines of Tyler Herro (after July 1 his extension kicks in at $27 million), Duncan Robinson, this year’s No. 18 pick and a protected future first-round pick for Beal. That trade could get bigger if Washington were to send Monte Morris to Miami and the Heat sent Victor Oladipo or Kyle Lowry to Washington. There are plenty of ways to make this trade work on Draft night before the new CBA and Herro’s extension kick in. There would be details to hammer out, but it’s not hard to assemble a trade that works for both sides. That’s another reason the Heat should be the favorite here.

Milwaukee Bucks

This team is on my list because it was mentioned as an interested team in the initial report on a potential trade by Shams Charania, but it is a long shot at best. It’s not an easy trade to construct in a way the Bucks would want. It would be simple to trade Jrue Holiday for Beal, but that would be a massive defensive downgrade for Milwaukee and leave them without a traditional point guard. The more likely scenario would be a sign-and-trade that sends Khris Middleton (who has a $40.4 million player option) to Washington for Beal, but is that an upgrade for Milwaukee? When healthy, Middleton is an elite two-way wing who is the team’s primary shot creator in half court in the clutch (Giannis Antetokounmpo plays more off-ball in those situations). It also doesn’t solve the issue of how expensive the Bucks are becoming (especially if they pay free agent Brook Lopez market value this summer to stay as their 35-year-old center).

Also, does Beal want to go to Milwaukee? That is unknown.

Philadelphia 76ers

If James Harden leaves for Houston, it makes sense for Philadelphia to jump into the Beal sweepstakes, even if he is not exactly a one-for-one replacement (Harden is more of a point guard and facilitator than Beal). Philadelphia could put together a trade based around Tobias Harris and one other small contract (such as Jaden Springer), plus a pick. Is that enough to interest Washington? Would Beal want to go to Philly? A lot of questions, but there is some logic in them being on the list.

New York Knicks

“New York’s front office has already let necessary people know the team would be interested in the former All-NBA guard if he were to become available,” reports Fred Katz of The Athletic. Meaning the Knicks want to be in the sweepstakes, but should they? On paper Beal compliments Jalen Brunson in the backcourt, where Beal can work off the ball much of the time, jack up 3s, and run some pick-and-roll and attack when the matchup is right. Those are the situations where he has thrived.

However, as evidenced by their run to the second round this postseason, the Knicks have become good enough that they can be a little picky and not have to accept any star who wants to come to Madison Square Garden. Trade for Beal (even on a lowball offer) and the Knicks kill their cap flexibility for the next four years — this is basically your roster. If it doesn’t work, with Beal making more than $50 million with a no-trade clause, the Knicks are up against the second tax apron and have limited flexibility. And what Beal are the Wizards getting? Because 2018 Beal is a great fit, but in the past four seasons Beal has not played more than 60 games due to injuries and has not shot better than 36.5% from 3.

The other teams on this list — Miami, Philly, Milwaukee, and the Clippers below — are desperate win-now teams who see their title window closing and believe Beal can prop it open a couple more years. The Knicks should not be that desperate. They haven’t opened their window yet, and it’s fair to ask if Beal is the guy who can open it and keep it there in a deep East. Does adding Beal put the Knicks on the same tier as Boston/Milwaukee? Not sure he does if the last four years are any indication. But the Knicks are in the mix.

Los Angeles Clippers

NBA trades are about relationships. This isn’t a fantasy league, most NBA trades happen between teams where segments of the front offices have pre-existing relationships, making trust in the negotiations a little easier. Michael Winger, the new Wizards president bringing needed change to the nation’s capital, came from the Clippers. Add in that the Clippers are desperate to win in the fast-closing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era — plus Steve Ballmer has the cash to pay for any tax — and you have a potential deal.

Winger certainly knows the Clippers’ roster. He probably would want Terance Mann, two first-round picks (the Clippers have two to trade after July 1, both well out in the future in 2028 and 2030), and some combination of Eric Gordon, Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum and whatever to make the numbers work. While the Clippers would be stuck with Beal for four years, this season with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George they would be the ultimate “if this team is healthy come the playoffs” contender. Lawrence Frank and the Clippers are not afraid of big swings.

Hornets center Mark Williams has thumb surgery to repair ligament

By Jun 15, 2023, 12:14 PM EDT
Chicago Bulls v Charlotte Hornets
Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
When Hornets’ center Mark Williams returned after missing six games in March due to a sprained thumb, the thought was that was the end of it.

It turns out it was a little more than a sprain. Williams underwent thumb surgery this week, the Hornets announced.

While there is no official timeline for his return, this kind of surgery usually would have him back in time for training camp. However, don’t expect to see him on the Hornets roster for Summer League.

Williams, the 7’1″ center out of Duke spent a chunk of the start of the season in the G-League (when the Hornets were focused on winning but wanted to get him reps) and he dominated there. In the showcase games he averaged 22.2 points and 12.2 rebounds a game on 64.8% shooting. Soon he was up with the big club and not long after that he was starting.

In 17 games as a starter, Williams averaged 11.6 points and 9.8 rebounds a game with an impressive 64.4 true shooting percentage, and while he has work to do on that end there was promise. Whatever the Hornets are building with LaMelo Ball and the No. 2 pick in this draft, Williams will be in the middle of it.

Walker Kessler, Cam Johnson in for Team USA at World Cup; will Jokić play for Serbia?

By Jun 15, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
Utah Jazz v Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Add another defensive-minded big man to Team USA for the World Cup.

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler — who came in third in Rookie of the Year voting this past season — will join Team USA for the World Cup this summer, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Also on the team will be Nets wing Cameron Johnson, Adrian Wojnarowski adds.

With Kessler and recent Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. on the roster, Steve Kerr’s Team USA should have plenty of rim protection. That’s important because getting stops and then pushing the pace to score in transition or early in the clock, taking advantage of their superior athleticism, has long been the USA’s best international strategy.

Johnson is one of the hottest restricted free agents on the market this summer, a 6’8″ forward/wing who can shoot the 3 (40.4% last season, and he is particularly dangerous on corner 3s), finish at the rim through contact, and is a quality defender. A lot of teams have their eye on him but the Nets are expected to match any offer. Johnson joins teammate Mikal Bridges on Team USA this summer.

We know 10 of the 12 players expected to represent the USA this summer. Here is what the roster looks like.

Mikal Bridges
Jalen Brunson
Anthony Edwards
Tyrese Haliburton
Brandon Ingram
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Cam Johnson
Walker Kessler
Bobby Portis
Austin Reaves

That is a young, impressive and athletic roster for Team USA, but what concerns some observers is the lack of a true, current top-10 level player on the roster. Not one of those nine players has ever suited up in a World Cup or Olympics before.

The USA may not be the only country without its star — after a long run to the championship, it’s unknown if Nikola Jokić will play for his native Serbia in the World Cup, reports Joe Varden at The Athletic.

On the table for him is a chance to lead his country’s national team at the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, where the Serbians landed a favorable draw. They could likely reach the quarterfinals and a potential matchup with Team USA…

But there is a catch. Jokić, according to an international basketball source, has a family celebration he would like to attend, which is scheduled between Aug. 25 and Sept. 10 (the dates for World Cup play), and his status with the Serbian team is unclear.

After the long grind of a playoff run into June, it would not be a surprise to see Jokić — or Canada’s Jamal Murray, or the USA’s Bam Adebayo — take the fall and the World Cup off. Especially if they want to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics just one summer away.

This World Cup is the primary qualifier for the Paris Olympics. The World Cup is set to take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, and the USA will play all its games in Manilla. There will be 32 teams from around the world competing in the group stage, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the knockout round. The USA is in Group C with Greece (most likely with Giannis Antetokounmpo), New Zealand and Jordan.

Before that starts, the USA will conduct a training camp in Las Vegas, after which they will play Puerto Rico in an exhibition before heading to Abu Dhabi and, eventually, the World Cup.

