PBT Podcast: Nuggets earn title, can it be a dynasty? Plus trade, draft talk.

By Jun 14, 2023, 9:50 PM EDT
The Denver Nuggets left no doubt who was the best team in the NBA. Not only did they roll through the West, but also the Miami Heat dragged the game into the mud and played much of the Finals on their terms. It did not matter. The Nuggets beat the Heat at their own game.

Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin from NBC Sports dive into the Nugget’s win and then tackle the big questions: Can they repeat and win another? Can they turn this into a dynasty? That tied directly into Corey’s jukebox, which compares early Fleetwood Mac to where the Nuggets are right now.

Finally, the duo dives into trade talk — will Bradley Beal be on the move — and the upcoming NBA Draft, where the four picks after No. 1 are available for the right price. Would the Pelicans be willing to move Zion Williamson to land Scoot Henderson? It’s not out of the question.

You can watch the video of some of the podcast above or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Reports: Wizards’ new front office, Bradley Beal’s agent to work together on possible trades

By Jun 14, 2023, 4:49 PM EDT
Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
The minute the highly-respected Michael Winger was hired to head all basketball operations for the Washington Wizards, there was a buzz around the league about what that would mean for Washington’s roster. Hiring Will Dawkins and Travis Schlenk in other front office roles only added to the sense that big changes were coming (and owner Ted Leonsis was good with it, the other significant change for Washington).

Any major Wizards roster retooling must start with a Bradley Beal trade. The 29-year-old three-time All-Star — still owed $207.7 million over the next four years and with a no-trade clause in his contract — is on a win-now timeline and if the Wizards are retooling he should be on the move.

This brings us to reports the Wizards and Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein are talking about the franchise’s future and coordinating plans, according to a couple of reports that came out Wednesday. First is Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who phrased it this way:

…Team president Michael Winger and Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, are staying in close contact to discuss scenarios presented to the franchise, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Here is how Charania put it at The Athletic:

It is unclear whether the Wizards will ultimately decide upon a rebuild or if they find an acceptable trade, but sources said both sides are working amicably to find the path forward, with the 2023 NBA Draft looming on June 22. The sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, said the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be prominent suitors for Beal if he reaches the market.

The fact the agent and front office are talking and, in practice, coordinating suggests a trade is coming, probably sooner rather than later. Beal will only want to go to a contender, which is why Miami and Milwaukee make sense. The Bucks are about to get old and expensive and Beal would be younger than Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. The Heat’s need for more shot creation was on display in the NBA Finals, and we know they are going star hunting. Other teams will call — Dallas wants a star next to Luka Dončić — but Beal controls the market with his no-trade clause. He is not going anywhere he doesn’t want to go.

Don’t expect a Rudy Gobert/Donovan Mitchell-sized trade package headed back to Washington. The fact Beal is owed a lot of money, has a lengthy injury history, and some around the NBA question if he is a guy you can win with, all will keep the market for him relatively soft. Washington will get picks and players back, but not of the volume and quality they may hope.

That said, for the first time in years, it sounds as if there is real fire behind the Bradley Beal trade rumors. Washington wants to rebuild, and Beal wants to contend.

Would Pelicans trade Zion Williamson for No. 2 pick? Reportedly it’s a consideration.

By Jun 14, 2023, 2:47 PM EDT
New Orleans Pelicans v Toronto Raptors
Cole Burston/Getty Images
Zion Williamson has played in 114 games in his four NBA seasons, or 37% of the Pelicans’ games in those years. Yet when he plays, he’s a force of nature averaging 25.8 points on 60.5% shooting with seven rebounds a game. Last season he played in just 29 games for the Pelicans but they outscored opponents by 7.2 points per 100 possessions when he was on the court.

It’s the paradox of Zion — he is an All-NBA level player who looks like a No. 1 pick when he is on the court, but that doesn’t happen often enough. There is understandable frustration with Zion in some quarters of the Pelicans organization, a feeling he (and, for that matter Brandon Ingram as well) is not dedicated enough to the off-court work needed to get on the court consistently.

But is there enough frustration to trade him and that potential? Maybe yes, according to multiple reports, which is why rumors of the Pelicans trading him for the No. 2 pick in the draft and the rights to Scoot Henderson keep growing.

There is ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on that network’s “Get Up.”

“I think it’s fair to say, based on my conversations, there’s an eye being kept towards whether the Pelicans would make Zion Williamson available ahead of trying to get into that top end of the draft.”

Then there is Marc Stein on Substack.

There is no disputing New Orleans’ strong interest in Henderson. The Pelicans want more of a traditional playmaker than they’ve had and are undeniably drawn to the explosive Henderson, who has spent the past two seasons with the G League Ignite readying for his draft eligibility.

I heard this week from one well-placed observer who is convinced that the Pelicans would indeed consider dealing Williamson away if it meant they could draft Henderson, pointing to a rising level of exasperation within the organization regarding Williamson’s ongoing availability issues and overall approach. My read, at this juncture, is that the Pelicans are less inclined to consider trading Brandon Ingram in the same scenario.

Ingram could be a key here. While there are concerns about his willingness to play through minor injuries (he missed half of last season with a toe injury), he is a natural fit alongside LaMelo Ball in Charlotte far less of a financial risk than Zion. Ingram has two seasons at $69.8 million left on his contract, whereas Zion is about the enter the first year of his five-year, $194 million extension. Stein suggests the Pelicans don’t want to give Ingram up but that Charlotte may not want to take on the risk of Zion. Even with the upside.

One way or another, expect a whole lot of Zion rumors over the next few weeks.

Monty Williams says wife’s health was priority, almost kept him from taking Pistons job

By Jun 14, 2023, 9:33 AM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
From the outside, Monty Williams’ decision to coach the Detroit Pistons next season was made by the Brinks truck they backed up to his house — six years, a reported $78.5 million.

For Williams, it was far more personal and tied to his wife Lisa’s diagnosis with breast cancer, something he opened up about in his introductory press conference.

Williams said he planned to take a season off care for his wife and be with his son Elijah, one of the top high school players in his class. However, positive news on Lisa’s diagnosis came early, which was when Pistons GM Troy Weavad circled back to talk to Williams after he had turned them down previously.

“After we got the good news about Lisa, I was with my kid at a tryout when I got a text from Troy out of the blue,” Williams said, via the Associated Press. “I thought everything was totally off the table, but things went quickly after that.”

Williams said he and his wife talked about whether to go public with this, but they decided the message of early testing was important.

“The reason that I bring it up is to not talk about my family, but to make it more of an emphasis that women need early detection testing,” Williams said. “We had genetic testing done and then scan after scan after scan and then we found it early, and that may have saved my wife’s life.

“It can save others.”

Williams takes over a 17-win team with the worst record in the NBA last season, but one with an interesting core that includes Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and the N. 5 pick in this June’s draft. That sounds similar to his arrival in Phoenix taking over a 19-win team but one with Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges, among others. He has driven this road before.

“You can see the talent of this group and you see the size, but what I’m really impressed by is the people,” Williams said. “When I talk to them, they look me in the eye, which is impressive. When I text them, they get right back to me. There’s a hunger and a desire there.”

Williams was brought in to help build a winning culture in Detroit that can lift this young core. That’s going to be a process. But it wasn’t one Williams was willing to take on until he was sure his family was in a good space.

Doc Rivers opens up on Embiid, Harden, what 76ers need to do to win

By Jun 14, 2023, 8:56 AM EDT
New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Doc Rivers will not be a head coach in the NBA next season. He was let go by the 76ers and every open position has been filled, meaning the personable Rivers could wind up on your television screen as an analyst but he will not be on the sidelines.

Rivers spoke for the first time since Philadelphia let him go in joining The Bill Simmons Podcast on Tuesday, and opened up about coaching Joel Embiid and James Harden, with a hat tip to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadephia.

Rivers and Harden had a complicated relationship, and some on Rivers’ staff think Harden pushed to have Rivers fired. Here is what Rivers said about coaching Harden on the podcast:

It was challenging, James is so good at playing one way, and the way that I believe you have to play to win is, in some ways, different — because it’s a lot of giving up the ball, moving the ball, coming back to the ball. I would’ve loved to have him younger, when that was easier for him, because giving up the ball and getting the ball back is hard. It’s physical, it’s exhausting. So it would’ve been interesting if I’d had him younger, where he could’ve done that more — coming off of dribble handoffs, going downhill. He didn’t finish as well as he finished (in past years) because he’s older, and that happens. 

“So yeah, at times to get him to move it and play the way I needed him to play … I thought the first half of the year, we were the best team in the game. I thought James was playing perfect basketball. He was the point guard of the team and he was scoring, but he was doing more playmaking. … And then the second half, he started trying to score more, and I thought we got stagnant at times. I thought we changed.”

Rivers had said before he wanted Harden to be more of a playmaker. For the record, Harden scored slightly less (19.9 points per game, down from 21.4) and was slightly less efficient after the All-Star break.

Rivers on what Joel Embiid needs to do to lead the 76ers to a title.

“No. 1, he has to be healthy in the playoffs. And this (year) was the healthiest (he’s been), but he still wasn’t 100 percent. Then No. 2 for Jo is he’s got to make all his players better in the playoffs. … And he has the ability. Now, I stayed on him daily. He has the ability to make his teammates better and when he does that … if you look at our games this year when he did that and dominated, hard to go away from Joel Embiid. It really is. He’s just got to do that on a consistent basis — not just on the court, but also off the court. Just be around your guys and spend time with your guys and let them know that you love ’em, because they love you. 

“And so I thought that Jo, in the (past) three years, you could see the growth there. We forget how young he is. We also forget his first two years, he didn’t play. And I’m telling you, that sets a tone. When you miss two years and you’re sitting there all the time and you get used to not playing in games, that sets a tone. Ben Simmons went through the same thing; he missed (his) first year.

“So fighting that early on, when I first got there, was huge: ‘Jo, you need to play tonight. Jo, you can play tonight.’ Now he’s up in games (played), so he’s crossed that barrier. The next one is making his teammates better. When he does that, it’s going to be hard to stop. And I think he will do it. I just think we forget his age and we forget how he started in this league.” 

Philadelphia enters an offseason where Rivers is out, Nick Nurse is in as coach, and the question now is whether Harden will return or head to Houston. League sources NBC Sports has spoken with lean toward him reuniting in Houston, but nobody knows. Rivers suggests that if Harden leaves, the 76ers need another veteran playmaking point guard who could set up Embiid in the post and take some playmaking burden off Tyrese Maxey, allowing him to play downhill.

