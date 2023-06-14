PBT Podcast: Nuggets earn title, can it be a dynasty? Plus trade, draft talk.

Doc Rivers will not be a head coach in the NBA next season. He was let go by the 76ers and every open position has been filled, meaning the personable Rivers could wind up on your television screen as an analyst but he will not be on the sidelines.

Rivers spoke for the first time since Philadelphia let him go in joining The Bill Simmons Podcast on Tuesday, and opened up about coaching Joel Embiid and James Harden, with a hat tip to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadephia.

Rivers and Harden had a complicated relationship, and some on Rivers’ staff think Harden pushed to have Rivers fired. Here is what Rivers said about coaching Harden on the podcast:

“It was challenging, James is so good at playing one way, and the way that I believe you have to play to win is, in some ways, different — because it’s a lot of giving up the ball, moving the ball, coming back to the ball. I would’ve loved to have him younger, when that was easier for him, because giving up the ball and getting the ball back is hard. It’s physical, it’s exhausting. So it would’ve been interesting if I’d had him younger, where he could’ve done that more — coming off of dribble handoffs, going downhill. He didn’t finish as well as he finished (in past years) because he’s older, and that happens.

“So yeah, at times to get him to move it and play the way I needed him to play … I thought the first half of the year, we were the best team in the game. I thought James was playing perfect basketball. He was the point guard of the team and he was scoring, but he was doing more playmaking. … And then the second half, he started trying to score more, and I thought we got stagnant at times. I thought we changed.”

Rivers had said before he wanted Harden to be more of a playmaker. For the record, Harden scored slightly less (19.9 points per game, down from 21.4) and was slightly less efficient after the All-Star break.

Rivers on what Joel Embiid needs to do to lead the 76ers to a title.

“No. 1, he has to be healthy in the playoffs. And this (year) was the healthiest (he’s been), but he still wasn’t 100 percent. Then No. 2 for Jo is he’s got to make all his players better in the playoffs. … And he has the ability. Now, I stayed on him daily. He has the ability to make his teammates better and when he does that … if you look at our games this year when he did that and dominated, hard to go away from Joel Embiid. It really is. He’s just got to do that on a consistent basis — not just on the court, but also off the court. Just be around your guys and spend time with your guys and let them know that you love ’em, because they love you.

“And so I thought that Jo, in the (past) three years, you could see the growth there. We forget how young he is. We also forget his first two years, he didn’t play. And I’m telling you, that sets a tone. When you miss two years and you’re sitting there all the time and you get used to not playing in games, that sets a tone. Ben Simmons went through the same thing; he missed (his) first year.

“So fighting that early on, when I first got there, was huge: ‘Jo, you need to play tonight. Jo, you can play tonight.’ Now he’s up in games (played), so he’s crossed that barrier. The next one is making his teammates better. When he does that, it’s going to be hard to stop. And I think he will do it. I just think we forget his age and we forget how he started in this league.”

Philadelphia enters an offseason where Rivers is out, Nick Nurse is in as coach, and the question now is whether Harden will return or head to Houston. League sources NBC Sports has spoken with lean toward him reuniting in Houston, but nobody knows. Rivers suggests that if Harden leaves, the 76ers need another veteran playmaking point guard who could set up Embiid in the post and take some playmaking burden off Tyrese Maxey, allowing him to play downhill.