Monty Williams says wife’s health was priority, almost kept him from taking Pistons job

By Jun 14, 2023, 9:33 AM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

From the outside, Monty Williams’ decision to coach the Detroit Pistons next season was made by the Brinks truck they backed up to his house — six years, a reported $78.5 million.

For Williams, it was far more personal and tied to his wife Lisa’s diagnosis with breast cancer, something he opened up about in his introductory press conference.

Williams said he planned to take a season off care for his wife and be with his son Elijah, one of the top high school players in his class. However, positive news on Lisa’s diagnosis came early, which was when Pistons GM Troy Weavad circled back to talk to Williams after he had turned them down previously.

“After we got the good news about Lisa, I was with my kid at a tryout when I got a text from Troy out of the blue,” Williams said, via the Associated Press. “I thought everything was totally off the table, but things went quickly after that.”

Williams said he and his wife talked about whether to go public with this, but they decided the message of early testing was important.

“The reason that I bring it up is to not talk about my family, but to make it more of an emphasis that women need early detection testing,” Williams said. “We had genetic testing done and then scan after scan after scan and then we found it early, and that may have saved my wife’s life.

“It can save others.”

Williams takes over a 17-win team with the worst record in the NBA last season, but one with an interesting core that includes Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and the N. 5 pick in this June’s draft. That sounds similar to his arrival in Phoenix taking over a 19-win team but one with Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges, among others. He has driven this road before.

“You can see the talent of this group and you see the size, but what I’m really impressed by is the people,” Williams said. “When I talk to them, they look me in the eye, which is impressive. When I text them, they get right back to me. There’s a hunger and a desire there.”

Williams was brought in to help build a winning culture in Detroit that can lift this young core. That’s going to be a process. But it wasn’t one Williams was willing to take on until he was sure his family was in a good space.

Check out more on the Pistons

DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS
PBT Podcast: Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals talk, Vogel to Suns
2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics
Coaching, front office updates: Sam Cassell headed to Celtics’ bench
2023 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets
Coach, front office moves update: Pistons make Williams hiring official,...

Doc Rivers opens up on Embiid, Harden, what 76ers need to do to win

By Jun 14, 2023, 8:56 AM EDT
New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
0 Comments

Doc Rivers will not be a head coach in the NBA next season. He was let go by the 76ers and every open position has been filled, meaning the personable Rivers could wind up on your television screen as an analyst but he will not be on the sidelines.

Rivers spoke for the first time since Philadelphia let him go in joining The Bill Simmons Podcast on Tuesday, and opened up about coaching Joel Embiid and James Harden, with a hat tip to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadephia.

Rivers and Harden had a complicated relationship, and some on Rivers’ staff think Harden pushed to have Rivers fired. Here is what Rivers said about coaching Harden on the podcast:

It was challenging, James is so good at playing one way, and the way that I believe you have to play to win is, in some ways, different — because it’s a lot of giving up the ball, moving the ball, coming back to the ball. I would’ve loved to have him younger, when that was easier for him, because giving up the ball and getting the ball back is hard. It’s physical, it’s exhausting. So it would’ve been interesting if I’d had him younger, where he could’ve done that more — coming off of dribble handoffs, going downhill. He didn’t finish as well as he finished (in past years) because he’s older, and that happens. 

“So yeah, at times to get him to move it and play the way I needed him to play … I thought the first half of the year, we were the best team in the game. I thought James was playing perfect basketball. He was the point guard of the team and he was scoring, but he was doing more playmaking. … And then the second half, he started trying to score more, and I thought we got stagnant at times. I thought we changed.”

Rivers had said before he wanted Harden to be more of a playmaker. For the record, Harden scored slightly less (19.9 points per game, down from 21.4) and was slightly less efficient after the All-Star break.

Rivers on what Joel Embiid needs to do to lead the 76ers to a title.

“No. 1, he has to be healthy in the playoffs. And this (year) was the healthiest (he’s been), but he still wasn’t 100 percent. Then No. 2 for Jo is he’s got to make all his players better in the playoffs. … And he has the ability. Now, I stayed on him daily. He has the ability to make his teammates better and when he does that … if you look at our games this year when he did that and dominated, hard to go away from Joel Embiid. It really is. He’s just got to do that on a consistent basis — not just on the court, but also off the court. Just be around your guys and spend time with your guys and let them know that you love ’em, because they love you. 

“And so I thought that Jo, in the (past) three years, you could see the growth there. We forget how young he is. We also forget his first two years, he didn’t play. And I’m telling you, that sets a tone. When you miss two years and you’re sitting there all the time and you get used to not playing in games, that sets a tone. Ben Simmons went through the same thing; he missed (his) first year.

“So fighting that early on, when I first got there, was huge: ‘Jo, you need to play tonight. Jo, you can play tonight.’ Now he’s up in games (played), so he’s crossed that barrier. The next one is making his teammates better. When he does that, it’s going to be hard to stop. And I think he will do it. I just think we forget his age and we forget how he started in this league.” 

Philadelphia enters an offseason where Rivers is out, Nick Nurse is in as coach, and the question now is whether Harden will return or head to Houston. League sources NBC Sports has spoken with lean toward him reuniting in Houston, but nobody knows. Rivers suggests that if Harden leaves, the 76ers need another veteran playmaking point guard who could set up Embiid in the post and take some playmaking burden off Tyrese Maxey, allowing him to play downhill.

Check out more on the 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic - Game Four
Coaching carousel news, rumors: Charles Lee headed to Celtics
Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers
Rumor: Suns could make run at James Harden this summer
2023 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
James Harden reportedly ‘torn’ over Philadelphia vs. Houston

Shooting during Nuggets championship celebration in downtown Denver leaves 10 injured

Associated PressJun 13, 2023, 10:26 PM EDT
0 Comments

DENVER (AP) — A shooting in downtown Denver amid fans celebrating the Nuggets’ first NBA championship victory was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong and left 10 people wounded, including one of two suspected shooters, police said Tuesday.

All of the injured are expected to survive, including five or six people that police believe were bystanders not involved in the drug deal, Chief Ron Thomas said at a news conference. He said 20 rounds were fired at the scene, roughly a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. – about 3 1/2 hours after the game – the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

Earlier Tuesday, police spokesperson Doug Schepman said the shooting was “in the area where we had the largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night,” but the crowd had “diminished quite a bit at that point.”

The gunfire broke out in downtown Denver’s LoDo district, which is known for its restaurants and nightlife.

Yellow police tape sealed off the area overnight Tuesday as investigators scoured the scene, which was dotted with evidence markers and what appeared to be detritus left over from the celebrations, including an e-scooter and a green rental bike.

Eight people were hospitalized at Denver Health Medical Center – one in critical condition, one in fair and six in good condition, spokesperson Heather Burke said. She said questions about the two additional wounded people should be directed to police.

Check out more on the Nuggets

2023 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets
NBA Finals notebook: Denver’s size, Butler’s ankle, much more
2023 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets
Nuggets positioned to be back on Finals stage, maybe become a dynasty
DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS
Jokić, the reluctant MVP, ends narrative he hadn’t done enough in...

NBA Finals notebook: Denver’s size, Butler’s ankle, much more

By Jun 13, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

DENVER — After a couple of weeks on the road bouncing between Denver and Miami, here are a few final thoughts on these NBA Finals, things that mostly didn’t fit into other stories I was writing.

• It’s a copycat league, and in the wake of Denver winning an NBA title by walking a path of patience and stability, and building around home-gown stars, you’re going to hear a lot more owners and general managers give lip service to wanting to do this with their franchises. Few, if any, will have the patience to see it through. The next time a star player — even one considered a culture killer — becomes available, they will forget their words and chase him. Patience and stability will be out the door.

• This is not just an NBA thing, but across all professional sports in America — can we stop having the team owner be the first to accept the trophy and speak after a championship? That’s not who earned the trophy, it’s not who the fans in the building or watching at home want to see, and it’s not celebrating the sport. It doesn’t fit. Give the spotlight to the players and coach.

• Maybe the most under-discussed aspect of what decided this series: Denver was just bigger. Across the board. That size advantage led to Heat players driving the lane and re-thinking how they would get a shot off — passing out of the paint or double-clutching — far more than they did in any other series (the Celtics’ Robert Williams also had some of that impact). Tall and good beats small and good.

Jimmy Butler refused to talk about it or use it as an excuse, but his ankle injury pretty clearly robbed him of some explosiveness and lift during this series.

“Zero. My ankle is fine,” Butler said in the most Butler of ways when asked about the impact of the ankle after Game 5. “We just didn’t win. There’s no excuse. They beat us. That’s all I got.”

Butler first injured the ankle against the Knicks and re-injured it at the end of the Celtics series. With Aaron Gordon leading the way Denver defended him well, but this was also not the same Jimmy Butler we saw against the Bucks or early in the Celtics series. And when we did see some lift from him and with his shot — like during the 13-point run late in the fourth quarter of Game 5 — it stood out.

• Miami believes in winning the possession game every night — get up more shots than your opponent, give yourself a chance. They did that for stretches of the Finals, but that strategy requires hitting some shots. They struggled with that, with an ugly 50.9 true shooting percentage for the series (for comparison, the Nuggets had a 58.5 true shooting percentage, which would be a little above the league regular season average).

• Could Tyler Herro have provided some offensive spark? Probably not. While he was cleared to play in Game 5, Spoelstra never put him in. To take two months off from playing and then get thrown into the intensity and physicality of the NBA Finals against the long defenders of the Nuggets, that is too much to ask. Still, Spoelstra wondered.

“It’s just a really tough call and I’ll probably have to wrestle with that all summer,” Spoelstra said. “I’ve never been in an experience like this. I just know that the way this game was played is totally different than — you can’t even compare it. It’s another sport in the regular season….

“That’s the hardest-played, most physical competition you can have, and that would be a tough thing for a guy that’s been out for two months that hasn’t had any kind of ramp-up. But that won’t save me from thinking about that for the next few weeks.

Bam Adebayo was brilliant and gave everything he had in the Finals. He finished as the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at 21.8 points and 12.4 rebounds a game, plus he had to guard Jokić all game long. To be sure Jokić steamrolled him at points, but don’t for a second question how hard Adebayo played. He left his heart on the floor every game. That was an All-NBA level effort.

• One of the best parts of the Finals is seeing deserving veterans get their title, even if they didn’t play much in the series. It was fun to see DeAndre Jordan walking the hallways of Ball Arena smoking a cigar and savoring the moment (he played a good three minutes in Game 5). I’m also happy for Jeff Green and Ish Smith, who will get championship rings.

• The weirdest thing in the Finals — and it wasn’t even close — was when UFC superstar Conor McGregor knocked out Burnie the Heat mascot during a skit during a timeout. This was a staged event — really a mid-game live ad with McGregor promoting a new cryotherapy pain relief spray — and Burnie came out challenging him to a fight and, well, watch for yourself.

That punch sent the man playing Burnie to the hospital, where he was given pain meds and released.

This whole thing was strange and felt wrong before it got to someone going to the hospital. Knocking out the beloved team mascot at center court was an ill-conceived promotion in concept. Also, it happened in the third quarter of Game 4, when Denver was starting to run away with the game and Heat fans were already on edge. Even before it was over, Miami fans booed McGregor and the whole spectacle. It was just weird.

• If you are ever in Miami, go have a Cuban meal in Little Havana. You will not regret it.

• The most excited Nikola Jokić seemed through the entire Finals was when he talked about fellow Serb Novak Djokovic texting him on an off-day for the tennis legend at the French Open (which Djokovic won).

“Actually, he texted me for real. Yes! He texted me. He didn’t lie,” Jokić said as his whole personality lit up. “Yes. I mean, he’s amazing, of course, in his sport and he’s making history every time. Probably he’s going to go down as one of the best ever, if not the best ever.”

• Adam Silver said at his pre-series press conference, “it would be unfair to these players and these teams in the middle of the series to announce the results of that investigation.” A noble thought, but in doing so he dragged out conversations about Morant’s action and potential punishment throughout the Finals. It was a PR error by the league, better to rip the bandaid off. Now we have that to look forward to between today and the Draft in just more than a week.

• One of the best parts of events such as the Finals or All-Star Weekend is that the NBA media are mostly genuinely good people. Getting to hang out, and share meals and drinks with these people for a couple of weeks help make some long work hours worth it.

Here is more on the Nuggets

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five
Shooting during Nuggets championship celebration in downtown Denver leaves...
2023 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets
Nuggets positioned to be back on Finals stage, maybe become a dynasty
DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS
Jokić, the reluctant MVP, ends narrative he hadn’t done enough in...

Will Heat go big game hunting for another star this summer?

By Jun 13, 2023, 1:35 PM EDT
DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS
AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post
0 Comments

This playoff run may have been the ultimate example of Heat culture, where hard work and discipline make the sum so much more than the individual parts. While they may have fallen just short of the ultimate prize, this Heat postseason run was one that should and will go down in Heat lore.

“Our guys will be able to take that quality the rest of their careers; that grit, the perseverance, the toughness, the ability to compete and put yourself out there for everybody to judge and to be able to handle different things, adversity, all that,” Erik Spoelstra said postgame.

The question is how the Heat get back to this stage in a summer where Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are free agents and about to get massive pay raises?

Don’t be surprised if the Heat go big-game hunting and look for another star. There were multiple reports about that in the wake of the Finals. For example, here is ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on ‘The Hoop Collective Podcast’ (hat tip Bleacher Report):

“They have draft picks at their disposal, and they potentially have tradeable contracts, and I think they’re going to go hunting for a star. I don’t know if they’ll get one, I don’t know if it’ll all break their way.’

Shams Charania of The Athletic echoed the same ideas and threw out a name: Kyrie Irving. He reports the Heat made an offer for Irving at the trade deadline last February, just before Brooklyn traded him to Dallas. Is Irving a good culture fit with the Heat?

There are two more logical, better fits if they become available — Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal.

It must be said for the thousandth time that Lillard wants the Trail Blazers to build a playoff team around him in Portland, which is the front office’s goal. Portland is shopping the No. 3 pick for that reason, and the smart money is on Lillard staying in the Pacific Northwest. However, just about every team from around the league is monitoring the situation. If Portland chooses another direction and Lillard asks to be traded, the Miami Heat were one of the two franchises he mentioned as a preferred destination (Brooklyn was the other).

With its new front office, Washington seems more likely to tear things down and rebuild rather than keep running on the treadmill in the middle. Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract, which allows him to control his ultimate destination, and he seems a natural fit in Miami next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

There are plenty of other stars (a couple of big men in particular) that many teams are watching and could be a fit with the Heat.

Any of these moves would be a trade or sign-and-trade — with Tyler Herro‘s new contract kicking in, the Heat are already into the tax next season. They will have real work to do with this roster to stay below the second tax apron.

Still, Andy Elisburg and the Heat are cap masters, and if any team could figure out how to add a star player and make it work under the new CBA, it is the Heat.

Check out more on the Heat

2023 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets
NBA Finals notebook: Denver’s size, Butler’s ankle, much more
2023 NBA Finals - Game Five
Jokić, Nuggets save their best for fourth quarter, with it become NBA Champions
2023 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability
Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is available for “all hands on deck”...