Nuggets positioned to be back on Finals stage, maybe become a dynasty

By Jun 13, 2023, 9:32 AM EDT
0 Comments

DENVER — Even as they sat in champagne-drenched uniforms with spray-blocking ski goggles on their heads, the Nuggets couldn’t help but talk about returning to the NBA Finals stage again.

“Well, we’re going to enjoy tonight, of course,” Aaron Gordon said. “This is a night to be celebrated…”

“A few weeks. Not just tonight,” Bruce Brown cut him off. “We’re going to enjoy this for a few weeks.”

“A few weeks to be celebrated,” Gordon concurred. “But I believe that it can be replicated. The guys on this team are very humble. The humility is there, the IQ is there and these guys are workers.”

More importantly, most of the core of this championship Denver Nuggets roster is young and locked down for a few years, a master stroke of roster construction. We might want to get used to seeing the Nuggets on this Finals stage.

Finals MVP Nikola Jokić is 28. Jamal Murray is 26. Of the Nuggets starters in Game 5, every one will be back. Jokić is about to start his new five-year max extension next summer, Michael Porter Jr. has four years left on his deal, Jamal Murray and Gordon each have two years left, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is locked in next season with a player option for the season after that.

“It’s not the starting unit. It’s the whole team,” Jokić said. “Since day one in San Diego, it was something different about this team. I felt it. I felt some different energy and every day since then I had the same feeling. I’m not really optimistic guy, but that gave me hope that we can do something.”

The Nuggets did something going 16-4 to steamroll through the West and then the Heat in the NBA Finals. They are going to basically run it back. Who in the West is going to keep them out of the Finals? No. 2 seed Memphis has to deal with the coming Ja Morant punishment and find their maturity. The No. 3 seed Kings have to figure out how to defend. No. 4 seed Phoenix may be the most dangerous — Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and company did force the Nuggets to a Game 6 — but they have a new coach and a need to add depth around those stars. The Lakers made the Western Conference Finals but get a year older, including LeBron James turning 39 before the next postseason. The Warriors are a threat but a year older as well. Teams like the Timberwolves or Pelicans still have giant leaps to make, and the list just goes on and on.

The West has good teams, but the Nuggets are now the bar to clear.

Denver does have decisions to make this season. Bruce Brown — he of the game-sealing shot in Game 5 — is widely expected to opt out of his $6.8 million next season. And he should. Brown has made a little more than $15 million in his five NBA seasons, he could make that or more next season alone (the floor for him is the mid-level exception of $12.2 million). Then there is Jeff Green, an unrestricted free agent who helped his stock.

The challenge for GM Calvin Booth and the Denver front office is the roster as constructed, with 10 players fully guaranteed next season, is way over the salary cap and $7 million into the luxury tax, leaving them just a little less than $10 million from the second tax apron line that the Nuggets will not want to cross (it dramatically limits team building options).

Denver does have its taxpayer mid-level exception of $5 million and the bi-annual exception to use this summer, but they need to figure out how to add about six players to the roster and stay under the second tax apron.

Which is exactly what Denver’s recent trade with Oklahoma City was about. The Nuggets are trading their 2029 first-round pick (protected) to the Thunder for the No. 37 pick in this June’s NBA Draft and the worst of the Thunder’s 2024 first-round picks. For Denver, this trades a far-away future first-rounder for picks that can help them now — Denver could land players at the top of the second round (they now have No. 37 and 40 this June), plus a couple of late first-rounders next year to bring in players on very affordable rookie scale contracts. The hope is to find another Christian Braun (who helped in the Finals and is locked into his rookie contract for at least three more seasons).

The names will shift a little on the edges, but the Nuggets are well-positioned to ensure this trip to the Finals is not a one-time thing.

“Pat Riley said something many years ago,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I used to have it up on my board when I was a head coach in Sacramento, and it talked about the evolution in this game and how you go from a nobody to an upstart, and you go from an upstart to a winner and a winner to a contender and a contender to a champion, and the last step is after a champion is to be a dynasty.

“So we’re not satisfied. We accomplished something this franchise has never done before, but we have a lot of young talented players in that locker room, and I think we just showed through 16 playoff wins what we’re capable of on the biggest stage in the world.”

A stage they plan to return to.

Check out more on the Nuggets

DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS
Jokić, the reluctant MVP, ends narrative he hadn’t done enough in...
2023 NBA Finals - Game Five
Jokić, Nuggets save their best for fourth quarter, with it become NBA Champions
2023 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability
Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is available for “all hands on deck”...

Jokić, the reluctant MVP, ends narrative he hadn’t done enough in playoffs

By Jun 13, 2023, 7:33 AM EDT
0 Comments

DENVER — Nikola Jokić, you just won the Finals MVP, how many congratulatory texts did you get?

“Oh, mama, fu…” and the word trailed off as Jokić rolled his eyes after looking at his phone. “A lot. A lot. I’m going to turn off the phone.”

Jokić earned all those congratulatory texts — the one from fellow Serbian Novak Djokovic is certainly in there — with a dominant NBA Finals performance averaging 30.2 points, 14 rebounds, 7.2 assists while shooting 58% overall and 42% from 3. Jokić was the best player on the NBA champion Nuggets. He also played quality defense in the paint all series, using his size and length to deter Heat drives, or forcing players to double-clutch before shots.

It earned him the Finals MVP award on a unanimous vote, the first center to win the award since Tim Duncan in 2005 (Duncan would be quickly try and correct us to say he played forward, in which case it was Shaq in 2002).

There was an inane narrative being pushed from some quarters of the NBA media and fandom after the All-Star break, when it looked like Jokić would win a third-straight MVP award this season without having won a title, that somehow he wasn’t worthy. He hadn’t done enough in the postseason to get mentioned in the same breath with Larry Bird and Bill Russell, to be given an honor Michael Jordan never got.

Jokić bully-balled that narrative down on the block and dunked all over it like he did to Heat mismatches all series.

He will be forever mentioned with Russell now after winning the Bill Russell Finals MVP award. (A lot of the people pushing that narrative backed eventual MVP Joel Embiid, who has never been out of the second round of the playoffs.)

The narrative now is Jokic’s place in history, which is still being defined by a 28-year-old in his prime.

“I don’t really think you can put it into context,” Michael Porter Jr. said. “Nikola, he does so many things for our team. He’s so good a basketball player. I don’t really think people understand how good of a basketball player he is.

“But to do this where we’re happy for him and we’re happy for everybody on the team, but Nikola, he led us all Playoffs with his passing some games, scoring other games. This was a historic run. I don’t know how you can say he’s not the best big man ever really. He’s one of the all-time best basketball players. I don’t care what anyone says. I think he’s one of the all-time best players to ever play this game.”

Jokić’s journey to the NBA Final stage was a long one, from Sombor, Serbia, through European basketball to being the 41st pick in the NBA Draft — Jokić is now the lowest-drafted player ever to win Finals MVP. He tried to downplay that journey, as he often does.

“I think it’s a great journey. Like you said, 41st pick, but that doesn’t matter. When you’re here, you’re a player,” Jokić said.

The other people in the locker room realize how special he is and how far the road was to that stage at center court, where he held his daughter as confetti rained down.

“You can look at it from the basketball perspective, two MVPs, Finals MVP, world championship and everything he’s done on the court,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “And then more important for me you can look at off the court, the relationship, the love that I have for Nikola, his mother and father back in Sombor, Serbia, his brothers Nemanja and Strahinja, his wife Natalija and their daughter Ognjena. They’re a wonderful family I’ve gotten very close to.

“And I’ve said this many times before, but Nikola even tonight, he’s kind of acting like this was just another game. He’s never changed with all the success, and he never will. It’s just not in his nature.”

As he always does, Jokić put up the stats

• He became the first player with 10 triple-doubles in one playoff run.
• He became the first player in NBA history to lead the playoffs in total points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190).
• He was the first player with a 30/20/10 NBA Finals game (Game 3).
• He was the first player drafted after No. 15 to become Finals MVP.
• He was the first player with 25 points on 75% shooting in a Finals clincher (28 points on 12-of-16 shooting, on a night his teammates struggled with their shot.

Jokić, as he does, deflected the attention to his teammates.

“I’m happy for DJ [DeAndre Jordan]. I’m happy for Jeff [Green]. I’m happy for Ish [Smith], literally for everybody. Mikey [Porter Jr.] he had three surgeries and still came here and helped us win a championship. Jamal [Murray] who had surgery and didn’t play well at the beginning of the season, like I told you guys, but we all know what he’s capable of. KCP [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] he brought us the championship, Bruce [Brown], Christian Braun. Literally every single player. Every player on this team.”

However, none of it works without Jokić. He has cemented a place among the all-time great big men of the game, even if all he wants to do is get back home to Serbia and his horses.

Here is more on the Nuggets

2023 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets
Nuggets positioned to be back on Finals stage, maybe become a dynasty
2023 NBA Finals - Game Five
Jokić, Nuggets save their best for fourth quarter, with it become NBA Champions
2023 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability
Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is available for “all hands on deck”...

Jokić, Nuggets save their best for fourth quarter, with it become NBA Champions

By Jun 12, 2023, 11:44 PM EDT
0 Comments

DENVER — Miami had owned the fourth quarter throughout the NBA Finals — they were +20 in the final frame through four games. The Heat were clutch on the NBA’s biggest stage as they had been throughout the playoffs.

Yet with the Larry O’Brien trophy waiting in the wings — and Jimmy Butler willing his team as best he could with 13 straight points to keep the Heat right there — the Nuggets and Nikola Jokić were the better clutch team Monday night.

The Denver Nuggets got 10 in the fourth from Jokić and won the quarter by six. With that came he first championship in the Nuggets’ 47-year history.

The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions, taking Game 5 94-89, and the NBA Finals 4-1.

“Since day one in San Diego [where the Nuggets had training camp], it was something different about this team. I felt it,” Jokic said. “I felt some different energy and every day since then I had the same feeling. I’m not really optimistic guy, but that gave me hope that we can do something.”

Jokić was the unanimous Finals MVP. He earned it by averaging 30.2 points, 14 rebounds and 7.2 assists a game through the Finals, but more importantly, he earned that with his defense all series. What was supposed to be the weak spot in his game, his rim protection was the difference all series long — he had Heat players on the drive pulling up or double-thinking and double-clutching what they wanted to do.

Miami didn’t make it easy. They threw sand into the gears of Game 5 and ground it down into their style of play. In what had been the slowest-paced NBA Finals in a decade, the Heat brought the best of their style and culture to Game 5. It speaks to why the Nuggets are champions that they could win in that style, too.

“What I was most proud about is throughout the game, if your offense is not working and your shots are not falling you have to dig in on the defensive end,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I thought our defense tonight was great.”

“I feel like that game was just intense and it was physical. People were missing shots. Like it wasn’t a pretty basketball game,” Michael Porter Jr. said on a night he shot 7-of-17. “But that’s what winning a championship is about. You’ve got to be able to win it in many different ways.

“We didn’t shoot the ball good all game. I didn’t shoot the ball good. As a team we didn’t shoot the ball good. But to win a championship that’s what it takes. That’s what’s different about the Playoffs and the regular season. Forget about the stats, forget about the shooting percentage. It’s just about winning.”

That pivotal fourth quarter started with a 5-0 Denver run, not coincidentally with Bam Adebayo on the bench. While the Nuggets hit some 3s (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had one, as did Jamal Murray) the reason they hoisted the trophy was that for the rest of the quarter the Nuggets played their best defense of the series, shutting off nearly everything the Heat wanted to do.

Nearly everything because Butler — who had a good but not great series and looked gassed at points in Game 5 — found another gear when he had to. Butler tried to take over the game in the final five minutes fourth and was aided by a drawing a bizarre foul call on Aaron Gordon on a 3 (the replay center somehow upheld the call despite it being obvious on video the contact was from Butler kicking his legs out). It just wasn’t enough as, once again, the Heat couldn’t generate enough offense in this series.

This was a defensive, ugly game.

The first half was played completely on Miami’s terms — it felt like a Celtics/Heat game from the Eastern Conference Finals. Denver got sucked into the game and struggled, shooting 1-of-15 from 3 with 10 turnovers, and had an 88 offensive rating for the half. The Nuggets got the kind of shots they hit in the last couple of games, they just missed them.

The game was sloppy from the opening tip: The Nuggets opened 3-of-7 with four turnovers, while the Heat shot 2-of-12. Aaron Gordon picked up two early fouls, one on a charge drawn by Strus. Later in the quarter, Jokić picked up his second trying to draw an ill-advised midcourt charge. The second Jokić sat, Bam Adebayo got back-to-back and-1’s on Jeff Green, and the Heat took a small lead, which they kept to the end of the quarter, 24-22. The teams combined to shoot 2-of-14 from 3 in the first.

Miami stretched their lead out in the second quarter because they attacked and played downhill — 24 of the Heat’s first 35 shots were in the paint. They made a consistent effort to get to the rim, no pull-ups, and they put pressure on refs.

The third quarter continued the theme of an ugly game, although the Heat attacked less and settled more, and Denver hit a couple of 3s (they also missed six). Porter Jr. was engaged and had one coast-to-coast drive for the ages.

It was anyone’s game, 71-70 Heat entering the fourth.

That’s when the Nuggets saved their best for last. And they are NBA champions because of it.

Here is more on the Nuggets

2023 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets
Nuggets positioned to be back on Finals stage, maybe become a dynasty
DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS
Jokić, the reluctant MVP, ends narrative he hadn’t done enough in...
2023 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability
Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is available for “all hands on deck”...

Report: Pelicans want to trade up to No. 2, 3 in Draft to pick Scoot Henderson

By Jun 12, 2023, 6:27 PM EDT
0 Comments

When healthy to start last season, the Pelicans looked like a playoff team and a potentially dangerous one with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and solid role players. Then Zion got hurt, Ingram missed half the season with a toe injury, and the wheels came off in New Orleans. They couldn’t get past the surging Thunder in the play-in game.

New Orleans isn’t just running it back and hoping to stay healthy this time — they want to trade for the No. 2 or No. 3 pick and select Scoot Henderson, reports Shams Charania at The Athletic.

Rule No. 1 around the Draft is to take everything with a grain of salt. It’s no secret both Charlotte and Portland are open to deals to move their picks, but some of the buzz floating around the league was limited interest from teams to trade up for those picks. How serious is New Orleans’ interest, or is this just spin hoping to draw other interested teams out?

What would a trade look like? New Orleans has the No. 14 pick in this draft plus multiple future first-rounders they can throw in a deal (Lakers 2024, Bucks 2025 and 2027, plus their own), and they have young players such as Trey Murphy III and Herbert Jones that opposing teams likely would ask about.

The Blazers and Hornets will ask for Zion, and the Pelicans will instantly will say no. Then the sides will talk. What is impossible to judge from afar is if the Pelicans as an organization are over the Zion experience enough to trade him. If not, then the deal is dead — the potential of Zion may be too much or the Pelicans to walk away from yet. If New Orleans is ready to move on, maybe Portland or Charlotte could make an interesting offer. However, this would be a multiple-pick, multiple-player trade with a larger salary such as Terry Rozier or Gordon Hayward in the deal to balance the money.

If there is a pre-draft trade it will be with Charlotte — and that could bring Brandon Ingram into play (there is frustration with Ingram within the Pelicans, but would they want to commit to a Scott/Zion future?). The buzz around the league is Charlotte is leaning toward taking wing Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick, but if the Hornets want a wing to go next to LaMelo Ball, Ingram was a 24.7 point-a-game scorer last season who is a proven All-Star level player in the league when he can stay healthy. Ingram and the No. 14 pick would have to tempt Charlotte.

If Scoot falls to No. 3 in the Draft (and there is some buzz he could fall further than that), then a trade with Portland could come together on Draft night. Again Ingram could be in play as the Trail Blazers want stars to put next to Damian Lillard and form a playoff team. Trading for Ingram and re-signing Jerami Grant to go with Lillard makes Portland interesting.

Henderson is an explosive 6’2″ point guard who played the last two seasons with the G-League Ignite and has the athleticism of a player who could be a No. 1 pick in most drafts (six months ago he was considered a lock at No. 2 behind Victor Wembanyama). His insane first step and ability to get to the rim and finish has drawn early Russell Westbrook comparisons, and is a force in transition. The concerns about his game start with his shot — 27.5% shooting from 3 this season in the G-League — and the question is how much his game will develop.

The other question is where he will be playing next season, which is also up in the air.

Check out more on the Trail Blazers

Chicago Bulls v Portland Trail Blazers
Trail Blazers hope to trade No. 3 pick with Simons for star, want to re-sign...
Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers
Lillard said he expects to be in Portland next season, so everyone starts...
Phil Knight Legacy Tournament - Mens Championship: Duke v Purdue
Phil Knight says he still wants to buy Trail Blazers, still waiting for team...

Warriors reportedly not shopping Jordan Poole, may run it back (at least for a season)

By Jun 12, 2023, 2:54 PM EDT
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
0 Comments

Can the Warriors go through another season with Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on the roster together? Green himself said his punch of Poole threw the entire Warriors season off-balance.

After a rough last couple of rounds of the playoffs and with his salary jumping from $3.9 million to $28.2 million thanks to the $123 million extension he signed last summer, Poole was seen as a likely trade candidate for a Warriors team looking to cut costs. However, the Warriors are not shopping him and may well just run it back next season, reports Anthony Slater at The Athletic.

But the new restrictive CBA penalties above the second tax apron don’t kick in until the following season, when [Klay] Thompson’s $43 million comes off the books. That gives the Warriors time and an extra layer of flexibility as they figure out how best to remain competitive without handcuffing their future. Lacob’s appetite to win only seems like it has been ignited more by Myers’ departure. Sources indicate that there is no plan for a salary dump trade this summer that’s purely about cutting the bill.

That doesn’t mean Poole is safe. That doesn’t mean anyone besides [Stephen] Curry is safe. The Warriors intend to explore various avenues to restructure the roster this summer, both small and large in scope. That could mean Poole is part of a trade if the return package appeals. But Poole is not actively being shopped, there is no edict to cut salary and his side has been given no current indication that his future will be elsewhere.

The Warriors would listen for a trade for Poole — and one can argue he needs a change of venue after last season and the situation with Green — but they aren’t going to just give him away. And right now Poole’s trade value is not at its peak. It also helps that the Warriors’ front office is currently being run by Kirk Lacob and Mike Dunleavy Jr., who are two of Poole’s biggest supporters in the organization, Slater notes.

Maybe the first question for the Warriors is how much of a financial loss is ownership willing to tolerate for a season to make a run at a ring? The Warriors are on track to have a payroll of more than $210 million next season, which will have them about $48 million over the luxury tax line, and about $30 million over the second apron. Plus they are in the repeater tax, bringing their total bill for payroll and taxes potentially above $450 million. There would be limits to team building, but if ownership and the front office believe this group can pull it together for a season and be better than what we saw law season, maybe they give it a run for one more season.

If ownership is willing to pay the bills, then the question becomes can this team win again with Poole and Green both on the roster?

Check out more on the Warriors

2022 Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally
Bob Myers stepping down as Warriors president, GM
Golden State Warriors White House Visit
Warriors’ Stephen Curry wins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice award
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Seven
GM Bob Myers reportedly close to walking away from Warriors

 