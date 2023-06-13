NBA Finals notebook: Denver’s size, Butler’s ankle, much more

By Jun 13, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

DENVER — After a couple of weeks on the road bouncing between Denver and Miami, here are a few final thoughts on these NBA Finals, things that mostly didn’t fit into other stories I was writing.

• It’s a copycat league, and in the wake of Denver winning an NBA title by walking a path of patience and stability, and building around home-gown stars, you’re going to hear a lot more owners and general managers give lip service to wanting to do this with their franchises. Few, if any, will have the patience to see it through. The next time a star player — even one considered a culture killer — becomes available, they will forget their words and chase him. Patience and stability will be out the door.

• This is not just an NBA thing, but across all professional sports in America — can we stop having the team owner be the first to accept the trophy and speak after a championship? That’s not who earned the trophy, it’s not who the fans in the building or watching at home want to see, and it’s not celebrating the sport. It doesn’t fit. Give the spotlight to the players and coach.

• Maybe the most under-discussed aspect of what decided this series: Denver was just bigger. Across the board. That size advantage led to Heat players driving the lane and re-thinking how they would get a shot off — passing out of the paint or double-clutching — far more than they did in any other series (the Celtics’ Robert Williams also had some of that impact). Tall and good beats small and good.

Jimmy Butler refused to talk about it or use it as an excuse, but his ankle injury pretty clearly robbed him of some explosiveness and lift during this series.

“Zero. My ankle is fine,” Butler said in the most Butler of ways when asked about the impact of the ankle after Game 5. “We just didn’t win. There’s no excuse. They beat us. That’s all I got.”

Butler first injured the ankle against the Knicks and re-injured it at the end of the Celtics series. With Aaron Gordon leading the way Denver defended him well, but this was also not the same Jimmy Butler we saw against the Bucks or early in the Celtics series. And when we did see some lift from him and with his shot — like during the 13-point run late in the fourth quarter of Game 5 — it stood out.

• Miami believes in winning the possession game every night — get up more shots than your opponent, give yourself a chance. They did that for stretches of the Finals, but that strategy requires hitting some shots. They struggled with that, with an ugly 50.9 true shooting percentage for the series (for comparison, the Nuggets had a 58.5 true shooting percentage, which would be a little above the league regular season average).

• Could Tyler Herro have provided some offensive spark? Probably not. While he was cleared to play in Game 5, Spoelstra never put him in. To take two months off from playing and then get thrown into the intensity and physicality of the NBA Finals against the long defenders of the Nuggets, that is too much to ask. Still, Spoelstra wondered.

“It’s just a really tough call and I’ll probably have to wrestle with that all summer,” Spoelstra said. “I’ve never been in an experience like this. I just know that the way this game was played is totally different than — you can’t even compare it. It’s another sport in the regular season….

“That’s the hardest-played, most physical competition you can have, and that would be a tough thing for a guy that’s been out for two months that hasn’t had any kind of ramp-up. But that won’t save me from thinking about that for the next few weeks.

Bam Adebayo was brilliant and gave everything he had in the Finals. He finished as the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at 21.8 points and 12.4 rebounds a game, plus he had to guard Jokić all game long. To be sure Jokić steamrolled him at points, but don’t for a second question how hard Adebayo played. He left his heart on the floor every game. That was an All-NBA level effort.

• One of the best parts of the Finals is seeing deserving veterans get their title, even if they didn’t play much in the series. It was fun to see DeAndre Jordan walking the hallways of Ball Arena smoking a cigar and savoring the moment (he played a good three minutes in Game 5). I’m also happy for Jeff Green and Ish Smith, who will get championship rings.

• The weirdest thing in the Finals — and it wasn’t even close — was when UFC superstar Conor McGregor knocked out Burnie the Heat mascot during a skit during a timeout. This was a staged event — really a mid-game live ad with McGregor promoting a new cryotherapy pain relief spray — and Burnie came out challenging him to a fight and, well, watch for yourself.

That punch sent the man playing Burnie to the hospital, where he was given pain meds and released.

This whole thing was strange and felt wrong before it got to someone going to the hospital. Knocking out the beloved team mascot at center court was an ill-conceived promotion in concept. Also, it happened in the third quarter of Game 4, when Denver was starting to run away with the game and Heat fans were already on edge. Even before it was over, Miami fans booed McGregor and the whole spectacle. It was just weird.

• If you are ever in Miami, go have a Cuban meal in Little Havana. You will not regret it.

• The most excited Nikola Jokić seemed through the entire Finals was when he talked about fellow Serb Novak Djokovic texting him on an off-day for the tennis legend at the French Open (which Djokovic won).

“Actually, he texted me for real. Yes! He texted me. He didn’t lie,” Jokić said as his whole personality lit up. “Yes. I mean, he’s amazing, of course, in his sport and he’s making history every time. Probably he’s going to go down as one of the best ever, if not the best ever.”

• Adam Silver said at his pre-series press conference, “it would be unfair to these players and these teams in the middle of the series to announce the results of that investigation.” A noble thought, but in doing so he dragged out conversations about Morant’s action and potential punishment throughout the Finals. It was a PR error by the league, better to rip the bandaid off. Now we have that to look forward to between today and the Draft in just more than a week.

• One of the best parts of events such as the Finals or All-Star Weekend is that the NBA media are mostly genuinely good people. Getting to hang out, and share meals and drinks with these people for a couple of weeks help make some long work hours worth it.

Will Heat go big game hunting for another star this summer?

By Jun 13, 2023, 1:35 PM EDT
DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS
AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post
0 Comments

This playoff run may have been the ultimate example of Heat culture, where hard work and discipline make the sum so much more than the individual parts. While they may have fallen just short of the ultimate prize, this Heat postseason run was one that should and will go down in Heat lore.

“Our guys will be able to take that quality the rest of their careers; that grit, the perseverance, the toughness, the ability to compete and put yourself out there for everybody to judge and to be able to handle different things, adversity, all that,” Erik Spoelstra said postgame.

The question is how the Heat get back to this stage in a summer where Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are free agents and about to get massive pay raises?

Don’t be surprised if the Heat go big-game hunting and look for another star. There were multiple reports about that in the wake of the Finals. For example, here is ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on ‘The Hoop Collective Podcast’ (hat tip Bleacher Report):

“They have draft picks at their disposal, and they potentially have tradeable contracts, and I think they’re going to go hunting for a star. I don’t know if they’ll get one, I don’t know if it’ll all break their way.’

Shams Charania of The Athletic echoed the same ideas and threw out a name: Kyrie Irving. He reports the Heat made an offer for Irving at the trade deadline last February, just before Brooklyn traded him to Dallas. Is Irving a good culture fit with the Heat?

There are two more logical, better fits if they become available — Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal.

It must be said for the thousandth time that Lillard wants the Trail Blazers to build a playoff team around him in Portland, which is the front office’s goal. Portland is shopping the No. 3 pick for that reason, and the smart money is on Lillard staying in the Pacific Northwest. However, just about every team from around the league is monitoring the situation. If Portland chooses another direction and Lillard asks to be traded, the Miami Heat were one of the two franchises he mentioned as a preferred destination (Brooklyn was the other).

With its new front office, Washington seems more likely to tear things down and rebuild rather than keep running on the treadmill in the middle. Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract, which allows him to control his ultimate destination, and he seems a natural fit in Miami next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

There are plenty of other stars (a couple of big men in particular) that many teams are watching and could be a fit with the Heat.

Any of these moves would be a trade or sign-and-trade — with Tyler Herro‘s new contract kicking in, the Heat are already into the tax next season. They will have real work to do with this roster to stay below the second tax apron.

Still, Andy Elisburg and the Heat are cap masters, and if any team could figure out how to add a star player and make it work under the new CBA, it is the Heat.

Nuggets positioned to be back on Finals stage, maybe become a dynasty

By Jun 13, 2023, 9:32 AM EDT
0 Comments

DENVER — Even as they sat in champagne-drenched uniforms with spray-blocking ski goggles on their heads, the Nuggets couldn’t help but talk about returning to the NBA Finals stage again.

“Well, we’re going to enjoy tonight, of course,” Aaron Gordon said. “This is a night to be celebrated…”

“A few weeks. Not just tonight,” Bruce Brown cut him off. “We’re going to enjoy this for a few weeks.”

“A few weeks to be celebrated,” Gordon concurred. “But I believe that it can be replicated. The guys on this team are very humble. The humility is there, the IQ is there and these guys are workers.”

More importantly, most of the core of this championship Denver Nuggets roster is young and locked down for a few years, a master stroke of roster construction. We might want to get used to seeing the Nuggets on this Finals stage.

Finals MVP Nikola Jokić is 28. Jamal Murray is 26. Of the Nuggets starters in Game 5, every one will be back. Jokić is about to start his new five-year max extension next summer, Michael Porter Jr. has four years left on his deal, Jamal Murray and Gordon each have two years left, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is locked in next season with a player option for the season after that.

“It’s not the starting unit. It’s the whole team,” Jokić said. “Since day one in San Diego, it was something different about this team. I felt it. I felt some different energy and every day since then I had the same feeling. I’m not really optimistic guy, but that gave me hope that we can do something.”

The Nuggets did something going 16-4 to steamroll through the West and then the Heat in the NBA Finals. They are going to basically run it back. Who in the West is going to keep them out of the Finals? No. 2 seed Memphis has to deal with the coming Ja Morant punishment and find their maturity. The No. 3 seed Kings have to figure out how to defend. No. 4 seed Phoenix may be the most dangerous — Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and company did force the Nuggets to a Game 6 — but they have a new coach and a need to add depth around those stars. The Lakers made the Western Conference Finals but get a year older, including LeBron James turning 39 before the next postseason. The Warriors are a threat but a year older as well. Teams like the Timberwolves or Pelicans still have giant leaps to make, and the list just goes on and on.

The West has good teams, but the Nuggets are now the bar to clear.

Denver does have decisions to make this season. Bruce Brown — he of the game-sealing shot in Game 5 — is widely expected to opt out of his $6.8 million next season. And he should. Brown has made a little more than $15 million in his five NBA seasons, he could make that or more next season alone (the floor for him is the mid-level exception of $12.2 million). Then there is Jeff Green, an unrestricted free agent who helped his stock.

The challenge for GM Calvin Booth and the Denver front office is the roster as constructed, with 10 players fully guaranteed next season, is way over the salary cap and $7 million into the luxury tax, leaving them just a little less than $10 million from the second tax apron line that the Nuggets will not want to cross (it dramatically limits team building options).

Denver does have its taxpayer mid-level exception of $5 million and the bi-annual exception to use this summer, but they need to figure out how to add about six players to the roster and stay under the second tax apron.

Which is exactly what Denver’s recent trade with Oklahoma City was about. The Nuggets are trading their 2029 first-round pick (protected) to the Thunder for the No. 37 pick in this June’s NBA Draft and the worst of the Thunder’s 2024 first-round picks. For Denver, this trades a far-away future first-rounder for picks that can help them now — Denver could land players at the top of the second round (they now have No. 37 and 40 this June), plus a couple of late first-rounders next year to bring in players on very affordable rookie scale contracts. The hope is to find another Christian Braun (who helped in the Finals and is locked into his rookie contract for at least three more seasons).

The names will shift a little on the edges, but the Nuggets are well-positioned to ensure this trip to the Finals is not a one-time thing.

“Pat Riley said something many years ago,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I used to have it up on my board when I was a head coach in Sacramento, and it talked about the evolution in this game and how you go from a nobody to an upstart, and you go from an upstart to a winner and a winner to a contender and a contender to a champion, and the last step is after a champion is to be a dynasty.

“So we’re not satisfied. We accomplished something this franchise has never done before, but we have a lot of young talented players in that locker room, and I think we just showed through 16 playoff wins what we’re capable of on the biggest stage in the world.”

A stage they plan to return to.

Jokić, the reluctant MVP, ends narrative he hadn't done enough in playoffs

By Jun 13, 2023, 7:33 AM EDT
0 Comments

DENVER — Nikola Jokić, you just won the Finals MVP, how many congratulatory texts did you get?

“Oh, mama, fu…” and the word trailed off as Jokić rolled his eyes after looking at his phone. “A lot. A lot. I’m going to turn off the phone.”

Jokić earned all those congratulatory texts — the one from fellow Serbian Novak Djokovic is certainly in there — with a dominant NBA Finals performance averaging 30.2 points, 14 rebounds, 7.2 assists while shooting 58% overall and 42% from 3. Jokić was the best player on the NBA champion Nuggets. He also played quality defense in the paint all series, using his size and length to deter Heat drives, or forcing players to double-clutch before shots.

It earned him the Finals MVP award on a unanimous vote, the first center to win the award since Tim Duncan in 2005 (Duncan would be quickly try and correct us to say he played forward, in which case it was Shaq in 2002).

There was an inane narrative being pushed from some quarters of the NBA media and fandom after the All-Star break, when it looked like Jokić would win a third-straight MVP award this season without having won a title, that somehow he wasn’t worthy. He hadn’t done enough in the postseason to get mentioned in the same breath with Larry Bird and Bill Russell, to be given an honor Michael Jordan never got.

Jokić bully-balled that narrative down on the block and dunked all over it like he did to Heat mismatches all series.

He will be forever mentioned with Russell now after winning the Bill Russell Finals MVP award. (A lot of the people pushing that narrative backed eventual MVP Joel Embiid, who has never been out of the second round of the playoffs.)

The narrative now is Jokic’s place in history, which is still being defined by a 28-year-old in his prime.

“I don’t really think you can put it into context,” Michael Porter Jr. said. “Nikola, he does so many things for our team. He’s so good a basketball player. I don’t really think people understand how good of a basketball player he is.

“But to do this where we’re happy for him and we’re happy for everybody on the team, but Nikola, he led us all Playoffs with his passing some games, scoring other games. This was a historic run. I don’t know how you can say he’s not the best big man ever really. He’s one of the all-time best basketball players. I don’t care what anyone says. I think he’s one of the all-time best players to ever play this game.”

Jokić’s journey to the NBA Final stage was a long one, from Sombor, Serbia, through European basketball to being the 41st pick in the NBA Draft — Jokić is now the lowest-drafted player ever to win Finals MVP. He tried to downplay that journey, as he often does.

“I think it’s a great journey. Like you said, 41st pick, but that doesn’t matter. When you’re here, you’re a player,” Jokić said.

The other people in the locker room realize how special he is and how far the road was to that stage at center court, where he held his daughter as confetti rained down.

“You can look at it from the basketball perspective, two MVPs, Finals MVP, world championship and everything he’s done on the court,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “And then more important for me you can look at off the court, the relationship, the love that I have for Nikola, his mother and father back in Sombor, Serbia, his brothers Nemanja and Strahinja, his wife Natalija and their daughter Ognjena. They’re a wonderful family I’ve gotten very close to.

“And I’ve said this many times before, but Nikola even tonight, he’s kind of acting like this was just another game. He’s never changed with all the success, and he never will. It’s just not in his nature.”

As he always does, Jokić put up the stats

• He became the first player with 10 triple-doubles in one playoff run.
• He became the first player in NBA history to lead the playoffs in total points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190).
• He was the first player with a 30/20/10 NBA Finals game (Game 3).
• He was the first player drafted after No. 15 to become Finals MVP.
• He was the first player with 25 points on 75% shooting in a Finals clincher (28 points on 12-of-16 shooting, on a night his teammates struggled with their shot.

Jokić, as he does, deflected the attention to his teammates.

“I’m happy for DJ [DeAndre Jordan]. I’m happy for Jeff [Green]. I’m happy for Ish [Smith], literally for everybody. Mikey [Porter Jr.] he had three surgeries and still came here and helped us win a championship. Jamal [Murray] who had surgery and didn’t play well at the beginning of the season, like I told you guys, but we all know what he’s capable of. KCP [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] he brought us the championship, Bruce [Brown], Christian Braun. Literally every single player. Every player on this team.”

However, none of it works without Jokić. He has cemented a place among the all-time great big men of the game, even if all he wants to do is get back home to Serbia and his horses.

Jokić, Nuggets save their best for fourth quarter, with it become NBA Champions

By Jun 12, 2023, 11:44 PM EDT
0 Comments

DENVER — Miami had owned the fourth quarter throughout the NBA Finals — they were +20 in the final frame through four games. The Heat were clutch on the NBA’s biggest stage as they had been throughout the playoffs.

Yet with the Larry O’Brien trophy waiting in the wings — and Jimmy Butler willing his team as best he could with 13 straight points to keep the Heat right there — the Nuggets and Nikola Jokić were the better clutch team Monday night.

The Denver Nuggets got 10 in the fourth from Jokić and won the quarter by six. With that came he first championship in the Nuggets’ 47-year history.

The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions, taking Game 5 94-89, and the NBA Finals 4-1.

“Since day one in San Diego [where the Nuggets had training camp], it was something different about this team. I felt it,” Jokic said. “I felt some different energy and every day since then I had the same feeling. I’m not really optimistic guy, but that gave me hope that we can do something.”

Jokić was the unanimous Finals MVP. He earned it by averaging 30.2 points, 14 rebounds and 7.2 assists a game through the Finals, but more importantly, he earned that with his defense all series. What was supposed to be the weak spot in his game, his rim protection was the difference all series long — he had Heat players on the drive pulling up or double-thinking and double-clutching what they wanted to do.

Miami didn’t make it easy. They threw sand into the gears of Game 5 and ground it down into their style of play. In what had been the slowest-paced NBA Finals in a decade, the Heat brought the best of their style and culture to Game 5. It speaks to why the Nuggets are champions that they could win in that style, too.

“What I was most proud about is throughout the game, if your offense is not working and your shots are not falling you have to dig in on the defensive end,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I thought our defense tonight was great.”

“I feel like that game was just intense and it was physical. People were missing shots. Like it wasn’t a pretty basketball game,” Michael Porter Jr. said on a night he shot 7-of-17. “But that’s what winning a championship is about. You’ve got to be able to win it in many different ways.

“We didn’t shoot the ball good all game. I didn’t shoot the ball good. As a team we didn’t shoot the ball good. But to win a championship that’s what it takes. That’s what’s different about the Playoffs and the regular season. Forget about the stats, forget about the shooting percentage. It’s just about winning.”

That pivotal fourth quarter started with a 5-0 Denver run, not coincidentally with Bam Adebayo on the bench. While the Nuggets hit some 3s (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had one, as did Jamal Murray) the reason they hoisted the trophy was that for the rest of the quarter the Nuggets played their best defense of the series, shutting off nearly everything the Heat wanted to do.

Nearly everything because Butler — who had a good but not great series and looked gassed at points in Game 5 — found another gear when he had to. Butler tried to take over the game in the final five minutes fourth and was aided by a drawing a bizarre foul call on Aaron Gordon on a 3 (the replay center somehow upheld the call despite it being obvious on video the contact was from Butler kicking his legs out). It just wasn’t enough as, once again, the Heat couldn’t generate enough offense in this series.

This was a defensive, ugly game.

The first half was played completely on Miami’s terms — it felt like a Celtics/Heat game from the Eastern Conference Finals. Denver got sucked into the game and struggled, shooting 1-of-15 from 3 with 10 turnovers, and had an 88 offensive rating for the half. The Nuggets got the kind of shots they hit in the last couple of games, they just missed them.

The game was sloppy from the opening tip: The Nuggets opened 3-of-7 with four turnovers, while the Heat shot 2-of-12. Aaron Gordon picked up two early fouls, one on a charge drawn by Strus. Later in the quarter, Jokić picked up his second trying to draw an ill-advised midcourt charge. The second Jokić sat, Bam Adebayo got back-to-back and-1’s on Jeff Green, and the Heat took a small lead, which they kept to the end of the quarter, 24-22. The teams combined to shoot 2-of-14 from 3 in the first.

Miami stretched their lead out in the second quarter because they attacked and played downhill — 24 of the Heat’s first 35 shots were in the paint. They made a consistent effort to get to the rim, no pull-ups, and they put pressure on refs.

The third quarter continued the theme of an ugly game, although the Heat attacked less and settled more, and Denver hit a couple of 3s (they also missed six). Porter Jr. was engaged and had one coast-to-coast drive for the ages.

It was anyone’s game, 71-70 Heat entering the fourth.

That’s when the Nuggets saved their best for last. And they are NBA champions because of it.

