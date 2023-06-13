Jokić, the reluctant MVP, ends narrative he hadn’t done enough in playoffs

DENVER — Nikola Jokić, you just won the Finals MVP, how many congratulatory texts did you get?

“Oh, mama, fu…” and the word trailed off as Jokić rolled his eyes after looking at his phone. “A lot. A lot. I’m going to turn off the phone.”

Jokić earned all those congratulatory texts — the one from fellow Serbian Novak Djokovic is certainly in there — with a dominant NBA Finals performance averaging 30.2 points, 14 rebounds, 7.2 assists while shooting 58% overall and 42% from 3. Jokić was the best player on the NBA champion Nuggets. He also played quality defense in the paint all series, using his size and length to deter Heat drives, or forcing players to double-clutch before shots.

It earned him the Finals MVP award on a unanimous vote, the first center to win the award since Tim Duncan in 2005 (Duncan would be quickly try and correct us to say he played forward, in which case it was Shaq in 2002).

There was an inane narrative being pushed from some quarters of the NBA media and fandom after the All-Star break, when it looked like Jokić would win a third-straight MVP award this season without having won a title, that somehow he wasn’t worthy. He hadn’t done enough in the postseason to get mentioned in the same breath with Larry Bird and Bill Russell, to be given an honor Michael Jordan never got.

Jokić bully-balled that narrative down on the block and dunked all over it like he did to Heat mismatches all series.

He will be forever mentioned with Russell now after winning the Bill Russell Finals MVP award. (A lot of the people pushing that narrative backed eventual MVP Joel Embiid, who has never been out of the second round of the playoffs.)

The narrative now is Jokic’s place in history, which is still being defined by a 28-year-old in his prime.

“I don’t really think you can put it into context,” Michael Porter Jr. said. “Nikola, he does so many things for our team. He’s so good a basketball player. I don’t really think people understand how good of a basketball player he is.

“But to do this where we’re happy for him and we’re happy for everybody on the team, but Nikola, he led us all Playoffs with his passing some games, scoring other games. This was a historic run. I don’t know how you can say he’s not the best big man ever really. He’s one of the all-time best basketball players. I don’t care what anyone says. I think he’s one of the all-time best players to ever play this game.”

Jokić’s journey to the NBA Final stage was a long one, from Sombor, Serbia, through European basketball to being the 41st pick in the NBA Draft — Jokić is now the lowest-drafted player ever to win Finals MVP. He tried to downplay that journey, as he often does.

“I think it’s a great journey. Like you said, 41st pick, but that doesn’t matter. When you’re here, you’re a player,” Jokić said.

The other people in the locker room realize how special he is and how far the road was to that stage at center court, where he held his daughter as confetti rained down.

“You can look at it from the basketball perspective, two MVPs, Finals MVP, world championship and everything he’s done on the court,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “And then more important for me you can look at off the court, the relationship, the love that I have for Nikola, his mother and father back in Sombor, Serbia, his brothers Nemanja and Strahinja, his wife Natalija and their daughter Ognjena. They’re a wonderful family I’ve gotten very close to.

“And I’ve said this many times before, but Nikola even tonight, he’s kind of acting like this was just another game. He’s never changed with all the success, and he never will. It’s just not in his nature.”

As he always does, Jokić put up the stats

• He became the first player with 10 triple-doubles in one playoff run.

• He became the first player in NBA history to lead the playoffs in total points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190).

• He was the first player with a 30/20/10 NBA Finals game (Game 3).

• He was the first player drafted after No. 15 to become Finals MVP.

• He was the first player with 25 points on 75% shooting in a Finals clincher (28 points on 12-of-16 shooting, on a night his teammates struggled with their shot.

Jokić, as he does, deflected the attention to his teammates.

“I’m happy for DJ [DeAndre Jordan]. I’m happy for Jeff [Green]. I’m happy for Ish [Smith], literally for everybody. Mikey [Porter Jr.] he had three surgeries and still came here and helped us win a championship. Jamal [Murray] who had surgery and didn’t play well at the beginning of the season, like I told you guys, but we all know what he’s capable of. KCP [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] he brought us the championship, Bruce [Brown], Christian Braun. Literally every single player. Every player on this team.”

However, none of it works without Jokić. He has cemented a place among the all-time great big men of the game, even if all he wants to do is get back home to Serbia and his horses.