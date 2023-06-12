Warriors reportedly not shopping Jordan Poole, may run it back (at least for a season)

By Jun 12, 2023, 2:54 PM EDT
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Can the Warriors go through another season with Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on the roster together? Green himself said his punch of Poole threw the entire Warriors season off-balance.

After a rough last couple of rounds of the playoffs and with his salary jumping from $3.9 million to $28.2 million thanks to the $123 million extension he signed last summer, Poole was seen as a likely trade candidate for a Warriors team looking to cut costs. However, the Warriors are not shopping him and may well just run it back next season, reports Anthony Slater at The Athletic.

But the new restrictive CBA penalties above the second tax apron don’t kick in until the following season, when [Klay] Thompson’s $43 million comes off the books. That gives the Warriors time and an extra layer of flexibility as they figure out how best to remain competitive without handcuffing their future. Lacob’s appetite to win only seems like it has been ignited more by Myers’ departure. Sources indicate that there is no plan for a salary dump trade this summer that’s purely about cutting the bill.

That doesn’t mean Poole is safe. That doesn’t mean anyone besides [Stephen] Curry is safe. The Warriors intend to explore various avenues to restructure the roster this summer, both small and large in scope. That could mean Poole is part of a trade if the return package appeals. But Poole is not actively being shopped, there is no edict to cut salary and his side has been given no current indication that his future will be elsewhere.

The Warriors would listen for a trade for Poole — and one can argue he needs a change of venue after last season and the situation with Green — but they aren’t going to just give him away. And right now Poole’s trade value is not at its peak. It also helps that the Warriors’ front office is currently being run by Kirk Lacob and Mike Dunleavy Jr., who are two of Poole’s biggest supporters in the organization, Slater notes.

Maybe the first question for the Warriors is how much of a financial loss is ownership willing to tolerate for a season to make a run at a ring? The Warriors are on track to have a payroll of more than $210 million next season, which will have them about $48 million over the luxury tax line, and about $30 million over the second apron. Plus they are in the repeater tax, bringing their total bill for payroll and taxes potentially above $450 million. There would be limits to team building, but if ownership and the front office believe this group can pull it together for a season and be better than what we saw law season, maybe they give it a run for one more season.

If ownership is willing to pay the bills, then the question becomes can this team win again with Poole and Green both on the roster?

Tyler Herro upgraded to ‘questionable,’ expected to play for Heat in Game 5

By Jun 12, 2023, 1:05 PM EDT
DENVER — Miami needs to find an offensive spark for Game 5, they have to find a way to score with Denver.

Maybe Tyler Herro can provide it. In a surprise move, Herro has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5, the Heat announced. Out since the first game against Milwaukee in the first round with a fractured hand, he is expected to suit up and could see minutes in a game where the Heat’s season is on the line Monday, down 3-1 to the Nuggets and on the road.

This is good news for Herro, who has put in the work and wants a chance. Officially he will be a game-time decision after warm-ups.

This also came as a surprise after coach Erik Spoelstra said on Sunday, “No new update. He’s doing another contact workout today.” He was a nominal participant in the Heat’s public-facing practice (shootaround) in front of the press. Herro has not played all series and did not speak to the media (a requirement for players returning from injury), so he was expected to be out.

How much of a boost Herro can provide the Heat at this point is a fair question, but Spoelstra has to be willing to try anything as his team has not been able to slow the Nugget offense so he needs buckets. Herro hasn’t played since April 16 following a brutal broken hand injury, and as of a week ago still had pain and swelling in the hand when shooting. He has drawn praise from teammates for his diligence in the rehab process, but doctors had yet to clear him. They have now.

Taking a guy who hasn’t played in almost two months and throwing him into the NBA Finals against a long and active defense is a big ask, but it’s worth a shot. Herro averaged 20.1 points a game, shot 37.8% from three and may have the best handles on the roster. It’s possible he could provide a spark in limited minutes off the bench (less than 10, probably). Don’t be surprised if Herro’s first minutes come at the start of the second quarter, when Nikola Jokić rests. It would be tough for Spoelstra to play Herro with Duncan Robinson or others the Nuggets can target on defense, a reason to keep him away from the Jokic minutes, but Spo has to try something.

If Harden stays in Philly, Rockets reportedly to make run at Irving

By Jun 12, 2023, 9:46 AM EDT
Seattle Storm v Los Angeles Sparks
Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
Will there be multiple bidders for Kyrie Irving this summer? We know Dallas wants him back next to Luka Dončić, but is there anyone else? Will Irving have options?

Enter the Rockets and their $60 million in cap space. While Houston is considered the frontrunner to land James Harden this summer, if he decides to stay in Philadelphia the Rockets may turn their attention to Irving as Plan B, Marc Stein wrote in his latest Sunday newsletter.

I have also heard that the Rockets, in the event that they are unable to lure Harden away from Philadelphia and back to Houston, plan to weigh a run at Dallas’ Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks remain the league’s only known team with definitive interest in signing the mercurial Irving next month, but league sources say that the Rockets have been increasingly cited as a team that could (stress: could) join the bidding if Harden elects to stay with the 76ers.

Irving would like options. While there has been clear interest between LeBron James and Irving in a reunion, the Lakers’ front office does not see it the same way. If the Lakers aren’t in, the market for Irving shrinks.

While we could debate the wisdom of making Irving the face of the Rockets franchise with a lot of young talent on the roster, it speaks more to Houston’s desire to spend their cap space on a big-name elite talent. Ownership and management there are more than ready to move on from the rebuilding stage and want wins. They want some veterans to help get them those wins. If Harden decides what he wants most is a ring and stays with the 76ers, Irving may be the best free agent on the market.

It will be a busy summer for Irving, who is also expected to play in the Drew League in the Los Angeles area, and is about to announce a new shoe deal, apparently with Chinese company Anta.

As for where Irving is playing his basketball next fall, the smart money is on Dallas. But keep an eye on another Texas team, just in case.

Three things to watch, with betting tips, as Nuggets try to close out Heat

By Jun 12, 2023, 8:22 AM EDT
DENVER — This feels like it could be a coronation. The Nuggets clearly have been the better team this series, Nikola Jokić has been the best player on the floor (if not in the world), and the Heat are struggling to find answers.

Then there is the math. Only one team in NBA history came from 3-1 down in the NBA Finals to win the series, and that team had LeBron James at his peak and a series of breaks going their way.

Miami’s task may be harder, starting with the fact Denver doesn’t shoot itself in the foot. Of course, these gritty Heat love just this kind of challenge.

“[We} Love playing in these kind of environments where the crowd is going to be great tomorrow,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Everybody is counting us out. We’re used to that. But ultimately it has to be decided between those four lines. The crowd is not going to decide it. The narratives are not going to decide it. Whatever the analytics are about 3-1, that ain’t going to decide it. It’s going to be decided between those four lines, whose game can get to whose game and ultimately win at the end. That’s what our guys love. So we’re looking forward to it.”

At this point in the series, there are few secrets. This is about game plan discipline and execution. Denver has been better at that in the last two games.

Here are two factors worth watching, plus some betting advice from Vaughn Dalzell of NBC Sports Edge.

1) Can the Nuggets stay focused, play their game under pressure?

In Los Angeles before Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals — when the Nuggets were up 3-0 — they were not a team acting like they had games in their pocket. They could have dropped Game 4 and closed the series out in Game 5 at home, nobody would have blinked.

That’s not what happened. The Nuggets were business-like in closing out the Lakers. It was similar in the round before when they blew the doors off the Suns in Game 6.

Sunday, the day before the biggest game in franchise history, the Nuggets gave off that same focused-but-loose vibe.

“My biggest concern going into any close-out game is human nature and fighting against that,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “You’re up 3-1. Most teams, when you’re up 3-1, they come up for air. They relax and they just kind of take it for granted that, oh, we’re going to win this…

“That’s why my message to our team before we came down to the media and open practice was our approach has to be we are down 3-1. They are desperate; we have to be more desperate. They are hungry; we have to be hungrier. There is no celebrating after Game 4. We have another game that we have to win, and the close-out game is always the hardest game ever.”

Other Nuggets players from Jamal Murray through Kentavious Caldwell-Pope echoed that same “play like we are down 3-1” mantra. Which is something fresh in their minds, in the bubble the Nuggets were down 3-1 to the Clippers and came back to beat them. They know it’s not impossible.

Put simply: Denver is the better, deeper team. The Nuggets’ biggest threat is themselves and coming out comfortable because these Heat will not roll over.

2) Can the Heat knock down 3s at an insane rate again?

For all the talk about adjustments, about Xs and Os — how the Heat defend the Jokic/Murray pick and roll, Miami’s zone, or even the need for a Jimmy Butler game — this NBA Finals has come down to this truth:

The only way Miami can keep pace with the Denver offense is to hit 45+ percent of its 3-pointers.

The Heat did that in their Game 2 win, but the Nuggets have adjusted and stayed home on shooters the last two games. The result? Miami shot 30.2% from 3 in those two games, both Denver wins on the road.

“It seems like they’ve prioritized that, just maybe helping a little bit less on drives and staying home a little bit more,” Duncan Robinson said. “So it’s an adjustment. It’s something that we’re used to and we feel like we can still generate good 3-point looks. It’s just going to be a matter of running good, crisp offense with pace, full court and half court, and then just playing to our strengths.”

“We need to do a better job, just overall, with our offense, some of the details and how we can shift their defense,” Spoelstra said. “They definitely made an adjustment to try to stay at home on three-point shooters. It’s not the first time we have faced that. I think that’s a great compliment to them and how important they are to our offense.

“We just have to do it better. There’s certain things that I thought we did great in Game 3, and then there’s different things we did great in Game 4. We just need to put it all together.”

Miami has stepped up all playoffs long when their backs are against the wall. They are fully capable of a blisteringly-hot 3-point shooting night — Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Robinson must step up — even on contested looks. They need a lot more of that to have a chance to send this series back to Miami.

3) Vaughn Dalzell’s betting recommendations

Moneyline/against the spread: Teams like Denver that are up 3-1 in the NBA Finals are 10-5 on the money line and 9-6 ATS at home since 2013. Home Teams up 3-1 in the Finals have also led at halftime in nine out of the past 15 Game 5’s, so target Denver in the first half if the full-game spread is too large for you. While Miami is 3-3 in elimination games since 2019, the odds are certainly in the Nuggets’ favor to win the NBA Finals at home.

Over/Under: The total has dropped once again, starting at 219.5 for Game 1 and sitting at 208.5 for Game 5. Three of the four NBA Finals games between Miami and Denver have finished at 203 or fewer points and these two teams combined for 205.6 points per game in the Finals. The Under is the best bet yet again as Denver’s held Miami to 42.4% from the field in this series, plus the Heat have scored 104 or fewer points or less in seven out of the last eight playoff games.

(Check out more from Dalzell and the team at NBC Sports Edge.)

Coaching carousel news, rumors: Charles Lee headed to Celtics

By Jun 11, 2023, 10:17 PM EDT
Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic - Game Four
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
With the hiring of Darko Rajaković in Toronto, all six head coaching vacancies in the NBA this offseason have been filled.

However, that has not stopped the assistant coach carousel around the league. Here is the latest.

• Charles Lee, who was Mike Budenholzer’s right-hand man in Milwaukee plus was a finalist for the Pistons and Raptors jobs, is now headed to Joe Mazzulla’s bench in Boston, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is a smart hire by the Celtics, picking up maybe the best assistant on the board to go on their retooled staff.

That puts two experienced assistant coaches, Lee and Sam Cassell, next to Mazzulla on the bench to provide some more experienced voices and direction. It’s a noted change from the thrown-together staff from last season in Boston (a rushed process after Ime Udoka was suspended).

Bringing Rajaković to Toronto may tip their hand on future plans. It’s something Eric Koreen talked about at The Athletic.

Rajakovic has spent the majority of his time in player development, and that appears to be at the forefront of what the Raptors are thinking. However the team chooses to pivot, Rajakovic is someone who will put internal growth at the forefront. With that having stalled over the past few seasons, a new set of eyes to oversee things is huge. He has the skill set to be with the Raptors amid a re-tooling, with a focus on youth.

Other front offices have been circling to see if the Raptors wanted to change course to a younger roster and maybe move on from Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby. Don’t expect that to be an immediate fire sale, but it’s something to watch.

• Longtime Kings’ assistant Bobby Jackson is headed to Philadelphia to join Nick Nurse‘s staff there, reports Marc Stein in his latest substack newsletter.

• Stein added that Adam Harrington, the shooting coach long tied to Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City and Brooklyn, may be headed to Phoenix. That would not be a surprise.

