Three things to watch, with betting tips, as Nuggets try to close out Heat

By Jun 12, 2023, 8:22 AM EDT
DENVER — This feels like it could be a coronation. The Nuggets clearly have been the better team this series, Nikola Jokić has been the best player on the floor (if not in the world), and the Heat are struggling to find answers.

Then there is the math. Only one team in NBA history came from 3-1 down in the NBA Finals to win the series, and that team had LeBron James at his peak and a series of breaks going their way.

Miami’s task may be harder, starting with the fact Denver doesn’t shoot itself in the foot. Of course, these gritty Heat love just this kind of challenge.

“[We} Love playing in these kind of environments where the crowd is going to be great tomorrow,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Everybody is counting us out. We’re used to that. But ultimately it has to be decided between those four lines. The crowd is not going to decide it. The narratives are not going to decide it. Whatever the analytics are about 3-1, that ain’t going to decide it. It’s going to be decided between those four lines, whose game can get to whose game and ultimately win at the end. That’s what our guys love. So we’re looking forward to it.”

At this point in the series, there are few secrets. This is about game plan discipline and execution. Denver has been better at that in the last two games.

Here are two factors worth watching, plus some betting advice from Vaughn Dalzell of NBC Sports Edge.

1) Can the Nuggets stay focused, play their game under pressure?

In Los Angeles before Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals — when the Nuggets were up 3-0 — they were not a team acting like they had games in their pocket. They could have dropped Game 4 and closed the series out in Game 5 at home, nobody would have blinked.

That’s not what happened. The Nuggets were business-like in closing out the Lakers. It was similar in the round before when they blew the doors off the Suns in Game 6.

Sunday, the day before the biggest game in franchise history, the Nuggets gave off that same focused-but-loose vibe.

“My biggest concern going into any close-out game is human nature and fighting against that,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “You’re up 3-1. Most teams, when you’re up 3-1, they come up for air. They relax and they just kind of take it for granted that, oh, we’re going to win this…

“That’s why my message to our team before we came down to the media and open practice was our approach has to be we are down 3-1. They are desperate; we have to be more desperate. They are hungry; we have to be hungrier. There is no celebrating after Game 4. We have another game that we have to win, and the close-out game is always the hardest game ever.”

Other Nuggets players from Jamal Murray through Kentavious Caldwell-Pope echoed that same “play like we are down 3-1” mantra. Which is something fresh in their minds, in the bubble the Nuggets were down 3-1 to the Clippers and came back to beat them. They know it’s not impossible.

Put simply: Denver is the better, deeper team. The Nuggets’ biggest threat is themselves and coming out comfortable because these Heat will not roll over.

2) Can the Heat knock down 3s at an insane rate again?

For all the talk about adjustments, about Xs and Os — how the Heat defend the Jokic/Murray pick and roll, Miami’s zone, or even the need for a Jimmy Butler game — this NBA Finals has come down to this truth:

The only way Miami can keep pace with the Denver offense is to hit 45+ percent of its 3-pointers.

The Heat did that in their Game 2 win, but the Nuggets have adjusted and stayed home on shooters the last two games. The result? Miami shot 30.2% from 3 in those two games, both Denver wins on the road.

“It seems like they’ve prioritized that, just maybe helping a little bit less on drives and staying home a little bit more,” Duncan Robinson said. “So it’s an adjustment. It’s something that we’re used to and we feel like we can still generate good 3-point looks. It’s just going to be a matter of running good, crisp offense with pace, full court and half court, and then just playing to our strengths.”

“We need to do a better job, just overall, with our offense, some of the details and how we can shift their defense,” Spoelstra said. “They definitely made an adjustment to try to stay at home on three-point shooters. It’s not the first time we have faced that. I think that’s a great compliment to them and how important they are to our offense.
“We just have to do it better. There’s certain things that I thought we did great in Game 3, and then there’s different things we did great in Game 4. We just need to put it all together.”

Miami has stepped up all playoffs long when their backs are against the wall. They are fully capable of a blisteringly-hot 3-point shooting night — Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Robinson must step up — even on contested looks. They need a lot more of that to have a chance to send this series back to Miami.

3) Vaughn Dalzell’s betting recommendations

Moneyline/against the spread: Teams like Denver that are up 3-1 in the NBA Finals are 10-5 on the money line and 9-6 ATS at home since 2013. Home Teams up 3-1 in the Finals have also led at halftime in nine out of the past 15 Game 5’s, so target Denver in the first half if the full-game spread is too large for you. While Miami is 3-3 in elimination games since 2019, the odds are certainly in the Nuggets’ favor to win the NBA Finals at home.

Over/Under: The total has dropped once again, starting at 219.5 for Game 1 and sitting at 208.5 for Game 5. Three of the four NBA Finals games between Miami and Denver have finished at 203 or fewer points and these two teams combined for 205.6 points per game in the Finals. The Under is the best bet yet again as Denver’s held Miami to 42.4% from the field in this series, plus the Heat have scored 104 or fewer points or less in seven out of the last eight playoff games.

(Check out more from Dalzell and the team at NBC Sports Edge.)

Coaching carousel news, rumors: Charles Lee headed to Celtics

By Jun 11, 2023, 10:17 PM EDT
With the hiring of Darko Rajaković in Toronto, all six head coaching vacancies in the NBA this offseason have been filled.

However, that has not stopped the assistant coach carousel around the league. Here is the latest.

• Charles Lee, who was Mike Budenholzer’s right-hand man in Milwaukee plus was a finalist for the Pistons and Raptors jobs, is now headed to Joe Mazzulla’s bench in Boston, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is a smart hire by the Celtics, picking up maybe the best assistant on the board to go on their retooled staff.

That puts two experienced assistant coaches, Lee and Sam Cassell, next to Mazzulla on the bench to provide some more experienced voices and direction. It’s a noted change from the thrown-together staff from last season in Boston (a rushed process after Ime Udoka was suspended).

Bringing Rajaković to Toronto may tip their hand on future plans. It’s something Eric Koreen talked about at The Athletic.

Rajakovic has spent the majority of his time in player development, and that appears to be at the forefront of what the Raptors are thinking. However the team chooses to pivot, Rajakovic is someone who will put internal growth at the forefront. With that having stalled over the past few seasons, a new set of eyes to oversee things is huge. He has the skill set to be with the Raptors amid a re-tooling, with a focus on youth.

Other front offices have been circling to see if the Raptors wanted to change course to a younger roster and maybe move on from Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby. Don’t expect that to be an immediate fire sale, but it’s something to watch.

• Longtime Kings’ assistant Bobby Jackson is headed to Philadelphia to join Nick Nurse‘s staff there, reports Marc Stein in his latest substack newsletter.

• Stein added that Adam Harrington, the shooting coach long tied to Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City and Brooklyn, may be headed to Phoenix. That would not be a surprise.

Finally healthy, the championship promise of Nuggets could be fulfilled Monday

By Jun 11, 2023, 6:28 PM EDT
DENVER — It was just four games in March of 2021. Four wins.

The window was that small between when Aaron Gordon joined the Nuggets in a trade from Orlando and when Jamal Murray went down with a torn ACL. It was a small sample size (although part of a stretch where Denver won 12-of-14) that foreshadowed what could happen Monday night.

For those four games when everyone was healthy in 2021, the Nuggets looked every bit the contender. Gordon fit in seamlessly from Day 1 and felt like a missing piece, and the Nuggets looked like a trendy Finals pick. They looked like a team that that season could beat the top-seeded Jazz or a dangerous Suns team (who ultimately made the Finals). Then Murray went down, and he — as well as Michael Porter Jr. with back issues — missed the 2021-22 season recovering.

The promise of those games could be fulfilled Monday night. The Denver Nuggets are just one win away from an NBA title and can close it out against the Heat on Monday.

“It was long before we made here that I thought this was going to happen, you know,” Murray said. “It’s my belief from being in the playoffs before, having the experience, seeing the team chemistry grow, having the same core my whole career. That’s when I saw it, that’s when I believe it.

“And to be here just kind of rounds it out and it shows when we were given the right circumstances and everybody’s healthy, no doubt we can do it.”

Everyone wasn’t healthy again until this season, and even then role players like Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had to be added to the mix. Even then, Murray didn’t play like he has of late all season long, it took him time to grow into trusting his knee again. But to a man, the Nuggets say they wouldn’t change a thing, that the adversity and the process had them ready when they did arrive on this stage.

“I feel really fortunate that our journey has been one of patience, one of drafting really well and developing those players, and then adding the right pieces around them,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “To your point, you add an Aaron Gordon, a KCP, a Bruce Brown, whatever it may be. Everybody does it differently.

“Some teams want to mortgage their future and go get the surefire player, the All-Star. For us, there’s never been a rushed mentality. That starts with the ownership. The Kroenke family has been phenomenal since day one allowing this thing to play itself out and not overreacting to other bumps in the road.”

That road feels almost at an end and Monday night at Ball Arena could be a coronation.

The Nuggets also know they can’t view it like that.

“I’m always telling my teammates, don’t get on the one-yard line and fumble the ball,” said Caldwell-Pope, the one guy in the Nuggets locker room with a ring (which was delayed a game in the bubble with the Lakers because Jimmy Butler dominated Game 5). “We’re here. Like I keep saying, just enjoy the moment. We’re going to come out and play as hard as we can, like we’re down 3-1. That’s the mindset we have. Continue to play great.”

One more game like that, and the dream of this title team will become their reality.

Trail Blazers hope to trade No. 3 pick with Simons for star, want to re-sign Grant

By Jun 11, 2023, 9:54 AM EDT
Damian Lillard wants to stay and win in Portland. The Trail Blazers’ front office is committed to building that winner around him. It’s not the sexy transactional story everybody wants, but it’s what league sources have consistently told NBC Sports (and has been reported elsewhere) for more than a year. While Lillard trade talk has gained buzz, until Lillard asks out it is nothing more than a combination of wishful thinking and click-bait speculation.

The dream scenario for the Trail Blazers? Trade the No. 3 pick — which likely means the rights to Scoot Henderson — and a player like Anfernee Simons for another star, something Kevin O’Conner reported on at The Ringer.

My league sources say that Portland’s interest in building around Lillard is genuine. The front office is exploring deals for the no. 3 pick, and it’s also open to moving Anfernee Simons. Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, or Mikal Bridges would make sense as potential targets via trade, but it’s unclear what level of appetite the Blazers have for that kind of trade. Come draft night, they might just pick.

The question is, would the No. 3 pick and Simons be enough to land a star? That depends on how highly a team rates Henderson, who seemed a lock No. 2 pick six months ago but is now seen likely to go No. 3 — with Charlotte taking Brandon Miller at No. 2 — and there is buzz Henderson could fall further than that. In the case of Brooklyn GM Sean Marks, would the No. 3 pick and Simons be enough to give up Mikal Bridges? Marks already knows Bridges is very good, is the Henderson upside worth it? Portland may think they should get more back in that deal, but if a team is not high on Henderson, its leverage slips.

Portland’s rebuilding around Lillard plans include re-signing Jerami Grant, reports Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports.

Although both franchise and superstar appear to be prioritizing building a true playoff contender around Lillard, with ongoing plans to re-sign forward Jerami Grant as well, sources said.

Plan A and Plan B in Portland are to retool a playoff contending team around Lillard. That may not be what fans outside the Pacific Northwest or other front offices want to hear, but league sources NBC Sports has spoken with have been consistent.

If Portland can’t trade the pick and select Henderson (or whomever), maybe the conversation will start to change. But only Lillard will decide if Lillard is leaving the Trail Blazers.

Man playing Heat mascot sent to hospital after skit with Conor McGregor during Game 4

By Jun 11, 2023, 8:15 AM EDT
It was noteworthy at the time because Heat fans were booing UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Erik Spoelstra had called timeout with 7:35 left in the third quarter after the Nuggets strung together three straight buckets at the rim to push their lead up 10. There was a growing, palpable unease with Heat fans inside the Kaseya Center that these Nuggets were different from the East teams Miami had beaten to reach this stage. That moment was a weird time for a skit-and-promotion at center court where McGregor pushed his new pain relief spray. Part of the staged bit was McGregor getting in a fake fight with Burnie, the Heat’s beloved mascot (wearing a boxing robe and giant gold boxing gloves). McGregor punched and knocked out Burnie as part of the skit. The combination of the timing during the game and the vibe of the skit had Heat fans booing McGregor.

The punch turned out to be more real than expected and the man inside the Burnie costume had to be taken to the hospital, reports Sam Amick of The Athletic.

According to a league source briefed on the matter, the man was given pain medication by the doctor and has since been sent home and is doing well.

It’s good news the man is getting better.

It was one of several unusual moments during Game 4, including a five-minute delay to check and straighten one rim after a Bam Adebayo dunk. McGregor stayed for the rest of the game, a Heat loss putting them in a 3-1 hole in the Finals.

In retrospect, pretty much nothing about the center court promotion worked as hoped.

