Jokić, Nuggets save their best for fourth quarter, with it become NBA Champions

Jun 12, 2023
DENVER — Miami had owned the fourth quarter throughout the NBA Finals, they were +20 in the final frame through four games. The Heat were clutch on the NBA’s biggest stage as they had been all playoffs.

Yet with the Larry O’Brien trophy waiting in the wings — and Jimmy Butler willing his team as best he could with 13 straight points to keep the Heat right there — the Nuggets were the better clutch team Monday night.

The Denver Nuggets got 10 in the fourth from Nikola Jokić and won the fourth quarter by six and with it, the first championship in the franchise’s 47-year history.

The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions, taking Game 5 94-89, and the NBA Finals 4-1.

Nikola Jokić was the unanimous Finals MVP. He earned it by averaging 30.2 points and 14 rebounds a game, but more importantly, he earned that with his defense all series. What was supposed to be the weak spot in his game, his rim protection was the difference all series long — he had Heat players on the drive pulling up or double-thinking and double-clutching what they wanted to do.

Miami didn’t make it easy. They threw sand into the gears of Game 5 and ground it down into their style of play. In what had been the slowest-paced NBA Finals in a decade, the Heat brought the best of their style and culture to Game 5. It speaks to why the Nuggets are champions that they could win in that style, too.

That pivotal fourth quarter started with a 5-0 Denver run, not coincidentally with Adebayo on the bench. While the Nuggets hit some 3s (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had one, as did Jamal Murray) the reason they hoisted the trophy was that for the rest of the quarter the Nuggets played their best defense of the series, shutting off nearly everything the Heat wanted to do.

Nearly everything because Butler — who had a good but not great series and looked gassed at points in Game 5 — found another gear when he had to. Butler tried to take over the game in the fourth and was aided by a bizarre call on a made 3 (the replay center somehow upheld that despite it being obvious on video the contact was from Butler kicking his legs out). It just wasn’t enough as, once again, the Heat couldn’t generate enough offense this series.

This was a defensive, ugly game.

The first half was played completely on Miami’s terms — it felt like a Celtics/Heat game from the Eastern Conference Finals. Denver got sucked into the game and struggled, shooting 1-of-15 from 3 with 10 turnovers, and had an 88 offensive rating for the half. The Nuggets got the kind of shots they hit in the last couple of games, they just missed them.

The game was sloppy from the opening tip: The Nuggets opened 3-of-7 with four turnovers, while the Heat shot 2-of-12. Aaron Gordon picked up two early fouls, one on a charge drawn by Strus. Later in the quarter, Jokić picked up his second trying to draw an ill-advised midcourt charge. The second Jokić sat, Bam Adebayo got back-to-back and-1’s on Jeff Green, and the Heat took a small lead, which they kept to the end of the quarter, 24-22. The teams combined to shoot 2-of-14 from 3 in the first.

Miami stretched their lead out in the second quarter because they attacked and played downhill — 24 of the Heat’s first 35 shots were in the paint. They made a consistent effort to get to the rim, no pull-ups, and they put pressure on refs.

The third quarter continued the theme of an ugly game, although the Heat attacked less and settled more, and Denver hit a couple of 3s (they also missed six). Michael Porter Jr. was engaged and had one coast-to-coast drive for the ages.

It was anyone’s game, 71-70 Heat entering the fourth.

That’s when the Nuggets saved their best for last.

Report: Pelicans want to trade up to No. 2, 3 in Draft to pick Scoot Henderson

Jun 12, 2023
When healthy to start last season, the Pelicans looked like a playoff team and a potentially dangerous one with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and solid role players. Then Zion got hurt, Ingram missed half the season with a toe injury, and the wheels came off in New Orleans. They couldn’t get past the surging Thunder in the play-in game.

New Orleans isn’t just running it back and hoping to stay healthy this time — they want to trade for the No. 2 or No. 3 pick and select Scoot Henderson, reports Shams Charania at The Athletic.

Rule No. 1 around the Draft is to take everything with a grain of salt. It’s no secret both Charlotte and Portland are open to deals to move their picks, but some of the buzz floating around the league was limited interest from teams to trade up for those picks. How serious is New Orleans’ interest, or is this just spin hoping to draw other interested teams out?

What would a trade look like? New Orleans has the No. 14 pick in this draft plus multiple future first-rounders they can throw in a deal (Lakers 2024, Bucks 2025 and 2027, plus their own), and they have young players such as Trey Murphy III and Herbert Jones that opposing teams likely would ask about.

The Blazers and Hornets will ask for Zion, and the Pelicans will instantly will say no. Then the sides will talk. What is impossible to judge from afar is if the Pelicans as an organization are over the Zion experience enough to trade him. If not, then the deal is dead — the potential of Zion may be too much or the Pelicans to walk away from yet. If New Orleans is ready to move on, maybe Portland or Charlotte could make an interesting offer. However, this would be a multiple-pick, multiple-player trade with a larger salary such as Terry Rozier or Gordon Hayward in the deal to balance the money.

If there is a pre-draft trade it will be with Charlotte — and that could bring Brandon Ingram into play (there is frustration with Ingram within the Pelicans, but would they want to commit to a Scott/Zion future?). The buzz around the league is Charlotte is leaning toward taking wing Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick, but if the Hornets want a wing to go next to LaMelo Ball, Ingram was a 24.7 point-a-game scorer last season who is a proven All-Star level player in the league when he can stay healthy. Ingram and the No. 14 pick would have to tempt Charlotte.

If Scoot falls to No. 3 in the Draft (and there is some buzz he could fall further than that), then a trade with Portland could come together on Draft night. Again Ingram could be in play as the Trail Blazers want stars to put next to Damian Lillard and form a playoff team. Trading for Ingram and re-signing Jerami Grant to go with Lillard makes Portland interesting.

Henderson is an explosive 6’2″ point guard who played the last two seasons with the G-League Ignite and has the athleticism of a player who could be a No. 1 pick in most drafts (six months ago he was considered a lock at No. 2 behind Victor Wembanyama). His insane first step and ability to get to the rim and finish has drawn early Russell Westbrook comparisons, and is a force in transition. The concerns about his game start with his shot — 27.5% shooting from 3 this season in the G-League — and the question is how much his game will develop.

The other question is where he will be playing next season, which is also up in the air.

Warriors reportedly not shopping Jordan Poole, may run it back (at least for a season)

Jun 12, 2023
Can the Warriors go through another season with Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on the roster together? Green himself said his punch of Poole threw the entire Warriors season off-balance.

After a rough last couple of rounds of the playoffs and with his salary jumping from $3.9 million to $28.2 million thanks to the $123 million extension he signed last summer, Poole was seen as a likely trade candidate for a Warriors team looking to cut costs. However, the Warriors are not shopping him and may well just run it back next season, reports Anthony Slater at The Athletic.

But the new restrictive CBA penalties above the second tax apron don’t kick in until the following season, when [Klay] Thompson’s $43 million comes off the books. That gives the Warriors time and an extra layer of flexibility as they figure out how best to remain competitive without handcuffing their future. Lacob’s appetite to win only seems like it has been ignited more by Myers’ departure. Sources indicate that there is no plan for a salary dump trade this summer that’s purely about cutting the bill.

That doesn’t mean Poole is safe. That doesn’t mean anyone besides [Stephen] Curry is safe. The Warriors intend to explore various avenues to restructure the roster this summer, both small and large in scope. That could mean Poole is part of a trade if the return package appeals. But Poole is not actively being shopped, there is no edict to cut salary and his side has been given no current indication that his future will be elsewhere.

The Warriors would listen for a trade for Poole — and one can argue he needs a change of venue after last season and the situation with Green — but they aren’t going to just give him away. And right now Poole’s trade value is not at its peak. It also helps that the Warriors’ front office is currently being run by Kirk Lacob and Mike Dunleavy Jr., who are two of Poole’s biggest supporters in the organization, Slater notes.

Maybe the first question for the Warriors is how much of a financial loss is ownership willing to tolerate for a season to make a run at a ring? The Warriors are on track to have a payroll of more than $210 million next season, which will have them about $48 million over the luxury tax line, and about $30 million over the second apron. Plus they are in the repeater tax, bringing their total bill for payroll and taxes potentially above $450 million. There would be limits to team building, but if ownership and the front office believe this group can pull it together for a season and be better than what we saw law season, maybe they give it a run for one more season.

If ownership is willing to pay the bills, then the question becomes can this team win again with Poole and Green both on the roster?

Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is available for “all hands on deck” Game 5

Jun 12, 2023
DENVER — Miami needs to find an offensive spark for Game 5, they have to find a way to score with Denver.

Maybe Tyler Herro can provide it. In a surprise move, Herro was upgraded to questionable for Game 5 on Monday afternoon. Out since the first game against Milwaukee in the first round with a fractured hand, he is ready to go in Game 5, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed.

“He’s done everything he needed to do, really appreciate all the work that he’s put in, it’s been a long, whatever, six, seven weeks of this,” Spoelstra said. “He’s putting himself out there, available.

“It’s all hands on deck. So we’re gonna, you know with our initial start, normal rotation and then we’ll just see how the game plays out. You know, we have no idea how this game is going to play out but it’s great to have everybody available.”

This is good news for Herro, who haas been working toward this chance.

How much of a boost Herro can provide the Heat at this point is a fair question, but Spoelstra has to be willing to try anything as his team has not been able to slow the Nugget offense so he needs buckets.

“I’m just going to read the game,” Spoelstra said. “He’s going to be available. I’m not going to disrupt everything, initially, it’s not realistic for him to step into the role that he was doing before. But it sure is great. Just to have everybody here.”

Herro hasn’t played since April 16 following a brutal broken hand injury, and as of a week ago still had pain and swelling in the hand when shooting. He has drawn praise from teammates for his diligence in the rehab process, but doctors had yet to clear him. They have now.

Taking a guy who hasn’t played in almost two months and throwing him into the NBA Finals against a long and active defense is a big ask, but it’s worth a shot. Herro averaged 20.1 points a game, shot 37.8% from three and may have the best handles on the roster. It’s possible he could provide a spark in limited minutes off the bench (less than 10, probably). Don’t be surprised if Herro’s first minutes come at the start of the second quarter, when Nikola Jokić rests. It would be tough for Spoelstra to play Herro with Duncan Robinson or others the Nuggets can target on defense, a reason to keep him away from the Jokic minutes, but Spo has to try something.

If Harden stays in Philly, Rockets reportedly to make run at Irving

Jun 12, 2023
Seattle Storm v Los Angeles Sparks
Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
Will there be multiple bidders for Kyrie Irving this summer? We know Dallas wants him back next to Luka Dončić, but is there anyone else? Will Irving have options?

Enter the Rockets and their $60 million in cap space. While Houston is considered the frontrunner to land James Harden this summer, if he decides to stay in Philadelphia the Rockets may turn their attention to Irving as Plan B, Marc Stein wrote in his latest Sunday newsletter.

I have also heard that the Rockets, in the event that they are unable to lure Harden away from Philadelphia and back to Houston, plan to weigh a run at Dallas’ Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks remain the league’s only known team with definitive interest in signing the mercurial Irving next month, but league sources say that the Rockets have been increasingly cited as a team that could (stress: could) join the bidding if Harden elects to stay with the 76ers.

Irving would like options. While there has been clear interest between LeBron James and Irving in a reunion, the Lakers’ front office does not see it the same way. If the Lakers aren’t in, the market for Irving shrinks.

While we could debate the wisdom of making Irving the face of the Rockets franchise with a lot of young talent on the roster, it speaks more to Houston’s desire to spend their cap space on a big-name elite talent. Ownership and management there are more than ready to move on from the rebuilding stage and want wins. They want some veterans to help get them those wins. If Harden decides what he wants most is a ring and stays with the 76ers, Irving may be the best free agent on the market.

It will be a busy summer for Irving, who is also expected to play in the Drew League in the Los Angeles area, and is about to announce a new shoe deal, apparently with Chinese company Anta.

As for where Irving is playing his basketball next fall, the smart money is on Dallas. But keep an eye on another Texas team, just in case.

