Milwaukee Bucks reportedly to hire Adrian Griffin as head coach

By May 27, 2023, 2:43 PM EDT
Detroit Pistons v Toronto Raptors
Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Buzz had been growing for a week that Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin was the favorite Bucks coaching candidate of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Nick Nurse had his backers in the organization, but in a superstar-driven league, the wishes of players like the Greek Freak hold a lot of sway (especially with him up for a new contract in a couple of years).

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly hiring Griffin as their next head coach, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This reaction from Fred VanVleet should tell you all you need to know about how the Raptors players felt about Griffin.

This hire is a gamble by the Bucks, turning the keys of a contender over to a rookie coach, but Griffin is more than deserving of a shot. Griffin spent eight years as a role player in the NBA — after going undrafted out of Seton Hall hand having to play in the Philipines — and then got into coaching, starting as an assistant in Milwaukee from 2008-2010. Griffin is seen as a defensive-first coach with a strong player development background (he worked with Jimmy Butler in Chicago). He’s been at or near the top of the “guys who deserve a shot” list for years and was in consideration for the open Raptors job in Toronto.

Instead, he now takes over a contender, although with a roster that is getting older and more expensive fast (free agent center Brook Lopez turns 35 this year, Khris Middleton is 31 and has a $40.4 million player option, Jrue Holiday is 31 and extension eligible come the fall).

Griffin will replace Mike Budenholzer, who was let go despite winning a championship with this team in 2021. Budenholzer is a process guy and was considered too rigid and slow to make adjustments in the playoffs, and this year’s first-round elimination by the No. 8 seed Miami Heat was seen as the culmination of that (even though Antetokounmpo missed two games due to a back injury). Griffin will bring a different voice and some new looks to a Bucks team still in its championship window.

Don’t be surprised if the Bucks hire a former NBA head coach to be Griffin’s lead assistant, to give him a veteran voice as a sounding board.

Nurse had been considered one of the frontrunners for this job, but now looks like someone destined to land in Philadelphia or Phoenix.

Check out more on the Bucks

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics
Coaching carousel update: Nick Nurse has strong, not universal, support in...
NBA: MAY 22 Western Conference Final - Nuggets at Lakers
PBT Podcast: Nuggets advance, LeBron talks retirement, coaching carousel
Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics
Suns moving forward in coaching search with Nurse, Rivers atop list

Heat guard Gabe Vincent reportedly to play in Game 6

By May 27, 2023, 2:07 PM EDT
0 Comments

Officially, Heat guard Gabe Vincent is listed as questionable for a critical Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night. He missed Game 5 due to a sprained ankle suffered late in Game 4 but was a partial participant in Saturday’s shootaround, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

However, a report from Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports points to what everyone expects: Vincent will play in Game 6.

Miami needs him back if they are going to win Game 6 at home and end this series (the Heat lead the series 3-2).

Not just because Vincent has averaged 17.5 points per game this series, but because of his ball handling and shot creation. In the second half of Game 4 and through Game 5, the Celtics changed their defensive game plan, becoming aggressive at jumping passing lanes, bringing doubles on drivers, and trying to force turnovers. During the regular season the Celtics were a bottom-five team in forcing turnovers by design — they bet that their impressive one-on-one defenders could make shots difficult and so off-ball defenders largely stayed home on guys off the ball and didn’t take risks. That changed and Miami struggled to adjust in Game 5, with Kyle Lowry — starting in place of Vincent — having three costly early turnovers.

Vincent back in the lineup could help counter the Celtics’ defense. Miami also needs great games from Jimmy Butler (who looked tired in Game 5) and Bam Adebayo, who also had an off game in Boston.

The Heat want no part of a Game 7, they need to close this series out Saturday night. They need Vincent to do that.

Here is more on the Heat

2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
Nuggets basking in Finals spotlight, enjoying rest while trying not to allow...
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five
Three takeaways from Celtics making it a series with blowout Game 5 win over...
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Four
Heat’s Gabe Vincent out for Game 5 with sprained ankle

Coaching carousel update: Nick Nurse has strong, not universal, support in Milwaukee

By May 27, 2023, 11:13 AM EDT
0 Comments

Five open coaching jobs remain around the NBA: Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.

Here is the latest on the searches to fill those openings.

• Nick Nurse may be the first domino to fall with him having drawn interest from the Suns, Bucks and 76ers. Nurse has strong support in Milwaukee, but it’s not universal, reports Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

So it’s worth noting that, as of earlier this week, Nick Nurse’s candidacy had strong support within the organization. Though not all key stakeholders in Milwaukee were aligned on Nurse, per SNY sources.

• Nurse has interviewed in Phoenix as well. Their top target was current Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, according to multiple reports, but Begley reinforces what has been reported here at NBC Sports and other places: The Clippers are not expected to part ways with Lue. Even if they do, the Clippers will not let their coach walk to a division rival in Phoenix.

• Momentum appears to be building behind Suns’ assistant coach Kevin Young getting a promotion in Phoenix, with Marc Stein reporting he got a key endorsement.

Word is Young, who has also interviewed for the head coaching vacancies in Milwaukee and Toronto, has received a strong endorsement from Suns star Devin Booker.

• It would be risky to put a first-time head coach in charge of a contender in Phoenix. If new owner Mat Ishbia goes that route, look for the Suns to get a former NBA head coach to be his assistant (don’t be surprised to see that in Boston next season as well, where Joe Mazzulla is expected to remain as coach).

• Nurse, former Nets’ head coach and current Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, and Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin remain the finalists for the Bucks head coaching job. Stein reports Giannis Antetokounmpo is “intrigued” by Griffin.

• Toronto’s coaching search could be influenced by which direction team president Masai Ujiri decides to take the roster, something else up in the air. From ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on the Hoop Collective podcast (hat tip Real GM).

“In talking to folks that have been in touch with the Raptors recently, the Raptors don’t seem to know which direction they’re going to take. Whether or not they are going to focus on re-signing Fred VanVleet, extending Pascal Siakam, potentially making other roster upgrades. Or whether or not they’re going to send Fred VanVleet in a sign-and-trade, maybe investigate moving other players be it OG Anunoby or Pascal Siakam.”

• Multiple reports have Bucks’ assistant Charles Lee and former UConn coach Kevin Ollie as the frontrunners to be the next head coach in Detroit. Pistons’ ownership reportedly backed the Brinks truck up to Monty Williams’ house but he was not interested, Stein reported. The buzz has been that GM Troy Weaver is backing Ollie.

• The only coaching vacancy filled so far this offseason is Ime Udoka taking the job as the Rockets’ head coach.

Check out the latest on the Bucks

Detroit Pistons v Toronto Raptors
Milwaukee Bucks reportedly to hire Adrian Griffin as head coach
NBA: MAY 22 Western Conference Final - Nuggets at Lakers
PBT Podcast: Nuggets advance, LeBron talks retirement, coaching carousel
Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics
Suns moving forward in coaching search with Nurse, Rivers atop list

Karl Malone pulls in $5 million with auction of 1992 Dream Team memorabilia

By May 27, 2023, 10:24 AM EDT
USA Men's Basketball Team vs Croatia, 1992 Summer Olympics
Richard Mackson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images
0 Comments

At one of Karl Malone’s car dealerships in Utah, the Hall of Famer used to display some of his memorabilia from the 1992 Dream Team — game-worn jerseys from Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, among other items.

Wednesday night, Malone auctioned off 24 pieces of that memorabilia, netting him a cool $5 million, something reported by Darren Rovell at the Action Network.

The biggest seller was a game-worn Michael Jordan jersey from the USA’s 127-76 thrashing of Lithuania in the medal round, it went for more than $3 million.

Other items sold include $360,000 for a Larry Bird game-worn jersey and $230,400 for a Charles Barkley uniform.

Check out the latest on the Lakers

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four
Report: If LeBron James has foot surgery, he would be out two months
NBA: MAY 22 Western Conference Final - Nuggets at Lakers
PBT Podcast: Nuggets advance, LeBron talks retirement, coaching carousel
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Kyrie Irving ‘in no rush to make a decision’ on free agency,...

Nuggets basking in Finals spotlight, enjoying rest while trying not to allow rust

By May 26, 2023, 9:11 PM EDT
0 Comments

Nine days.

That vacation-length time is how long the Nuggets have off between sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers out of the playoffs and starting the franchise’s first ever NBA Finals. That should be long enough for what the Nuggets saw as a Lakers-centric spotlight during the Western Conference Finals — continuiing after the series ended thanks to LeBron James hinting about retirement — to come around and shine on the Nuggets.

“If anybody is still talking about the Lakers in the NBA Finals, that’s on them,” coach Michael Malone said Friday, hitting on an oldie but goodie in the Nuggets’ locker room. “They’ve gone fishing. We’re still playing.”

After the marathon grind of an NBA season followed by the finishing sprint of the playoffs, Nuggets players talked about being happy with all that time off to rest their bodies.

The concern is rust.

“That’s the thing, we take the rest, yeah, but you don’t want to pick up bad habits throughout this week…” Jamal Murray said. “We don’t want to get relaxed. I think that’s the biggest thing. We don’t want to relax and just wait. We want to stay sharp.”

“It’s impossible to keep your rhythm if you’re not playing games,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “You can do whatever you want in practice, but there’s no way you can replicate playing an NBA playoff game…

“It’s a tough situation because you’re just kind of preparing for an opponent you don’t know who you’re going to play. So right now as I told our players, this is about us. We have to shore up who we are and address the areas that we have not been maybe good enough or areas that we can clean up. It’s really hard to keep your rhythm when you’re not playing NBA games, but we’ll do everything we can to try to keep the rhythm as best as possible.”

The opponent will be the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics, although it will be Saturday or Memorial Day Monday before Denver can hone its focus on one opponent.

For now, things are pretty chill.

“Right now, really just recovering, resting,” Bruce Brown said. “And then our days off have me some time to go out and golf. It’s been great.”

The golf was great?

“Yeah, the first day of golf I played pretty well. The second day was terrible,” Brown said.

Pretty soon, the golf and relaxing will be over, and the Nuggets will be adjusting to a stage they have never been on before. But they will be well rested.

Check out more on the Nuggets

NBA: MAY 22 Western Conference Final - Nuggets at Lakers
PBT Podcast: Nuggets advance, LeBron talks retirement, coaching carousel
Collision 2022 - Day Two
Carmelo Anthony says ‘I’m at peace’ retiring without ring
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
Three takeaways from Nuggets overcoming LeBron to sweep Lakers out of playoffs