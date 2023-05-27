Karl Malone pulls in $5 million with auction of 1992 Dream Team memorabilia

At one of Karl Malone’s car dealerships in Utah, the Hall of Famer used to display some of his memorabilia from the 1992 Dream Team — game-worn jerseys from Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, among other items.
Wednesday night, Malone auctioned off 24 pieces of that memorabilia, netting him a cool $5 million, something reported by Darren Rovell at the Action Network.
The biggest seller was a game-worn Michael Jordan jersey from the USA’s 127-76 thrashing of Lithuania in the medal round, it went for more than $3 million.
BREAKING: the Michael Jordan 1992 Olympic "Dream Team" Game-Used, Photo-Matched, Signed, Inscribed Jersey has sold in our Dream Team Auction.
Final sale price: $3,030,000 🏀🐐 pic.twitter.com/dZY9U2gZDB
— Goldin (@GoldinCo) May 25, 2023
Other items sold include $360,000 for a Larry Bird game-worn jersey and $230,400 for a Charles Barkley uniform.
Final Sale Price for this Larry Bird Jersey: $360,000 💸
Final Sale Price for these Larry Bird Sneakers: $91,200 💸
All-time records for any Larry Bird Game-Used Jersey & Sneakers 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UyBsZ4pROZ
— Goldin (@GoldinCo) May 25, 2023
Final Sale Price for this Charles Barkley Jersey: $230,400 💸
Final Sale Price for these Charles Barkley Sneakers: $79,200 💸
All-time records for any Charles Barkley Game-Used Jersey & Sneakers 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mC1Ds8Yc0T
— Goldin (@GoldinCo) May 25, 2023
Final Sale Price for this David Robinson Jersey: $116,400 💸
Final Sale Price for these David Robinson Sneakers: $16,800 💸
All-time records for any David Robinson Game-Used Jersey & Sneakers 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wSeXoifTFp
— Goldin (@GoldinCo) May 25, 2023