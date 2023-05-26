Yao Ming steps down as head of Chinese Basketball Association

May 26, 2023
China Basketball Association Media Day
Fred Lee/Getty Images
BEIJING (AP) — Former Houston Rockets star Yao Ming has stepped down as head of China’s struggling national basketball league.

An eight-time NBA All-Star, Yao had been leading efforts to commercialize the top-tier 20-team Chinese Basketball Association Management Company since his appointment in 2017.

A notice on the CBA’s website thanked Yao for his service. It gave no indication of the reason behind Yao’s departure other than that the board of directors had determined it was time for new leadership.

Yao was one of the first Chinese athletes to become an international household name when the Houston Rockets drafted him with the first pick in 2002. The 2.29-meter (7-foot-6) center played for eight seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2011, citing chronic injuries.

Allegations of corruption have dogged the league in recent years. Two teams, the Jiangsu Dragons and Shanghai Sharks, were ejected from the league finals last month after being found to have engaged in unsporting conduct over a series of turnovers that resulted in a come-from-behind win by the Sharks.

The outcome was judged as suspicious and resulted in a swift investigation and punishments for both teams. Managers and coaching staff from each team have been barred from the league for up to five years.

China’s basketball and football leagues have drawn foreign talent and commercial endorsements, but are weighted down by uncertain ownership lineups and the influence of government. Some officials have been placed under investigation for bribe taking and other forms of corruption.

Yao’s replacement is veteran sports journalist Xu Jicheng, who served on committees bidding for and overseeing management of the 2008 Beijing Olympics and last year’s Winter Games.

Basketball remains enormously popular in China, largely because of Yao’s storied NBA career.

Three takeaways from Celtics making it a series with blowout Game 5 win over Heat

May 26, 2023
We have ourselves a series.

After dropping the first three games of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics that looked like the best team in the NBA for stretches in the regular season have shown up the last two games. On Thursday night they took a double-digit lead early and turned Game 5 into a “sit your stars in the fourth” win for Boston 110-97 (and it wasn’t that close).

Miami still leads the series 3-2 and should be the favorite to advance, but doubt is creeping into Heat Nation. The Heat need to close this out Saturday in Game 6. Otherwise all bets are off.

Here are three takeaways from Game 5.

1) It was the best of Boston…

Those of us who picked the Celtics to win this series did so because they had two elite stars, great depth, the third-best defense in the NBA this season and plenty of shooting. They were the better team, both on paper and during the regular season.

What we expected was the team that didn’t show up until the second half of Game 4. There is something about these Celtics — for the past few years, through three different coaches — where they need to make it hard on themselves, put their backs against the wall, before they played at their peak.

“I didn’t know the answer,” Jayson Tatum said postgame about why that is. “For some odd reason, even last year, we seemed to always make it tough on ourselves. But I do know you can see the true character of a person, of a team, when things aren’t going well.”

That elite team showed up again from the opening tip of Game 5, which is why Boston had a double-digit lead midway through the first that lasted until the final minutes of garbage time.

Everything went right for the Celtics in the first half. Jaylen Brown found his shot and had 15 points (3-of-5 from 3). As a team the Celtics shot 11-of-25 from 3 (44%). Their defense was sharp leading to 10 forced turnovers, which allowed them to get some easy transition buckets. They handled the Heat zone (hitting the 3s helped there). They had eight offensive rebounds for 13 second-chance points.

The Celtics were up 61-44 at the half. Maybe the hottest Celtic on the night was Derrick White, who had 24 points by the time the final buzzer sounded.

Most of what worked for Boston continued after the break, to the point Erik Spoelstra chose not to play Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo in the fourth quarter, resting their legs for Game 6 on Saturday. In the end, the Celtics have four players scoring 20+ points (White, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum).

The Celtics did an excellent job on Adebayo, who was allowed to attack in isolation early in the series but is now finding multiple defenders on his drives. Boston is doing much better at shrinking the floor. Also defensively, Robert Williams has handled switches much better in the last couple of games.

Offensively, everything worked. The Celtics’ two offensive bellwethers are 3-point shooting (16-of-39 for the game, 41%) and Tatum getting downhill and attacking (5-of-6 shooting in the paint for the game, he was aggressive). Both were on display Thursday.

If Boston can do those things in Game 6, we likely see a Game 7.

2) It was the worst of the Heat

One off game in a series, especially when up 3-0, happens. Game 4 was forgivable if not ideal for the Heat.

Game 5… that was a punch to the gut. Miami still leads the series 3-2, but Boston has confidence heading into a critical Game 6. The Celtics have upped their intensity and level of play in the last two games and the Heat need to match it.

Two straight ugly losses for the Heat, has that impacted the team’s mood?

“Who cares about mood?” Erik Spoelstra asked? “We have a gnarly group. I think so much of that is overrated. It’s a competitive series. You always expect things to be challenging in the Conference Finals. One game doesn’t lead to the next game… We beat them by whatever in Game 3. It just doesn’t matter. It’s about collectively preparing and putting together a great game. We’ll play much better on Saturday.”

It’s not a short list of things Miami needs to turn around in Game 6:

• Stop turning the ball over (16 turnovers, 11 in the first half, gave the Celtics momentum).
• Attack and get to the free throw line
• Jimmy Butler has to get back to being the best player in the postseason, 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting will not get it done.
• Bam Adebayo needs to be a leader and step up as well
• The Heat need Gabe Vincent back (he missed Game 5 with a sprained ankle, his status for Game 6 is up in the air).

But it’s all got to start with Butler. They need playoff MVP Butler back.

3) Saturday’s Game 6 isn’t technically the Heat’s Game 7, but…

Miami can lose on Saturday and their season is not over, they would still fly back to Boston for a Game 7 on Monday.

The Heat also want no part of that Game 7.

Game 6 is not the Heat’s Game 7, but it’s thisclose to being precisely that.

“We can and we will win this series,” Jimmy Butler said.

However, the Celtics have made it a series with some suspense as to the outcome now. These Celtics becoming the first team in NBA history to come back from 0-3 down to win a series is still a long shot, but it also fits the personality of this inconsistent, up-and-down team.

It feels like the winner of Game 6 will advance to the NBA Finals, which start June 1.

Report: NBA considering technical fouls for obvious flops

May 25, 2023
Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
The NBA tried shaming players into not flopping by releasing video and publicly warning/fining them for the action. That didn’t work, players continue to embellish contact and take other steps to sell calls.

That has led the NBA competition committee to consider something more serious: Technical fouls for flops. So reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This will be greeted by a chorus of “halleluiah” from NBA fans.

Be careful what you wish for.

It’s smart of the league to try this out at Summer League and, likely, the G-League before considering bringing to the NBA level. There will be kinks to be worked out, particularly regarding video review.

However, the real devil is in the details. What this rule would do is have referees trying to judge intent. What fans often want called a flop — the embellishment of perceived minor contact — is something officials may be slow to penalize because it can be tough to say with certainty whether a player flopped vs. was just off balance when the contact happened, or maybe the contact was legit. The league will set the bar to hand out technicals very high. Also, no way a technical and a free throw is being given for a flop without a video review, and that will slow the game down. The league would like fewer video reviews, not more.

This idea not a panacea.

But it would be welcome if the kinks can be worked out, at least as a deterrent.

Heat’s Gabe Vincent out for Game 5 with sprained ankle

May 25, 2023
Gabe Vincent, who has averaged 17.5 points per game during the Eastern Conference Finals and has been critical to the Heat’s 3-1 series lead, will miss Game 5 Thursday night due to a sprained ankle.

Vincent rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 4 but got it re-taped and re-entered the game for a little over a minute, however, by that point the contest was out of reach for Miami. Postgame, Vincent was optimistic he would play in Game 5. What changed?

This is a huge blow because Vincent is a dangerous pull-up threat in this series, plus he’s been solid defensively. Vincent has outplayed his opposite number Marcus Smart, which has been critical to the Heat’s success.

Kyle Lowry likely will get the start and Spoelstra said he will see heavy minutes. However, look for Jimmy Butler and maybe Bam Adebayo to get time as the primary playmaker (the Heat had Adebayo doing more playmaking in Game 5 against the Bucks, which threw Brook Lopez and Milwaukee off their plan).

Boston hopes to force a critical Game 6 back in Miami on Saturday, building on the momentum of them playing by far their best ball of the series in Game 4. Whether the Celtics can sustain their success has been the story of the postseason for them.

Reports: Wizards to hire Clippers’ Michael Winger as new GM

May 25, 2023
Photo courtesy Los Angeles Clippers
Michael Winger has been at or near the top of the “when is someone going to give him his own team” list for a long time. A right-hand man to both Sam Presti in Oklahoma City and then the GM of the Clippers with Lawrence Frank, wherever he has gone his teams have won.

The Washington Wizards are giving him that chance.

Multiple reports have Winger about to be named the new president of Monumental Basketball, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN breaking the news. What this means is he is now the guy with the hammer making decisions for the Wizards, as well as overseeing the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the Wizards’ G-League team, the Go-Go.

Winger deserves this job. He was with Sam Presti and the Thunder through the Durant/Westbrook/Harden years, then came to the Clippers and helped them transition from the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George era. Winger has been a key figure in front offices that have put together winning and contending teams for years, and he is well-liked and respected around the NBA.

The Wizards had Ernie Grunfeld ensconced as the GM/president for more than a decade — even as his decisions left the team stagnant — and when he was pushed out owner Ted Leonsis kept things in-house with Tommy Sheppard. None of that has worked, the Wizards have missed the playoffs four of the past five years, and Leonsis wants a team that gets into the postseason.

The biggest question facing Winger is simply this: Will he be given the freedom and resources to make radical roster changes over the coming years, even if that means a rebuild to focus on the long term?

The buzz out of Washington is yes, but what happens when push comes to shove for owner Ted Leonsis? At his urging, this has been a franchise desperately trying just to be good enough to get into the postseason — one often thinking short term — rather than looking to build a sustainable threat and maybe a contender around an All-NBA level talent (when healthy) in Beal. Winger knows how to win, but will he be under orders just to make the playoffs, or can he reshape this roster into something more serious?

The Wizards are locked into four more years of Bradley Beal‘s five-year max deal — where Beal has a no-trade clause — and this summer with both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis able to become free agents (both have player options and could be extended or re-signed by the team). Is a core Beal/Porzingis/Kuzma core what the Wizards want to build around, or is the idea to re-sign Kuzma and Porzingis to contracts that can be traded and start to flip this roster into something more than an okay playoff team if everyone stays healthy? In the short term, this team needs more shooting around its stars but operating as an over-the-cap team trades are more likely than signing free agents.

Washington also has the No. 8 pick in this June’s NBA Draft (plus a couple of second-rounders).

Winger has work to do, but this is a franchise with potential. And it’s his.

