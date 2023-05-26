Report: If LeBron James has foot surgery, he would be out two months

By May 26, 2023, 12:59 PM EDT
When LeBron James suffered a foot injury just after the All-Star break, by his own admission, multiple doctors told him he should have surgery to repair what we now know was a torn tendon in his foot. He found a top doctor — “the LeBron James of doctors” — who told him he could recover with treatment and play out the season.

Now he has a decision to make on that surgery, something he knew was coming back in March.

LeBron will undergo further treatment but may need surgery that will sideline him for two months, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That timeline would not have him missing the start of next season, but it would have LeBron missing months of off-season training to get his body ready for a 21st NBA season.

That’s assuming he comes back after hinting at retirement in his postgame comments after the Nuggets eliminated the Lakers from the playoffs. The sense from league sources is LeBron is not actually going to retire — not with a team on the cusp of being a contender, not with two years and $97 million left on his contract extension, and not with the dream of playing with his son Bronny (or in the league at the same time as him) on the table. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports a source close to LeBron expects him to return and play out his two-year contract extension.

However, if/when LeBron returns for his age-39 season, the Lakers must find a way to lighten the load on him. LeBron can give the Lakers the occasional 31-point dominant half (as he did in Game 4 against the Nuggets) but he can’t sustain his peak level of play like he is 25 anymore. Anthony Davis is Anthony Davis. Which is why LeBron’s retirement talk felt more like a leverage play, more like a message to Lakers’ GM Rob Pelinka to get him some help.

Before that, LeBron has a decision to make about possible foot surgery.

Should Lakers run it back, or will that not be enough?

Report: NBA considering allowing second coach’s challenge if first successful

By May 26, 2023, 1:34 PM EDT
This makes much more sense than the “technical for flopping” idea.

The NBA competition committee is considering awarding a second challenge to a coach if his first one is successful, reports Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT.

This could be tested during Summer League, Haynes says.

Under the current system, coaches get one challenge per game, whether it is successful or not. That leaves coaches waiting and cautious, looking for high-leverage situations to use their challenge. This change would allow a coach to use a challenge earlier in the game in a clear case and not lose the one he may want later when much more is at stake.

Adding a second challenge, or allowing a second if the first is successful, is something a lot of people around the league have called for. It could lead to an extra review a game, something nobody is excited about, but this is a chance to get more calls correct with minimal additional reviews.

While it should be tested out, the league should have done this a year or two ago.

Yao Ming steps down as head of Chinese Basketball Association

Associated PressMay 26, 2023, 7:45 AM EDT
BEIJING — Former Houston Rockets star Yao Ming has stepped down as head of China’s struggling national basketball league.

An eight-time NBA All-Star, Yao had been leading efforts to commercialize the top-tier 20-team Chinese Basketball Association Management Company since his appointment in 2017.

A notice on the CBA’s website thanked Yao for his service. It gave no indication of the reason behind Yao’s departure other than that the board of directors had determined it was time for new leadership.

Yao was one of the first Chinese athletes to become an international household name when the Houston Rockets drafted him with the first pick in 2002. The 2.29-meter (7-foot-6) center played for eight seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2011, citing chronic injuries.

Allegations of corruption have dogged the league in recent years. Two teams, the Jiangsu Dragons and Shanghai Sharks, were ejected from the league finals last month after being found to have engaged in unsporting conduct over a series of turnovers that resulted in a come-from-behind win by the Sharks.

The outcome was judged as suspicious and resulted in a swift investigation and punishments for both teams. Managers and coaching staff from each team have been barred from the league for up to five years.

China’s basketball and football leagues have drawn foreign talent and commercial endorsements, but are weighted down by uncertain ownership lineups and the influence of government. Some officials have been placed under investigation for bribe taking and other forms of corruption.

Yao’s replacement is veteran sports journalist Xu Jicheng, who served on committees bidding for and overseeing management of the 2008 Beijing Olympics and last year’s Winter Games.

Basketball remains enormously popular in China, largely because of Yao’s storied NBA career.

Three takeaways from Celtics making it a series with blowout Game 5 win over Heat

By May 26, 2023, 1:11 AM EDT
We have ourselves a series.

After dropping the first three games of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics that looked like the best team in the NBA for stretches in the regular season have shown up the last two games. On Thursday night they took a double-digit lead early and turned Game 5 into a “sit your stars in the fourth” win for Boston 110-97 (and it wasn’t that close).

Miami still leads the series 3-2 and should be the favorite to advance, but doubt is creeping into Heat Nation. The Heat need to close this out Saturday in Game 6. Otherwise all bets are off.

Here are three takeaways from Game 5.

1) It was the best of Boston…

Those of us who picked the Celtics to win this series did so because they had two elite stars, great depth, the third-best defense in the NBA this season and plenty of shooting. They were the better team, both on paper and during the regular season.

What we expected was the team that didn’t show up until the second half of Game 4. There is something about these Celtics — for the past few years, through three different coaches — where they need to make it hard on themselves, put their backs against the wall, before they played at their peak.

“I didn’t know the answer,” Jayson Tatum said postgame about why that is. “For some odd reason, even last year, we seemed to always make it tough on ourselves. But I do know you can see the true character of a person, of a team, when things aren’t going well.”

That elite team showed up again from the opening tip of Game 5, which is why Boston had a double-digit lead midway through the first that lasted until the final minutes of garbage time.

Everything went right for the Celtics in the first half. Jaylen Brown found his shot and had 15 points (3-of-5 from 3). As a team the Celtics shot 11-of-25 from 3 (44%). Their defense was sharp leading to 10 forced turnovers, which allowed them to get some easy transition buckets. They handled the Heat zone (hitting the 3s helped there). They had eight offensive rebounds for 13 second-chance points.

The Celtics were up 61-44 at the half. Maybe the hottest Celtic on the night was Derrick White, who had 24 points by the time the final buzzer sounded.

Most of what worked for Boston continued after the break, to the point Erik Spoelstra chose not to play Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo in the fourth quarter, resting their legs for Game 6 on Saturday. In the end, the Celtics have four players scoring 20+ points (White, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum).

The Celtics did an excellent job on Adebayo, who was allowed to attack in isolation early in the series but is now finding multiple defenders on his drives. Boston is doing much better at shrinking the floor. Also defensively, Robert Williams has handled switches much better in the last couple of games.

Offensively, everything worked. The Celtics’ two offensive bellwethers are 3-point shooting (16-of-39 for the game, 41%) and Tatum getting downhill and attacking (5-of-6 shooting in the paint for the game, he was aggressive). Both were on display Thursday.

If Boston can do those things in Game 6, we likely see a Game 7.

2) It was the worst of the Heat

One off game in a series, especially when up 3-0, happens. Game 4 was forgivable if not ideal for the Heat.

Game 5… that was a punch to the gut. Miami still leads the series 3-2, but Boston has confidence heading into a critical Game 6. The Celtics have upped their intensity and level of play in the last two games and the Heat need to match it.

Two straight ugly losses for the Heat, has that impacted the team’s mood?

“Who cares about mood?” Erik Spoelstra asked? “We have a gnarly group. I think so much of that is overrated. It’s a competitive series. You always expect things to be challenging in the Conference Finals. One game doesn’t lead to the next game… We beat them by whatever in Game 3. It just doesn’t matter. It’s about collectively preparing and putting together a great game. We’ll play much better on Saturday.”

It’s not a short list of things Miami needs to turn around in Game 6:

• Stop turning the ball over (16 turnovers, 11 in the first half, gave the Celtics momentum).
• Attack and get to the free throw line
• Jimmy Butler has to get back to being the best player in the postseason, 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting will not get it done.
• Bam Adebayo needs to be a leader and step up as well
• The Heat need Gabe Vincent back (he missed Game 5 with a sprained ankle, his status for Game 6 is up in the air).

But it’s all got to start with Butler. They need playoff MVP Butler back.

3) Saturday’s Game 6 isn’t technically the Heat’s Game 7, but…

Miami can lose on Saturday and their season is not over, they would still fly back to Boston for a Game 7 on Monday.

The Heat also want no part of that Game 7.

Game 6 is not the Heat’s Game 7, but it’s thisclose to being precisely that. It feels like a Game 7.

“We can and we will win this series,” Jimmy Butler said.

However, the Celtics have made it a series with some suspense as to the outcome now. These Celtics becoming the first team in NBA history to come back from 0-3 down to win a series is still a long shot, but it also fits the personality of this inconsistent, up-and-down team.

It feels like the winner of Game 6 will advance to the NBA Finals, which start June 1.

Report: NBA considering technical fouls for obvious flops

By May 25, 2023, 1:25 PM EDT
The NBA tried shaming players into not flopping by releasing video and publicly warning/fining them for the action. That didn’t work, players continue to embellish contact and take other steps to sell calls.

That has led the NBA competition committee to consider something more serious: Technical fouls for flops. So reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This will be greeted by a chorus of “halleluiah” from NBA fans.

Be careful what you wish for.

It’s smart of the league to try this out at Summer League and, likely, the G-League before considering bringing to the NBA level. There will be kinks to be worked out, particularly regarding video review.

However, the real devil is in the details. What this rule would do is have referees trying to judge intent. What fans often want called a flop — the embellishment of perceived minor contact — is something officials may be slow to penalize because it can be tough to say with certainty whether a player flopped vs. was just off balance when the contact happened, or maybe the contact was legit. The league will set the bar to hand out technicals very high. Also, no way a technical and a free throw is being given for a flop without a video review, and that will slow the game down. The league would like fewer video reviews, not more.

This idea not a panacea.

But it would be welcome if the kinks can be worked out, at least as a deterrent.

