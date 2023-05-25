PBT Podcast: Nuggets advance, LeBron talks retirement, coaching carousel

By May 25, 2023, 9:34 AM EDT
LeBron James and his retirement talk stole the headlines, but the Denver Nuggets and their play deserve to be front and center, and that’s the first topic in this week’s podcast.

Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports get into what works for Denver, then dive into if LeBron is really thinking about retirement (he’s not) and what the Lakers need to do. From there there is a conversation about the Heat and if the Celtics can come back on them.

Next, for Corey’s Jukebox, it’s time to sing the blues with Johnny Lee Hooker and talk Lakers a little more. The conversation then shifts to Carmelo Anthony and his Hall of Fame career, before talking about the coaching searches around the NBA and how Nick Nurse is a hot name.

Also, would you fire Joe Mazzulla? Finally, a quick conversation about the Game of Life.

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Reports: Wizards to hire Clippers’ Michael Winger as new GM

By May 25, 2023, 10:18 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Los Angeles Clippers
Michael Winger has been at or near the top of the “when is someone going to give him his own team” list for a long time. A right-hand man to both Sam Presti in Oklahoma City and then the GM of the Clippers with Lawrence Frank, wherever he has gone his teams have won.

The Washington Wizards are giving him that chance.

Multiple reports have Winger about to be named the new president of Monumental Basketball, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN breaking the news. What this means is he is now the guy with the hammer making decisions for the Wizards, as well as overseeing the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the Wizards’ G-League team, the Go-Go.

Winger deserves this job. He was with Sam Presti and the Thunder through the Durant/Westbrook/Harden years, then came to the Clippers and helped them transition from the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George era. Winger has been a key figure in front offices that have put together winning and contending teams for years, and he is well-liked and respected around the NBA.

The Wizards had Ernie Grunfeld ensconced as the GM/president for more than a decade — even as his decisions left the team stagnant — and when he was pushed out owner Ted Leonsis kept things in-house with Tommy Sheppard. None of that has worked, the Wizards have missed the playoffs four of the past five years, and Leonsis wants a team that gets into the postseason.

The biggest question facing Winger is simply this: Will he be given the freedom and resources to make radical roster changes over the coming years, even if that means losing a little more to get in a position to win? This has been a franchise desperately trying just to be good enough to get into the postseason — one often thinking short term — rather than looking to build a sustainable threat and maybe a contender around an All-NBA level talent (when healthy) in Beal. Winger knows how to win, but will he be under orders just to make the playoffs, or can he reshape this roster into something more serious?

The Wizards are locked into four more years of Bradley Beal‘s five-year max deal — where Beal has a no-trade clause — and this summer with both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis able to become free agents (both have player options and could be extended or re-signed by the team). Is a core Beal/Porzingis/Kuzma core what the Wizards want to build around, or is the idea to re-sign Kuzma and Porzingis to contracts that can be traded and start to flip this roster into something more than an okay playoff team if everyone stays healthy? In the short term, this team needs more shooting around its stars but operating as an over-the-cap team trades are more likely than signing free agents.

Washington also has the No. 8 pick in this June’s NBA Draft (plus a couple of second-rounders).

Winger has work to do, but this is a franchise with potential. And it’s his.

Kyrie Irving ‘in no rush to make a decision’ on free agency, doesn’t like speculation

By May 24, 2023, 8:57 PM EDT
If there is one thing the NBA does better than any other league in America, it’s generating buzz with speculation about player movement (occasionally followed by blockbuster deals, but most of the time not). Kyrie Irving is in the middle of this year’s off-season storm as one of the best free agents on the market this season — sitting courtside at Lakers games certainly helps fuel that.

Irving doesn’t like it. He doesn’t want to be in the middle of that storm for the next month to six weeks.

Irving told fans on Instagram Live Wednesday he plans to take his time with making a decision, and not to believe everything you read about him.

“I’m a free agent this summer, but I’m in no rush to make a decision. When [media personalities] speak on my name and they’re talking about potential teams that I’m going to, can y’all please, respectfully, please stop paying attention to that?”

Irving also asked people to chill on the speculation about his future destination — and stop filling his mentions with it.

“Stop mentioning me on Twitters. All your fan bases stop mentioning me right now, please. It is still the Western Conference the Eastern Conference Finals, or excuse me Denver’s gone to the Finals you know we’re still waiting for Boston in Miami. Can y’all please leave me the f*** out of this? Please. Can I just be with my family in peace? Y’all got people at my dinner table discussing with my free agency plans are. Y’all think is funny s*** but please stop that. I actually like having peace of mind when I met the crib, alright. I see all your ats, all y’all s mentions. Okay? I said I see all your stuff y’all be saying…

“Please, all your fan bases, like stop mentioning me just for like the next month or two or three [until] whenever I make my decision.”

It’s easy to appreciate Irving not wanting to be the center of the speculation storm, but this time of year he will have to get an umbrella and just try to stay out of the worst of it. Only three fan bases fully engaged in the games and 27 others talking about what offseason moves their team should make.

It would be ironic to speculate about Irving’s future here, but I will say most league sources NBC Sports has spoken with expect him to ultimately re-sign with the Mavericks (how many years and for how much money is up for debate). However, that sentiment is almost always followed by some version of “Irving can be unpredictable” and a shrug.

After cryptic Instagram posts, sheriffs conduct welfare check on Morant. He’s fine.

By May 24, 2023, 3:52 PM EDT
Ja Morant Hosts Sound Nightclub
Prince Williams/WireImage
There are a lot of people worried about the mental health of Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant. That led to the Memphis Police Department sending officers out for a mental wellness check on Morant on Wednesday morning. Fortunately, he is fine.

It all started when Morant put up an Instagram story with some cryptic messages, which were then deleted. The first one said “Love ya ma,” (followed by a blue heart emoji, which was in each of the first three posts), then “Love ya pops,” then “You da greatest baby girl love ya.” Then he posted one final thing that simply said, “Bye.”

Police were sent to check on Morant’s welfare, reports TMZ Sports.

A spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said cops went to the NBA star’s home in Tennessee shortly after Morant shared the concerning messages on his Instagram page … and they say he told them simply “that he is taking a break from social media.”

“He is fine,” the spokesperson added.

That’s good news.

Morant is currently on suspension from the Grizzlies after a second video where he appears to flash a gun. Morant has taken public responsibility for his actions while the NBA investigates, and the expectation around the league is that Adam Silver will come down hard on him with a stiff suspension.

Morant was suspended for eight games in March after flashing a gun at a Denver-area club. At the time Morant went through counseling to deal with his stress and was away from the team for a time, and he met with Silver as well. Morant said to Silver and publicly that incident was not representative of who he was as a person and he would be more responsible.

Morant also admitted that incident impacted the Grizzlies on and off the court.

Now the Grizzlies and Morant await the league’s ruling on his expected suspension.

Suns moving forward in coaching search with Nurse, Rivers atop list

By May 24, 2023, 12:25 PM EDT
Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
We can surmise this much, the Phoenix Suns coaching search is moving forward and a couple of big names — Nick Nurse and Doc Rivers — are near the top of the list.

Beyond that, reports of the Suns coaching search that leaned out late Tuesday were a bit murky. That’s because three reports from the three biggest news-breaking reporters around the NBA on the search were all a little different. Maybe it’s a game of telephone and by the time the information filtered through agents and sources to each man it was a little different. If you want a real conspiracy theory, maybe owner Mat Ishbia and GM James Jones pulled a Lord Tywin Lannister-level move and told various staffers/agents different things to see what showed up where in the media.

The first reports — from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania — were similar and said the Suns had reached the final phase of their coaching search with four or five names in the mix.

The only real difference between the two is the addition of Frank Vogel to the mix. The well-connected Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic had the same five-man list as Charania.

However, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT comes in later and essentially contradicts the idea that the Suns are nearing the final stages of their search.

Because Ishbia is seen around the league as running this search (and basketball operations), it is viewed as unpredictable. That said, as much as the Bucks’ Lee, the Suns’ Young, and the Kings’ Fernandez deserve a shot to be an NBA head coach, it’s hard to imagine Phoenix — with a short championship window as constructed — giving the job to a first-time head coach.

Nurse and Atkinson also are two of the final candidates for the Bucks’ head coaching job, although considering Atkinson’s history with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn it’s hard to imagine the Suns go that route. That could pressure the Suns to decide and, if Nurse is their guy, sign him before the Bucks do. (The Bucks could lean into Atkinson, who spent four years as an assistant coach to Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta, allowing Milwaukee to bring in a new voice and someone considered more creative as a coach, without radically changing the system as Nurse might.)

Is Doc Rivers the coach you hire to take a team the last mile to a title?

Meanwhile, despite plenty of interest in his services, the buzz around the league is growing that former Suns’ coach Monty Williams may step off the NBA coaching carousel for a year or so.

