Heat’s Gabe Vincent out for Game 5 with sprained ankle

By May 25, 2023, 12:37 PM EDT
Gabe Vincent, who has averaged 17.5 points per game during the Eastern Conference Finals and has been critical to the Heat’s 3-1 series lead, will miss Game 5 Thursday night due to a sprained ankle.

Vincent rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 4 but got it re-taped and re-entered the game for a little over a minute, however, by that point the contest was out of reach for Miami. Postgame, Vincent was optimistic he would play in Game 5. What changed?

This is a huge blow because Vincent is a dangerous pull-up threat in this series, plus he’s been solid defensively. Vincent has outplayed his opposite number Marcus Smart, which has been critical to the Heat’s success.

Kyle Lowry likely will get the start and Spoelstra said he will see heavy minutes. However, look for Jimmy Butler and maybe Bam Adebayo to get time as the primary playmaker (the Heat had Adebayo doing more playmaking in Game 5 against the Bucks, which threw Brook Lopez and Milwaukee off their plan).

Boston hopes to force a critical Game 6 back in Miami on Saturday, building on the momentum of them playing by far their best ball of the series in Game 4. Whether the Celtics can sustain their success has been the story of the postseason for them.

Report: NBA considering technical fouls for obvious flops

By May 25, 2023, 1:25 PM EDT
Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
The NBA tried shaming players into not flopping by releasing video and publicly warning/fining them for the action. That had a modest impact — at best — on players embellishing contact and taking other steps to sell calls.

That has led the NBA competition committee to consider something more serious: Technical fouls for flops. So reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This will be greeted by a chorus of “halleluiah” from NBA fans.

It’s also smart of the league to try this out at Summer League and, likely, the G-League before coming to the NBA level. There will be kinks to be worked out, particularly regarding video review.

However, the devil is in the details. What fans often want to see as a flop — the embellishment of minor contact — is something officials may be slow to penalize because it can be tough to say with certainty whether a play flopped vs. was just off balance when the contact happened. The league will set that bar very high. Also, no way a technical is being handed out for a flop without a video review, and the league would like fewer of those, not more. It’s not a panacea.

But it would still be welcome, if nothing else but as a deterrent.

Reports: Wizards to hire Clippers’ Michael Winger as new GM

By May 25, 2023, 10:18 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Los Angeles Clippers
Michael Winger has been at or near the top of the “when is someone going to give him his own team” list for a long time. A right-hand man to both Sam Presti in Oklahoma City and then the GM of the Clippers with Lawrence Frank, wherever he has gone his teams have won.

The Washington Wizards are giving him that chance.

Multiple reports have Winger about to be named the new president of Monumental Basketball, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN breaking the news. What this means is he is now the guy with the hammer making decisions for the Wizards, as well as overseeing the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the Wizards’ G-League team, the Go-Go.

Winger deserves this job. He was with Sam Presti and the Thunder through the Durant/Westbrook/Harden years, then came to the Clippers and helped them transition from the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George era. Winger has been a key figure in front offices that have put together winning and contending teams for years, and he is well-liked and respected around the NBA.

The Wizards had Ernie Grunfeld ensconced as the GM/president for more than a decade — even as his decisions left the team stagnant — and when he was pushed out owner Ted Leonsis kept things in-house with Tommy Sheppard. None of that has worked, the Wizards have missed the playoffs four of the past five years, and Leonsis wants a team that gets into the postseason.

The biggest question facing Winger is simply this: Will he be given the freedom and resources to make radical roster changes over the coming years, even if that means a rebuild to focus on the long term?

The buzz out of Washington is yes, but what happens when push comes to shove for owner Ted Leonsis? At his urging, this has been a franchise desperately trying just to be good enough to get into the postseason — one often thinking short term — rather than looking to build a sustainable threat and maybe a contender around an All-NBA level talent (when healthy) in Beal. Winger knows how to win, but will he be under orders just to make the playoffs, or can he reshape this roster into something more serious?

The Wizards are locked into four more years of Bradley Beal‘s five-year max deal — where Beal has a no-trade clause — and this summer with both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis able to become free agents (both have player options and could be extended or re-signed by the team). Is a core Beal/Porzingis/Kuzma core what the Wizards want to build around, or is the idea to re-sign Kuzma and Porzingis to contracts that can be traded and start to flip this roster into something more than an okay playoff team if everyone stays healthy? In the short term, this team needs more shooting around its stars but operating as an over-the-cap team trades are more likely than signing free agents.

Washington also has the No. 8 pick in this June’s NBA Draft (plus a couple of second-rounders).

Winger has work to do, but this is a franchise with potential. And it’s his.

PBT Podcast: Nuggets advance, LeBron talks retirement, coaching carousel

By May 25, 2023, 9:34 AM EDT
LeBron James and his retirement talk stole the headlines, but the Denver Nuggets and their play deserve to be front and center, and that’s the first topic in this week’s podcast.

Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports get into what works for Denver, then dive into if LeBron is really thinking about retirement (he’s not) and what the Lakers need to do. From there there is a conversation about the Heat and if the Celtics can come back on them.

Next, for Corey’s Jukebox, it’s time to sing the blues with Johnny Lee Hooker and talk Lakers a little more. The conversation then shifts to Carmelo Anthony and his Hall of Fame career, before talking about the coaching searches around the NBA and how Nick Nurse is a hot name.

Also, would you fire Joe Mazzulla? Finally, a quick conversation about the Game of Life.

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Kyrie Irving ‘in no rush to make a decision’ on free agency, doesn’t like speculation

By May 24, 2023, 8:57 PM EDT
If there is one thing the NBA does better than any other league in America, it’s generating buzz with speculation about player movement (occasionally followed by blockbuster deals, but most of the time not). Kyrie Irving is in the middle of this year’s off-season storm as one of the best free agents on the market this season — sitting courtside at Lakers games certainly helps fuel that.

Irving doesn’t like it. He doesn’t want to be in the middle of that storm for the next month to six weeks.

Irving told fans on Instagram Live Wednesday he plans to take his time with making a decision, and not to believe everything you read about him.

“I’m a free agent this summer, but I’m in no rush to make a decision. When [media personalities] speak on my name and they’re talking about potential teams that I’m going to, can y’all please, respectfully, please stop paying attention to that?”

Irving also asked people to chill on the speculation about his future destination — and stop filling his mentions with it.

“Stop mentioning me on Twitters. All your fan bases stop mentioning me right now, please. It is still the Western Conference the Eastern Conference Finals, or excuse me Denver’s gone to the Finals you know we’re still waiting for Boston in Miami. Can y’all please leave me the f*** out of this? Please. Can I just be with my family in peace? Y’all got people at my dinner table discussing with my free agency plans are. Y’all think is funny s*** but please stop that. I actually like having peace of mind when I met the crib, alright. I see all your ats, all y’all s mentions. Okay? I said I see all your stuff y’all be saying…

“Please, all your fan bases, like stop mentioning me just for like the next month or two or three [until] whenever I make my decision.”

It’s easy to appreciate Irving not wanting to be the center of the speculation storm, but this time of year he will have to get an umbrella and just try to stay out of the worst of it. Only three fan bases fully engaged in the games and 27 others talking about what offseason moves their team should make.

It would be ironic to speculate about Irving’s future here, but I will say most league sources NBC Sports has spoken with expect him to ultimately re-sign with the Mavericks (how many years and for how much money is up for debate). However, that sentiment is almost always followed by some version of “Irving can be unpredictable” and a shrug.

