Warriors’ Stephen Curry wins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice award

Associated PressMay 24, 2023, 11:29 AM EDT
NEW YORK — Golden State’s Stephen Curry was selected as this season’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion, the NBA announced.

The league will donate $100,000 on Curry’s behalf to the University of San Francisco Institute for Nonviolence and Social Justice. He is the third winner of the award, after Carmelo Anthony in 2021 and Reggie Bullock last year.

Curry’s off-court interests related to social justice are many. He’s a co-chair of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” initiative, to help drive voter registration, education and turnout. He participated in the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition’s “Freedom to Vote” social media campaign to help advocate for the passage of the Freedom to Vote Act in the U.S. Senate.

And when the Warriors visited the White House this season to meet President Joe Biden and commemorate their 2022 NBA title, Curry met with the president to discuss issues of community safety.

“As an athlete, I consistently leverage my platform to amplify advocacy and address the pervasive issue of systemic racism,” Curry said. “I firmly believe that we must be vocal both on social media and in real life, taking tangible actions to effect real change in our society and for generations to come.”

Curry has also worked to support underrepresented groups, championing gender equity in sports, trying to provide opportunity for often-overlooked student-athletes, and committed $6 million in funding to the men’s and women’s golf team at Howard University.

And through a nonprofit he founded with his wife Ayesha, Curry has helped provide over 2 million meals and 500,000 books to students in Oakland, California, plus funded more than 1,500 teacher-led classroom literacy projects and remodeled four new playspaces.

The four other finalists – Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr., San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams – will each receive $25,000 donations from the NBA to social justice organizations of their choosing.

The award was created to recognize players who are making strides in the fight for social justice. Each NBA team nominates one player for consideration; from there, five finalists are selected and ultimately one winner is chosen.

Abdul-Jabbar is part of the selection committee, which also includes Director of The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport Dr. Richard Lapchick; National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial; UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguía; Rise Founder and CEO Amanda Nguyen; and NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum.

After cryptic Instagram posts, sheriffs conduct welfare check on Morant. He’s fine.

By May 24, 2023, 3:52 PM EDT
Ja Morant Hosts Sound Nightclub
Prince Williams/WireImage
There are a lot of people worried about the mental health of Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant. That led to the Memphis Police Department sending officers out for a mental wellness check on Morant on Wednesday morning. Fortunately, he is fine.

It all started when Morant put up an Instagram story with some cryptic messages, which were then deleted. The first one said “Love ya ma,” (followed by a blue heart emoji, which was in each of the first three posts), then “Love ya pops,” then “You da greatest baby girl love ya.” Then he posted one final thing that simply said, “Bye.”

Police were sent to check on Morant’s welfare, reports TMZ Sports.

A spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said cops went to the NBA star’s home in Tennessee shortly after Morant shared the concerning messages on his Instagram page … and they say he told them simply “that he is taking a break from social media.”

“He is fine,” the spokesperson added.

That’s good news.

Morant is currently on suspension from the Grizzlies after a second video where he appears to flash a gun. Morant has taken public responsibility for his actions while the NBA investigates, and the expectation around the league is that Adam Silver will come down hard on him with a stiff suspension.

Morant was suspended for eight games in March after flashing a gun at a Denver-area club. At the time Morant went through counseling to deal with his stress and was away from the team for a time, and he met with Silver as well. Morant said to Silver and publicly that incident was not representative of who he was as a person and he would be more responsible.

Morant also admitted that incident impacted the Grizzlies on and off the court.

Now the Grizzlies and Morant await the league’s ruling on his expected suspension.

Suns moving forward in coaching search with Nurse, Rivers atop list

By May 24, 2023, 12:25 PM EDT
Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
We can surmise this much, the Phoenix Suns coaching search is moving forward and a couple of big names — Nick Nurse and Doc Rivers — are near the top of the list.

Beyond that, reports of the Suns coaching search that leaned out late Tuesday were a bit murky. That’s because three reports from the three biggest news-breaking reporters around the NBA on the search were all a little different. Maybe it’s a game of telephone and by the time the information filtered through agents and sources to each man it was a little different. If you want a real conspiracy theory, maybe owner Mat Ishbia and GM James Jones pulled a Lord Tywin Lannister-level move and told various staffers/agents different things to see what showed up where in the media.

The first reports — from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania — were similar and said the Suns had reached the final phase of their coaching search with four or five names in the mix.

The only real difference between the two is the addition of Frank Vogel to the mix. The well-connected Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic had the same five-man list as Charania.

However, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT comes in later and essentially contradicts the idea that the Suns are nearing the final stages of their search.

Because Ishbia is seen around the league as running this search (and basketball operations), it is viewed as unpredictable. That said, as much as the Bucks’ Lee, the Suns’ Young, and the Kings’ Fernandez deserve a shot to be an NBA head coach, it’s hard to imagine Phoenix — with a short championship window as constructed — giving the job to a first-time head coach.

Nurse and Atkinson also are two of the final candidates for the Bucks’ head coaching job, although considering Atkinson’s history with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn it’s hard to imagine the Suns go that route. That could pressure the Suns to decide and, if Nurse is their guy, sign him before the Bucks do. (The Bucks could lean into Atkinson, who spent four years as an assistant coach to Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta, allowing Milwaukee to bring in a new voice and someone considered more creative as a coach, without radically changing the system as Nurse might.)

Is Doc Rivers the coach you hire to take a team the last mile to a title?

Meanwhile, despite plenty of interest in his services, the buzz around the league is growing that former Suns’ coach Monty Williams may step off the NBA coaching carousel for a year or so.

Three takeaways from peak Celtics showing up, beating Heat in Game 4

By May 24, 2023, 1:55 AM EDT
Where have these Celtics been?

With their season down to a win-or-go-home Game 4 on the road, the “real” Boston Celtics — the team that made the Finals a season ago, the one that finished with the second-best record in the NBA and had dominating wins like crushing the Bucks on Christmas — showed up in Miami.

The result was a 116-99 Celtics win over the Heat that kept their season alive. Game 5 is back in Boston on Thursday night and is again win-or-go-home for the Celtics (who trail 3-1 now).

Here are three takeaways from Game 4.

1) Jayson Tatum showed up ready to play — even in the fourth quarter

Jayson Tatum was the best player on the court.

Boston needs that to have a chance and has been waiting, hoping for this Tatum to show up all Eastern Conference Finals. He did Tuesday night… eventually. He had three early turnovers before settling into the game but eventually found his groove.

Still the fourth quarter loomed — Tatum had not knocked down a bucket in the fourth quarter through three games. He was getting to the line a little, making a few plays, but he was not taking over like a top-four MVP candidate should.

After getting a little rest at the start of the fourth, Tatum came in for a Celtics team struggling against the Heat zone, and he instantly got the ball inside and hit a little jumper that started to swing the momentum. Soon everything came together and Tatum was a force, hitting 5-of-7 shots on his way to 11 points in the frame.

This was the Tatum the Celtics needed. Now they need him to show up for Game 5.

2) Where have these Celtics been?

It wasn’t just Tatum, this was the Celtics TEAM nobody had seen for a week.

Boston was defending, running (even on Heat makes), moving the ball to the open man, and most importantly hitting their 3s — the Joe Mazzulla Celtics need the 3s to fall to get a flow.

Boston shot 18-of-45 from 3 (40%), and with that everything worked. Mazzulla even called good timeouts.

The peak of the Celtics came in the second half when they started the third on an 18-0 run (they had another 12-0 run later).

Jaylen Brown scored 17 points, Derrick White added 16 and Grant Williams finished with 14 off the bench.

These Celtics have shown up at different points this season, what has been concerning is consistency. They need to show up the rest of the way, there is no margin for error now.

3) Like Gabe Vincent‘s ankle, Heat say they are fine, ready for Game 5

Heat fans don’t need to stress. They still lead the series 3-1, it’s human nature to relax a little when far ahead in a series and comfortable, and the Celtics got hot from 3 but haven’t been consistent from deep all season.

More importantly, there’s the vibe from the team that wasn’t stressed about how they would handle the loss and avoid getting in their own heads.

“Do the same thing that I do, that we do, after every game. We are going to listen to some music. We’re going to drink some beers back there. We are going to go have some wine,” Jimmy Butler said. “I don’t think that you can just focus on basketball all the time. You have to be able to get away from the game a little bit. Think about it, but at the end of the day, you fall back on your habits, how consistent you’re going to be. Myself and my teammates, we’re going to do the same thing. We’re going to smile. We’re going to be in this thing together like we always are, and we are going to go get one on the road.”

“Our guys really want this. It just sometimes happens that way,” Erik Spoelstra said. “Offensively, we didn’t get into a great rhythm. Offense probably hurt us as equal as some things with our floor balance defensively. So we have some work to do to shore that up.”

Butler led the Heat with 19 points, Gabe Vincent had 17, and Caleb Martin had 16 off the bench.

The one area of concern was Vincent rolling his ankle in the second half. While he got it re-taped and returned to the game at the end, Spoelstra said it will be tomorrow before they have a good feel for if he can play in Game 5. Kyle Lowry is banged up, too, leading to some questions about guard depth.

But this is the Heat, you know they will come out in Game 5 focused, like they do every game. Miami fans don’t have to worry about consistency.

Should Lakers run it back, or will that not be enough?

By May 23, 2023, 9:52 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — A pivotal Lakers’ offseason starts with these foundational questions and a choice:

Is what they did after the All-Star break and through the playoffs repeatable? Or do there need to be significant changes if they are going to take the next step?

Unquestionably, Los Angeles was impressive in the final months of the season. After the All-Star break — more accurately, after general manager Rob Pelinka shook up the Lakers’ roster by sending out Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn (among others) and bringing in Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and D’Angelo Russell — the Lakers went 16-7.

That was the best record in the West, and the Lakers had the top defense in the NBA over the same stretch. LeBron James and Anthony Davis got healthy and the new-look Lakers hit the playoffs in stride, making a run all the way to the Western Conference Finals. It was something to be proud of, even if it didn’t meet LeBron’s standards.

“I don’t like to say it’s a successful year because I don’t play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career,” LeBron said. “You know, I don’t get a kick out of making a Conference [Finals] appearance. I’ve done it. A lot. And it’s not fun to me to not be able to be a part of getting to the Finals.”

The Lakers new core made that run without the benefit of a training camp or much practice time together, something coach Darvin Ham talked about after his team was eliminated. To put a finer point on it, they didn’t have the time to develop the continuity that the Denver Nuggets showed while sweeping the Lakers out of the playoffs.

Is what the Lakers showed through the postseason reason enough to run it back?

Or were the shortcomings the Nuggets exposed — and the fact that, by Game 4, it took a Herculean effort by LeBron James to keep the Lakers competitive — a sign the Lakers need more and have to make changes?

LeBron’s unexpected retirement talk clearly put him in the “get me some help” camp. In Game 4 he played all but four seconds of the 48 minutes, scored 40 points, defended Nikola Jokić at times and did everything humanly possible to will the Lakers to victory. It wasn’t enough. LeBron came out of that series realizing that as improved as the Lakers were, they needed more to compete at the highest levels.

His postgame retirement talk sounded like an exhausted, frustrated man demanding the front office get him more help. It sounded like a leverage play.

It sounded like a man who understands he can’t be the No. 1 shot creation option for this team every night anymore. He needs help carrying that load.

The question is where that help comes from? Kyrie Irving was courtside, but the Lakers would have to gut their roster of depth to sign him (and Dallas could still outbid them). The Lakers still have the scars from doing that exact move to bring in Russell Westbrook. Sources have told NBC Sports not to expect the Lakers to make a run at Irving.

On Tuesday Pelinka planted his flag firmly in the run-it-back camp.

“After the trade deadline, we had one of the top records in the league. I think keeping that continuity is going to be very important,” Pelinka said. “We ultimately got knocked out by a team that has great continuity. That’s a high priority for us.

“We feel like we have a group of special players in the locker room. They enjoy playing with each other. Darvin [Ham] enjoys coaching them. We know there’s more growth and improvement in that group, especially if we get a training camp together. So, I would say it’s a high priority to keep our core players together.”

Is that core enough?

At the heart of the Lakers’ core remains LeBron and Davis, both of whom played at an All-NBA level this season — LeBron was voted third team, Davis didn’t play enough games for voters to put him on the team but he was good enough to make it. Both of them are under contract for next season, for a combined $87.5 million. Despite LeBron’s public deliberations, nobody believes he is actually retiring (remember, he hopes to play with his son Bronny in the NBA in a couple of years). It’s highly unlikely he putting on any other jersey at the start of next season.

Also under contract for next season are Mo Bamba ($10.3 million), Jarred Vanderbilt ($4.7 million) and Max Christie ($1.7 million). Malik Beasley has a $16.5 million team option, the Lakers may bring him back more as a tradable contract than a rotation player.

Then the decisions start for the Lakers.

They have two key restricted free agents, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura — the Lakers have made it clear they plan to match any offer for Reaves and probably Hachimura too, league sources told NBC Sports.

Reaves said he wants to remain with the Lakers, Pelinka said they want him back, the only question is money. The Lakers have Reaves’ Early Bird rights, but under the CBA the max they can offer him is the mid-level exception of around four years, $50.8 million. After these playoffs his market value is higher than that and another team looking for young guards — Orlando, Houston among others — likely will come in with an offer closer to four years, $80-90 million. The Lakers can match, but because Reaves is what is known as an Arenas Rule free agent, if the Lakers match the contract becomes backloaded (in the case of an $80 million offer, more than $27 million a year the final two years).

The Lakers have other questions to answer. Do they bring back D’Angelo Russell, who was very valuable in the regular season and in some playoff matchups, but against the depth of the Nuggets was a liability (and he is going to make around $20 million a season as a free agent)? Dennis Schroder was more valuable against the Nuggets than Russell, do the Lakers bring him back? Lonnie Walker IV also is an unrestricted free agent.

Even if the Lakers do run this core back, they need to find more shot creation and shooting to compete at the highest levels, and to get through the regular season without wearing LeBron James down. That could lead to trades — a report Tuesday said the Lakers had internal discussions about a Trae Young trade — and there will be others available. The challenge for the Lakers is who to chase and what to send out (they still have a 2029 first-round pick to trade). They may want to target good but more affordable free agents such as Gabe Vincent out of Miami (although he also may have played his way out of their price range).

Ultimately, both Pelinka and LeBron may be right, the Lakers need to bring back most of this season’s new core, but they need to add to it. Doing so will take a lot of creativity.

But this was a team four wins away from the NBA Finals and LeBron isn’t getting any younger. They need to make that push now.

