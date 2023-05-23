Three takeaways from Nuggets overcoming LeBron to sweep Lakers out of playoffs

May 23, 2023
LOS ANGELES — On the doorstep of the franchise’s first-ever trip to the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets were loose.

During pregame warmups a couple of hours before tip-off they were joking around, with DeAndre Jordan adding vocal exclamations to players’ dunks, and Jeff Green jokingly pushing around a coach trying to post him up. Nikola Jokić closed his warmup with a dunk against the poor, undersized assistant tasked with providing token defense — then Joker laughingly hit him with the “too small” taunt.

Maybe the Nuggets were a little too casual to start Game 4 Monday night as LeBron James and the Lakers got off to a 15-point halftime lead. However, the Nuggets found their focus in the second half, they were once again more clutch than the Lakers and pulled out the 113-111 win.

The Nuggets are headed to the franchise’s first NBA Finals (which do not start until June 1), while the Lakers are headed to an interesting offseason.

Here are three takeaways from the closeout game.

1) LeBron was not ready for his 20th season to end, carried Lakers

At age 38, in his 20th season, LeBron James was the best player on the floor of a conference finals game.

Think about that for a second.

He played all but four seconds and almost willed his team to a victory (like he did for lesser teams 15 years ago). LeBron came out on fire shooting 7-of-9 on his way to 21 first-quarter points. He finished the first half scoring 31 points — his highest-scoring half in the playoffs ever — on 11-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-4 from beyond the arc.

How well were things going for LeBron early? Everything was going in, even his passes.

LeBron’s effort and playing with force dragged the Lakers into the game on a night it seemed some of their players were mentally already on vacation, down 0-3 in the series. The Lakers were getting the ball into the paint with dribble penetration, getting stops and running, making good decisions with their passes, and doing the things coach Darvin Ham had hoped they would do all season. The Lakers led 73-58 at the half, with an insane 156.5 offensive rating for the first 24 minutes.

Lakers fans were daring to dream a little…

2) In the second half, the Nuggets showed why they are the better team

The Denver Nuggets are just better than these Lakers.

That quickly became evident after halftime when the Nuggets went on a 23-6 run, quickly making it a close game, and then Denver took its first lead at 4:39 left on an and-one from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

“Probably the best team that we’ve played since we’ve been together for our four years,” LeBron said of the Nuggets.

“They don’t have holes in their system. They’re not missing anything,” Austin Reaves said. “You got two guys — you got Jamal and you got Jokic — and then you have, literally, if you get to hand pick a team as far as system fit, this is it. You got a cutter in Gordon, you got guys that can really shoot the ball, and then you got like, not dirty players but like ‘do the dirty work’ stuff in Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, and you even go to their bench. It’s really just a really good basketball team all in all.”

After LeBron emptied the tank and had to pick his spots, while at the same time the Nuggets were far more dialed in on defense. Plus, Jokić got rolling on his way to a 30-point, 14 rebound and 13-assist triple-double. That is Jokic’s eighth triple-double, the most for one player in one postseason ever. He has now averaged a triple-double over two consecutive series.

Jokić hit what proved to be the game-winner on a drive and an awkward runner across the lane.

LeBron had a chance to tie as time expired but Jamal Murray read the play — he said postgame he remembered it as something the Lakers ran before against Indiana — slid down as the help defender and tied up LeBron, preserving the 113-111 win.

Murray added 25 points and Aaron Gordon had his best game of the series, finishing with 22 points and playing with good defense.

The Nuggets deserved to celebrate a historic accomplishment — the franchise’s first trip to an NBA Finals. It also validates Jokic, Murray and the organization’s faith in them.

3) LeBron’s cryptic postgame comments will dominate the next day’s stories

Celebrating the Nuggets’ accomplishments will have to wait (with more than a week before they start, there is time). For now, LeBron will dominate the headlines — and not for his 40-point game.

Near the end of his postgame press conference, LeBron James answered a question about how he personally evaluates the season.

“It was a very challenging season for me, for our ballclub, and obviously we know whatever went on early on [in the season]…” LeBron said.” It was cool, a pretty cool ride. But I don’t know. I don’t know. I think it was okay. I don’t like to say it’s a successful year because I don’t play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career. You know, I don’t get a kick out of making a Conference [Finals] appearance. I’ve done it, a lot. And it’s not fun to me to not be able to be a part of getting to the Finals.

“But we’ll see. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about to be honest. I’ve got a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.

Did he mean retirement? Really? Other reports say yes.

Inside that room, to my ears, LeBron’s comments read as a combination of exhaustion, frustration, and a shot across the bow of the Lakers’ front office that they need to go all-in on next season.

The exhaustion and frustration were obvious to anyone who watched the game — he just played all but four seconds of a 48-minute game and dropped 40 points while carrying his team, which was not enough. And remember all of that was on a sore foot that he likely has to have surgery on after the season.

Which leads to his not-so-subtle message to GM Rob Pelinka and the front office. LeBron can summon up the occasional legendary performance as he did in Game 4, but he can’t carry the team like he had to for too much of this season. Anthony Davis is Anthony Davis, and LeBron wants more help. Elite help. (Kyrie Irving was courtside for Game 4 and is a free agent. LeBron has played with him before, and while league sources say Lakers management is hesitant to add Irving to the mix — and he most likely re-signs in Dallas anyway — it was hard to ignore the imagery.)

The Lakers will have to pay more than they want to keep Austin Reaves, and they will likely re-sign Rui Hachimura too after his performance these playoffs. LeBron’s postgame comments loom more as a threat to push management into bold moves — and to spend — and not just try to do more with less next season.

Don’t bet on LeBron retiring, especially if he thinks he can play in the league with his son Bronny in a couple of years. But being swept out of the playoffs will make a man re-evaluate things.

LeBron James gave everything in 40-point night, but Nuggets are clutch again, sweep series

May 22, 2023
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James tried.

In an extraordinary effort — even by his GOAT-like standards — LeBron came out and carried the Lakers from the opening tip, refusing to give up on a series where the Lakers were down 0-3. He was not going to go quietly into that offseason and scored 31 points before halftime — his highest-scoring half in the playoffs ever — on 11-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. At age 38 and in his 20th season, he carried and pushed teammates, some of whom came out with “I’ve already got a reservation in Cancun” energy.

Behind LeBron’s play, the Lakers started to show some fight and led 73-58 at the half, with an insane 156.5 offensive rating for the first 24 minutes.

Then came the second half.

Denver settled into their defense and started hitting their 3-pointers while the Lakers stumbled, starting 0-of-4 on shots in the restricted area, missing 3s, all of it fueling the Nuggets’ transition game. That 15-point halftime lead melted away quickly under a 23-6 Nuggets run, and Denver took the lead at 4:39 left in the third on an and-one from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

It was close the rest of the way, but as it has been all series the Nuggets made the clutch plays — Nikola Jokić hit the game-winning shot on a drive and awkward finish.

LeBron had a chance to tie as time expired but Jamal Murray tied up the ball as a help defender, preserving the 113-111 Nuggets’ win.

The Nuggets sweep the Lakers 4-0 and are headed to the franchise’s first NBA Finals, which will start June 1 (likely at home in Denver, unless Boston has a historic comeback out East).

The Lakers head into an offseason with some tough questions to answer, one where Austin Reaves will get paid by the team and they need to add a little more shot creation and shooting to the roster. (Kyrie Irving was sitting courtside for this game, if you track these kinds of things.)

Nikola Jokić had a triple-double of 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists. Jamal Murray added 25 points and Gordon had his best game of the series, finishing with 22 points.

LeBron finished with an epic 40 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. He was the best player on the floor.

But there was not enough around him. Anthony Davis started slow but finished with 21 points on 6-of-15 shooting, plus 14 rebounds. Austin Reaves had 17.

Coaching carousel updates: Nurse, Atkinson, Griffin final three for Bucks

May 22, 2023
The NBA coaching carousel continues to spin, seemingly a little bit faster each day, and we may be getting near some decisions the biggest name openings on the board.

Here’s an update on where things stand:

• The final three candidates for the Milwaukee Bucks job are former Raptors coach Nick Nurse, former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, and Raptors top assistant under Nurse Adrian Griffin, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

• Nurse was always quick to mention Griffin as a guy who deserved to be a head coach, now they are competing for the same job.

• If Nurse takes the job in Milwaukee, does that make Monte Williams a frontrunner in Philadelphia? Williams has led a team to the Finals but has also watched his team underachieve the past two seasons, is that what Daryl Morey is looking for? (Added to this, who does Joel Embiid want? Keeping him happy remains a top priority.

• After a dismal showing in Game 3 against the Heat, calls out of New England from frustrated Celtics fans for the head of rookie coach Joe Mazzulla have grown louder. The Celtics gave Mazzulla a multi-year extension during the season, but this kind of ugly series loss will change the dynamic around any coach.

That said, Brad Stevens and the Celtics organization tend to be patient. League sources suggested to NBC Sports the more likely path is for Mazzulla to stay on but with a new staff of assistant coaches around him, including at least one with NBA head coaching experience. Those same sources add it is too early to say anything definitive.

• The Toronto Raptors will talk to Canadian basketball hero Steve Nash about their open head coaching position, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Nash was brought in to coach the superstar Nets but that didn’t fit as well as management hoped (a lot of things in Brooklyn didn’t fit as well as management expected.

• Masai Ujiri is conducting a wide-open search in Toronto, Nash will be the 13th person interviewed in the first round of the process.

• Talk to sources around the league and they seem to have a sense of what most teams are looking for in their next coach, except in Phoenix. With new team owner Mat Ishbia running the show, people around the league have less of a feel of which direction this will go and what he seeks. So far, he and GM James Jones have conducted a fairly wide-ranging search to replace Williams.

LeBron, Durant, NBA community reacts to Carmelo Anthony retirement

May 22, 2023
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GettyImages
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GettyImages
After 19 NBA seasons of a first-ballot Hall of Fame career, Carmelo Anthony officially announced his retirement.

Always one of the most popular and respected players around the NBA, tributes poured in from players, teams, former coaches and more. That started with his close friend LeBron James, who posted an Instagram story.

Kevin Durant also used Instagram stories to pay tribute in a hysterical way.

Beyond those two stars, tributes poured in, here is just a sampling.

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony officially retires from NBA

May 22, 2023
Carmelo Anthony Denver
Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
For 19 seasons, Carmelo Anthony was among the greatest bucket-getters the NBA has ever seen.

A fan favorite in Denver (at least before the trade), New York and around the league, ‘Melo was one of the great tough shot makers ever to play in the league. With that he had 14 seasons averaging at least 20 points a game and is ninth on the NBA all-time scoring list.

Monday, Anthony officially announced his retirement from the NBA in a moving video ode to his son.

“I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the court and a dream of something more. But basketball was my outlet, my purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented with pride, and the fans that supported me along the way. I am forever grateful for those people and places, because they made me Carmelo Anthony.

“But now the time has come for me to say goodbye — to the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride. But this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I am excited about what the future holds for me. When people ask what I believe my legacy is, it’s not my feats on the court that come to mind, nor the awards or praise, because my story has always been more than basketball.”

Anthony, whose last NBA season was with the Lakers, is a lock first-ballot Hall of Famer with an impeachable resume: A member of the 75th Anniversary Team (the 75 greatest players of all-time), he was a 10-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA player who also was the 2013 scoring champion.

His hoop resume extends beyond the NBA, having led Syracuse to a national championship in 2003, and he won three Olympic gold medals as part of Team USA (Olympic ‘Melo may have been the best ‘Melo and his 336 points total in the Games are second all-time for Team USA).

Off the court, Anthony was genuine and incredibly popular with both teammates and the media because he was always authentic. He was also active in social justice movements — such as teaming with Chris Paul and LeBron James on the Social Change Fund — an was part of a generation of athletes willing to use their voice and platform on such causes.

Anthony’s next basketball step will be the Hall of Fame.

