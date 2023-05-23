Should Lakers run it back, or will that not be enough?

By May 23, 2023, 9:52 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — A pivotal Lakers’ offseason starts with a foundational question and choice:

Is what they did after the All-Star break and through the playoffs repeatable? Or do there need to be significant changes if they are going to take the next step?

Unquestionably, Los Angeles was impressive in the final months of the season. After the All-Star break — more accurately, after general manager Rob Pelinka shook up the Lakers’ roster by sending out Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn (among others) and bringing in Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and D’Angelo Russell — the Lakers went 16-7.

That was the best record in the West, and the Lakers had the top defense in the NBA over the same stretch. LeBron James and Anthony Davis got healthy and the new-look Lakers hit the playoffs in stride, making a run all the way to the Western Conference Finals. It was something to be proud of, even if it didn’t meet LeBron’s standards.

“I don’t like to say it’s a successful year because I don’t play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career,” LeBron said. “You know, I don’t get a kick out of making a Conference [Finals] appearance. I’ve done it. A lot. And it’s not fun to me to not be able to be a part of getting to the Finals.”

The Lakers new core made that run without the benefit of a training camp or much practice time together, something coach Darvin Ham talked about after his team was eliminated. To put a finer point on it, they didn’t have the time to develop the continuity that the Denver Nuggets showed while sweeping the Lakers out of the playoffs.

Is what the Lakers showed through the postseason reason enough to run it back?

Or were the shortcomings the Nuggets exposed — and the fact that, by Game 4, it took a Herculean effort by LeBron James to keep the Lakers competitive — a sign the Lakers need more and have to make changes?

LeBron’s unexpected retirement talk clearly put him in the “get me some help” camp. In Game 4 he played all but four seconds of the 48 minutes, scored 40 points, defended Nikola Jokić at times and one everything humanly possible to will the Lakers to victory. It wasn’t enough. LeBron came out of that series realizing that as improved as the Lakers were, they needed more to compete at the highest levels.

His postgame retirement talks sounded like an exhausted, frustrated man demanding the front office get him more help. The question is where that help comes from? Kyrie Irving was courtside, but the Lakers would have to gut their roster of depth to sign him (and Dallas could still outbid them), and the Lakers are still burned from doing that exact move to bring in Russell Westbrook. Sources have told NBC Sports not to expect the Lakers to make a run at Irving.

On Tuesday Pelinka planted his flag firmly in the run-it-back camp.

“After the trade deadline, we had one of the top records in the league. I think keeping that continuity is going to be very important,” Pelinka said. “We ultimately got knocked out by a team that has great continuity. That’s a high priority for us.

“We feel like we have a group of special players in the locker room. They enjoy playing with each other. Darvin [Ham] enjoys coaching them. We know there’s more growth and improvement in that group, especially if we get a training camp together. So, I would say it’s a high priority to keep our core players together.”

Is that core enough?

At the heart of the Lakers’ core remain LeBron and Davis, both of whom played at an All-NBA level this season — LeBron was voted third team, Davis didn’t play enough games for voters to put him on the team but he was good enough to make it. Both of them are under contract for next season, for a combined $87.5 million. Despite LeBron’s public deliberations, nobody believes he is actually retiring (remember, he hopes to play with his son Bronny in the NBA in a couple of years). It’s highly unlikely he putting on any other jersey at the start of next season.

Also under contract for next season are Mo Bamba ($10.3 million), Jarred Vanderbilt ($4.7 million) and Max Christie ($1.7 million). Malik Beasley has a $16.5 million team option, the Lakers may bring him back more as a tradable contract than rotation player.

Then the decisions start for the Lakers.

They have two key restricted free agents, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura — the Lakers have made it clear they plan to match any offer for Reaves and probably Hachimura too, league sources told NBC Sports.

Reaves said he wants to remain with the Lakers, Pelinka said they want him back, the only question is money. The Lakers have Reaves’ Early Bird rights, but under the CBA the max they can offer him is the mid-level exception of around four years, $50.8 million. After these playoffs his market value is higher than that and another team looking for young guards — Orlando, Houston among others — likely will come in with an offer closer to four years, $80-90 million. The Lakers can match, but because Reaves is what is known as an Arenas Rule free agent, if the Lakers match the contract becomes backloaded (in the case of an $80 million offer, more than $27 million a year the final two years).

The Lakers have other questions to answer. Do they bring back D’Angelo Russell, who was very valuable in the regular season and in some playoff matchups, but against the depth of the Nuggets was a liability (and he is going to make around $20 million a season as a free agent)? Dennis Schroder was more valuable against the Nuggets than Russell, do the Lakers bring him back? Lonnie Walker IV also is an unrestricted free agent.

Even if the Lakers do run this core back, they need to find more shot creation and shooting to compete at the highest levels, and to get through the regular season without wearing LeBron James down. That could be trades — a report Tuesday said the Lakers had internal discussions about a Trae Young trade — and there will be others available. The challenge for the Lakers is who to chase and what to send out (they still have a 2029 first-round pick to trade). They may want to target good but more affordable free agents such as Gabe Vincent out of Miami (although he also may have played his way out of their price range).

Ultimately, both Pelinka and LeBron may be right, the Lakers need to bring back most of this season’s new core, but they need to add to it. Doing so will take a lot of creativity.

But this was a team four wins away from the NBA Finals and LeBron isn’t getting any younger. They need to make that push now.

Three takeaways from peak Celtics showing up, beating Heat in Game 4

By May 24, 2023, 1:55 AM EDT
Where have these Celtics been?

With their season down to a win-or-go-home Game 4 on the road, the “real” Boston Celtics — the team that made the Finals a season ago, the one that finished with the second-best record in the NBA and had dominating wins like crushing the Bucks on Christmas — showed up in Miami.

The result was a 116-99 Celtics win over the Heat that kept their season alive. Game 5 is back in Boston on Thursday night and is again win-or-go-home for the Celtics (who trail 3-1 now).

Here are three takeaways from Game 4.

1) Jayson Tatum showed up ready to play — even in the fourth quarter

Jayson Tatum was the best player on the court.

Boston needs that and has been waiting, hoping for this Tatum to show up all Eastern Conference Finals. He did Tuesday night… eventually. He had three early turnovers before settling into the game but eventually found his groove.

Still the fourth quarter loomed — Tatum had not knocked down a bucket in the fourth quarter through three games. He was getting to the line a little, making a few plays, but he was not taking over like a top-four MVP candidate should.

After getting a little rest at the start of the fourth, Tatum came in to a Celtics team struggling against the Heat zone, and he instantly got the ball inside and hit a little jumper that started to swing the momentum. Soon everything came together and Tatum was a force, hitting 5-of-7 shots on his way to 11 points.

This was the Tatum the Celtics needed. Now they need him to show up for Game 5.

2) Where have these Celtics been?

It wasn’t just Tatum, this was the Celtics TEAM nobody had seen for a week.

Boston was defending, running (even on Heat makes), moving the ball to the open man, and most importantly hitting their 3s — the Joe Mazzulla Celtics need the 3s to fall to get a flow.

Boston shot 18-of-45 from 3 (40%), and with that everything worked. Mazzulla even called good timeouts.

The peak of the Celtics came in the second half when they started the third on an 18-0 run (they had another 12-0 run later).

Jaylen Brown scored 17 points, Derrick White added 16 and Grant Williams finished with 14 off the bench.

These Celtics have shown up at different points this season, what has been concerning is consistency. They need to show up the rest of the way, there is no margin for error now.

3) Like Gabe Vincent‘s ankle, Heat say they are fine, ready for Game 5

Heat fans don’t need to stress. They still lead the series 3-1, it’s human nature to relax a little when far ahead in a series and comfortable, and the Celtics got hot from 3 but haven’t been consistent from deep all season.

More importantly, there’s the vibe from the team that wasn’t stressed about how they would handle the loss and avoid getting in their own heads.

“Do the same thing that I do, that we do, after every game. We are going to listen to some music. We’re going to drink some beers back there. We are going to go have some wine,” Jimmy Butler said. “I don’t think that you can just focus on basketball all the time. You have to be able to get away from the game a little bit. Think about it, but at the end of the day, you fall back on your habits, how consistent you’re going to be. Myself and my teammates, we’re going to do the same thing. We’re going to smile. We’re going to be in this thing together like we always are, and we are going to go get one on the road.”

“Our guys really want this. It just sometimes happens that way,” Erik Spoelstra said. “Offensively, we didn’t get into a great rhythm. Offense probably hurt us as equal as some things with our floor balance defensively. So we have some work to do to shore that up.”

Butler led the Heat with 19 points, Gabe Vincent had 17, and Caleb Martin had 16 off the bench.

The one area of concern was Vincent rolling his ankle in the second half. While he got it re-taped and returned to the game at the end, Spoelstra said it will be tomorrow before they have a good feel for if he can play in Game 5. Kyle Lowry is banged up, too, leading to some questions about guard depth.

But this is the Heat, you know they will come out in Game 5 focused, like they do every game. Miami fans don’t have to worry about consistency.

Carmelo Anthony says 'I'm at peace' retiring without ring

By May 23, 2023, 2:48 PM EDT
Carmelo Anthony is one of the great bucket-getters basketball has ever seen, a physical player who could score at all three levels and was an elite tough shot-maker. He is ninth all-time in scoring for good reason, a lock first-ballot Hall of Famer.

However, in some dark corners of the basketball universe, the first thing mentioned when Anthony announced his retirement Monday was that he never won a ring.

Anthony has come to peace with that, he told Chris Herring of Sports Illustrated.

“I’m at peace. That doesn’t bother me no more; that idea that you’re a loser if you don’t win a championship,” he says. “For me, I’ve won. I won back in 2003, the night I shook David Stern’s hand on that [draft] stage. I made it out of Red Hook. I’ve won at life. The ring is the only thing I didn’t get. It would’ve been a great accomplishment, but I don’t regret it, because I feel like I did everything I could to get it.”

Anthony has won at the highest levels. If he ever doubts that he can look at his three Gold Medals as a reminder.

The “ringzzzzz” culture can be one of the most exasperating aspects of some NBA fandom, the binary nature of “you win it all or you failed” can suck the fun out of the ride. Like life, the joy is in the journey, not simply the destination. Championships matter, but they are not the end all and be all, to win one takes more than being a great player, it takes a great team (put together by others) and luck. To fall short is not automatically a personal failing.

Anthony had a career every high schooler dreaming of the NBA would take in a heartbeat. He will forever be a legend.

It’s good that Anthony has come to peace with this. He should be proud and enjoy the celebration of his career.

Lopez, Brooks, Reaves among potential targets for 'aggressive" Rockets

By May 23, 2023, 1:50 PM EDT
It’s no secret: The Houston Rockets are done with the early stages of rebuilding and want to start winning games and be part of the postseason again starting next season. Also not a secret, their top target in free agency is James Harden.

However, that is not the only name on the list in Houston, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Outside of Harden, other high-ranking targets for Houston include Brook Lopez, Dillon Brooks and restricted free agents Cam Johnson and Austin Reaves, league sources said. They also said acquiring a veteran point guard is Houston’s primary objective, meaning even if a move for Harden didn’t materialize, names like Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Donte DiVincenzo and even former Rockets player Chris Paul could be considered should they become available.

Lopez almost certainly is back in Milwaukee, the Bucks are stuck having to go way over the cap to keep one of the best defensive centers in the game — if they want to chase rings they need him (but it will hit hard when tax bills come due). The Lakers have made it clear to anyone who will listen that they will match any offer for Reaves after he was their third-best player this postseason. Cam Johnson also helped his stock in the playoffs — 18.5 points a game shooting 42.9% from 3 — and the Nets are expected to match an offer for him (four years, $80-90 million).

Dillon Brooks is available, is young, and would bring defensive intensity to the Rockets if management thinks he would be a fit, both in terms of personality and role. DiVincenzo is expected to opt out of the $4.7 million he is owed and the Bucks (about to pay Lopez on top of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday) may not be willing to match a strong offer. Chris Paul’s future in Phoenix is murky, but the Suns would want veteran, trusted role players back in a trade.

The other big trade chip the Rockets have is the No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft. Amen Thompson — a very athletic, high ceiling but raw and in need of development wing — is expected to go in that slot. He could fit in Houston, but if another team falls in love with Thompson the Rockets could trade the pick, maybe packaged with a player, to get the kind of win-now veteran they seek.

Whatever happens, it will be a hot and wild summer in Houston.

Is LeBron really considering retirement in wake of Lakers' playoff exit?

By May 23, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES — With the retirement of Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James is the lone member of the 2003 draft class in the league, and he’s still going strong. LeBron remains one of the top 10-15 players in the NBA — he made Third Team All-NBA this season — and can summon up epic efforts like the 31-point first half he put together Monday night in the Western Conference Finals.

After a game that saw the Lakers swept out of the playoffs, LeBron was asked how he personally evaluated this season and he responded he’s going to spend time thinking about his future, hinting that he might walk away from it all.

“It was a very challenging season for me, for our ballclub, and obviously we know whatever went on early on [in the season]…” LeBron said.” It was cool, a pretty cool ride. But I don’t know. I don’t know. I think it was okay. I don’t like to say it’s a successful year because I don’t play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career. You know, I don’t get a kick out of making a Conference [Finals] appearance. I’ve done it, a lot. And it’s not fun to me to not be able to be a part of getting to the Finals.

“But we’ll see. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about to be honest. I’ve got a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

Soon came a report that clarified that retirement was indeed on the table. Then LeBron said this to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Last summer, LeBron signed a two-year, $97.6 million extension with the Lakers, retirement would mean walking away from that money ($46.9 million next season and a player option for $50.7 million in the 2024-25 season).

In the room when he made his initial cryptic comments about having “a lot to think about,” his words felt like a combination of exhaustion and frustration after a season-ending loss, along with a shot across the bow of the Lakers’ front office that they need to go all-in on next season.

Through much of his career, LeBron has used short contracts and the threat of leaving to pressure a franchise to spend to stay in contention (most notably he did that during his second stop in Cleveland). After signing that extension with the Lakers last summer the threat of free agency was off the table, however, the threat of retirement was not.

LeBron had every right to be exhausted and frustrated — he had just played all but four seconds of a Western Conference Finals game where he dropped 40 points carrying his team, all on a sore foot that he may need surgery on now that the season is over.

Having to shoulder that burden for the franchise at age 38 led to his comments, which felt like a message to general manager Rob Pelinka and Laker ownership and management — what we have is not enough.

LeBron is still an elite player who can reach into a reservoir of energy and pull out a night like he did in Game 4. However, if he has to carry this team night in and night out at age 38 — if he doesn’t have enough other scoring and shot creation around him — there is a ceiling on how far this Lakers team can go. Anthony Davis was the best player on these Lakers for much of this playoff run, but if he was merely good — like his 21-point, 14-rebound outing Monday night — it’s not enough. LeBron knows they need more and made his wishes known in his passive-aggressive way. (It was hard to ignore the imagery of Kyrie Irving sitting courtside watching Monday’s game, even if league sources told NBC Sports Lakers management is hesitant to add Irving, and that Dallas is more likely to re-sign him.)

Lakers ownership will have to open the checkbook to keep this current roster together, starting with likely paying more than they want to keep Austin Reaves. Then there is Rui Hachimura, who helped his stock during these playoffs and is up for a new deal. While bringing back this roster that had the best defense in the league and was a top team after the All-Star break is a start, LeBron wants more.

LeBron has said he wants to play in the NBA with his son Bronny, who will attend college down the street from the Crypto.com Arena at USC in the fall. That would mean ultimately LeBron would play at least two more NBA seasons, fulfilling the contract extension he signed last summer.

However, LeBron doesn’t just want to play out the string these final two years, he wants to contend. And he sent that message.

