Is LeBron really considering retirement in wake of Lakers’ playoff exit?

By May 23, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — With the retirement of Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James is the lone member of the 2003 draft class in the league, and he’s still going strong. LeBron remains one of the top 10-15 players in the NBA — he made Third Team All-NBA this season — and can summon up epic efforts like the 31-point first half he put together Monday night in the Western Conference Finals.

After a game that saw the Lakers swept out of the playoffs, LeBron was asked how he personally evaluated this season and he responded he’s going to spend time thinking about his future, hinting that he might walk away from it all.

“It was a very challenging season for me, for our ballclub, and obviously we know whatever went on early on [in the season]…” LeBron said.” It was cool, a pretty cool ride. But I don’t know. I don’t know. I think it was okay. I don’t like to say it’s a successful year because I don’t play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career. You know, I don’t get a kick out of making a Conference [Finals] appearance. I’ve done it, a lot. And it’s not fun to me to not be able to be a part of getting to the Finals.

“But we’ll see. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about to be honest. I’ve got a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

Soon came a report that clarified that retirement was indeed on the table. Then LeBron said this to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Last summer, LeBron signed a two-year, $97.6 million extension with the Lakers, retirement would mean walking away from that money ($46.9 million next season and a player option for $50.7 million in the 2024-25 season).

In the room when he made his initial cryptic comments about having “a lot to think about,” his words felt like a combination of exhaustion and frustration after a season-ending loss, along with a shot across the bow of the Lakers’ front office that they need to go all-in on next season.

Through much of his career, LeBron has used short contracts and the threat of leaving to pressure a franchise to spend to stay in contention (most notably he did that during his second stop in Cleveland). After signing that extension with the Lakers last summer the threat of free agency was off the table, however, the threat of retirement was not.

LeBron had every right to be exhausted and frustrated — he had just played all but four seconds of a Western Conference Finals game where he dropped 40 points carrying his team, all on a sore foot that he may need surgery on now that the season is over.

Having to shoulder that burden for the franchise at age 38 led to his comments, which felt like a message to general manager Rob Pelinka and Laker ownership and management — what we have is not enough.

LeBron is still an elite player who can reach into a reservoir of energy and pull out a night like he did in Game 4. However, if he has to carry this team night in and night out at age 38 — if he doesn’t have enough other scoring and shot creation around him — there is a ceiling on how far this Lakers team can go. Anthony Davis was the best player on these Lakers for much of this playoff run, but if he was merely good — like his 21-point, 14-rebound outing Monday night — it’s not enough. LeBron knows they need more and made his wishes known in his passive-aggressive way. (It was hard to ignore the imagery of Kyrie Irving sitting courtside watching Monday’s game, even if league sources told NBC Sports Lakers management is hesitant to add Irving, and that Dallas is more likely to re-sign him.)

Lakers ownership will have to open the checkbook to keep this current roster together, starting with likely paying more than they want to keep Austin Reaves. Then there is Rui Hachimura, who helped his stock during these playoffs and is up for a new deal. While bringing back this roster that had the best defense in the league and was a top team after the All-Star break is a start, LeBron wants more.

LeBron has said he wants to play in the NBA with his son Bronny, who will attend college down the street from the Crypto.com Arena at USC in the fall. That would mean ultimately LeBron would play at least two more NBA seasons, fulfilling the contract extension he signed last summer.

However, LeBron doesn’t just want to play out the string these final two years, he wants to contend. And he sent that message.

Three takeaways from Nuggets overcoming LeBron to sweep Lakers out of playoffs

By May 23, 2023, 2:16 AM EDT
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — On the doorstep of the franchise’s first-ever trip to the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets were loose.

During pregame warmups a couple of hours before tip-off they were joking around, with DeAndre Jordan adding vocal exclamations to players’ dunks, and Jeff Green jokingly pushing around a coach trying to post him up. Nikola Jokić closed his warmup with a dunk against the poor, undersized assistant tasked with providing token defense — then Joker laughingly hit him with the “too small” taunt.

Maybe the Nuggets were a little too casual to start Game 4 Monday night as LeBron James and the Lakers got off to a 15-point halftime lead. However, the Nuggets found their focus in the second half, they were once again more clutch than the Lakers and pulled out the 113-111 win.

The Nuggets are headed to the franchise’s first NBA Finals (which do not start until June 1), while the Lakers are headed to an interesting offseason.

Here are three takeaways from the closeout game.

1) LeBron was not ready for his 20th season to end, carried Lakers

At age 38, in his 20th season, LeBron James was the best player on the floor of a conference finals game.

Think about that for a second.

He played all but four seconds and almost willed his team to a victory (like he did for lesser teams 15 years ago). LeBron came out on fire shooting 7-of-9 on his way to 21 first-quarter points. He kept rolling and finished the first half scoring 31 points — his highest-scoring half in the playoffs ever — on 11-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-4 from beyond the arc.

How well were things going for LeBron early? Everything was going in, even his passes.

LeBron’s effort and playing with force dragged the Lakers into the game despite it feeling like some of his teammates were mentally already on vacation already, down 0-3 in the series. The Lakers were getting the ball into the paint with dribble penetration, getting stops and running, making good decisions with their passes, and doing the things coach Darvin Ham had hoped they would do all series. The Lakers led 73-58 at the half, with an insane 156.5 offensive rating for the first 24 minutes.

Lakers fans were daring to dream a little…

2) In the second half, the Nuggets showed why they are the better team

The Denver Nuggets are just better than these Lakers.

That quickly became evident after halftime when the Nuggets went on a 23-6 run, quickly making it a close game, and then Denver took its first lead at 4:39 left on an and-one from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

“Probably the best team that we’ve played since we’ve been together for our four years,” LeBron said of the Nuggets.

“They don’t have holes in their system. They’re not missing anything,” Austin Reaves said. “You got two guys — you got Jamal and you got Jokic — and then you have, literally, if you get to hand pick a team as far as system fit, this is it. You got a cutter in Gordon, you got guys that can really shoot the ball, and then you got like, not dirty players but like ‘do the dirty work’ stuff in Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, and you even go to their bench. It’s really just a really good basketball team all in all.”

After LeBron emptied his tank in the first half he had to pick his spots in the second half, while at the same time the Nuggets were far more dialed in on defense. Plus, Jokić got rolling on his way to a 30-point, 14-rebound and 13-assist triple-double. That is Jokic’s eighth triple-double these playoffs, the most for one player in one postseason ever. He has now averaged a triple-double over two consecutive series.

Jokić hit what proved to be the game-winner on a drive and an awkward runner across the lane.

LeBron had a chance to tie as time expired but Jamal Murray read the play — he said postgame he remembered it as something the Lakers ran before against Indiana — slid down as the help defender and tied up LeBron, preserving the 113-111 win.

Murray added 25 points and Aaron Gordon had his best game of the series, finishing with 22 points and playing good defense.

The Nuggets deserve to celebrate a historic accomplishment — the franchise’s first trip to an NBA Finals. It also validates Jokic, Murray and the organization’s faith in them. Monday night was the best night in Nuggets franchise history.

3) LeBron’s cryptic postgame comments will dominate the next day’s stories

Celebrating the Nuggets’ accomplishments will have to wait (with more than a week before the Finals start, there is time). For now, LeBron will dominate the headlines — and not for his 40-point game.

Near the end of his postgame press conference, LeBron James answered a question about how he personally evaluates the season.

"It was a very challenging season for me, for our ballclub, and obviously we know whatever went on early on [in the season]…" LeBron said." It was cool, a pretty cool ride. But I don't know. I don't know. I think it was okay. I don't like to say it's a successful year because I don't play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career. You know, I don't get a kick out of making a Conference [Finals] appearance. I've done it, a lot. And it's not fun to me to not be able to be a part of getting to the Finals.

"But we'll see. We'll see. We'll see what happens going forward. I don't know. I don't know. I've got a lot to think about to be honest. I've got a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about.

Did he mean retirement? Really? Other reports say yes.

Inside real-time in the press conference, at least to my ears, LeBron’s comments read as a combination of exhaustion, frustration, and a shot across the bow of the Lakers’ front office that they need to go all-in on next season.

The exhaustion and frustration were obvious to anyone who watched the game — he just played all but four seconds of a 48-minute game and dropped 40 points while carrying his team, which was not enough. And remember all of that was on a sore foot that he likely has to have surgery on after the season.

Which leads to his not-so-subtle message to GM Rob Pelinka and the front office. LeBron can summon up the occasional legendary performance as he did in Game 4, but he can’t carry the team like he had to for too much of this season. Anthony Davis is Anthony Davis, and LeBron wants more help. Elite help. (Kyrie Irving was courtside for Game 4 and is a free agent. LeBron has played with him before, and while league sources say Lakers management is hesitant to add Irving to the mix — and he most likely re-signs in Dallas anyway — it was hard to ignore the imagery.)

The Lakers will have to pay more than they want to keep Austin Reaves, and they will likely re-sign Rui Hachimura too after his performance these playoffs. LeBron’s postgame comments loom more as a threat to push management into bold moves beyond keeping Reaves and Rui — and to spend, not just try to do more with less next season.

Don’t bet on LeBron retiring, especially if he thinks he can play in the league with his son Bronny in a couple of years. But being swept out of the playoffs will make a man re-evaluate things.

LeBron James gave everything in 40-point night, but Nuggets are clutch again, sweep series

By May 22, 2023, 11:27 PM EDT
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James tried.

In an extraordinary effort — even by his GOAT-like standards — LeBron came out and carried the Lakers from the opening tip, refusing to give up on a series where the Lakers were down 0-3. He was not going to go quietly into that offseason and scored 31 points before halftime — his highest-scoring half in the playoffs ever — on 11-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. At age 38 and in his 20th season, he carried and pushed teammates, some of whom came out with “I’ve already got a reservation in Cancun” energy.

Behind LeBron’s play, the Lakers started to show some fight and led 73-58 at the half, with an insane 156.5 offensive rating for the first 24 minutes.

Then came the second half.

Denver settled into their defense and started hitting their 3-pointers while the Lakers stumbled, starting 0-of-4 on shots in the restricted area, missing 3s, all of it fueling the Nuggets’ transition game. That 15-point halftime lead melted away quickly under a 23-6 Nuggets run, and Denver took the lead at 4:39 left in the third on an and-one from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

It was close the rest of the way, but as it has been all series the Nuggets made the clutch plays — Nikola Jokić hit the game-winning shot on a drive and awkward finish.

LeBron had a chance to tie as time expired but Jamal Murray tied up the ball as a help defender, preserving the 113-111 Nuggets’ win.

The Nuggets sweep the Lakers 4-0 and are headed to the franchise’s first NBA Finals, which will start June 1 (likely at home in Denver, unless Boston has a historic comeback out East).

The Lakers head into an offseason with some tough questions to answer, one where Austin Reaves will get paid by the team and they need to add a little more shot creation and shooting to the roster. (Kyrie Irving was sitting courtside for this game, if you track these kinds of things.)

Nikola Jokić had a triple-double of 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists. Jamal Murray added 25 points and Gordon had his best game of the series, finishing with 22 points.

LeBron finished with an epic 40 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. He was the best player on the floor.

But there was not enough around him. Anthony Davis started slow but finished with 21 points on 6-of-15 shooting, plus 14 rebounds. Austin Reaves had 17.

Coaching carousel updates: Nurse, Atkinson, Griffin final three for Bucks

By May 22, 2023, 5:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

The NBA coaching carousel continues to spin, seemingly a little bit faster each day, and we may be getting near some decisions the biggest name openings on the board.

Here’s an update on where things stand:

• The final three candidates for the Milwaukee Bucks job are former Raptors coach Nick Nurse, former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, and Raptors top assistant under Nurse Adrian Griffin, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

• Nurse was always quick to mention Griffin as a guy who deserved to be a head coach, now they are competing for the same job.

• If Nurse takes the job in Milwaukee, does that make Monte Williams a frontrunner in Philadelphia? Williams has led a team to the Finals but has also watched his team underachieve the past two seasons, is that what Daryl Morey is looking for? (Added to this, who does Joel Embiid want? Keeping him happy remains a top priority.

• After a dismal showing in Game 3 against the Heat, calls out of New England from frustrated Celtics fans for the head of rookie coach Joe Mazzulla have grown louder. The Celtics gave Mazzulla a multi-year extension during the season, but this kind of ugly series loss will change the dynamic around any coach.

That said, Brad Stevens and the Celtics organization tend to be patient. League sources suggested to NBC Sports the more likely path is for Mazzulla to stay on but with a new staff of assistant coaches around him, including at least one with NBA head coaching experience. Those same sources add it is too early to say anything definitive.

• The Toronto Raptors will talk to Canadian basketball hero Steve Nash about their open head coaching position, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Nash was brought in to coach the superstar Nets but that didn’t fit as well as management hoped (a lot of things in Brooklyn didn’t fit as well as management expected.

• Masai Ujiri is conducting a wide-open search in Toronto, Nash will be the 13th person interviewed in the first round of the process.

• Talk to sources around the league and they seem to have a sense of what most teams are looking for in their next coach, except in Phoenix. With new team owner Mat Ishbia running the show, people around the league have less of a feel of which direction this will go and what he seeks. So far, he and GM James Jones have conducted a fairly wide-ranging search to replace Williams.

LeBron, Durant, NBA community reacts to Carmelo Anthony retirement

By May 22, 2023, 1:21 PM EDT
US forward Carmelo Anthony (L) and US fo
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GettyImages
0 Comments

After 19 NBA seasons of a first-ballot Hall of Fame career, Carmelo Anthony officially announced his retirement.

Always one of the most popular and respected players around the NBA, tributes poured in from players, teams, former coaches and more. That started with his close friend LeBron James, who posted an Instagram story.

Kevin Durant also used Instagram stories to pay tribute in a hysterical way.

Beyond those two stars, tributes poured in, here is just a sampling.