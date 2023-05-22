LeBron James gave everything in 40-point night, but Nuggets are clutch again, sweep series

By May 22, 2023, 11:27 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James tried.

In an extraordinary effort — even by his GOAT-like standards — LeBron came out and carried the Lakers from the opening tip, refusing to give up on a series where the Lakers were down 0-3. He was not going to go quietly into that offseason and scored 31 points before halftime — his highest-scoring half in the playoffs ever — on 11-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. At age 38 and in his 20th season, he carried and pushed teammates, some of whom came out with “I’ve already got a reservation in Cancun” energy.

Behind LeBron’s play, the Lakers started to show some fight and led 73-58 at the half, with an insane 156.5 offensive rating for the first 24 minutes.

Then came the second half.

Denver settled into their defense and started hitting their 3-pointers while the Lakers stumbled, starting 0-of-4 on shots in the restricted area, missing 3s, all of it fueling the Nuggets’ transition game. That 15-point halftime lead melted away quickly under a 23-6 Nuggets run, and Denver took the lead at 4:39 left in the third on an and-one from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

It was close the rest of the way, but as it has been all series the Nuggets made the clutch plays — Nikola Jokić hit the game-winning shot on a drive and awkward finish.

LeBron had a chance to tie as time expired but Jamal Murray tied up the ball as a help defender, preserving the 113-111 Nuggets’ win.

The Nuggets sweep the Lakers 4-0 and are headed to the franchise’s first NBA Finals, which will start June 1 (likely at home in Denver, unless Boston has a historic comeback out East).

The Lakers head into an offseason with some tough questions to answer, one where Austin Reaves will get paid by the team and they need to add a little more shot creation and shooting to the roster. (Kyrie Irving was sitting courtside for this game, if you track these kinds of things.)

Nikola Jokić had a triple-double of 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists. Jamal Murray added 25 points and Gordon had his best game of the series, finishing with 22 points.

LeBron finished with an epic 40 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. He was the best player on the floor.

But there was not enough around him. Anthony Davis started slow but finished with 21 points on 6-of-15 shooting, plus 14 rebounds. Austin Reaves had 17.

Coaching carousel updates: Nurse, Atkinson, Griffin final three for Bucks

By May 22, 2023, 5:05 PM EDT
The NBA coaching carousel continues to spin, seemingly a little bit faster each day, and we may be getting near some decisions the biggest name openings on the board.

Here’s an update on where things stand:

• The final three candidates for the Milwaukee Bucks job are former Raptors coach Nick Nurse, former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, and Raptors top assistant under Nurse Adrian Griffin, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

• Nurse was always quick to mention Griffin as a guy who deserved to be a head coach, now they are competing for the same job.

• If Nurse takes the job in Milwaukee, does that make Monte Williams a frontrunner in Philadelphia? Williams has led a team to the Finals but has also watched his team underachieve the past two seasons, is that what Daryl Morey is looking for? (Added to this, who does Joel Embiid want? Keeping him happy remains a top priority.

• After a dismal showing in Game 3 against the Heat, calls out of New England from frustrated Celtics fans for the head of rookie coach Joe Mazzulla have grown louder. The Celtics gave Mazzulla a multi-year extension during the season, but this kind of ugly series loss will change the dynamic around any coach.

That said, Brad Stevens and the Celtics organization tend to be patient. League sources suggested to NBC Sports the more likely path is for Mazzulla to stay on but with a new staff of assistant coaches around him, including at least one with NBA head coaching experience. Those same sources add it is too early to say anything definitive.

• The Toronto Raptors will talk to Canadian basketball hero Steve Nash about their open head coaching position, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Nash was brought in to coach the superstar Nets but that didn't fit as well as management hoped

• Masai Ujiri is conducting a wide-open search in Toronto, Nash will be the 13th person interviewed in the first round of the process.

• Talk to sources around the league and they seem to have a sense of what most teams are looking for in their next coach, except in Phoenix. With new team owner Mat Ishbia running the show, people around the league have less of a feel of which direction this will go and what he seeks. So far, he and GM James Jones have conducted a fairly wide-ranging search to replace Williams.

LeBron, Durant, NBA community reacts to Carmelo Anthony retirement

By May 22, 2023, 1:21 PM EDT
US forward Carmelo Anthony (L) and US fo
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GettyImages
After 19 NBA seasons of a first-ballot Hall of Fame career, Carmelo Anthony officially announced his retirement.

Always one of the most popular and respected players around the NBA, tributes poured in from players, teams, former coaches and more. That started with his close friend LeBron James, who posted an Instagram story.

Kevin Durant also used Instagram stories to pay tribute in a hysterical way.

Beyond those two stars, tributes poured in, here is just a sampling.

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony officially retires from NBA

By May 22, 2023, 10:45 AM EDT
Carmelo Anthony Denver
Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

For 19 seasons, Carmelo Anthony was among the greatest bucket-getters the NBA has ever seen.

A fan favorite in Denver (at least before the trade), New York and around the league, ‘Melo was one of the great tough shot makers ever to play in the league. With that he had 14 seasons averaging at least 20 points a game and is ninth on the NBA all-time scoring list.

Monday, Anthony officially announced his retirement from the NBA in a moving video ode to his son.

“I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the court and a dream of something more. But basketball was my outlet, my purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented with pride, and the fans that supported me along the way. I am forever grateful for those people and places, because they made me Carmelo Anthony.

“But now the time has come for me to say goodbye — to the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride. But this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I am excited about what the future holds for me. When people ask what I believe my legacy is, it’s not my feats on the court that come to mind, nor the awards or praise, because my story has always been more than basketball.”

Anthony, whose last NBA season was with the Lakers, is a lock first-ballot Hall of Famer with an impeachable resume: A member of the 75th Anniversary Team (the 75 greatest players of all-time), he was a 10-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA player who also was the 2013 scoring champion.

His hoop resume extends beyond the NBA, having led Syracuse to a national championship in 2003, and he won three Olympic gold medals as part of Team USA (Olympic ‘Melo may have been the best ‘Melo and his 336 points total in the Games are second all-time for Team USA).

Off the court, Anthony was genuine and incredibly popular with both teammates and the media because he was always authentic. He was also active in social justice movements — such as teaming with Chris Paul and LeBron James on the Social Change Fund — an was part of a generation of athletes willing to use their voice and platform on such causes.

Anthony’s next basketball step will be the Hall of Fame.

Mikal Bridges on Monty Williams firing: ‘I say Monty is not the problem’

By May 22, 2023, 10:12 AM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Mikal Bridges was sent from the warm sands of the Arizona desert to the intense urban experience that is New York when the Phoenix Suns traded him to Brooklyn last February as part of the Kevin Durant trade. It may not have been what the 26-year-old wing expected but, with the ball put in his hands and asked to do more, Bridges thrived with the Nets averaging 26.1 points a game.

Bridges talked about that experience, moving from Phoenix to Brooklyn, and more on The Pivot Podcast hosted by former NFL players Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark. Eventually, the conversation swung to the Suns’ abrupt firing of Monty Williams after the season (hat tip Duane Rankin at the Arizona Republic).

“He’s going to get through it,” Bridges said. “He knows he’s a hell of a coach. He probably knows about the situation. Me personally, I say Monty is not the problem, but who am I?”

“Monty’s not the problem, but he’s going to be great somewhere else,” Bridges continued. “He’s going to get another chance and he’s going to be alright.”

Williams was fired days after the Suns fell to the Denver Nuggets in the second round in a move primarily driven by new team owner Mat Ishbia. He has quickly put his stamp on the franchise, he pushed hard to make sure the Durant trade happened in the days after he took control of the franchise and is rumored to basically be running basketball operations. The Suns head into an offseason where they need to replace the depth traded away to get Durant, with a sense that Deandre Ayton will be traded somewhere this summer and Chris Paul might be.

As for who will replace Williams as coach, they reportedly have interest in current Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, but he has two years left on his contract. While his frustration with an ever-shifting roster in Los Angeles due to injuries was evident, both Lue and team president Lawrence Frank said Lue would be back, and one of Lue’s biggest supporters is owner Steve Ballmer. There have been conflicting reports about the Suns’ level of interest in big names such as former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer or former Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

Suns’ assistant coach Kevin Young headlines a group of assistant coaches reportedly to be interviewed for the job including Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic and Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez.

As for Williams, he will land on his feet. He is considered an early frontrunner both with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

