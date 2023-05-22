LeBron, Durant, NBA community reacts to Carmelo Anthony retirement

By May 22, 2023, 1:21 PM EDT
US forward Carmelo Anthony (L) and US fo
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GettyImages
0 Comments

After 19 NBA seasons of a first-ballot Hall of Fame career, Carmelo Anthony officially announced his retirement.

Always one of the most popular and respected players around the NBA, tributes poured in from players, teams, former coaches and more. That started with his close friend LeBron James, who posted an Instagram story.

Kevin Durant also used Instagram stories to pay tribute in a hysterical way.

Beyond those two stars, tributes poured in, here is just a sampling.

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony officially retires from NBA

By May 22, 2023, 10:45 AM EDT
Carmelo Anthony Denver
Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

For 19 seasons, Carmelo Anthony was among the greatest bucket-getters the NBA has ever seen.

A fan favorite in Denver (at least before the trade), New York and around the league, ‘Melo was one of the great tough shot makers ever to play in the league. With that he had 14 seasons averaging at least 20 points a game and is ninth on the NBA all-time scoring list.

Monday, Anthony officially announced his retirement from the NBA in a moving video ode to his son.

“I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the court and a dream of something more. But basketball was my outlet, my purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented with pride, and the fans that supported me along the way. I am forever grateful for those people and places, because they made me Carmelo Anthony.

“But now the time has come for me to say goodbye — to the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride. But this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I am excited about what the future holds for me. When people ask what I believe my legacy is, it’s not my feats on the court that come to mind, nor the awards or praise, because my story has always been more than basketball.”

Anthony, whose last NBA season was with the Lakers, is a lock first-ballot Hall of Famer with an impeachable resume: A member of the 75th Anniversary Team (the 75 greatest players of all-time), he was a 10-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA player who also was the 2013 scoring champion.

His hoop resume extends beyond the NBA, having led Syracuse to a national championship in 2003, and he won three Olympic gold medals as part of Team USA (Olympic ‘Melo may have been the best ‘Melo and his 336 points total in the Games are second all-time for Team USA).

Off the court, Anthony was genuine and incredibly popular with both teammates and the media because he was always authentic. He was also active in social justice movements — such as teaming with Chris Paul and LeBron James on the Social Change Fund — an was part of a generation of athletes willing to use their voice and platform on such causes.

Anthony’s next basketball step will be the Hall of Fame.

Check out the latest on the Lakers

US forward Carmelo Anthony (L) and US fo
LeBron, Durant, NBA community reacts to Carmelo Anthony retirement
2023 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets
Austin Reaves is going to get paid, likely more than Lakers were hoping
Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 119-108 during game 3 of a Western Conference finals NBA playoff basketball game.
Lakers, LeBron say right things facing 0-3 deficit, ‘Just gotta get...

Mikal Bridges on Monty Williams firing: ‘I say Monty is not the problem’

By May 22, 2023, 10:12 AM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
0 Comments

Mikal Bridges was sent from the warm sands of the Arizona desert to the intense urban experience that is New York when the Phoenix Suns traded him to Brooklyn last February as part of the Kevin Durant trade. It may not have been what the 26-year-old wing expected but, with the ball put in his hands and asked to do more, Bridges thrived with the Nets averaging 26.1 points a game.

Bridges talked about that experience, moving from Phoenix to Brooklyn, and more on The Pivot Podcast hosted by former NFL players Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark. Eventually, the conversation swung to the Suns’ abrupt firing of Monty Williams after the season (hat tip Duane Rankin at the Arizona Republic).

“He’s going to get through it,” Bridges said. “He knows he’s a hell of a coach. He probably knows about the situation. Me personally, I say Monty is not the problem, but who am I?”

“Monty’s not the problem, but he’s going to be great somewhere else,” Bridges continued. “He’s going to get another chance and he’s going to be alright.”

Williams was fired days after the Suns fell to the Denver Nuggets in the second round in a move primarily driven by new team owner Mat Ishbia. He has quickly put his stamp on the franchise, he pushed hard to make sure the Durant trade happened in the days after he took control of the franchise and is rumored to basically be running basketball operations. The Suns head into an offseason where they need to replace the depth traded away to get Durant, with a sense that Deandre Ayton will be traded somewhere this summer and Chris Paul might be.

As for who will replace Williams as coach, they reportedly have interest in current Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, but he has two years left on his contract. While his frustration with an ever-shifting roster in Los Angeles due to injuries was evident, both Lue and team president Lawrence Frank said Lue would be back, and one of Lue’s biggest supporters is owner Steve Ballmer. There have been conflicting reports about the Suns’ level of interest in big names such as former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer or former Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

Suns’ assistant coach Kevin Young headlines a group of assistant coaches reportedly to be interviewed for the job including Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic and Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez.

As for Williams, he will land on his feet. He is considered an early frontrunner both with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Here is more on the Suns

2023 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets
Monty Williams will have options with Bucks possibly on top of list
Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Five
Phoenix Suns unexpectedly fire head coach Monty Williams
2023 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
PBT Podcast: Playoffs second round, All-NBA and NBA Draft Lottery talk

Three takeaways from Heat ripping heart out of Celtics, taking 3-0 series lead

By May 22, 2023, 12:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Heat shocked the basketball world with a first-round upset of the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks. They were willful and relentless.

They were just getting started.

Sunday night, Miami ripped the heart out of the Boston Celtics with a dominating 128-102 win to take a 3-0 series lead. Game 4 is Tuesday night. After watching this game it’s tough to picture the series returning to Boston.

1) Miami is impressive, but this is an epic Boston collapse

It’s hard to sum up how ugly the Celtics’ night was, but if one clip could do so it is this: Duncan Robinson — who took 85.6% of his shots this season with zero or one dribble, who is not considered an NBA shot creator— cooking Second Team All-Defense Derrick White off the bounce to set up the Bam Adebayo alley-oop.

Credit Robinson for the play, but this was a dreadful, heartless outing by the Celtics when they should have played with desperation.

“I don’t even know where to start. Obvious letdown. We let our fanbase and organization down…” Jaylen Brown said. “It was embarrassing.”

“I just didn’t have them ready to play,” coach Joe Mazzulla said.

The problems run deep in Boston, on both sides of the ball.

When Mazzulla took over as coach he wanted the Celtics to embrace the 3-ball more, including getting up at least 40 in Game 3. They did, but all those 3s come with variance — when the 3s fall the Celtics are almost unbeatable but when they don’t it could get ugly.

The Celtics were 11-of-42 (26.2%) from 3 in Game 3. The Heat were sharp and contesting shots, and the Celtics settled for too many no-dribble 3s that felt rushed. It was ugly.

So were the performances of their All-NBA stars. Jayson Tatum had 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting, Jaylen Brown 12 points and 6-of-17 shooting, and they combined for four assists and six turnovers. They drove into double- and triple-teams but did not find the open man and settled for a lot of contested shots.

As bad as the offense was, the Celtics’ drop-off in defense was harder to grasp.

Boston made the Finals a year ago on the back of an elite defense, and they were third in the NBA in defense during this regular season (even if, in part due to injuries, this year’s defense did not feel as intimidating as the past couple of year’s defense had been). It still took until deep in the second quarter before the Celtics through steady double-teams at Jimmy Butler, but by then they were in a deep hole (and not scoring enough to climb out of it).

Not sure there is enough bandwidth on the internet to list all the things that went wrong for Boston, and coach Joe Mazzulla has to take the blame for plenty of them (slow adjustments, the lack of timeouts during runs), but the missed wide-open 3s and the lack of urgency from a group of professional athletes is not on him.

Brad Stevens and the Celtics need to look in the mirror and answer some hard questions this summer.

2) Heat role players step up. Again.

When a reporter referred to the key roles undrafted players have in the Heat rotation last game, Erik Spoelstra stuck up for them saying don’t call Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin the undrafted guys, they have earned the right to be called NBA players. Quality NBA players.

He’s right. And those guys stepped up in Game 3.

Gabe Vincent scored 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting, Duncan Robinson scored 22 off the bench, Caleb Martin added 18, and Max Strus had 10.

Jimmy Butler added 16 points and eight rebounds. Bam Adebayo had a dunk fest.

Championship teams, Finals teams get there both because their stars step up, but so do their role players. Miami has had plenty of that.

3) Jimmy Butler and the Heat were taunting (and they earned the right)

Jimmy Butler was talking trash. He has earned the right but he was clearly savoring it.

Butler pointed at Grant Williams after this bucket.

And Butler remembered Horford’s timeout taunt from Game 1 and gave it right back to him.

We’ll see if Boston fights back or there will be more Heat trash talk in Game 4.

Malone’s story about aftermath of Murray’s ACL tear explains why Nuggets are on cusp of Finals

By May 21, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES – The Denver Nuggets are one win away from the franchise’s first trip to the NBA Finals.

Jamal Murray, who dominated the fourth quarter of Game 2 and the first half of Game 3, is a key reason the Nuggets are on the doorstep of history.

His path to this moment — from being a breakout star in the bubble to tearing his ACL near the end of the 2021 season and the missed season of recovery — explains a lot about the Nuggets’ culture and why they are here. Denver coach Michael Malone talked about it in response to a postgame question from Rachel Nichols on Saturday.

“For Jamal, the biggest thing this year, Rachel, was getting healthy,” Malone said. “And then being back healthy and getting over the mental hurdle of reminding myself I can get back to not just the level I was at in the bubble, but how do I surpass that?

“I remember being in the bus with him, going to the airport after he did the [ACL] injury in Golden State, and the next day he has tears in his eyes, and that was the message [to him], ‘Hey, man, you’re going to come back from this and not only are you going to come back, you’re going to be better.’ And in that moment, it’s really hard to believe that.

“His first thought was, ‘Man, are you guys gonna trade me?’ Really, that was his [mindset], ‘I’m damaged goods, are you guys can trade me now?’ And I hugged him. I said, ‘Hell no.’ Like, you’re ours. We love you. We’re going to help you get back to maybe a better player for it. And I think what he’s doing in these playoffs, it’s just a reminder of a guy that we drafted seven years ago that has continued to find ways to improve and really show out on the biggest stage in the world.”

This is who the Nuggets are. And this is what makes an elite coach, more than Xs and Os, it’s about creating a culture that brings out the best in each player.

Plenty of teams would have realized they were on the verge of contending when Murray went down — the Nuggets were a trendy pick to make a deep playoff run in the weeks before the 2021 playoffs started, prior to the injury — and made panic moves to win now. Denver didn’t. They let Murray heal, Jokić had time grow, they made sure Michael Porter Jr. got healthy as well, and built out the roster around their core with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown, among others.

They got where they wanted to be, and in part because they were patient and stuck with their guys.

Here is more on the Nuggets

US forward Carmelo Anthony (L) and US fo
LeBron, Durant, NBA community reacts to Carmelo Anthony retirement
Carmelo Anthony Denver
NBA legend Carmelo Anthony officially retires from NBA
Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 119-108 during game 3 of a Western Conference finals NBA playoff basketball game.
Lakers, LeBron say right things facing 0-3 deficit, ‘Just gotta get...