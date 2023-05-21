Malone’s story about aftermath of Murray’s ACL tear explains why Nuggets are on cusp of Finals

By May 21, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES – The Denver Nuggets are one win away from the franchise’s first trip to the NBA Finals.

Jamal Murray, who dominated the fourth quarter of Game 2 and the first half of Game 3, is a key reason the Nuggets are on the doorstep of history.

His path to this moment — from being a breakout star in the bubble to tearing his ACL near the end of the 2021 season and the missed season of recovery — explains a lot about the Nuggets’ culture and why they are here. Denver coach Michael Malone talked about it in response to a postgame question from Rachel Nichols on Saturday.

“For Jamal, the biggest thing this year, Rachel, was getting healthy,” Malone said. “And then being back healthy and getting over the mental hurdle of reminding myself I can get back to not just the level I was at in the bubble, but how do I surpass that?

“I remember being in the bus with him, going to the airport after he did the [ACL] injury in Golden State, and the next day he has tears in his eyes, and that was the message [to him], ‘Hey, man, you’re going to come back from this and not only are you going to come back, you’re going to be better.’ And in that moment, it’s really hard to believe that.

“His first thought was, ‘Man, are you guys gonna trade me?’ Really, that was his [mindset], ‘I’m damaged goods, are you guys can trade me now?’ And I hugged him. I said, ‘Hell no.’ Like, you’re ours. We love you. We’re going to help you get back to maybe a better player for it. And I think what he’s doing in these playoffs, it’s just a reminder of a guy that we drafted seven years ago that has continued to find ways to improve and really show out on the biggest stage in the world.”

This is who the Nuggets are. And this is what makes an elite coach, more than Xs and Os, it’s about creating a culture that brings out the best in each player.

Plenty of teams would have realized they were on the verge of contending when Murray went down — the Nuggets were a trendy pick to make a deep playoff run in the weeks before the 2021 playoffs started, prior to the injury — and made panic moves to win now. Denver didn’t. They let Murray heal, Jokić had time grow, they made sure Michael Porter Jr. got healthy as well, and built out the roster around their core with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown, among others.

They got where they wanted to be, and in part because they were patient and stuck with their guys.

Three takeaways from Heat ripping heart out of Celtics, taking 3-0 series lead

By May 22, 2023, 12:30 AM EDT
The Heat shocked the basketball world with a first-round upset of the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks. They were willful and relentless.

They were just getting started.

Sunday night, Miami ripped the heart out of the Boston Celtics with a dominating 128-102 win to take a 3-0 series lead. Game 4 is Tuesday night. After watching this game it’s tough to picture the series returning to Boston.

1) Miami is impressive, but this is an epic Boston collapse

It’s hard to sum up how ugly the Celtics’ night was, but if one clip could do so it is this: Duncan Robinson — who took 85.6% of his shots this season with zero or one dribble, who is not considered an NBA shot creator— cooking Second Team All-Defense Derrick White off the bounce to set up the Bam Adebayo alley-oop.

Credit Robinson for the play, but this was a dreadful, heartless outing by the Celtics when they should have played with desperation.

“I don’t even know where to start. Obvious letdown. We let our fanbase and organization down…” Jaylen Brown said. “It was embarrassing.”

“I just didn’t have them ready to play,” coach Joe Mazzulla said.

The problems run deep in Boston, on both sides of the ball.

When Mazzulla took over as coach he wanted the Celtics to embrace the 3-ball more, including getting up at least 40 in Game 3. They did, but all those 3s come with variance — when the 3s fall the Celtics are almost unbeatable but when they don’t it could get ugly.

The Celtics were 11-of-42 (26.2%) from 3 in Game 3. The Heat were sharp and contesting shots, and the Celtics settled for too many no-dribble 3s that felt rushed. It was ugly.

So were the performances of their All-NBA stars. Jayson Tatum had 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting, Jaylen Brown 12 points and 6-of-17 shooting, and they combined for four assists and six turnovers. They drove into double- and triple-teams but did not find the open man and settled for a lot of contested shots.

As bad as the offense was, the Celtics’ drop-off in defense was harder to grasp.

Boston made the Finals a year ago on the back of an elite defense, and they were third in the NBA in defense during this regular season (even if, in part due to injuries, this year’s defense did not feel as intimidating as the past couple of year’s defense had been). It still took until deep in the second quarter before the Celtics through steady double-teams at Jimmy Butler, but by then they were in a deep hole (and not scoring enough to climb out of it).

Not sure there is enough bandwidth on the internet to list all the things that went wrong for Boston, and coach Joe Mazzulla has to take the blame for plenty of them (slow adjustments, the lack of timeouts during runs), but the missed wide-open 3s and the lack of urgency from a group of professional athletes is not on him.

Brad Stevens and the Celtics need to look in the mirror and answer some hard questions this summer.

2) Heat role players step up. Again.

When a reporter referred to the key roles undrafted players have in the Heat rotation last game, Erik Spoelstra stuck up for them saying don’t call Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin the undrafted guys, they have earned the right to be called NBA players. Quality NBA players.

He’s right. And those guys stepped up in Game 3.

Gabe Vincent scored 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting, Duncan Robinson scored 22 off the bench, Caleb Martin added 18, and Max Strus had 10.

Jimmy Butler added 16 points and eight rebounds. Bam Adebayo had a dunk fest.

Championship teams, Finals teams get there both because their stars step up, but so do their role players. Miami has had plenty of that.

3) Jimmy Butler and the Heat were taunting (and they earned the right)

Jimmy Butler was talking trash. He has earned the right but he was clearly savoring it.

Butler pointed at Grant Williams after this bucket.

And Butler remembered Horford’s timeout taunt from Game 1 and gave it right back to him.

We’ll see if Boston fights back or there will be more Heat trash talk in Game 4.

Austin Reaves is going to get paid, likely more than Lakers were hoping

By May 21, 2023, 5:29 PM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
The 2023 playoffs have made Austin Reaves a lot of money.

The 2023 playoffs also have shown why the Lakers need to pay Reaves that money to keep him, even if the price is higher than they wanted. While the Lakers are down 0-3 against the Nuggets, look at Reaves’ numbers from the series, points and true shooting percentage:

23 points, 73 TS%
22 points, 66.9 TS%
23 points, 91 TS%

Reaves has been a bright spot for the Lakers, and other teams are noticing, too. Marc Stein wrote this in a recent chat for subscribers of his newsletter.

Austin Reaves market … not clear yet. But there will definitely be a team or two that offers more than the Lakers want to spend. There will be at least one.

Nothing here is a surprise. Reaves has said he wants to stay with the Lakers, and even team governor Jeanie Buss has said she wants him to return. Other teams being interested is not news as well. The question is money, and with this being his first big contract, Reaves will not give a hometown discount (this is his first generational wealth contract).

The Lakers have Reaves Early Bird rights, but he is on a minimum contract, meaning the max they can offer him is four years, $50.8 million. As Stein notes, it is expected some team filled with young talent looking for guards — Orlando, perhaps, but there are others — will come in higher than that. The Lakers have the right to match any offer, but the Arenas Rule kicks in, making the second half of that contract far more painful.

For example, let’s say a team offers Reaves four years, $80 million (not out of the question the way he has looked these playoffs). On the books of Orlando (or whichever team makes the offer), it would be $20 million a year for four years. However, on the Lakers books they can’t go higher than the $11.4 million they could offer on their own this year. What that ultimately means is that in the Lakers’ payroll the first two years would be $11.4 million and $12.2 million, then the final two years of this hypothetical offer will see Reaves making more than $27 million a season. It is a poison pill contract.

The Lakers don’t have a choice and will pay it.

Reaves has become the secondary shot creator the Lakers hoped Russell Westbrook would be, and this postseason has shown his value. The Lakers will match any offer, it’s just going to be expensive and raises questions about their other free agents and decisions this summer: D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Lonnie Walker IV, Dennis Schroder, Troy Brown Jr. and more.

The Lakers have to pay up this summer to keep the core of this roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis that works — this team looks like a contender and they should be all in on making another run next season. However, the bill will come due in a couple of years, and with the new CBA tying the hands of teams above the second tax apron (go more than $17.5 million over the luxury tax and teams can’t use any mid-level exception, can’t use the buyout market, can aggregate contracts in a trade, and much more) there are going to be hard choices. Eventually.

Whatever happens, Reaves will get paid.

Lakers, LeBron say right things facing 0-3 deficit, ‘Just gotta get one’

By May 21, 2023, 11:10 AM EDT
Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 119-108 during game 3 of a Western Conference finals NBA playoff basketball game.
Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/ SCNG
LOS ANGELES — 0-149.

The record of NBA teams down 0-3 in a series — which the Lakers are after they dropped Game 3 at home Saturday night — is not good. But LeBron James and the Lakers are quick to point out the odds have been long against them all season, starting with their 2-12 start through them being the No. 13 seed as late as Feb. 25,  yet here they are in the Western Conference Finals. So they are saying there’s a chance.

“Just gotta get one,” LeBron said after Game 3. “One at a time. So focus on Game 4. That’s all you can really think about. I mean obviously, this game is over and done with. We had some opportunities, but we didn’t come through. Just get ready for Monday. Just gotta get one. One-game series for us. Every game counts obviously.”

“Our backs been against the wall… probably the last two months. Maybe more than that,” Austin Reaves said. “We can either come out Monday and go home or fight for another day… With the group of guys we got, I know what the answer will be.”

Laker coach Darvin Ham was asked if the Lakers could come back from down 0-3.

“Absolutely,” Ham answered. “I mean, I think the deficit is 3-0, not four. So as long as they have not gotten to four yet, there’s still hope. We’re still alive. We just have to focus on winning one game.”

There have been 0-3 comebacks in other sports. The Red Sox famously did it to the Yankees in 2004 in the MLB American League Championship, and it’s happened four times in the NHL, most recently in 2014 when the Los Angeles Kings — playing in the same building as the Lakers — did it to the San Jose Sharks on their way to winning the Stanley Cup.

If the Lakers are going to make history, they have a lot of questions to answer, starting with how to slow Jamal Murray. The Nuggets have the two-time MVP in Nikola Jokić, but in this series, more importantly, have great depth of shooting that is straining the usually stout Lakers defense. Ham has thrown a lot of adjustments at the Nuggets (except for completely going away from D'Angelo Russell) and the Nuggets have answered every one.

It’s a big ask for the Lakers, but it starts with winning one game.

Three takeaways from Nuggets showing poise of champion, going up 3-0 on Lakers

By May 21, 2023, 1:40 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — The Lakers hadn’t lost at home all postseason. They hadn’t lost three in a row since their roster was revamped at the All-Star break. Los Angeles was coming home desperate for a win to keep an impressive playoff run alive.

The Nuggets were the better team Saturday night.

The Nuggets are the better team. Flat out.

Denver’s defense was impressive, holding the Lakers — with LeBron James and Anthony Davis — to a 111.3 offensive rating (which would have been bottom five in the league for the season). Denver has shooters everywhere. They have continuity. They have trust. They execute.

With all that, the Nuggets are up 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals against the Lakers after a 119-108 Game 3 win. The Nuggets can close the series out Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Here are three takeaways from Game 3.

1) The Nuggets showed the poise of a champion

On the road, in a game that the home-team Lakers had to win to keep their season and championship dreams alive, it was the Nuggets who came out playing with a sense of desperation.

That’s what champions do.

Maybe it was mostly Jamal Murray playing with that desperation early — he had a ridiculous first half (more on that in item No. 2) — but the Lakers couldn’t match it.

However, the real moment of championship poise — the time it became clear who was going to win this series — came in the third quarter. After a reviewed call, Nikola Jokić went to the bench with his fourth foul. There was 7:24 in the third and the Lakers, down five at that time, had had the chance to take control of the game (especially with Murray having cooled off, in part thanks to great defense from Dennis Schroder).

Instead, the Lakers were only +3 the rest of the quarter and the Nuggets still led by two heading into the fourth. While much of the fourth remained close, it was that stretch in the third where it became clear this was going to be the Nuggets’ series.

“I did see poise tonight,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Fourth foul and Nicola going out, there wasn’t a panic. It was, ‘Okay, he’s out. That means somebody else has to step up.’ And I think that’s something our team has done time and time again.”

They have, this is the No. 1 seed in the West for a reason. However, we tend to do something in all sports where we’re not convinced a player or team can perform at the highest level until they do it. We don’t think a quarterback is good enough to win the Super Bowl until they do (then we act like we knew they could). The Nuggets went through that this season. They were the best team in the West, were the No. 1 seed from December on, yet there was hesitation because we hadn’t seen them do it.

No more. This Nuggets team may or may not win the NBA Finals, but they are a championship-caliber team without question. No more hesitation.

2) Jamal Murray was cooking early, Jokić late

The Nuggets stars stepped up on the biggest stage of the season.

Jamal Murray came out on fire. At the end of the first quarter, the score was Lakers 20, Jamal Murray 17, with Murray shooting 8-of-10. (Add in the other Nuggets players and they were up a dozen.) Murray had 30 in the first half and 37 for the game.

From the fourth quarter of Game 2 through the first half of Game 3, Murray was hitting the kind of difficult, contested shots against the Lakers it felt like even Stephen Curry couldn’t hit last round. That’s because there is one key difference — the Lakers could double Steph with impunity because Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson didn’t make them pay. The Nuggets have shooters everywhere — remove Murray from the equation on Game 3 and Denver was still 12-of-30 from 3 (40%) on the night.

Murray was quiet in the third. Jokić was on the bench for much of it, but he saw something. When he and Murray were back on the court together in the fourth, the two started playing a two-man game that sealed the win.

“At the end of the game, [Jokić] and Jamal playing a two-man game — and I have to give credit where credit is due, that was Nikola’s call,” Malone said. “He said on the bench, ‘Let’s go to this play. Let me and Jamal play, whole side of the floor, and we’ll make the right reads.’ And we milked that down the stretch. So Coach Jokic did a great job tonight.”

Murray agreed that Jokić called for the sets “in his best English.”

Jokić scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the fourth, and that was the ballgame.

3) Lakers made their adjustments (which worked). Nuggets had counters.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said pregame that D'Angelo Russell was a key part of the team’s attack, even though to most everyone else he has looked unplayable this series (after Game 3, the Lakers are -54 this series in his minutes, in a series where they are just -22 overall). There have been reports the Lakers were concerned about how Russell would respond to being benched, that they would “lose him.”

Russell started Game 3 (as did Jared Vanderbilt, Ham stuck with his Game 2 starting five). Finally, at the end of the second quarter, Ham leaned into the non-Russell lineup: Schroder, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers went on a 14-4 run to close out the half with that group and Los Angeles only trailed by three at the break (58-55).

It was a lineup frustrating Jokić because they could bring a double off Aaron Gordon and he was not spacing the floor or making them pay. It was maybe the best team defense anyone has played on Jokić all season.

Russell was back out on the court to start the second half (and played 11 minutes after the break), but with seven minutes left in the game Ham went back to his best lineup looking to save their season.

Malone had a counter ready — Gordon was out, Jeff Green was in. Green is a respectable 3-point shooter that the Lakers can’t leave alone in the corner. The Nuggets started running the Murray/Jokic two-man game with shooters everywhere else on the court.

“So that lineup was Bruce [Brown], Jamal, Joker, Mike [Michael Porter Jr.], and Jeff [Green]. Those are all interchangeable pieces,” Gordon explained. “You had Joker playing the one, you had Jamal setting the screen. You have Bruce, you have another guard out there. So everybody is interchangeable. And I think that’s a little too much for them.”

It was too much for the Lakers defense. They had no answer.

And now the Lakers don’t have much of their season left.

