Three takeaways from Butler, Heat taking over clutch, taking over series vs. Celtics

By May 20, 2023, 12:30 AM EDT
After Game 1, my No. 1 takeaway was:

“The Heat’s execution is relentless. The Celtics’ is not.”

Copy and paste.

Friday night was another game where Jimmy Butler was the best player on the court, another game where the Heat executed what they wanted to do for 48 minutes and the Boston Celtics could not match it. The Heat are just dialed in on every screen, every rotation, every box out, they are doing all the little things for 48 minutes.

“It comes down to the details and margins,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “When we get a stop, when we force them into a difficult shot, we have to get the rebound. When we have open shots, we have to take them. When we draw two, we have to pass it.

“This is a series of discipline and mindset, and there was times throughout the game where we weren’t the more disciplined team.”

Especially the closing minutes. Miami took over late to get the 111-105 win and now leads the series 2-0 headed back home for Game 3 on Sunday.

Here are three takeaways from Game 2.

1) Jimmy Freakin’ Butler

As the Washington Post’s Michael Lee noted, back in the summer of 2019, Jimmy Butler had options. He was leaving a superstar pairing in Philly and big names were recruiting him. All around the NBA, superstars were teaming up — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with the Clippers, Anthony Davis came to Los Angeles to partner with LeBron James, in Houston Russell Westbrook arrived to join MVP James Harden.

Jimmy Butler went his own route — no other stars. He went to Miami, where Dwyane Wade was retiring and Josh Richardson had been the leading scorer of a team that missed the playoffs. Butler, however, believed in the culture and the roster being built there with a young Bam Adebayo.

Butler looks prescient now.

Jimmy Butler was once again the best player on the floor in Game 2 — 27 points, eight rebounds, six assists and insanely high-level defense.

Butler was the driving force of the Heat’s closing run — more on that in item No. 2 — but it wasn’t just him.

Bam Adebayo had 22 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists (with just one turnover) and was a defensive force. The Celtics grabbed just four rebounds in the fourth quarter, Adebayo had eight by himself. And he was making plays in the clutch, too.

Caleb Martin scored 25 points off the bench on 11-of-16 shooting. Gabe Vincent made a clutch jumper late. The execution of the Heat is not just one player, it is their team. All of them. And that relentless execution does not stop whether they are up 10 or down 10.

It is that team, that culture that drives them, that is why they are up 2-0 heading back to Miami.

2) Grant Williams decided to trash-talk Jimmy Butler. He chose poorly.

Williams finally got some minutes this series and was solid. More than just some points and rebounds, he was trying to bring the in-your-face intensity and energy the too-cool-for-school Celtics can lack for stretches. The Celtics need some of that.

He also took it a step too far.

Williams got in Jimmy Butler’s face with 6:22 left in the game, and he may not have wanted to give the best player so far in this series any extra motivation.

From that moment on, Butler took over and the Heat closed the game on a 22-9 run to get the win. NBA Twitter let Williams have it, including a couple of his peers.

To be fair, Williams did not cost the Celtics this game — this kind of execution in the clutch is what the Heat have done all postseason, these kinds of collapses are something the Celtics did all season. Not the smartest move ever by Williams, but the Celtics’ issues are bigger than that one play.

3) Can Boston find some grit, some resilience? Four quarters’ worth?

While frustrated Celtics fans may feel differently, Boston has not been an outright disaster in this series. They have played good stretches. Jayson Tatum came out aggressive in Game 2 and had 11 points in the fourth quarter. There were stretches of sharp defense.

However, as noted at the top of this story, Miami brings its intensity for 48 minutes. The Heat are all resolve and grit. The Celtics fade in and out.

Tatum did not impact the fourth quarter enough, finishing with five points, all from the foul line as he was 0-of-3 from the floor. Jaylen Brown finished 7-of-23 shooting for 16 points. Al Horford continued to struggle from 3 (0-of-3 in this game).

This isn’t all on coach Joe Mazzulla (although he has contributed to the issues). Maybe he could have been faster calling for aggressive doubles on Jimmy Butler, but when the Celtics did double Butler three times late, passed out of it and the Heat got clean looks from 3.

The thing is, the Celtics had these mental lapses and clutch issues last season as well under Ime Udoka. They felt shorter, but they were there.

Through two games, Miami has been tougher. Grittier. They are more ready to win an ugly playoff game. Boston has to search for answers to find that toughness in themselves, but that may be a job for the front office this summer.

Are Hornets leaning Miller over Henderson with No. 2 pick? Is Miller hurting his cause?

By May 19, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT
2023 NBA Draft Combine
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
The San Antonio Spurs will take Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick (despite Spurs GM Brian Wright amusingly trying to avoid stating the obvious in his post-lottery press conference, at the request of the league office).

At No. 2, will the Charlotte Hornets pick guard Scoot Henderson to put next to LaMelo Ball or wing Brandon Miller?

The answer to that question will significantly impact what happens next, with the No. 3 pick in play for trades as the Portland Trail Blazers look to win now.

There is no consensus among scouts about who they would take with that pick. While a slight majority who NBC Sports has spoken to lean Henderson, most have them on the same tier. If the Hornets see it that way, they may want the sharpshooting wing in Miller, who seems a more natural fit next to LaMelo Ball.

However, is Miller showing he deserves to be that pick? From ESPN’s Jonathan Givony on The Lowe Post podcast (hat tip Real GM).

“Every team in the NBA is looking for this type of player. Six-nine, big guard, can handle the ball. Pass out of pick and roll. Make shots off the dribble. Defend multiple positions. Rebound. That’s what people are looking for. At the same time, he is not in great shape right now, so I don’t know how great his workout’s going to be. His interviews have not been great, I’ve been told — both publicly and privately with NBA teams.”

While Givony is very well-sourced, you take every draft report with a grain of salt at this time of year. Everyone is spinning, everyone has ulterior motives. There are certainly teams interested in seeing Miller slide to No. 3 — again, that pick is available via trade — and they may want to spin the narrative.

Miller will have tough questions to answer in his team interviews related to his link to the murder of Jamea Jonae Harris in Tuscaloosa. Miller brought a gun to Alabama teammate Darius Miles, who allegedly used that gun in the killing. Miller has said he just drove a car to Miles, not knowing the gun was in the vehicle. Miller has not been charged with any crimes and has said in interviews with media members he learned a lot from this mistake.

If it’s true Miller is having rough interviews and is not in peak shape — as players traditionally are for workouts in the run-up to the draft — it could impact Charlotte’s decision. It just depends on how they grade out those two players.

LeBron James pays tribute to Cleveland legend Jim Brown

By May 19, 2023, 5:58 PM EDT
Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally
Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
There was a great mutual admiration between Jim Brown and LeBron James — probably the two greatest athletes in Cleveland history, and two men who worked hard to give back to the community. It was evident when LeBron gave a salutatory bow to Brown, sitting courtside, before an NBA Finals game in Cleveland.

Brown, arguably the greatest player in NFL history, died at 87.

LeBron posted a tribute to Brown — a man he grew up idolizing — upon the news.

“We lost a hero today. Rest in Paradise to the legend Jim Brown. I hope every Black athlete takes the time to educate themselves about this incredible man and what he did to change all of our lives. We all stand on your shoulders Jim Brown.

“If you grew up in Northeast Ohio and were Black, Jim Brown was a God. As a kid who loved football, I really just thought of him as the greatest Cleveland Brown to ever play. Then I started my own journey as a professional athlete and realized what he did socially was his true greatness. When I choose to speak out, I always think about Jim Brown.

“I can only speak because Jim broke down those walls for me. I am so grateful that I was able to call you my friend. I hope I can continue to honor your legacy with my words and actions. My prayers to your family. I know they are all incredibly proud of everything you did for our community!”

Another report James Harden expected to reunite with Rockets

By May 19, 2023, 1:21 PM EDT
The reports have been out there since ChristmasJames Harden could return to the Houston Rockets this offseason. Multiple sources have told NBC Sports that there was not just smoke but a real fire to that idea since before the All-Star break, and other reports echoing that idea continue to roll in from around the NBA.

Now comes the latest report along those same lines — this time from Philadelphia, where he played basketball this season. From Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, who said that league executives expect Harden to go back to Texas:

The belief among NBA executives is that James Harden will rejoin the Houston Rockets this summer…

Sources have said his interest in returning to Houston is mutual and not a ploy to get a lucrative deal out of the Sixers. His mother still lives in the city. He has several business ventures there. And, as one source said, “he’s treated like a god in Houston.”

The family connections and his comfort level are the driving forces in any possible reunion, but there are a lot of questions to be answered, both in Houston and Philadelphia.

• How much are teams willing to pay Harden, at age 33, with his skills showing signs of decline (especially from his peak years last time he was in Houston)? The max the Rockets could offer is four years, around $201 million (an average of just more than $50 million a season), and they have the cap space to do that, but it would be an overpay for where his skills are now and are trending. Plus, that size contract would tie the Rockets’ hands for team building around him (especially with the new CBA). Harden will have to take less, either in Houston or Philadelphia, but what is that number (he is expected to opt out of $35.6 million to become a free agent and he’s not going to want to take a pay cut like he did a season ago)?

Harden reportedly wants to play for a competitive team. The Rockets are not that coming off a 22-win season. With the cap space plus trades — maybe of the No. 4 pick in the June NBA Draft — plus the growth of young players such as Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green under new coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets can assemble a solid roster. Not a contender like in Philadelphia’s with MVP Joel Embiid and the improving Tyrese Maxey, but a solid one. And maybe the new Rockets roster would allow Harden more offensive freedom, something else he reportedly seeks.

• If Harden leaves, and with Doc Rivers fired as coach, what do the 76ers look like next season? Harden was central to what the 76ers did this season with the third-best record in the NBA, averaging 21 points per game, plus he led the league with 10.7 assists a night. Even if Harden walks the 76ers would not have cap space to get another star. A lot would be asked of Maxey. And you can be sure other teams would be circling, waiting to see if Embiid would grow frustrated and want a change of scenery.

It’s going to be a wild summer in Philadelphia and Houston.

LeBron tweaks ankle near end of Game 2, expects to play Saturday

By May 19, 2023, 8:03 AM EDT
NBA: Lakers vs Nuggets
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
“I’ll be fine.”

That was LeBron James when asked about tweaking his ankle late in the fourth quarter of Game 2. The injury happened when LeBron and Aaron Gordon both went for a rebound, but LeBron landed on Anthony Davis‘ foot and rolled his ankle.

LeBron did what he always does after an ankle injury, he laced up his shoes tighter and stayed in the game.

When asked about LeBron’s ankle postgame, coach Darvin Ham said it was still being evaluated but added “it would be hard” to keep him out of Game 3. LeBron has a legendary history of playing through ankle sprains and playing well, it would be a shock not to see him suiting up on Saturday.

With the Nuggets up 2-0 in the series, the Lakers need Game 3 and they need peak LeBron to get there. LeBron and Anthony Davis combined to shoot 13-of-34 in Game 2, and the Lakers will need their stars to step up in the next two games at home to stay in this series. They will need the best of LeBron on whatever his ankle feels like.

