Red hot Jamal Murray early, Nikola Jokić late lift Nuggets past Lakers to 3-0 series lead

By May 20, 2023, 11:12 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — Entering the night down 0-2 in the series, this was a game the Lakers had to have, and everything set up for them through three quarters — Nikola Jokić struggled and was in foul trouble, and Los Angeles survived a Jamal Murray onslaught in the first half, and the Lakers were getting the ball inside and winning the points in the paint battle.

It didn’t matter.

Denver executes better and did it down the stretch. They have shooters everywhere and they trust each other and the system. And when they need it, they have the two-time MVP Jokić who had 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the fourth.

Denver pulled away in the final 12 minutes to win Game 3 119-108 and take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

With one more win, the Nuggets will advance to the franchise’s first NBA Finals (they did make the ABA Finals in 1976). Game 4 is Monday night at the Crypto.com Arena.

The first half was the Jamal Murray show.

At the end of the first quarter, the score was Lakers 20, Jamal Murray 17. However, throw in the other Nuggets and Denver was up by a dozen. The Lakers did not come out with the urgency expected of a team in a must-win game but Murray did. He had 30 points on 13-of-20 shooting — including 4-of-8 from 3 — in the half.

Still, the Lakers only trailed by three at the half thanks to a late 14-4 run. It looked like they had weathered the storm.

The Lakers had the advantage of an off Jokić game through three quarters. Jokić went to the bench with his fourth foul with 7:24 remaining in the third, but the Lakers were only +3 the rest of the quarter. The Nuggets still led by two heading into the fourth. That was a win for Denver.

The Lakers hung around, but the Nuggets sat Gordon to keep shooters on the floor and that clicked in the fourth — plus the Lakers shooters struggled. Denver won the fourth 22-16 and with it the game.

Murray finished with 37, Jokić had 25, Bruce Brown had 15 off the bench and Michael Porter Jr. poured in 14.

Anthony Davis had 28 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Lakers. Both LeBron James and Austin Reaves scored 23.

Three takeaways from Nuggets showing poise of champion, going up 3-0 on Lakers

By May 21, 2023, 1:40 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — The Lakers hadn’t lost at home all postseason. They hadn’t lost three in a row since their roster was revamped at the All-Star break. Los Angeles was coming home desperate for a win to keep an impressive playoff run alive.

The Nuggets were the better team Saturday night.

The Nuggets are the better team. Flat out.

Denver’s defense was impressive, holding the Lakers — with LeBron James and Anthony Davis — to a 111.3 offensive rating (which would have been bottom five in the league for the season). Denver has shooters everywhere. They have continuity. They have trust. They execute.

With all that, the Nuggets are up 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals against the Lakers after a 119-108 Game 3 win. The Nuggets can close the series out Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Here are three takeaways from Game 3.

1) The Nuggets showed the poise of a champion

On the road, in a game that the home-team Lakers had to win to keep their season and championship dreams alive, it was the Nuggets who came out playing with a sense of desperation.

That’s what champions do.

Maybe it was mostly Jamal Murray playing with that desperation early — he had a ridiculous first half (more on that in item No. 2) — but the Lakers couldn’t match it.

However, the real moment of championship poise — the time it became clear who was going to win this series — came in the third quarter. After a reviewed call, Nikola Jokić went to the bench with his fourth foul. There was 7:24 in the third and the Lakers, down five at that time, had had the chance to take control of the game (especially with Murray having cooled off, in part thanks to great defense from Dennis Schroder).

Instead, the Lakers were only +3 the rest of the quarter and the Nuggets still led by two heading into the fourth. While much of the fourth remained close, it was that stretch in the third where it became clear this was going to be the Nuggets’ series.

“I did see poise tonight,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Fourth foul and Nicola going out, there wasn’t a panic. It was, ‘Okay, he’s out. That means somebody else has to step up.’ And I think that’s something our team has done time and time again.”

They have, this is the No. 1 seed in the West for a reason. However, we tend to do something in all sports where we’re not convinced a player or team can perform at the highest level until they do it. We don’t think a quarterback is good enough to win the Super Bowl until they do (then we act like we knew they could). The Nuggets went through that this season. They were the best team in the West, were the No. 1 seed from December on, yet there was hesitation because we hadn’t seen them do it.

No more. This Nuggets team may or may not win the NBA Finals, but they are a championship-caliber team without question. No more hesitation.

2) Jamal Murray was cooking early, Jokić late

The Nuggets stars stepped up on the biggest stage of the season.

Jamal Murray came out on fire. At the end of the first quarter, the score was Lakers 20, Jamal Murray 17, with Murray shooting 8-of-10. (Add in the other Nuggets players and they were up a dozen.) Murray had 30 in the first half and 37 for the game.

From the fourth quarter of Game 2 through the first half of Game 3, Murray was hitting the kind of difficult, contested shots against the Lakers it felt like even Stephen Curry couldn’t hit last round. That’s because there is one key difference — the Lakers could double Steph with impunity because Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson didn’t make them pay. The Nuggets have shooters everywhere — remove Murray from the equation on Game 3 and Denver was still 12-of-30 from 3 (40%) on the night.

Murray was quiet in the third. Jokić was on the bench for much of it, but he saw something. When he and Murray were back on the court together in the fourth, the two started playing a two-man game that sealed the win.

“At the end of the game, [Jokić] and Jamal playing a two-man game — and I have to give credit where credit is due, that was Nikola’s call,” Malone said. “He said on the bench, ‘Let’s go to this play. Let me and Jamal play, whole side of the floor, and we’ll make the right reads.’ And we milked that down the stretch. So Coach Jokic did a great job tonight.”

Murray agreed that Jokić called for the sets “in his best English.”

Jokić scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the fourth, and that was the ballgame.

3) Lakers made their adjustments (which worked). Nuggets had counters.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said pregame that D'Angelo Russell was a key part of the team’s attack, even though to most everyone else he has looked unplayable this series (after Game 3, the Lakers are -54 this series in his minutes, in a series where they are just -22 overall). There have been reports the Lakers were concerned about how Russell would respond to being benched, that they would “lose him.”

Russell started Game 3 (as did Jared Vanderbilt, Ham stuck with his Game 2 starting five). Finally, at the end of the second quarter, Ham leaned into the non-Russell lineup: Schroder, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers went on a 14-4 run to close out the half with that group and Los Angeles only trailed by three at the break (58-55).

It was a lineup frustrating Jokić because they could bring a double off Aaron Gordon and he was not spacing the floor or making them pay. It was maybe the best team defense anyone has played on Jokić all season.

Russell was back out on the court to start the second half (and played 11 minutes after the break), but with seven minutes left in the game Ham went back to his best lineup looking to save their season.

Malone had a counter ready — Gordon was out, Jeff Green was in. Green is a respectable 3-point shooter that the Lakers can’t leave alone in the corner. The Nuggets started running the Murray/Jokic two-man game with shooters everywhere else on the court.

“So that lineup was Bruce [Brown], Jamal, Joker, Mike [Michael Porter Jr.], and Jeff [Green]. Those are all interchangeable pieces,” Gordon explained. “You had Joker playing the one, you had Jamal setting the screen. You have Bruce, you have another guard out there. So everybody is interchangeable. And I think that’s a little too much for them.”

It was too much for the Lakers defense. They had no answer.

And now the Lakers don’t have much of their season left.

NBA reportedly considering return to East vs. West, other All-Star changes

By May 20, 2023, 3:54 PM EDT
2023 NBA All-Star - NBA All-Star Game
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
The NBA All-Star Game itself has become borderline unwatchable. The Saturday night events — especially when the Dunk Contest works, as it did this season — are far more entertaining and dramatic. The Sunday game has less defense than a Sunday morning pickup game on the asphalt at the park.

The NBA is again looking for other ways to spark the event — like the target score ending, which has had some success — and that could mean going away from the player draft of the past several years and returning to an East vs. West format. The league and players union are discussing it as part of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, reports Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

The league can shake up the format of the game, but the challenge starts with how the players approach the weekend.

“I think they’ve done a good job with changing the ending of the game, but you know, safety first, right?” Jayson Tatum said after winning the All-Star MVP award last February. “You know it’s supposed to be fun, you don’t want anybody to get injured or get hurt.”

Guys are playing it safe. They will not defend like it’s the playoffs unless there are real stakes in the game, and that’s hard to do with an exhibition. It’s good that the NBA and NBPA are looking for answers, there simply may not be any good ones.

Jimmy Butler, did Grant Williams trash talk fuel you? 'Yes, it did.'

By May 20, 2023, 11:35 AM EDT
Be careful about what bear you decide to poke.

The Celtics’ Grant Williams was feeling it midway through the fourth quarter of Game 2. He had just hit a 3-pointer that put his team up by nine, so on the other end when Jimmy Butler got an and-1 bucket on him in the paint, Grant went forehead to forehead with Butler and talked trash.

From that moment on, Butler scored nine more points, and the Heat closed the game on a 22-9 run to win Game 2 and take a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Celtics.

Postgame, Butler was asked if that exchange fueled his late run.

Yes, it did,” Butler said. “But that’s just competition at its finest. He hit a big shot, started talking to me. I like that. I’m all for that. It makes me key in a lot more. It pushes that will that I have to win a lot more. It makes me smile. It does. When people talk to me, I’m like, OK, I know I’m a decent player, if you want to talk to me out of everybody that you can talk to.

“But it’s just competition. I do respect him, though. He’s a big part of what they try to do. He switches. He can shoot the ball. I just don’t know if I’m the best person to talk to.”

Williams said his trash talk was just part of his competitive nature.

“I’m a competitor. I’m going to battle. He got the best of me tonight. At the end of the day, it is out of respect because I am not going to run away from it. My mom always taught me, my dad as well, you get you’re a** kicked, you don’t come back home until you come to battle again.”

Did Williams’ teammates see it that way? When Jaylen Brown was asked about the exchange, he responded, “Next question.”

Williams’ trash talk is not why the Celtics lost Game 2 at home (the same way it was not all on coach Joe Mazzulla), there were plenty of other factors, such as Jayson Tatum‘s ice-cold fourth quarter or Jaylen Brown’s struggles all game. For two games in a row the Heat have hit tough, contested shots when it mattered and the Celtics have not.

However, it would probably help not to make Jimmy Butler angry. You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.

Three takeaways from Butler, Heat taking over clutch, taking over series vs. Celtics

By May 20, 2023, 12:30 AM EDT
After Game 1, my No. 1 takeaway was:

“The Heat’s execution is relentless. The Celtics’ is not.”

Copy and paste.

Friday night was another game where Jimmy Butler was the best player on the court, another game where the Heat executed what they wanted to do for 48 minutes and the Boston Celtics could not match it. The Heat are just dialed in on every screen, every rotation, every box out, they are doing all the little things for 48 minutes.

“It comes down to the details and margins,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “When we get a stop, when we force them into a difficult shot, we have to get the rebound. When we have open shots, we have to take them. When we draw two, we have to pass it.

“This is a series of discipline and mindset, and there was times throughout the game where we weren’t the more disciplined team.”

Especially the closing minutes. Miami took over late to get the 111-105 win and now leads the series 2-0 headed back home for Game 3 on Sunday.

Here are three takeaways from Game 2.

1) Jimmy Freakin’ Butler

As the Washington Post’s Michael Lee noted, back in the summer of 2019, Jimmy Butler had options. He was leaving a superstar pairing in Philly and big names were recruiting him. All around the NBA, superstars were teaming up — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with the Clippers, Anthony Davis came to Los Angeles to partner with LeBron James, in Houston Russell Westbrook arrived to join MVP James Harden.

Jimmy Butler went his own route — no other stars. He went to Miami, where Dwyane Wade was retiring and Josh Richardson had been the leading scorer of a team that missed the playoffs. Butler, however, believed in the culture and the roster being built there with a young Bam Adebayo.

Butler looks prescient now.

Jimmy Butler was once again the best player on the floor in Game 2 — 27 points, eight rebounds, six assists and insanely high-level defense.

Butler was the driving force of the Heat’s closing run — more on that in item No. 2 — but it wasn’t just him.

Bam Adebayo had 22 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists (with just one turnover) and was a defensive force. The Celtics grabbed just four rebounds in the fourth quarter, Adebayo had eight by himself. And he was making plays in the clutch, too.

Caleb Martin scored 25 points off the bench on 11-of-16 shooting. Gabe Vincent made a clutch jumper late. The execution of the Heat is not just one player, it is their team. All of them. And that relentless execution does not stop whether they are up 10 or down 10.

It is that team, that culture that drives them, that is why they are up 2-0 heading back to Miami.

2) Grant Williams decided to trash-talk Jimmy Butler. He chose poorly.

Williams finally got some minutes this series and was solid. More than just some points and rebounds, he was trying to bring the in-your-face intensity and energy the too-cool-for-school Celtics can lack for stretches. The Celtics need some of that.

He also took it a step too far.

Williams got in Jimmy Butler’s face with 6:22 left in the game, and he may not have wanted to give the best player so far in this series any extra motivation.

From that moment on, Butler took over and the Heat closed the game on a 22-9 run to get the win. NBA Twitter let Williams have it, including a couple of his peers.

To be fair, Williams did not cost the Celtics this game — this kind of execution in the clutch is what the Heat have done all postseason, these kinds of collapses are something the Celtics did all season. Not the smartest move ever by Williams, but the Celtics’ issues are bigger than that one play.

3) Can Boston find some grit, some resilience? Four quarters’ worth?

While frustrated Celtics fans may feel differently, Boston has not been an outright disaster in this series. They have played good stretches. Jayson Tatum came out aggressive in Game 2 and had 11 points in the fourth quarter. There were stretches of sharp defense.

However, as noted at the top of this story, Miami brings its intensity for 48 minutes. The Heat are all resolve and grit. The Celtics fade in and out.

Tatum did not impact the fourth quarter much at all, finishing with five points in the final 12 minutes, all from the foul line as he was 0-of-3 from the floor. Jaylen Brown finished 7-of-23 shooting for 16 points for the game. Al Horford continued to struggle from 3 (0-of-3 in this game).

This isn’t all on coach Joe Mazzulla (although he has contributed to the issues). Maybe he could have been faster calling for aggressive doubles on Jimmy Butler, but when the Celtics did double Butler three times in the fourth, passed out of it and the Heat got clean looks from 3.

The thing is, the Celtics had these mental lapses and clutch issues last season as well under Ime Udoka. They felt shorter, but they were there.

Through two games, Miami has been tougher. Grittier. They are more ready to win an ugly playoff game. Their stars need to look themselves in the mirror and take over when it matters — not just some games, but every game. Boston has to search for answers to find that toughness in themselves, but that may be a job for the front office this summer the way things are headed.

