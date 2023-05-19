LeBron tweaks ankle near end of Game 2, expects to play Saturday

By May 19, 2023, 8:03 AM EDT
“I’ll be fine.”

That was LeBron James when asked about tweaking his ankle late in the fourth quarter of Game 2. The injury happened when LeBron and Aaron Gordon both went for a rebound, but LeBron landed on Anthony Davis‘ foot and rolled his ankle.

LeBron did what he always does after an ankle injury, he laced up his shoes tighter and stayed in the game.

When asked about LeBron’s ankle postgame, coach Darvin Ham said it was still being evaluated but added “it would be hard” to keep him out of Game 3. LeBron has a legendary history of playing through ankle sprains and playing well, it would be a shock not to see him suiting up on Saturday.

With the Nuggets up 2-0 in the series, the Lakers need Game 3 and they need peak LeBron to get there. LeBron and Anthony Davis combined to shoot 13-of-34 in Game 2, and the Lakers will need their stars to step up in the next two games at home to stay in this series. They will need the best of LeBron on whatever his ankle feels like.

Three takeaways from Murray taking over fourth sparking Nuggets comeback vs. Lakers

By May 19, 2023, 2:36 AM EDT
After a flowing, offense-forward Game 1, the first three quarters of Game 2 were a grinder’s game: defensive, physical, more scoring in the paint (and missed 3s), and plenty of whistles.

Then Jamal Murray happened.

He took over in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets as a team found their offensive flow for about seven minutes — including being +6 in the non-Jokić minutes — and Denver took the lead then hung on for the Game 2 win. The Nuggets held serve at home and lead the series 2-0 heading back to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday.

Here are three takeaways from Game 2.

1) Nuggets are not just Nikola Jokić show — meet Jamal Murray

The negative narrative some pushed around Nikola Jokic’s MVP candidacy — “Why are we rewarding a guy who hasn’t won big in the playoffs with three straight MVPs?” — willfully ignored a key point.

For the past two years, the Nuggets were without Jamal Murray in the playoffs after he suffered a torn ACL just before the 2021 postseason (then missed all of the 2021-22 campaign).

Game 2 was a reminder of what he means to this team, giving them a second elite scoring threat who can take over a game.

Murray was not that guy for three quarters Thursday night. He had 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting through three and seemed off his game. The Lakers were keeping Jokić in relative check (as much as anyone does) and Los Angeles had ground the game down to their style and had the lead entering the final 12 minutes.

Then Murray took over in the fourth 23 points, hitting 4-of-5 from 3 in the quarter.

It’s worth noting the rotation adjustment Michael Malone made here. Traditionally Jokić rests at the start of the second and fourth quarters, but with the Nuggets down entering the fourth, he left his former MVP on the court for the first three minutes of the quarter. Jokić’s gravity draws defenders, which opened up room for Murray to get rolling.

It wasn’t just Murray, the Nuggets as a team found their offensive flow and went on a 20-5 run to open the fourth. They broke out of the grind of the game and ultimately were able to hold on against a Lakers charge at the end. But the Nuggets never get that chance without the massive night from Murray.

It felt like an off night for Nikola Jokić and he still finished with a 23-point, 17-rebound, 12-assist triple-double (his fourth straight playoff game with a 20+ point triple-double).

Michael Porter Jr. finished with 16 and Bruce Brown had a dozen off the bench.

2) Lakers need a little more, starting with LeBron, Davis

We can talk about the adjustments Darvin Ham and the Lakers made in Game 2, some of which worked well. They returned to their traditional starting lineup of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell and Jared Vanderbilt — and that group did a respectable defensive job (particularly on the glass). For three quarters the Lakers ground the pace down to what works for them.

Rui Hachimura had a good game with 21 off the bench. Reaves had another impressive game with five 3-pointers and a team-high 22 points.

None of that matters if LeBron James and Anthony Davis are not two of the three best players on the court in each game.

They were not on Thursday.

Davis had a solid defensive game but shot 4-of-15. LeBron played well — scoring 22, running the offense much of the night and defending Jokić at times — but was 0-of-6 from 3, a shot he settled for three times in the fourth quarter. The Lakers looked tired and worn down at the end of Game 2, more so than the Nuggets did.

The Nuggets defended their home, now the Lakers must win both games at home, Saturday and Monday to have a real chance in this series. That has to start with LeBron and Davis having their best games of the series and making the Nuggets look tired.

Another change coach Darvin Ham has to consider is moving away from Russell. He is now -41 in 59 minutes through two games, and the Nuggets started many of their actions in Game 2 by bringing him into the play. If Russell isn’t lighting it up on offense (10 points on 3-of-8 shooting), he will be hard to keep on the floor because he is their weakest defender, and Ham may need to lean into Dennis Schroder or Hachimura for those minutes.

3) Welcome to the national discourse about the national discourse

The Denver Nuggets play with a huge chip on their shoulder, the “we don’t get enough respect” chip.

After Game 1 — where the Nuggets built a huge lead then almost let it slip away, just hanging on for the win — the Nuggets felt the “national narrative” was too focused on the Lakers’ comeback and not who won. Coach Michael Malone — who plays that disrespect card more than anyone to motivate his team — went on a mini rant after Game 2 about that lack of respect.

“You win Game 1 of the playoffs, and all everybody talked about was the Lakers. Let’s be honest, that was a national narrative. The Lakers were fine. They’re down 1-0 but they figured something out,” Malone said. “No one talked about that Nikola had a historic performance. He’s got 13 [playoff] triple-doubles now. Third all-time. What he’s doing is just incredible

“But the narrative wasn’t about the Nuggets. The narrative wasn’t about Nikola. The narrative is about the Lakers and their adjustments. So you put that in your pipe, you smoke it, you come back and you know what, we’re going to go up 2-0.”

Good on Malone, you don’t hear “put that in your pipe and smoke it” much anymore. Thanks for bringing back one of my Dad’s classic lines.

Whatever you think of Malone’s narrative theory, what matters is the rest of the Nuggets are buying in.

“Even when we win, they talk about the other team,” Murray said.

Well, now the talk will be about what we should be talking about, not how well the Nuggets have played the past two games and throughout the postseason.

Coaches and players love a good straw man argument to fire them up, and Malone has found one that works. The classic “nobody outside this locker room respects us” chestnut. Forget that they were the No.1 seed and pundits with as big a name as Charles Barkley picked them to win it all. If the Nuggets believe they are being disrespected, then that’s all that matters.

In reality, they have to win two more games to get the respect they deserve.

Rare Shaqtin moment: LeBron fumbles ball going for wide-open dunk

By May 18, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT
LeBron James had an impressive first half of Game 2 in Denver — 10 points, six assists, five rebounds while being the ball handler in a lot of pick-and-rolls — but he had one rare moment that had everyone shaking their head.

LeBron fumbled the ball out of bounds on a wide-open dunk attempt.

Even Donovan Mitchell was shocked by the play.

The Lakers led by five at the half in a grinding, physical game with plenty of whistles.

Rumor: Some on Doc Rivers’ staff think Harden was ‘driving force’ behind firing

By May 18, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT
It felt like the entire city of Philadephia wanted Doc Rivers gone after the Celtics flattened the 76ers in Game 7. However, the rumors of Rivers being on shaky ground started long before that. Rivers looked to be in trouble without a deep playoff run from before the season even tipped off because it was the most obvious card for Daryl Morey to play if the team failed to live up to expectations.

Morey played the card. However, people in Rivers’ camp apparently want to blame James Harden for the firing, reports Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports.

Sixers president Daryl Morey shouldered responsibility for the decision to remove Rivers during a news conference Wednesday. Several members of Rivers’ staff, sources said, have pointed to All-Star point guard James Harden — whom league personnel are expecting to decline his player option in search of a long-term contract — as a driving force behind Rivers’ departure.

Rumblings that Harden was not Rivers’ biggest supporter (to put it kindly) have been around for a while. Needing to remove Rivers to have any shot at bringing Harden back may have played some role in the decision to move on from the veteran coach, but “driving force” feels like an overstatement. Many factors went into Rivers demise, most prominently that the team never advanced out of the second round with him at the helm (how much of that is Rivers’ fault is up for debate, but coach firings often have little to do with “deserve”). Expectations in Philly were high, the team didn’t live up to them, and the coach paid the price. It’s not exactly a new story.

Fischer also reports that the next coach will likely come from the group of five initially reported as in the running for the job: Mike Budenholzer, Nick Nurse, Monty Williams, Frank Vogel and Sam Cassell. Most people around the league appear to think Williams and Nurse are the frontrunners in that group, but both are also interviewing in Milwaukee and could have interest from other teams as well.

Three top-10 draft picks that may be available in a trade

By May 18, 2023, 7:07 PM EDT
Don’t even pretend the No. 1 pick is available. It’s not. As in, even if you offer the current or one of the most recent MVPs for the chance to select Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs will hang up on the call. Fans may not grasp how high teams are on the young French star, but it is ridiculously high.

However, other lottery picks are available via trade. Not all these deals will get done, the prices will be high, but expect a trade — or trades — within the top 10 picks this season. 

Here are three where there are early rumors and it is worth watching.

No. 3, Portland Trail Blazers

While a minority of the Trail Blazer fan base is gaming out Damian Lillard trades — to the annoyance of Lillard — that is absolutely not the plan in the Portland front office. The goal is to make a bold trade to bring in another star, someone to put next to Lillard, and compete deep into the playoffs next season.

How they get that star is a trade package centered around the No. 3 pick, plus some combination of Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, and if need be Shaedon Sharpe (the Trail Blazers don’t want to trade him, but if the return is good enough they will not have a choice). The pick is the star of that deal because it will be Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller (the early conventional wisdom is the Hornets at No. 2 like Miller as a better fit next to LaMelo Ball). If Henderson is available, he has some real fans around the league, and maybe a team is ready to make a bold move for the star.

What the Trail Blazers want back is an All-Star level player at least, not future picks and role players. Lillard is coming off an All-NBA season, but at age 32 his window isn’t going to be open that long. If a team with a star is looking to shake up their roster, this could be the move.

No. 4, Houston Rockets

Houston’s ownership and front office are ready to take the next step out of rebuilding, which is what is behind the James Harden talk (which is real, he may not end up with the Rockets but league sources tell NBC Sports this is more than just smoke).

With the No. 4 pick, the Rockets — or whatever team has the pick — will very likely be in position to draft Amen Thompson, maybe the best pure athlete in this draft and a player with an incredibly high ceiling. However, he’s also raw, needs time to develop and there are questions (starting with nobody is quite sure how to rate the players coming out of Overtime Elite because, unlike college or the G-League, it’s an unknown competition level). He doesn’t fit the Rockets’ timeline.

But he could fit another team, one willing to send Houston the kind of veteran depth and star power Harden reportedly says he wants in the team he plays for next season. If there’s a team looking to pivot and bring in a player who could develop into a foundational piece, the Rockets will listen.

No. 10, Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks nakedly tanked the final week of the season to ensure they could keep their top-10 protected pick (otherwise it was going to the Knicks). The lottery gods helped out and Dallas gets to keep its pick.

Mavericks management wanted that pick badly because, with a depleted roster, it was maybe their most valuable tool to help bring in some veteran help around Luka Dončić. The buzz around the league is the Mavericks will try to trade this pick to add pieces around Dončić (and maybe Kyrie Irving, if they re-sign him). What they can get for the No. 10 pick is up for debate, but like the two teams above them on this list, the Mavericks are not looking for future picks or young players, they want guys who can help now.

