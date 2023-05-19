Are Hornets leaning Miller over Henderson with No. 2 pick? Is Miller hurting his cause?

By May 19, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT
2023 NBA Draft Combine
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
0 Comments

The San Antonio Spurs will take Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick (despite Spurs GM Brian Wright amusingly trying to avoid stating the obvious in his post-lottery press conference, at the request of the league office).

At No. 2, will the Charlotte Hornets pick guard Scoot Henderson to put next to LaMelo Ball or wing Brandon Miller?

The answer to that question will significantly impact what happens next, with the No. 3 pick in play for trades as the Portland Trail Blazers look to win now.

There is no consensus among scouts about who they would take with that pick. While a slight majority who NBC Sports has spoken to lean Henderson, most have them on the same tier. If the Hornets see it that way, they may want the sharpshooting wing in Miller, who seems a more natural fit next to LaMelo Ball.

However, is Miller showing he deserves to be that pick? From ESPN’s Jonathan Givony on The Lowe Post podcast (hat tip Real GM).

“Every team in the NBA is looking for this type of player. Six-nine, big guard, can handle the ball. Pass out of pick and roll. Make shots off the dribble. Defend multiple positions. Rebound. That’s what people are looking for. At the same time, he is not in great shape right now, so I don’t know how great his workout’s going to be. His interviews have not been great, I’ve been told — both publicly and privately with NBA teams.”

While Givony is very well-sourced, you take every draft report with a grain of salt at this time of year. Everyone is spinning, everyone has ulterior motives. There are certainly teams interested in seeing Miller slide to No. 3 — again, that pick is available via trade — and they may want to spin the narrative.

Miller will have tough questions to answer in his team interviews related to his link to the murder of Jamea Jonae Harris in Tuscaloosa. Miller brought a gun to Alabama teammate Darius Miles, who allegedly used that gun in the killing. Miller has said he just drove a car to Miles, not knowing the gun was in the vehicle. Miller has not been charged with any crimes and has said in interviews with media members he learned a lot from this mistake.

If it’s true Miller is having rough interviews and is not in peak shape — as players traditionally are for workouts in the run-up to the draft — it could impact Charlotte’s decision. It just depends on how they grade out those two players.

Here's more on the NBA Draft

Atlanta Hawks v Portland Trail Blazers
Three top-10 draft picks that may be available in a trade
2023 NBA Draft Lottery
PBT Podcast: It’s a Fiesta when Spurs win lottery, plus playoff talk
2023 NBA Draft Lottery
French connection: Wembanyama happy to headed to Spurs

 

LeBron James pays tribute to Cleveland legend Jim Brown

By May 19, 2023, 5:58 PM EDT
Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally
Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

There was a great mutual admiration between Jim Brown and LeBron James — probably the two greatest athletes in Cleveland history, and two men who worked hard to give back to the community. It was evident when LeBron gave a salutatory bow to Brown, sitting courtside, before an NBA Finals game in Cleveland.

Brown, arguably the greatest player in NFL history, died at 87.

LeBron posted a tribute to Brown — a man he grew up idolizing — upon the news.

“We lost a hero today. Rest in Paradise to the legend Jim Brown. I hope every Black athlete takes the time to educate themselves about this incredible man and what he did to change all of our lives. We all stand on your shoulders Jim Brown.

“If you grew up in Northeast Ohio and were Black, Jim Brown was a God. As a kid who loved football, I really just thought of him as the greatest Cleveland Brown to ever play. Then I started my own journey as a professional athlete and realized what he did socially was his true greatness. When I choose to speak out, I always think about Jim Brown.

“I can only speak because Jim broke down those walls for me. I am so grateful that I was able to call you my friend. I hope I can continue to honor your legacy with my words and actions. My prayers to your family. I know they are all incredibly proud of everything you did for our community!”

Here is the latest on the Lakers

NBA: Lakers vs Nuggets
LeBron tweaks ankle near end of Game 2, expects to play Saturday
NBA: Lakers vs Nuggets
Three takeaways from Murray taking over fourth sparking Nuggets comeback...
2023 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets
Rare Shaqtin moment: LeBron fumbles ball going for wide-open dunk

Another report James Harden expected to reunite with Rockets

By May 19, 2023, 1:21 PM EDT
0 Comments

The reports have been out there since ChristmasJames Harden could return to the Houston Rockets this offseason. Multiple sources have told NBC Sports that there was not just smoke but a real fire to that idea since before the All-Star break, and other reports echoing that idea continue to roll in from around the NBA.

Now comes the latest report along those same lines — this time from Philadelphia, where he played basketball this season. From Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, who said that league executives expect Harden to go back to Texas:

The belief among NBA executives is that James Harden will rejoin the Houston Rockets this summer…

Sources have said his interest in returning to Houston is mutual and not a ploy to get a lucrative deal out of the Sixers. His mother still lives in the city. He has several business ventures there. And, as one source said, “he’s treated like a god in Houston.”

The family connections and his comfort level are the driving forces in any possible reunion, but there are a lot of questions to be answered, both in Houston and Philadelphia.

• How much are teams willing to pay Harden, at age 33, with his skills showing signs of decline (especially from his peak years last time he was in Houston)? The max the Rockets could offer is four years, around $201 million (an average of just more than $50 million a season), and they have the cap space to do that, but it would be an overpay for where his skills are now and are trending. Plus, that size contract would tie the Rockets’ hands for team building around him (especially with the new CBA). Harden will have to take less, either in Houston or Philadelphia, but what is that number (he is expected to opt out of $35.6 million to become a free agent and he’s not going to want to take a pay cut like he did a season ago)?

Harden reportedly wants to play for a competitive team. The Rockets are not that coming off a 22-win season. With the cap space plus trades — maybe of the No. 4 pick in the June NBA Draft — plus the growth of young players such as Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green under new coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets can assemble a solid roster. Not a contender like in Philadelphia’s with MVP Joel Embiid and the improving Tyrese Maxey, but a solid one. And maybe the new Rockets roster would allow Harden more offensive freedom, something else he reportedly seeks.

• If Harden leaves, and with Doc Rivers fired as coach, what do the 76ers look like next season? Harden was central to what the 76ers did this season with the third-best record in the NBA, averaging 21 points per game, plus he led the league with 10.7 assists a night. Even if Harden walks the 76ers would not have cap space to get another star. A lot would be asked of Maxey. And you can be sure other teams would be circling, waiting to see if Embiid would grow frustrated and want a change of scenery.

It’s going to be a wild summer in Philadelphia and Houston.

Here is more on the Rockets

Atlanta Hawks v Portland Trail Blazers
Three top-10 draft picks that may be available in a trade
2023 NBA Draft Lottery
PBT Podcast: It’s a Fiesta when Spurs win lottery, plus playoff talk
2023 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Report: James Harden will opt out with 76ers to test free agency

 

LeBron tweaks ankle near end of Game 2, expects to play Saturday

By May 19, 2023, 8:03 AM EDT
NBA: Lakers vs Nuggets
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
0 Comments

“I’ll be fine.”

That was LeBron James when asked about tweaking his ankle late in the fourth quarter of Game 2. The injury happened when LeBron and Aaron Gordon both went for a rebound, but LeBron landed on Anthony Davis‘ foot and rolled his ankle.

LeBron did what he always does after an ankle injury, he laced up his shoes tighter and stayed in the game.

When asked about LeBron’s ankle postgame, coach Darvin Ham said it was still being evaluated but added “it would be hard” to keep him out of Game 3. LeBron has a legendary history of playing through ankle sprains and playing well, it would be a shock not to see him suiting up on Saturday.

With the Nuggets up 2-0 in the series, the Lakers need Game 3 and they need peak LeBron to get there. LeBron and Anthony Davis combined to shoot 13-of-34 in Game 2, and the Lakers will need their stars to step up in the next two games at home to stay in this series. They will need the best of LeBron on whatever his ankle feels like.

Here is more on the Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally
LeBron James pays tribute to Cleveland legend Jim Brown
NBA: Lakers vs Nuggets
Three takeaways from Murray taking over fourth sparking Nuggets comeback...
2023 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets
Rare Shaqtin moment: LeBron fumbles ball going for wide-open dunk

Three takeaways from Murray taking over fourth sparking Nuggets comeback vs. Lakers

By May 19, 2023, 2:36 AM EDT
0 Comments

After a flowing, offense-forward Game 1, the first three quarters of Game 2 were a grinder’s game: defensive, physical, more scoring in the paint (and missed 3s), and plenty of whistles.

Then Jamal Murray happened.

He took over in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets as a team found their offensive flow for about seven minutes — including being +6 in the non-Jokić minutes — and Denver took the lead then hung on for the 108-103 Game 2 win. The Nuggets held serve at home and lead the series 2-0 heading back to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday.

Here are three takeaways from Game 2.

1) Nuggets are not just Nikola Jokić show — meet Jamal Murray

The negative narrative some pushed around Nikola Jokic’s MVP candidacy — “Why are we rewarding a guy who hasn’t won big in the playoffs with three straight MVPs?” — willfully ignored a key point.

For the past two years, the Nuggets were without Jamal Murray in the playoffs after he suffered a torn ACL just before the 2021 postseason (then missed all of the 2021-22 campaign).

Game 2 was a reminder of what he means to this team, giving them a second elite scoring threat who can take over a game.

Murray was not that guy for three quarters Thursday night. He had 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting through three and seemed off his game. The Lakers were keeping Jokić in relative check (as much as anyone does) and Los Angeles had ground the game down to their style and had the lead entering the final 12 minutes.

Then Murray took over in the fourth with 23 points, hitting 4-of-5 from 3 in the quarter.

It’s worth noting the rotation adjustment Michael Malone made here. Traditionally Jokić rests at the start of the second and fourth quarters, but with the Nuggets down entering the fourth, he left his former MVP on the court for the first three minutes of the quarter. Jokić’s gravity draws defenders, which opened up room for Murray to get rolling.

It wasn’t just Murray, the Nuggets as a team found their offensive flow and went on a 20-5 run to open the fourth. They broke out of the grind of the game and ultimately were able to hold on against a Lakers charge at the end. But the Nuggets never get that chance without the massive night from Murray.

It felt like an off night for Nikola Jokić and he still finished with a 23-point, 17-rebound, 12-assist triple-double (his fourth straight playoff game with a 20+ point triple-double).

Michael Porter Jr. finished with 16 and Bruce Brown had a dozen off the bench.

2) Lakers need a little more, starting with LeBron, Davis

We can talk about the adjustments Darvin Ham and the Lakers made in Game 2, some of which worked well. They returned to their traditional starting lineup of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell and Jared Vanderbilt — and that group did a respectable defensive job (particularly on the glass). For three quarters the Lakers ground the pace down to what works for them.

Rui Hachimura had a good game with 21 off the bench. Reaves had another impressive game with five 3-pointers and a team-high 22 points.

None of that matters if LeBron James and Anthony Davis are not two of the three best players on the court in each game.

They were not on Thursday.

Davis had a solid defensive game but shot 4-of-15. LeBron played well — scoring 22, running the offense much of the night and defending Jokić at times — but was 0-of-6 from 3, a shot he settled for three times in the fourth quarter. The Lakers looked tired and worn down at the end of Game 2, more so than the Nuggets did.

The Nuggets defended their home, now the Lakers must win both games at home, Saturday and Monday to have a real chance in this series. That has to start with LeBron and Davis having their best games of the series and making the Nuggets look tired.

Another change coach Darvin Ham has to consider is moving away from Russell. He is now -41 in 59 minutes through two games, and the Nuggets started many of their actions in Game 2 by bringing him into the play. If Russell isn’t lighting it up on offense (10 points on 3-of-8 shooting), he will be hard to keep on the floor because he is their weakest defender, and Ham may need to lean into Dennis Schroder or Hachimura for those minutes.

3) Welcome to the national discourse about the national discourse

The Denver Nuggets play with a huge chip on their shoulder, the “we don’t get enough respect” chip.

After Game 1 — where the Nuggets built a huge lead then almost let it slip away, just hanging on for the win — the Nuggets felt the “national narrative” was too focused on the Lakers’ comeback and not who won. Coach Michael Malone — who plays that disrespect card more than anyone to motivate his team — went on a mini rant after Game 2 about that lack of respect.

“You win Game 1 of the playoffs, and all everybody talked about was the Lakers. Let’s be honest, that was a national narrative. The Lakers were fine. They’re down 1-0 but they figured something out,” Malone said. “No one talked about that Nikola had a historic performance. He’s got 13 [playoff] triple-doubles now. Third all-time. What he’s doing is just incredible

“But the narrative wasn’t about the Nuggets. The narrative wasn’t about Nikola. The narrative is about the Lakers and their adjustments. So you put that in your pipe, you smoke it, you come back and you know what, we’re going to go up 2-0.”

Good on Malone, you don’t hear “put that in your pipe and smoke it” much anymore. Thanks for bringing back one of my Dad’s classic lines.

Whatever you think of Malone’s narrative theory, what matters is the rest of the Nuggets are buying in.

“Even when we win, they talk about the other team,” Murray said.

Well, now the talk will be about what we should be talking about, not how well the Nuggets have played the past two games and throughout the postseason.

Coaches and players love a good straw man argument to fire them up, and Malone has found one that works. The classic “nobody outside this locker room respects us” chestnut. Forget that they were the No.1 seed and pundits with as big a name as Charles Barkley picked them to win it all. If the Nuggets believe they are being disrespected, then that’s all that matters.

In reality, they have to win two more games to get the respect they deserve.

Here is more on the Nuggets

NBA: Lakers vs Nuggets
LeBron tweaks ankle near end of Game 2, expects to play Saturday
2023 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets
Rare Shaqtin moment: LeBron fumbles ball going for wide-open dunk
2023 NBA Draft Lottery
PBT Podcast: It’s a Fiesta when Spurs win lottery, plus playoff talk