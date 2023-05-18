Three takeaways from relentless Butler, Heat taking Game 1 from Celtics

By May 18, 2023, 3:31 AM EDT
For the third straight series, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat went on the road, played with force and determination, and shocked the NBA with a Game 1 upset win.

For the roughly 3,647th time this season, the Boston Celtics lost their edge.

It came together when Miami dominated the third quarter — winning it 46-25 — and held on for the 123-116 win. Game 2 takes place Friday night in Boston, where the pressure will be on the Celtics.

Here are three takeaways from Game 1.

1) The Heat’s execution is relentless. The Celtics’ is not.

This Miami win was more mental than physical.

Miami wears teams down because they do not stop playing hard and executing. Ever. They just keep coming. And if their opponent lets up — even for one quarter — that will cost them the game. That’s what happened on Wednesday night in Boston, the Heat kept relentlessly playing their game and executing, and the Celtics could not match that focus and intensity.

“We came out to cool, it was just almost like we were just playing a regular season game,” the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown said of the third quarter. “It’s the Eastern Conference Finals, like, come on.”

This attitude from the Celtics is nothing new.

“We get tired of doing the little things sometimes,” Marcus Smart said of why Boston has these stretches and games where they are flat.

This lack of execution and focus by the Celtics is not on coach Joe Mazzulla, this roster did it last season under Ime Udoka (even if it feels like those stretches were shorter last season). If the Heat and their relentlessness reflects Jimmy Butler — and it does — what do the ugly patches say about the Celtics’ locker room leadership?

Mazzulla doesn’t get off blameless here. He continues to keep Grant Williams glued to his bench in matchups where he might help. Mazzulla also didn’t call one timeout during the Heat’s third quarter push (there was a television timeout in that stretch). Mazzulla has been slow to call a timeout all season long when the Celtics are in trouble because he wants them to work through it. That’s not a bad strategy. Phil Jackson legendarily would not call timeouts and make his Bulls and Lakers teams learn to play through adversity — during the regular season. Come the playoffs, where the value of possessions is exponentially higher, Jackson would call timeouts. As Bill Simmons noted, when the Celtics started the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run, it took less than 100 seconds for Erik Spoelstra to call a timeout.

Not that timeouts are magical things that solve all problems, but it allows a team a second to gather themselves and focus. Boston didn’t lose Game 1 because of a lack of timeouts, but it could have helped.

2) Miami’s shotmaking was insanely good

This felt like deja vu. Like we lived through a Game 1 like this a couple of weeks ago when the Heat played the Bucks. A game when the Heat’s shotmaking was otherworldly — they just couldn’t miss.

Miami shot 16-of-31 from 3 (51.6%). They shot 10-of-15 on midrange jumpers (between the paint and the arc).

Jimmy Butler led the way with another incredible performance scoring 35 while playing elite defense and getting six steals. Butler thrives against heavy switching teams like the Celtics because he can get the matchup he wants, but Boston threw everything at him — different defenders, collapsing with double teams on his drives and clogging the paint — it just didn’t matter.

The Heat pushed the Celtics to seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago because of their depth, but with Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro out this time around, it was fair to ask if Miami’s depth would hold up.

In Game 1, Miami tied an NBA record with six players scoring at least 15 points in a playoff game: Butler (35), Bam Adebayo (20), Max Strus (15), Gabe Vincent (15), Kyle Lowry (15) and Caleb Martin (15).

Coach Erik Spoelstra leans into what works — he didn’t play anyone outside those six for more than 10 minutes.

3) Boston did find some things that worked, things to build upon

There were positives — and clear adjustments that have promise — for Boston to take into Game 2. Plus, they know they can come back — remember last series when James Harden dropped 45 in a Game 1 without Joel Embiid? Boston is still standing.

The Celtics can get inside on this Heat team and scored 62 points in the paint on 66% shooting. The first half was the best passing half of Marcus Smart’s career and he had 10 assists at the break.

Jayson Tatum did score 30 and Jaylen Brown 22.

Also, Boston just has to take better care of the ball, the 10 second-half turnovers — three by Tatum in the final four minutes — were killers.

Mazzulla understandably started the two bigs lineup – with Robert Williams and Al Horford — in this game, it’s a strong defensive lineup that helped them come back against Philadelphia. However, those starters were -10 in just under nine minutes together on the court in Game 1.

Things looked better with the smaller lineup and Derrick White in for Williams with the starters. However, it looked best when Malcolm Brogdon was in with the starters — +11 in 12 minutes of play. Mazzulla was reluctant to switch to the two bigs lineup that worked against Philadelphia, he can’t be hesitant to switch out of it in this series — Miami isn’t going to fall apart. Boston is going to have to beat them.

Which goes back to the mental toughness and relentlessness mentioned before. The Celtics have to match the Heat in that category in Game 2. They didn’t in Game 1 and find themselves in a hole.

Butler scores 35, Heat rally to beat Celtics 123-116 in East finals opener

Associated PressMay 18, 2023, 12:12 AM EDT
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
BOSTON – Jimmy Butler scored 35 points, including 20 after halftime, and the Miami Heat rallied in the second half to beat the Boston Celtics 123-116 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night.

Miami trailed by nine at the half before turning it around with a franchise playoff-record 46 points in the third and outscoring Boston 66-50 over the final two quarters. It was Butler’s fifth game with 30 or more points this postseason and he added seven assists, six steals and five rebounds.

“One of the premier two-way basketball players of this association. … That’s what we needed.” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Down the stretch Jimmy was able to do everything we needed – as a scorer and as a facilitator.”

Bam Adebayo added 20 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent and Max Strus all added 15 points apiece. The Heat went 16 of 31 from the 3-point line.

The No. 8-seeded Heat have opened all three playoff series with road victories. Game 2 is Friday in Boston.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points, but didn’t take a shot in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon added 19 points.

The Celtics, who are at their best when they’re defending and getting up more shots than their opponents, were 10 of 29 from beyond the arc.

“We lost our offensive purpose,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said.

The tip-off of Wednesday’s series marked the third time in four seasons that the Heat and Celtics have met in the conference finals. Boston won last year’s matchup in seven games.

Wednesday’s opener felt every bit like a continuation of that most recent meeting. Boston dominated inside early on and led by nine at halftime.

Spoelstra said his team was “more intentional” over the final 24 minutes.

Miami took a page out of the Celtics’ book and used a 13-1 run to quickly erase that gap and then nudged back in front in the third quarter, as Butler penetrated to create opportunities for his teammates.

The Heat outscored the Celtics 46-25 in the period and took a 103-91 lead into the fourth, prompting a few boos from the TD Garden crowd.

Boston responded, scoring the first seven points of the final period before a 3-pointer by Vincent ended the run.

Miami led 114-109 with just over three minutes to play when Brogdon was fouled by Butler. But he connected on just 1 of the 2 free throws. Butler was trapped on the next Miami possession before finding Martin for a corner 3.

Tatum travelled, giving the ball back to the Heat. A Miami miss gave the ball back to Boston, but Tatum was called again for travelling.

Miami wound the shot clock down before getting a 3-pointer by Butler to rattle in with 1:03 remaining.

The Celtics let Butler get loose early and he made them pay with 12 first-quarter points.

Boston’s defense tightened in the second and Butler didn’t take another shot until the 5:45 mark, an airball resulting in a shot clock violation. His second attempt of the quarter a few minutes later had the same result. He went into intermission with 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Celtics attacked the rim, outscoring the Heat 40-16 in the paint in the opening 24 minutes – the most allowed by Miami in a half this season. Boston also held an 11-2 advantage in second-chance points.

TIP-INS

Heat: Miami’s previous high in the playoffs was 43 points against Charlotte in 2016. … Lowry hit 5 of his first 6 shots, scoring 13 points in his first nine minutes of action. … Butler (12) and Adebayo (6) combined for 18 of Miami’s 28 points in the first quarter. It marked the seventh time Butler has reached double figures in the first period this postseason.

Celtics: Marcus Smart finished with 13 points and 11 assists. … Led 66-57 at halftime. With the score tied at 47, Boston outscored Miami 19-10 over the final 5:26 of the half. … Brown wore his black protective mask after going without it for the final two games of their semifinals matchup with the 76ers. He fractured a facial bone late in the regular season. … New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was in attendance.

PBT Podcast: It’s a Fiesta when Spurs win lottery, plus playoff talk

By May 17, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT
It’s a Fiesta in San Antonio. Literally. And not just because the Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery, and with it the rights to draft Victor Wembanyama, although Corey Robinson says that has added to the party along the River Walk — with some Afro-Cuban All-Stars music.

In this latest episode of the PBT Extra Podcast, Robinson and Kurt Helin from NBC Sports talk about why landing in San Antonio is a win for Wembanyama as well as the Spurs, how starting his career under the tutelage of Gregg Popovich is a good thing, and how the Spurs should be patient with their build-out around a franchise cornerstone. Then the pair discuss how the lottery was a win for the Hornets and Trail Blazers, but not so much for the Pistons.

From there they discuss Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals and what to take away from the Nuggets’ dominant start and the Lakers’ comeback. Then they get into the Eastern Conference Finals, where they agree the Heat will bring it and question how much they should trust the Celtics.

All that plus Doc Rivers getting fired, what’s next for Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, and a discussion of heroes and villains.

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Report: James Harden will opt out with 76ers to test free agency

By May 17, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT
Last summer, James Harden declined his $47.4 million player option then ultimately re-signed with the 76ers for $14.4 million less in a move that opened up room for Philly to round out a contending roster (the league called that tampering). Harden’s sacrifice didn’t lead to a ring.

Now Harden wants to get paid.

He will opt out of his $35.6 million for next season to hit free agency, seeking the security of multiple years, reports Chris Haynes at Bleacher Report. Harden also says he wants to play for a competitive team.

Harden, 33, took a sizable pay cut last offseason to help the Sixers build the roster out. The guard will now be seeking a four-year contract…

The Houston Rockets have long been a rumored destination, but sources say Harden will only entertain suitors that present a competitive roster and the basketball freedom for the star to be himself, sources say.

There may not be a long line of teams interested in Harden’s services — his skills are in decline and there is a lot of mileage on those tires — but he only needs one. And he appears to have at least two interested parties in the Rockets and 76ers (Daryl Morey said he wants to bring Harden back in Philly).

There are two clear takeaways from this news. The first is obvious: Turning 34 before next season starts — and with his game showing some slippage — he wants the security of as many years as possible. Because of the “over 38” rule, not even the 76ers can offer him more than four years. His max would be $210 million over four years with the Sixers, or $201 million with another team, however, it is highly unlikely any team wants to max him out for four years. Or maybe even one year. The more likely option is a compromise where Harden takes less than the max to get the security of three or four years.

The second takeaway is this feels like a clear message to the Rockets: I’m not coming there just to babysit young players, get some veterans in here who can help us win now. League sources have told NBC Sports that the interest between Harden and the Rockets is genuine, but that doesn’t mean he returns to Texas automatically. There are conditions. Notice this report didn’t use the word “contend” — something that likely only Philly can offer Harden — but rather “competitive roster,” which the Rockets could assemble. Also, Harden wants a system that doesn’t confine him to a role of a facilitator, as he was for much of the time in Philadelphia.

The Rockets have good young talent in players such as Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green, plus they have the No. 4 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft (which likely lands a team Amen Thompson). Young players and that pick could be traded to get the kind of veterans Harden wants to see around him.

Harden averaged 21 points and led the league with 10.7 assists per game. In the playoffs we saw the highs of what he can still do on a given night — a 45-point Game 1 against Boston — as well as the lows (his disappearing act with the series on the line).

What matters ultimately is what Harden values most, which seems to be the security of multiple years. Where that lands him will be one of the big tipping points of the summer.

French connection: Wembanyama happy to headed to Spurs

By May 17, 2023, 1:19 PM EDT
Victor Wembanyama was not quoting Ice Cube, he is genuinely happy to be headed to San Antonio.

The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery and the rights to select Wembanyama, the presumptive No.1 pick (even if team GM Brian Wright gave lip service to the idea of keeping an open mind at his press conference). Once again, the Spurs have landed a generational talent.

The Spurs have a deep connection to France, where Wembanyama plays for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans — a team where former Spur Boris Diaw is the team president.

However, the deepest connection is that the best player France ever produced — Tony Parker — spent most of his Hall of Fame career with the Spurs. Parker celebrated the lottery by Tweeting a picture of a young Wembanyama in a Parker Spurs’ jersey.

There are other reasons this is a good landing spot for Wembanyama. This is a franchise and city used to dealing with international players, and it is not a massive media market where the pressure can feel exponentially higher. This is not a team expected to win big his first couple of seasons there, and he gets to learn under one of the great player development coaches the game has ever seen in Gregg Popovich.

This is a win for the Spurs.

And it was a good day for Wembanyama.

