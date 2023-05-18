Rare Shaqtin moment: LeBron fumbles ball going for wide-open dunk

May 18, 2023
2023 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
LeBron James had an impressive first half of Game 2 in Denver — 10 points, six assists, five rebounds while being the ball handler in a lot of pick-and-rolls — but he had one rare moment that had everyone shaking their head.

LeBron fumbled the ball out of bounds on a wide-open dunk attempt.

Even Donovan Mitchell was shocked by the play.

The Lakers led by five at the half in a grinding, physical game with plenty of whistles.

Rumor: Some on Doc Rivers' staff think Harden was 'driving force' behind firing

May 18, 2023
It felt like the entire city of Philadephia wanted Doc Rivers gone after the Celtics flattened the 76ers in Game 7. However, the rumors of Rivers being on shaky ground started long before that. Rivers looked to be in trouble without a deep playoff run from before the season even tipped off because it was the most obvious card for Daryl Morey to play if the team failed to live up to expectations.

Morey played the card. However, people in Rivers’ camp apparently want to blame James Harden for the firing, reports Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports.

Sixers president Daryl Morey shouldered responsibility for the decision to remove Rivers during a news conference Wednesday. Several members of Rivers’ staff, sources said, have pointed to All-Star point guard James Harden — whom league personnel are expecting to decline his player option in search of a long-term contract — as a driving force behind Rivers’ departure.

Rumblings that Harden was not Rivers’ biggest supporter (to put it kindly) have been around for a while. Needing to remove Rivers to have any shot at bringing Harden back may have played some role in the decision to move on from the veteran coach, but “driving force” feels like an overstatement. Many factors went into Rivers demise, most prominently that the team never advanced out of the second round with him at the helm (how much of that is Rivers’ fault is up for debate, but coach firings often have little to do with “deserve”). Expectations in Philly were high, the team didn’t live up to them, and the coach paid the price. It’s not exactly a new story.

Fischer also reports that the next coach will likely come from the group of five initially reported as in the running for the job: Mike Budenholzer, Nick Nurse, Monty Williams, Frank Vogel and Sam Cassell. Most people around the league appear to think Williams and Nurse are the frontrunners in that group, but both are also interviewing in Milwaukee and could have interest from other teams as well.

Three top-10 draft picks that may be available in a trade

May 18, 2023
Don’t even pretend the No. 1 pick is available. It’s not. As in, even if you offer the current or one of the most recent MVPs for the chance to select Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs will hang up on the call. Fans may not grasp how high teams are on the young French star, but it is ridiculously high.

However, other lottery picks are available via trade. Not all these deals will get done, the prices will be high, but expect a trade — or trades — within the top 10 picks this season. 

Here are three where there are early rumors and it is worth watching.

No. 3, Portland Trail Blazers

While a minority of the Trail Blazer fan base is gaming out Damian Lillard trades — to the annoyance of Lillard — that is absolutely not the plan in the Portland front office. The goal is to make a bold trade to bring in another star, someone to put next to Lillard, and compete deep into the playoffs next season.

How they get that star is a trade package centered around the No. 3 pick, plus some combination of Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, and if need be Shaedon Sharpe (the Trail Blazers don’t want to trade him, but if the return is good enough they will not have a choice). The pick is the star of that deal because it will be Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller (the early conventional wisdom is the Hornets at No. 2 like Miller as a better fit next to LaMelo Ball). If Henderson is available, he has some real fans around the league, and maybe a team is ready to make a bold move for the star.

What the Trail Blazers want back is an All-Star level player at least, not future picks and role players. Lillard is coming off an All-NBA season, but at age 32 his window isn’t going to be open that long. If a team with a star is looking to shake up their roster, this could be the move.

No. 4, Houston Rockets

Houston’s ownership and front office are ready to take the next step out of rebuilding, which is what is behind the James Harden talk (which is real, he may not end up with the Rockets but league sources tell NBC Sports this is more than just smoke).

With the No. 4 pick, the Rockets — or whatever team has the pick — will very likely be in position to draft Amen Thompson, maybe the best pure athlete in this draft and a player with an incredibly high ceiling. However, he’s also raw, needs time to develop and there are questions (starting with nobody is quite sure how to rate the players coming out of Overtime Elite because, unlike college or the G-League, it’s an unknown competition level). He doesn’t fit the Rockets’ timeline.

But he could fit another team, one willing to send Houston the kind of veteran depth and star power Harden reportedly says he wants in the team he plays for next season. If there’s a team looking to pivot and bring in a player who could develop into a foundational piece, the Rockets will listen.

No. 10, Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks nakedly tanked the final week of the season to ensure they could keep their top-10 protected pick (otherwise it was going to the Knicks). The lottery gods helped out and Dallas gets to keep its pick.

Mavericks management wanted that pick badly because, with a depleted roster, it was maybe their most valuable tool to help bring in some veteran help around Luka Dončić. The buzz around the league is the Mavericks will try to trade this pick to add pieces around Dončić (and maybe Kyrie Irving, if they re-sign him). What they can get for the No. 10 pick is up for debate, but like the two teams above them on this list, the Mavericks are not looking for future picks or young players, they want guys who can help now.

GM Bob Myers reportedly close to walking away from Warriors

May 18, 2023
The Golden State Warriors appear about to lose their biggest free agent.

All season long there have been rumblings that team president and general manager Bob Myers — the former agent turned front office guru who was the key architect of the four-time champion Warriors — was ready to step away. The question was if this was a leverage play by the former agent for more money or power, or was he really done and wanted space? Those questions still loom, but Shams Charania of The Athletic says the sides are not talking.

The Golden State Warriors and president of basketball operations Bob Myers have had no substantial contract extension talks in months and the sides are bracing for the likelihood that Myers could walk away from the franchise, league sources told The Athletic. His contract is up on June 30.

Both sides exchanged offers and counter-offers several months ago, and there has since been no traction on a new deal, league sources say. The Warriors have not yet presented an offer that has blown Myers away, but there’s also a growing sense that even a competitive market offer — near the top of the executive food chain — may not keep Myers with the franchise.

If this is about money — and it’s always about money — the clues are in the phrasings of this report. The Warriors believe offering “near the top” of executives’ salaries will not blow Myers away. Or, translated, Myers thinks he’s earned the right to be the highest-paid executive in the league, he has a sense of his value, and the Warriors haven’t been willing to go there.

How this plays out could impact an important offseason for Golden State. Draymond Green has a $27.5 million player option he is widely expected to opt out of unless the Warriors extend him off of it. Coach Steve Kerr was clear he wants Green back — even if his punch of Jordan Poole threw the team off all season — but the Warriors will want those multiple years at a lower number than that $27.5 million. For his part, Green commented on Chrania’s Instagram post about Myers potentially leaving, “that sucks.”

Klay Thompson also can be extended, he is set to make $43.2 million next season but he is not a max player anymore and the Warriors will want him back at a lower number.

Myers has a strong relationship with the Warriors’ players, and it’s much easier for him to walk into a room and talk to Green and Thompson about taking less than anyone else (and it wouldn’t be an easy pitch for him). That’s not even getting into possible trades of Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and others to add depth to the roster.

We’ll know how the Myers drama will play out before the NBA Draft on June 22. While the Warriors pick at No. 19, the real drama will be in trades and player movement, and Golden State will need whoever will be in charge beyond June 30 to be the person steering the ship that night.

If it’s not Myers, expect the Warriors to promote from within rather than bring in someone from the outside that would change the franchise culture. Mike Dunleavy Jr. is the most likely successor.

Young, Kuzma, other players react to Jimmy Butler scoring 35 in Game 1 win

May 18, 2023
2023 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Jimmy Butler was awesome.

It wasn’t just you that was blown away by Butler and his 35-point night leading to the Heat taking Game 1, NBA players were as well and went to Twitter to react. Here is a look at what Trae Young said and how other players reacted to Butler and the Heat’s big night.

