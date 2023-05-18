Butler scores 35, Heat rally to beat Celtics 123-116 in East finals opener

May 18, 2023
BOSTON – Jimmy Butler scored 35 points, including 20 after halftime, and the Miami Heat rallied in the second half to beat the Boston Celtics 123-116 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night.

Miami trailed by nine at the half before turning it around with a franchise playoff-record 46 points in the third and outscoring Boston 66-50 over the final two quarters. It was Butler’s fifth game with 30 or more points this postseason and he added seven assists, six steals and five rebounds.

“One of the premier two-way basketball players of this association. … That’s what we needed.” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Down the stretch Jimmy was able to do everything we needed – as a scorer and as a facilitator.”

Bam Adebayo added 20 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent and Max Strus all added 15 points apiece. The Heat went 16 of 31 from the 3-point line.

The No. 8-seeded Heat have opened all three playoff series with road victories. Game 2 is Friday in Boston.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points, but didn’t take a shot in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon added 19 points.

The Celtics, who are at their best when they’re defending and getting up more shots than their opponents, were 10 of 29 from beyond the arc.

“We lost our offensive purpose,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said.

The tip-off of Wednesday’s series marked the third time in four seasons that the Heat and Celtics have met in the conference finals. Boston won last year’s matchup in seven games.

Wednesday’s opener felt every bit like a continuation of that most recent meeting. Boston dominated inside early on and led by nine at halftime.

Spoelstra said his team was “more intentional” over the final 24 minutes.

Miami took a page out of the Celtics’ book and used a 13-1 run to quickly erase that gap and then nudged back in front in the third quarter, as Butler penetrated to create opportunities for his teammates.

The Heat outscored the Celtics 46-25 in the period and took a 103-91 lead into the fourth, prompting a few boos from the TD Garden crowd.

Boston responded, scoring the first seven points of the final period before a 3-pointer by Vincent ended the run.

Miami led 114-109 with just over three minutes to play when Brogdon was fouled by Butler. But he connected on just 1 of the 2 free throws. Butler was trapped on the next Miami possession before finding Martin for a corner 3.

Tatum travelled, giving the ball back to the Heat. A Miami miss gave the ball back to Boston, but Tatum was called again for travelling.

Miami wound the shot clock down before getting a 3-pointer by Butler to rattle in with 1:03 remaining.

The Celtics let Butler get loose early and he made them pay with 12 first-quarter points.

Boston’s defense tightened in the second and Butler didn’t take another shot until the 5:45 mark, an airball resulting in a shot clock violation. His second attempt of the quarter a few minutes later had the same result. He went into intermission with 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Celtics attacked the rim, outscoring the Heat 40-16 in the paint in the opening 24 minutes – the most allowed by Miami in a half this season. Boston also held an 11-2 advantage in second-chance points.

TIP-INS

Heat: Miami’s previous high in the playoffs was 43 points against Charlotte in 2016. … Lowry hit 5 of his first 6 shots, scoring 13 points in his first nine minutes of action. … Butler (12) and Adebayo (6) combined for 18 of Miami’s 28 points in the first quarter. It marked the seventh time Butler has reached double figures in the first period this postseason.

Celtics: Marcus Smart finished with 13 points and 11 assists. … Led 66-57 at halftime. With the score tied at 47, Boston outscored Miami 19-10 over the final 5:26 of the half. … Brown wore his black protective mask after going without it for the final two games of their semifinals matchup with the 76ers. He fractured a facial bone late in the regular season. … New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was in attendance.

PBT Podcast: It’s a Fiesta when Spurs win lottery, plus playoff talk

May 17, 2023
It’s a Fiesta in San Antonio. Literally. And not just because the Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery, and with it the rights to draft Victor Wembanyama, although Corey Robinson says that has added to the party along the River Walk — with some Afro-Cuban All-Stars music.

In this latest episode of the PBT Extra Podcast, Robinson and Kurt Helin from NBC Sports talk about why landing in San Antonio is a win for Wembanyama as well as the Spurs, how starting his career under the tutelage of Gregg Popovich is a good thing, and how the Spurs should be patient with their build-out around a franchise cornerstone. Then the pair discuss how the lottery was a win for the Hornets and Trail Blazers, but not so much for the Pistons.

From there they discuss Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals and what to take away from the Nuggets’ dominant start and the Lakers’ comeback. Then they get into the Eastern Conference Finals, where they agree the Heat will bring it and question how much they should trust the Celtics.

All that plus Doc Rivers getting fired, what’s next for Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, and a discussion of heroes and villains.

Report: James Harden will opt out with 76ers to test free agency

May 17, 2023
Last summer, James Harden declined his $47.4 million player option then ultimately re-signed with the 76ers for $14.4 million less in a move that opened up room for Philly to round out a contending roster (the league called that tampering). Harden’s sacrifice didn’t lead to a ring.

Now Harden wants to get paid.

He will opt out of his $35.6 million for next season to hit free agency, seeking the security of multiple years, reports Chris Haynes at Bleacher Report. Harden also says he wants to play for a competitive team.

Harden, 33, took a sizable pay cut last offseason to help the Sixers build the roster out. The guard will now be seeking a four-year contract…

The Houston Rockets have long been a rumored destination, but sources say Harden will only entertain suitors that present a competitive roster and the basketball freedom for the star to be himself, sources say.

There may not be a long line of teams interested in Harden’s services — his skills are in decline and there is a lot of mileage on those tires — but he only needs one. And he appears to have at least two interested parties in the Rockets and 76ers (Daryl Morey said he wants to bring Harden back in Philly).

There are two clear takeaways from this news. The first is obvious: Turning 34 before next season starts — and with his game showing some slippage — he wants the security of as many years as possible. Because of the “over 38” rule, not even the 76ers can offer him more than four years. His max would be $210 million over four years with the Sixers, or $201 million with another team, however, it is highly unlikely any team wants to max him out for four years. Or maybe even one year. The more likely option is a compromise where Harden takes less than the max to get the security of three or four years.

The second takeaway is this feels like a clear message to the Rockets: I’m not coming there just to babysit young players, get some veterans in here who can help us win now. League sources have told NBC Sports that the interest between Harden and the Rockets is genuine, but that doesn’t mean he returns to Texas automatically. There are conditions. Notice this report didn’t use the word “contend” — something that likely only Philly can offer Harden — but rather “competitive roster,” which the Rockets could assemble. Also, Harden wants a system that doesn’t confine him to a role of a facilitator, as he was for much of the time in Philadelphia.

The Rockets have good young talent in players such as Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green, plus they have the No. 4 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft (which likely lands a team Amen Thompson). Young players and that pick could be traded to get the kind of veterans Harden wants to see around him.

Harden averaged 21 points and led the league with 10.7 assists per game. In the playoffs we saw the highs of what he can still do on a given night — a 45-point Game 1 against Boston — as well as the lows (his disappearing act with the series on the line).

What matters ultimately is what Harden values most, which seems to be the security of multiple years. Where that lands him will be one of the big tipping points of the summer.

French connection: Wembanyama happy to headed to Spurs

May 17, 2023
Victor Wembanyama was not quoting Ice Cube, he is genuinely happy to be headed to San Antonio.

The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery and the rights to select Wembanyama, the presumptive No.1 pick (even if team GM Brian Wright gave lip service to the idea of keeping an open mind at his press conference). Once again, the Spurs have landed a generational talent.

The Spurs have a deep connection to France, where Wembanyama plays for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans — a team where former Spur Boris Diaw is the team president.

However, the deepest connection is that the best player France ever produced — Tony Parker — spent most of his Hall of Fame career with the Spurs. Parker celebrated the lottery by Tweeting a picture of a young Wembanyama in a Parker Spurs’ jersey.

There are other reasons this is a good landing spot for Wembanyama. This is a franchise and city used to dealing with international players, and it is not a massive media market where the pressure can feel exponentially higher. This is not a team expected to win big his first couple of seasons there, and he gets to learn under one of the great player development coaches the game has ever seen in Gregg Popovich.

This is a win for the Spurs.

And it was a good day for Wembanyama.

Draymond Green says punching Poole reason Warriors not still playing, Kerr says they need Green back

May 17, 2023
The Warriors didn’t win enough because of Draymond Green. But the Warriors can’t win enough without Draymond Green.

That’s where the team finds itself heading into an offseason where Green is widely expected to opt out of his $27.6 million contract for next season, unless the Warriors reach a deal to extend him off of it.

The defending champion Warriors were bounced from the playoffs disappointingly early by the Lakers in the second round. Green took the blame for that — not for his play in the series but punching Jordan Poole in a practice before the season, a blow that threw the Warriors organization off balance in a way they never fully recovered from. Green said to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on a second-screen stream of Game 1 between the Lakers and Nuggets that the Warriors “would still be playing” if he hadn’t thrown that punch.

That punch might have gotten Green traded off a lot of teams. That punch and the aftermath combined with the very expensive financial waters the Warriors are sailing into next season — complete with a new CBA that comes down hard on teams well over the luxury tax — would mean Green is shown the door with many franchises.

However, it was also evident this season and in the playoffs that the Warriors needed Green to win. He is still an All-Defensive Team level player who also is a gifted passer who fits perfectly in the Warriors system.

“If Draymond is not back, we’re not a championship contender,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday at his postseason press conference, via the Associated Press. “We know that. He’s that important to winning and to who we are. I absolutely want him back.”

Green has said he wants to return and chase another ring with the core of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

“He knows that he had a great season this year, from a basketball perspective, but he knows that he also compromised things by what happened back in October,” Kerr said. “So part of him coming back next year has to be about rebuilding some of that trust and respect that he’s earned here for a long period of time.

“One thing I love about Draymond is he’s always brutally honest, and he can take that sort of critique because he knows it’s the truth. I want him back. I think we all want him back.”

Green and the core are likely back, but there will be changes this summer to the Warriors, and that could start with team general manager Bob Myers. It’s going to be much easier for the Warriors to talk extension with Green (likely at a lower number than that $27.6 million option) and Thompson (also at a lower number than the max he made last contract) if Myers and his relationship with the team is back in the room.

Either way, expect Green to be back in Golden State next season. Whether they are still feeling the effects of the punch remains to be seen.

