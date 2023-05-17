Three takeaways from Nuggets starting fast, hanging on to beat Lakers in Game 1

For the better part of three quarters, it looked like the Denver Nuggets were going to make a statement with a blowout win. They didn’t, they barely hung on.

In the final minutes, it looked like the Lakers were going to steal Game 1 on the road. They didn’t, coming up just short.

Both sides exit Game 1 of the Western Conference finals with positives and some things to work on, but only the Nuggets left with a win at home, 132-126. Game 2 is Thursday night in Denver.

Here are three takeaways from Game 1.

1) The Lakers came out flat and it cost them Game 1

The Denver Nuggets came out of the locker room playing with the force and determination of title contenders: Their offense looked crisp running through Nikola Jokić, players and the ball moved, they defended well enough and they got out in transition every chance they could. Denver was aggressive and looked like a team trying to make a statement as their lead ballooned to 21.

The Lakers came out with a lack of defensive urgency, which dug them a hole they never climbed out of.

“Yeah, it took us a half to get into the game and that was pretty much the ballgame right there,” LeBron said. “They punched us in the mouth to start.”

The Lakers’ biggest problem early — and all game, really — was the inability to get stops.

The Lakers started with a smaller lineup and found themselves reacting defensively early, rather than trying to impose their will, and that left them half a step slow. It showed in how little they impacted Denver’s movement. It showed on the boards, where the Nuggets had nine offensive rebounds in the first quarter — six by Jokic — and led by a dozen after one.

It showed in transition defense, where the Nuggets pushed the pace and started 28% of possessions in transition in the first half, the Lakers were slow to get back, and it led to a lot of open baskets.

The Lakers eventually found their focus, but they could never fully close the gap.

2) In a battle of strengths, round one went to Nikola Jokić and the Nugget offense

Game 1 was entertaining in the way high-scoring affairs often are, with great shotmaking by both sides and both teams having an offensive rating above 130. Plus, it was a good night for over bettors.

It was not a good night for the Lakers’ defense, which had been the best in the playoffs through two rounds (and the best in the NBA after the All-Star break). Denver’s defense was not impressive either. Whichever side figures out its defensive answers first will advance to the NBA Finals.

That didn’t make the offensive fireworks any less impressive.

Nikola Jokić was brilliant, finishing with 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting, a ridiculous 21 rebounds, and 14 assists. Yes, another triple-double, but maybe more impressively he outrebounded the Lakers 16-13 by himself before halftime.

Part of the Lakers’ slow start is that the Nuggets have shooters everywhere, they move to get open, and you need to keep a body on them or Jokić will find them. It led to a balanced attack for the Nuggets with six guys in double figures.

Jamal Murray was 4-of-8 from 3 on his way to 31 points.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 21, Michael Porter Jr. had 15, Bruce Brown had 16 off the bench, and Aaron Gordon added a dozen.

3) The Lakers found things that worked they can bring to Game 2

Darvin Ham and crew made a miscalculation coming into Game 1 — they came out small, with essentially a three-guard lineup of D'Angelo Russell, Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves next to LeBron and Anthony Davis. The Nuggets tore that up and built their big lead.

But the Lakers adjusted, and some of those changes will be back for Game 2.

Offensively, Davis and LeBron were able to get shots they wanted. AD finished with 40 points of 14-of-23 shooting, plus had 10 boards.

LeBron was one assist away from a triple-double of 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

The biggest in-game adjustment was to have the size of Rui Hachimura as the initial defender on Jokić — Hachimura is big enough and strong enough to give the two-time MVP as much trouble as anyone is going to. Hachimura on Jokić also allowed Davis to roam as a help defender, his preferred role.

Along those same lines, the Lakers found something with big, non-point-guard lineups (or, non-traditional point guard, they do still have LeBron on the court). Size mattered, Denver is a big team and the Lakers figured out they have to match it.

Then, of course, there was a master class from LeBron, getting the switch he wanted and attacking a defender, often backing Murray down in the post.

“I’d rather clean things up after a win in the Western Conference finals than after a loss, so I will take it,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “But much work to do… Thursday night, it’s gonna be even that much harder because they’re gonna get off to a better start, I imagine. And so our game plan discipline and our defensive acumen have to be a lot better for closer to 48 minutes.”

Let the adjustments begin.

Grizzlies Desmond Bane undergoes surgery on right big toe

There was speculation around the Grizzlies since the All-Star break (if not earlier) that the toe injury suffered by Desmond Bane — initially back before Thanksgiving — was still bothering him.

Tuesday we got confirmation this was true. The Grizzlies announced that Bane underwent surgery on the big toe on his right foot, but that he would be back in time for the start of next season.

This is a fracture of one of the two small bones at the base of the big toe in the ball of the foot. For obvious reasons, it causes pain to walk, let alone run up and down a hardwood court.

Bane initially injured his foot early in the season, on Nov. 11 against the Timberwolves, and he missed 17 games after that letting the bones heal (it was officially listed at the time as a sprained toe).

Bane averaged 21.5 points (shooting 40.8% from 3), plus five rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season.

The Grizzlies may need Bane to take on a larger role at the start of next season in Memphis, with a possible suspension looming over Ja Morant after his latest flashing of a gun on social media, and with the likelihood Dillon Brooks will not be back in Memphis next season.

San Antonio Spurs win NBA Draft Lottery, will be home to Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs have made two No.1 picks in franchise history. First in 1987 when they selected The Admiral David Robinson. Ten years later 1997 they drafted Tim Duncan with the No.1 pick. From there the franchise formed a dynasty that went on to win five championships and make an indelible mark on the NBA.

Now the Spurs could be on top of the NBA for the next decade after winning the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, and with it the right to draft projected franchise cornerstone player Victor Wembanyama with that top pick.

“This is a player’s league, the players are what drives us all, so I can imagine [how this impacts the franchise],” Peter J. Holt, the Spurs managing partner, said when asked if he could imagine how much this would impact the franchise, reminding everyone they did draft Robinson and Duncan. 

This is also a win for the French star Wembanyama, who goes to a stable organization known for developing talent — and one with a deep connection to France thanks to Spurs legend Tony Parker. Plus, there is no better coach for his first couple of years in the NBA than Gregg Popovich.

Here is how the NBA Draft Lottery shook out.

1. San Antonio Spurs
2. Charlotte Hornets
3. Portland Trail Blazers
4. Houston Rockets
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Orlando Magic
7. Indiana Pacers
8. Washington Wizards
9. Utah Jazz
10. Dallas Mavericks
11. Orlando Magic (via Chicago)
12. Oklahoma City Thunder
13. Toronto Raptors
14. New Orleans Pelicans

Some other notes from how the NBA Draft lottery broke down.

• The Detroit Pistons were the biggest losers of the day, falling as far as they possibly could with the worst regular season record in the league to the No. 5 pick.

• The Charlotte Hornets will pick second, where most teams have either guard Scoot Henderson or wing Brandon Miller next on their boards. With the Hornets already having a dynamic ball handler at the point in LaMelo Ball, will they select Miller and let Henderson slide to Portland (where he would play next to Damian Lillard)?

• Portland may not make that No.3 pick. League sources have told NBC Sports the Trail Blazers want to make a big splash trade to get another star next to Lillard. Packaging the No.3 pick with some of their other young talent such as Shaedon Sharpe and/or Anfernee Simons could land that kind of player.

• Everything from pick No.6 to 14 followed form, which matched how they finished the season.

• The Dallas Mavericks’ late-season tanking was rewarded, nobody leapfrogged them so they get to keep their first-round pick (it was owed to the Knicks but top-10 protected). Don’t be surprised if the Mavericks attempt to trade the pick to bring in more immediate help around Luka Dončić.

• The Chicago Bulls did not jump up into the top four, so their pick at No. 12 belongs to the Orlando Magic (part of the Nikola Vucevic trade).

• Here is what the rest of the first round looks like

15. Atlanta Hawks
16. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota)
17. Los Angeles Lakers
18. Miami Heat
19. Houston Rockets (via Los Angeles Clippers)
20. Golden State Warriors
21. Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix)
22. Brooklyn Nets
23. Portland Trail Blazers (via New York)
24. Sacramento Kings
25. Memphis Grizzlies
26. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland)
27. Charlotte Hornets (via Denver)
28. Utah Jazz (via Philadelphia)
29. Indiana Pacers (via Boston)
30. Los Angeles Clippers (via Milwaukee)

• The NBA Draft occurs on June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Heat vs. Celtics Eastern Conference Finals roundtable breaking down series

For NBC Sports Bet The Edge, four analysts from the NBC Sports family came together to break down the Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The four are Kurt Helin, lead NBA writer for NBC Sports; Jay Croucher, the lead betting analyst for NBC Sports; Vaughn Dalzell a sports betting analyst for NBC Sports; and Drew Dinsick an NFL, NBA, Tennis Handicapper with NBC Sports.

Let’s jump into the discussion.

Jay Croucher: We thought the pandemic was over but it is not, we are back in the bubble with rematches of the 2020 Conference Finals.

Let’s get to the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, where I want to start with this is that with 4:30 left in Game 6 of Boston vs. Philadelphia, the Sixers are up two, Tyrese Maxey missed the 3, next possession they have they have another chance to extend the lead to five but James Harden misses a step-back 3. At that point, the Sixers were -155 to win the Eastern Conference — not just win the game win but to win the Eastern Conference. And Jason Tatum was on track for possibly the worst game that a good player has played in the playoffs since… I don’t know, one of the LeBron vs. Dallas finals games in 2011? One of the James Harden close-out games of which there are many?

It changes pretty quickly, and now the Celtics all of a sudden — off of Tatum’s 51— they are in the Eastern Conference Finals. They play Miami there for the third time in four years. Kurt, this one the market thinks is fairly done and dusted. The Celtics are -500 favorites. Do you think that Miami has a prayer in this one?

Kurt Helin: First, Daryl Morey would like to thank you for making his case for firing Doc Rivers.

Yeah, I think the market is right about Miami in this. I wonder how long this will go because talk about the team that doesn’t show up for games — it’s the Celtics. , They just mail some in, and the Heat will bring it every night.

They will play hard, but I think this is the series where not having the secondary shot creation of Tyler Herro really hurts them. Jimmy Butler is going to do Jimmy Butler things, but I think with Jaylen Brown, with Jayson Tatum, with Marcus Smart, with a wealth of defenders they can throw at Butler, you can slow him down. Bam Adebayo is going to have a good game here and there. They’ll get a good Max Strus game, and shout out to my boy Gabe Vincent — go UC Santa Barbara Gauchos— I just don’t believe in them doing it enough against the Celtics.

But I still think this will probably go something like six just because Boston will mail two in.

Drew Dinsick: I think you have to say coaching advantage pretty clearly in favor of the Heat here, Joe Mazzulla didn’t really do anything, in my opinion, to get the Celtics across the line other than just kind of let Tatum cook in Game 7.

And honestly, the fact that Doc Rivers did not have an answer for the Tatum pick-and-roll, even through seven games in that series… I thought for sure they got would have had some adjustments, some wrinkles, make some changes at halftime. What are we doing here? And then just to see it unfold that way in that third quarter was wild on Sunday.

But the Celtics are a tough handicap because, as you mentioned, not only do they have some coaching deficiencies, but they do have some effort lapses at times. You put these teams on paper side by side and you compare talent in terms of who’s available and it’s just an overwhelming advantage Celtics. But, at the same time, -500 seems a little bit aggressive in giving them that type of expectations in this series.

This is now effectively the rubber match of an Eastern Conference Finals. We had Heat/Celtics in the bubble, that went to the Heat. Last year went to the Celtics. Vaughn How do you look at this in terms of kind of matchup of coaching and player strength and just familiarity between these two teams and come away with a handicap?

Vaughn Dalzell: Mazzulla is definitely going to have to keep his as timeouts in his pockets… psych. He needs to start using his timeouts. That was an issue for me in the last round. I definitely thought the inexperience or the freshness of him being there for the first season came into play.

But I’ve also noticed that Boston game ones have been very lackluster and they get in track meets, and sometimes they don’t take their opponent as seriously in that first game let them hang around. But Miami is a team where you can’t let that happen, because Miami’s 5-0 in their last five game ones. They’ve won two straight road game ones, while Boston is 1-4 in their last five game ones outside of the first round. So they really struggle they’ve been favorites in every situation.

I know Jimmy Butler didn’t score 30 points at all and that last series against the Knicks, but he still averages 31 in the postseason. With no value on the Celtics right now at the series price I do like the Heat in Game 1. I think the Heat can steal two of the first three games, or two of the first four, if the Heat go up 2-1 in the series I’m absolutely going back on the Celtics series price because I think the Celtics have a significant advantage with the big man compared to the Heat. When you’re looking at the Heat with Kevin Love, [Cody] Zeller, [Haywood] Highsmith, those type of guys, you definitely want to favor Robert Williams, Al Horford and the rest of the Celtics.

I do think the Heat can shoot, a lot of money is coming in on the over here. I think that’s warranted as well. I liked the Heat in Game 1.

Jay Croucher: I’m on the Celtics. I love them in the series, I love them in Game 1.

Miami, they get a lot better if they can play Kevin Love and Duncan Robinson and get away with Highsmith and Zeller and having those guys on the floor. And I think that the fact that they were able to do that against two teams in Milwaukee and New York, who don’t really have guys who kind of hunt a Kevin Love on a switch. Jalen Brunson beats you more with strength than with guile. It’s not like guys like Tatum and Brown who just hunt your worst defender. They hunt Tyrese Maxey. They hunt George Niang, whoever is there, they’re going to punish them every possession and so I think the Heat had been a bit inflated by the fact that those guys were playable.

And then also I think they were inflated by the fact that they just shot 45% from 3 against Milwaukee and Jimmy Butler was the best player on planet Earth. He is now, by Erik Spoelstra’s own admission, he’s still dealing with the ankle and he didn’t look the same guy against the Knicks that he was in the first series. I think the Celtics, yes, they’re gonna play with their food, they’re probably going to drop one, they might drop two. But still, you just think the talent gap here is just so substantial.

Kurt, there is a line of thinking that the Heat, last year they were the No.1 seed, they were one shot away, they were a Jimmy Butler 3 away from making the finals and beating this team. And there was a thought that maybe you have to regress this Heat team back to just saying that they were last year where they were one seed. Do you think this team this year is substantially worse than last year’s version?

Kurt Helin: First of all, thank you for getting the ‘play with your food’ right and not doing a Doc Rivers there.

I don’t think they’re quite as good offensively. I want to give Bam credit, he didn’t have that floater two years ago. That little 12-foot floater that he developed, basically to shoot over Brook Lopez but he developed it and it is a valuable weapon. Now you get him 14 feet out and he will just nail it every time. I think they miss P.J. Tucker and the things P.J. Tucker brings — which we saw in the first quarter of Game 7 (against Boston). Like I said they really miss Tyler Herro, they just don’t have the same depth of shot creation. I think that when you talk about with the Lakers and Nuggets, one of the things that really works for those teams is so many guys can create on both teams.

The Heat just don’t have that. They rely on Gabe Vincent to be the secondary shot creator and I think that that’s not enough against Boston. They fight like heck, but I just don’t think that depth of talent.

Drew Dinsick: I’m in the same boat here as sort of our last breakdown which is I just don’t see any realistic matchup that the Heat have an advantage in outside of coaching.

And yet, at the same time, I’m struggling making sense of this price. Like -500 for the Celtics is basically saying this is no contest and The Heat, for whatever reason, have the intangibles over the Celtics. It doesn’t serve the Celtics well to be such huge favorites. They need a little bit of adversity it feels like to bring out the best of these guys. And you know, if the Heat steal one during these first couple of games, then all of a sudden the pressure is going to be on the Celtics, and maybe we see their best. Just thinking about the way that Spoelstra can pull some wizardry into the series, it has me a little trepidatious about getting super involved in the Celtics until we know exactly what level of effort we’re going to get from these guys.

Jay Croucher: It is concerning but at the same time, I just think talent is going to overwhelm, where Spoelstra is coaching the four of us really.

The thing is with the Celtics, it feels like they no-show a lot of games, but I wonder how much of that is just that they take a lot of 3s, and when the 3s don’t fall they just look terrible. Because a lot of their team is is Tatum hitting that step-back 3 to his right because if that’s going in at 25% like it was in the Finals last year, then it’s just not a very good offense relative to what it can be. But if he is making those shots — like he was in Game 7 — then they’re just completely unbeatable.

So let’s close out quickly with some predictions. I’m gonna go Celtics in five.

Vaughn Dalzell: I’m going Celtics in six.

Drew Dinsick: Celtics in seven. I think we’re in for two long series this round. I don’t think either of these is a pushover.

Kurt Helin: I’ll take the Celtics at five, I just I think they’re going to overwhelm the Heat.

Five things to watch (with some betting tips) for Heat vs. Celtics

The Eastern Conference feels like a Hollywood studio that has run out of new movie ideas so it just keeps making sequels to the greatest hits.

Like the Miami Heat vs. the Boston Celtics.

For the third time in four years, the Celtics and Heat are meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals. They split the first two, with the Heat advancing to the Finals in the bubble, while the Celtics held on to reach the Finals last season (and led the Warriors 2-1 before things went sideways).

Here are four things worth watching in this series when it tips off Wednesday night, plus some betting advice from Vaughn Dalzell of NBC Sports Edge.

1) Who will be asked to guard Jayson Tatum?

As great as “playoff” Jimmy Butler is, he is just one man and that’s a problem in trying to match up with Jayson Tatum (who is coming off a Game 7 record 51 points). Every choice Erik Spoelstra makes creates a problem elsewhere on the court (which is why he may lean into a zone defense for extended stretches).

Miami’s best defender is Butler and they can put him on Tatum. The problem there — outside of wearing down Butler and risking foul trouble — is it means Max Strus or maybe Caleb Martin on Jaylen Brown, and Brown will feast in that matchup.

Spoelstra could put Butler on Brown, but now Tatum is matched up with Gabe Vincent or Martin and he will put up numbers. And that’s not getting into how Al Horford‘s shooting threat pulls Bam Adebayo out of the paint and limits him as a help defender. Expect Martin — who has size and can defend — to get an increasingly prominent role as this series goes on.

Look for Boston to target Kevin Love in pick-and-rolls, no matter who he guards.

It’s also worth remembering the Heat struggled to stop the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson last round as he got 41 in the closeout game. Brunson didn’t get enough help, but Tatum will.

2) Who will score for the Heat outside Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler is going to get his. Butler is physical, gets to his spots on the floor, and makes tough shots. Last year in the Eastern Conference Finals, Butler averaged 25.6 points per game (and seven rebounds) on a slightly above average 58.2 true shooting percentage. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he puts up similar or better numbers this series, he is averaging 31.1 points a game these playoffs on  52.7% shooting.

But where does the help come from this season?

Last season’s Heat had balance and it paid off against the Celtics: Bam Adebayo had 15 points a game in this series, Victor Oladipo 9.7, Kyle Lowry 9.4, Tyler Herro 9.3, Gabe Vincent 8.7, Max Strus 8.3, Caleb Martin 7.3.

This season Oladipo and Herro are out injured and the Heat have had to lean more heavily on Adebayo, Strus, Vincent, Lowry and Martin (all are averaging more than 10 points a game this playoffs). It will be a lot to ask against a Celtics defense that doesn’t have weak links on the court.

(One bit of strategy to watch — does Mazzulla keep the two-bigs lineup with Al Horford and Robert Williams starting, or does he go back to bringing Williams off the bench and starting Derrick White? Against Miami, White might be the better matchup.)

3) How many wins is Erik Spoelstra worth against Joe Mazzulla

There was a time when Spoelstra was a young head coach learning on the job and looking a little overwhelmed at points. That’s Mazzulla now. Not that he will grow into Spoelstra (that’s a big ask), but Mazzulla has been slow to make adjustments (going with two bigs against Philly), kept timeouts in his pocket and generally has looked like a rookie.

Spoelstra is the best coach in the NBA right now. He has had time to prepare and will throw things at the Celtics they did not expect. He will push the right buttons, make the right adjustment. If the Heat shock the NBA world and win this series, it will be because Spoelstra completely out-coached Mazzulla.

4) Vaughn Dalzell’s Heat vs. Celtics betting tips

Boston is 3-5 in the last eight Game 1’s, plus a miserable 1-4 record in the past five when it’s not the first round of the playoffs. On the other hand, Miami is 5-0 in the previous five Game 1’s, including two-straight Game 1 road wins this postseason. The 76ers beat the Celtics in Boston during Game 1 as +10 point underdogs without Joel Embiid in the previous series. There is value on Miami in Game 1 as +7.5 point underdogs as well as +280 to win outright.

With the Celtics listed as -525 favorites to win the series against the Heat, there isn’t much value on Boston long-term, so look for an opportunity to bet the Celtics series price or the exact number of games for the series if Boston falls into a 0-1 or 1-2 hole versus Miami.

(Check out more from Dalzell and the team at NBC Sports Edge.)

5) How many games will the Celtics give away with a lack of focus?

The Boston Celtics have two of the three best players in this series (rank Butler/Brown/Tatum in whatever order you want) and they have more and better depth than the Heat. On paper, this isn’t much of a series.

However, Boston doesn’t bring its A-game every night. Phrase it however you wish — they play with their food, they lack a killer instinct, whatever — the Celtics often don’t play at their best until their backs are against the wall. Like being down in the fourth quarter of Game 6 in a series they trail 3-2.

The Heat grind and bring it every night. They will play hard, play smart, and be disciplined and relentless.

When Boston flips the switch they are the best team in the NBA. The biggest question in this series may be how often and when will they flip it, and whether will they take so long Miami gets a real chance to steal the series as the No.8 seed.

Prediction: Celtics in five. I may regret picking against a resilient Heat team — or putting my faith in an unfocused Celtics team — but Boston’s talent advantage is too overwhelming. Maybe the Heat will push this six or seven games, but if Boston brings their A-Game they run away with this series.

