PBT Podcast: It’s a Fiesta when Spurs win lottery, plus playoff talk

By May 17, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT
0 Comments

It’s a Fiesta in San Antonio. Literally. And not just because the Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery, and with it the rights to draft Victor Wembanyama, although Corey Robinson says that has added to the party along the River Walk — with some Afro-Cuban All-Stars music.

In this latest episode of the PBT Extra Podcast, Robinson and Kurt Helin from NBC Sports talk about why landing in San Antonio is a win for Wembanyama as well as the Spurs, how starting his career under the tutelage of Gregg Popovich is a good thing, and how the Spurs should be patient with their build-out around a franchise cornerstone. Then the pair discuss how the lottery was a win for the Hornets and Trail Blazers, but not so much for the Pistons.

From there they discuss Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals and what to take away from the Nuggets’ dominant start and the Lakers’ comeback. Then they get into the Eastern Conference Finals, where they agree the Heat will bring it and question how much they should trust the Celtics.

All that plus Doc Rivers getting fired, what’s next for Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, and a discussion of heroes and villains.

Report: James Harden will opt out with 76ers to test free agency

By May 17, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT
0 Comments

Last summer, James Harden declined his $47.4 million player option then ultimately re-signed with the 76ers for $14.4 million less in a move that opened up room for Philly to round out a contending roster (the league called that tampering). Harden’s sacrifice didn’t lead to a ring.

Now Harden wants to get paid.

He will opt out of his $35.6 million for next season to hit free agency, seeking the security of multiple years, reports Chris Haynes at Bleacher Report. Harden also says he wants to play for a competitive team.

Harden, 33, took a sizable pay cut last offseason to help the Sixers build the roster out. The guard will now be seeking a four-year contract…

The Houston Rockets have long been a rumored destination, but sources say Harden will only entertain suitors that present a competitive roster and the basketball freedom for the star to be himself, sources say.

There may not be a long line of teams interested in Harden’s services — his skills are in decline and there is a lot of mileage on those tires — but he only needs one. And he appears to have at least two interested parties in the Rockets and 76ers (Daryl Morey said he wants to bring Harden back in Philly).

There are two clear takeaways from this news. The first is obvious: Turning 34 before next season starts — and with his game showing some slippage — he wants the security of as many years as possible. Because of the “over 38” rule, not even the 76ers can offer him more than four years. His max would be $210 million over four years with the Sixers, or $201 million with another team, however, it is highly unlikely any team wants to max him out for four years. Or maybe even one year. The more likely option is a compromise where Harden takes less than the max to get the security of three or four years.

The second takeaway is this feels like a clear message to the Rockets: I’m not coming there just to babysit young players, get some veterans in here who can help us win now. League sources have told NBC Sports that the interest between Harden and the Rockets is genuine, but that doesn’t mean he returns to Texas automatically. There are conditions. Notice this report didn’t use the word “contend” — something that likely only Philly can offer Harden — but rather “competitive roster,” which the Rockets could assemble. Also, Harden wants a system that doesn’t confine him to a role of a facilitator, as he was for much of the time in Philadelphia.

The Rockets have good young talent in players such as Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green, plus they have the No. 4 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft (which likely lands a team Amen Thompson). Young players and that pick could be traded to get the kind of veterans Harden wants to see around him.

Harden averaged 21 points and led the league with 10.7 assists per game. In the playoffs we saw the highs of what he can still do on a given night — a 45-point Game 1 against Boston — as well as the lows (his disappearing act with the series on the line).

What matters ultimately is what Harden values most, which seems to be the security of multiple years. Where that lands him will be one of the big tipping points of the summer.

French connection: Wembanyama happy to headed to Spurs

By May 17, 2023, 1:19 PM EDT
0 Comments

Victor Wembanyama was not quoting Ice Cube, he is genuinely happy to be headed to San Antonio.

The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery and the rights to select Wembanyama, the presumptive No.1 pick (even if team GM Brian Wright gave lip service to the idea of keeping an open mind at his press conference). Once again, the Spurs have landed a generational talent.

The Spurs have a deep connection to France, where Wembanyama plays for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans — a team where former Spur Boris Diaw is the team president.

However, the deepest connection is that the best player France ever produced — Tony Parker — spent most of his Hall of Fame career with the Spurs. Parker celebrated the lottery by Tweeting a picture of a young Wembanyama in a Parker Spurs’ jersey.

There are other reasons this is a good landing spot for Wembanyama. This is a franchise and city used to dealing with international players, and it is not a massive media market where the pressure can feel exponentially higher. This is not a team expected to win big his first couple of seasons there, and he gets to learn under one of the great player development coaches the game has ever seen in Gregg Popovich.

This is a win for the Spurs.

And it was a good day for Wembanyama.

Draymond Green says punching Poole reason Warriors not still playing, Kerr says they need Green back

By May 17, 2023, 12:33 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Warriors didn’t win enough because of Draymond Green. But the Warriors can’t win enough without Draymond Green.

That’s where the team finds itself heading into an offseason where Green is widely expected to opt out of his $27.6 million contract for next season, unless the Warriors reach a deal to extend him off of it.

The defending champion Warriors were bounced from the playoffs disappointingly early by the Lakers in the second round. Green took the blame for that — not for his play in the series but punching Jordan Poole in a practice before the season, a blow that threw the Warriors organization off balance in a way they never fully recovered from. Green said to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on a second-screen stream of Game 1 between the Lakers and Nuggets that the Warriors “would still be playing” if he hadn’t thrown that punch.

That punch might have gotten Green traded off a lot of teams. That punch and the aftermath combined with the very expensive financial waters the Warriors are sailing into next season — complete with a new CBA that comes down hard on teams well over the luxury tax — would mean Green is shown the door with many franchises.

However, it was also evident this season and in the playoffs that the Warriors needed Green to win. He is still an All-Defensive Team level player who also is a gifted passer who fits perfectly in the Warriors system.

“If Draymond is not back, we’re not a championship contender,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday at his postseason press conference, via the Associated Press. “We know that. He’s that important to winning and to who we are. I absolutely want him back.”

Green has said he wants to return and chase another ring with the core of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

“He knows that he had a great season this year, from a basketball perspective, but he knows that he also compromised things by what happened back in October,” Kerr said. “So part of him coming back next year has to be about rebuilding some of that trust and respect that he’s earned here for a long period of time.

“One thing I love about Draymond is he’s always brutally honest, and he can take that sort of critique because he knows it’s the truth. I want him back. I think we all want him back.”

Green and the core are likely back, but there will be changes this summer to the Warriors, and that could start with team general manager Bob Myers. It’s going to be much easier for the Warriors to talk extension with Green (likely at a lower number than that $27.6 million option) and Thompson (also at a lower number than the max he made last contract) if Myers and his relationship with the team is back in the room.

Either way, expect Green to be back in Golden State next season. Whether they are still feeling the effects of the punch remains to be seen.

Morant takes responsibility for actions in statement, Silver says he was ‘shocked’ by video

By May 17, 2023, 7:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

Ja Morant made his first public statement Tuesday since he was seen apparently brandishing a gun in a live stream on social media for a second time.

The Grizzlies acted quickly to suspend Morant from team activities — something relatively easy for Memphis to do in the offseason when there are no team activities — and the NBA said it was investigating the incident. League sources expect the NBA to come down much harder than Morant’s eight-game suspension in March when he flashed a gun on his own live stream while in a club outside Denver.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Morant said in the new statement released Tuesday. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

This statement sounds very similar to the one he released in March after that gun incident. However, that was not the first incident surrounding Morant, who is involved in a civil lawsuit after he allegedly punched and flashed a gun at a teenage player following a pickup game at Morant’s home in Memphis (Morant has countersued in that case). Then some of Morant’s associates were banned from the FedEx Forum in Memphis following a run-in with members of the Indiana Pacers traveling party that included a red laser (the kind often associated with a gunsight) being pointed at Pacers personnel (the NBA investigation found no evidence of weapons at the scene). Through all these incidents, the Memphis Grizzlies organization had conversations with Morant trying to guide him.

Morant admitted his off-the-court actions impacted the Grizzlies organization, and they were upset in the first round of the playoffs by the Lakers.

After the March gun incident, Morant went into counseling in Florida saying later he needed to learn how to “cope with stress in a positive way.” He said that moment did not show who he truly is. Morant met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and that time to discuss his actions.

Before the NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday, Silver told Malika Andrews of ESPN he was caught off guard by the moment.

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw, this weekend, that video,” Silver said in the televised interview. “We’re in the process of investigating it and we’ll figure out exactly what happened as best as we can. The video’s a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst. We’ll figure out exactly what happened there.”

Morant did not break any laws by flashing the weapons on social media, a popular trend. However, it is an image issue for his employer — both the Grizzlies and the NBA — that ties into decades-old image concerns by league officials.

Morant will likely face a lengthy suspension without pay for this gun incident. Flashing a gun in March cost him $668,659 in direct pay, but it also saw PowerAde delay and scale back its endorsement campaign with him. Nike released its first signature shoe with Morant in April, but it was done in a more low-key manner that is often associated with the release of a signature shoe. Morant’s suspension and how it impacted the Grizzlies was one factor in him not making an All-NBA team this season, keeping his new contract at $194.3 million over five years — had he made an All-NBA team that would have jumped $39 million.

Morant will likely miss out on his first checks from that new contract, set to pay him $33.5 million next season, because of the suspension expected to come down from the league office.

