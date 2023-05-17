Draymond Green says punching Poole reason Warriors not still playing, Kerr says they need Green back

May 17, 2023
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four
Harry How/Getty Images
The Warriors didn’t win enough because of Draymond Green. But the Warriors can’t win enough without Draymond Green.

That’s where the team finds itself heading into an offseason where Green is widely expected to opt out of his $27.6 million contract for next season, unless the Warriors reach a deal to extend him off of it.

The defending champion Warriors were bounced from the playoffs disappointingly early by the Lakers in the second round. Green took the blame for that — not for his play in the series but punching Jordan Poole in a practice before the season, a blow that threw the Warriors organization off balance in a way they never fully recovered from. Green said to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on a second-screen stream of Game 1 between the Lakers and Nuggets that the Warriors “would still be playing” if he hadn’t thrown that punch.

That punch might have gotten Green traded off a lot of teams. That punch and the aftermath combined with the very expensive financial waters the Warriors are sailing into next season — complete with a new CBA that comes down hard on teams well over the luxury tax — would mean Green is shown the door with many franchises.

However, it was also evident this season and in the playoffs that the Warriors needed Green to win. He is still an All-Defensive Team level player who also is a gifted passer who fits perfectly in the Warriors system.

“If Draymond is not back, we’re not a championship contender,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday at his postseason press conference, via the Associated Press. “We know that. He’s that important to winning and to who we are. I absolutely want him back.”

Green has said he wants to return and chase another ring with the core of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

“He knows that he had a great season this year, from a basketball perspective, but he knows that he also compromised things by what happened back in October,” Kerr said. “So part of him coming back next year has to be about rebuilding some of that trust and respect that he’s earned here for a long period of time.

“One thing I love about Draymond is he’s always brutally honest, and he can take that sort of critique because he knows it’s the truth. I want him back. I think we all want him back.”

Green and the core are likely back, but there will be changes this summer to the Warriors, and that could start with team general manager Bob Myers. It’s going to be much easier for the Warriors to talk extension with Green (likely at a lower number than that $27.6 million option) and Thompson (also at a lower number than the max he made last contract) if Myers and his relationship with the team is back in the room.

Either way, expect Green to be back in Golden State next season. Whether they are still feeling the effects of the punch remains to be seen.

Morant takes responsibility for actions in statement, Silver says he was ‘shocked’ by video

May 17, 2023
Ja Morant made his first public statement Tuesday since he was seen apparently brandishing a gun in a live stream on social media for a second time.

The Grizzlies acted quickly to suspend Morant from team activities — something relatively easy for Memphis to do in the offseason when there are no team activities — and the NBA said it was investigating the incident. League sources expect the NBA to come down much harder than Morant’s eight-game suspension in March when he flashed a gun on his own live stream while in a club outside Denver.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Morant said in the new statement released Tuesday. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

This statement sounds very similar to the one he released in March after that gun incident. However, that was not the first incident surrounding Morant, who is involved in a civil lawsuit after he allegedly punched and flashed a gun at a teenage player following a pickup game at Morant’s home in Memphis (Morant has countersued in that case). Then some of Morant’s associates were banned from the FedEx Forum in Memphis following a run-in with members of the Indiana Pacers traveling party that included a red laser (the kind often associated with a gunsight) being pointed at Pacers personnel (the NBA investigation found no evidence of weapons at the scene). Through all these incidents, the Memphis Grizzlies organization had conversations with Morant trying to guide him.

Morant admitted his off-the-court actions impacted the Grizzlies organization, and they were upset in the first round of the playoffs by the Lakers.

After the March gun incident, Morant went into counseling in Florida saying later he needed to learn how to “cope with stress in a positive way.” He said that moment did not show who he truly is. Morant met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and that time to discuss his actions.

Before the NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday, Silver told Malika Andrews of ESPN he was caught off guard by the moment.

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw, this weekend, that video,” Silver said in the televised interview. “We’re in the process of investigating it and we’ll figure out exactly what happened as best as we can. The video’s a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst. We’ll figure out exactly what happened there.”

Morant did not break any laws by flashing the weapons on social media, a popular trend. However, it is an image issue for his employer — both the Grizzlies and the NBA — that ties into decades-old image concerns by league officials.

Morant will likely face a lengthy suspension without pay for this gun incident. Flashing a gun in March cost him $668,659 in direct pay, but it also saw PowerAde delay and scale back its endorsement campaign with him. Nike released its first signature shoe with Morant in April, but it was done in a more low-key manner that is often associated with the release of a signature shoe. Morant’s suspension and how it impacted the Grizzlies was one factor in him not making an All-NBA team this season, keeping his new contract at $194.3 million over five years — had he made an All-NBA team that would have jumped $39 million.

Morant will likely miss out on his first checks from that new contract, set to pay him $33.5 million next season, because of the suspension expected to come down from the league office.

Three takeaways from Nuggets starting fast, hanging on to beat Lakers in Game 1

May 17, 2023
For the better part of three quarters, it looked like the Denver Nuggets were going to make a statement with a blowout win. They didn’t, they barely hung on.

In the final minutes, it looked like the Lakers were going to steal Game 1 on the road. They didn’t, coming up just short.

Both sides exit Game 1 of the Western Conference finals with positives and some things to work on, but only the Nuggets left with a win at home, 132-126. Game 2 is Thursday night in Denver.

Here are three takeaways from Game 1.

1) The Lakers came out flat and it cost them Game 1

The Denver Nuggets came out of the locker room playing with the force and determination of title contenders: Their offense looked crisp running through Nikola Jokić, players and the ball moved, they defended well enough and they got out in transition every chance they could. Denver was aggressive and looked like a team trying to make a statement as their lead ballooned to 21.

The Lakers came out with a lack of defensive urgency, which dug them a hole they never climbed out of.

“Yeah, it took us a half to get into the game and that was pretty much the ballgame right there,” LeBron said. “They punched us in the mouth to start.”

The Lakers’ biggest problem early — and all game, really — was the inability to get stops.

The Lakers started with a smaller lineup and found themselves reacting defensively early, rather than trying to impose their will, and that left them half a step slow. It showed in how little they impacted Denver’s movement. It showed on the boards, where the Nuggets had nine offensive rebounds in the first quarter — six by Jokic — and led by a dozen after one.

It showed in transition defense, where the Nuggets pushed the pace and started 28% of possessions in transition in the first half, the Lakers were slow to get back, and it led to a lot of open baskets.

The Lakers eventually found their focus, but they could never fully close the gap.

2) In a battle of strengths, round one went to Nikola Jokić and the Nugget offense

Game 1 was entertaining in the way high-scoring affairs often are, with great shotmaking by both sides and both teams having an offensive rating above 130. Plus, it was a good night for over bettors.

It was not a good night for the Lakers’ defense, which had been the best in the playoffs through two rounds (and the best in the NBA after the All-Star break). Denver’s defense was not impressive either. Whichever side figures out its defensive answers first will advance to the NBA Finals.

That didn’t make the offensive fireworks any less impressive.

Nikola Jokić was brilliant, finishing with 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting, a ridiculous 21 rebounds, and 14 assists. Yes, another triple-double, but maybe more impressively he outrebounded the Lakers 16-13 by himself before halftime.

Part of the Lakers’ slow start is that the Nuggets have shooters everywhere, they move to get open, and you need to keep a body on them or Jokić will find them. It led to a balanced attack for the Nuggets with six guys in double figures.

Jamal Murray was 4-of-8 from 3 on his way to 31 points.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 21, Michael Porter Jr. had 15, Bruce Brown had 16 off the bench, and Aaron Gordon added a dozen.

3) The Lakers found things that worked they can bring to Game 2

Darvin Ham and crew made a miscalculation coming into Game 1 — they came out small, with essentially a three-guard lineup of D'Angelo Russell, Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves next to LeBron and Anthony Davis. The Nuggets tore that up and built their big lead.

But the Lakers adjusted, and some of those changes will be back for Game 2.

Offensively, Davis and LeBron were able to get shots they wanted. AD finished with 40 points of 14-of-23 shooting, plus had 10 boards.

LeBron was one assist away from a triple-double of 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

The biggest in-game adjustment was to have the size of Rui Hachimura as the initial defender on Jokić — Hachimura is big enough and strong enough to give the two-time MVP as much trouble as anyone is going to. Hachimura on Jokić also allowed Davis to roam as a help defender, his preferred role.

Along those same lines, the Lakers found something with big, non-point-guard lineups (or, non-traditional point guard, they do still have LeBron on the court). Size mattered, Denver is a big team and the Lakers figured out they have to match it.

Then, of course, there was a master class from LeBron, getting the switch he wanted and attacking a defender, often backing Murray down in the post.

“I’d rather clean things up after a win in the Western Conference finals than after a loss, so I will take it,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “But much work to do… Thursday night, it’s gonna be even that much harder because they’re gonna get off to a better start, I imagine. And so our game plan discipline and our defensive acumen have to be a lot better for closer to 48 minutes.”

Let the adjustments begin.

Grizzlies Desmond Bane undergoes surgery on right big toe

May 16, 2023
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Five
Justin Ford/Getty Images
There was speculation around the Grizzlies since the All-Star break (if not earlier) that the toe injury suffered by Desmond Bane — initially back before Thanksgiving — was still bothering him.

Tuesday we got confirmation this was true. The Grizzlies announced that Bane underwent surgery on the big toe on his right foot, but that he would be back in time for the start of next season.

This is a fracture of one of the two small bones at the base of the big toe in the ball of the foot. For obvious reasons, it causes pain to walk, let alone run up and down a hardwood court.

Bane initially injured his foot early in the season, on Nov. 11 against the Timberwolves, and he missed 17 games after that letting the bones heal (it was officially listed at the time as a sprained toe).

Bane averaged 21.5 points (shooting 40.8% from 3), plus five rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season.

The Grizzlies may need Bane to take on a larger role at the start of next season in Memphis, with a possible suspension looming over Ja Morant after his latest flashing of a gun on social media, and with the likelihood Dillon Brooks will not be back in Memphis next season.

San Antonio Spurs win NBA Draft Lottery, will be home to Wembanyama

May 16, 2023
The San Antonio Spurs have made two No.1 picks in franchise history. First in 1987 when they selected The Admiral David Robinson. Ten years later 1997 they drafted Tim Duncan with the No.1 pick. From there the franchise formed a dynasty that went on to win five championships and make an indelible mark on the NBA.

Now the Spurs could be on top of the NBA for the next decade after winning the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, and with it the right to draft projected franchise cornerstone player Victor Wembanyama with that top pick.

“This is a player’s league, the players are what drives us all, so I can imagine [how this impacts the franchise],” Peter J. Holt, the Spurs managing partner, said when asked if he could imagine how much this would impact the franchise, reminding everyone they did draft Robinson and Duncan. 

This is also a win for the French star Wembanyama, who goes to a stable organization known for developing talent — and one with a deep connection to France thanks to Spurs legend Tony Parker. Plus, there is no better coach for his first couple of years in the NBA than Gregg Popovich.

Here is how the NBA Draft Lottery shook out.

1. San Antonio Spurs
2. Charlotte Hornets
3. Portland Trail Blazers
4. Houston Rockets
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Orlando Magic
7. Indiana Pacers
8. Washington Wizards
9. Utah Jazz
10. Dallas Mavericks
11. Orlando Magic (via Chicago)
12. Oklahoma City Thunder
13. Toronto Raptors
14. New Orleans Pelicans

Some other notes from how the NBA Draft lottery broke down.

• The Detroit Pistons were the biggest losers of the day, falling as far as they possibly could with the worst regular season record in the league to the No. 5 pick.

• The Charlotte Hornets will pick second, where most teams have either guard Scoot Henderson or wing Brandon Miller next on their boards. With the Hornets already having a dynamic ball handler at the point in LaMelo Ball, will they select Miller and let Henderson slide to Portland (where he would play next to Damian Lillard)?

• Portland may not make that No.3 pick. League sources have told NBC Sports the Trail Blazers want to make a big splash trade to get another star next to Lillard. Packaging the No.3 pick with some of their other young talent such as Shaedon Sharpe and/or Anfernee Simons could land that kind of player.

• Everything from pick No.6 to 14 followed form, which matched how they finished the season.

• The Dallas Mavericks’ late-season tanking was rewarded, nobody leapfrogged them so they get to keep their first-round pick (it was owed to the Knicks but top-10 protected). Don’t be surprised if the Mavericks attempt to trade the pick to bring in more immediate help around Luka Dončić.

• The Chicago Bulls did not jump up into the top four, so their pick at No. 12 belongs to the Orlando Magic (part of the Nikola Vucevic trade).

• Here is what the rest of the first round looks like

15. Atlanta Hawks
16. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota)
17. Los Angeles Lakers
18. Miami Heat
19. Houston Rockets (via Los Angeles Clippers)
20. Golden State Warriors
21. Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix)
22. Brooklyn Nets
23. Portland Trail Blazers (via New York)
24. Sacramento Kings
25. Memphis Grizzlies
26. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland)
27. Charlotte Hornets (via Denver)
28. Utah Jazz (via Philadelphia)
29. Indiana Pacers (via Boston)
30. Los Angeles Clippers (via Milwaukee)

• The NBA Draft occurs on June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

