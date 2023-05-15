Lakers vs. Nuggets Western Conference Finals roundtable breaking down series

For NBC Sports Bet The Edge, four analysts from the NBC Sports family came together to break down the Western Conference Finals matchup between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers against Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets. The analysts were divided, this is no easy series to decide.

The four are Kurt Helin, lead NBA writer for NBC Sports; Jay Croucher, the lead betting analyst for NBC Sports; Vaughn Dalzell a sports betting analyst for NBC Sports; and Drew Dinsick an NFL, NBA, Tennis Handicapper with NBC Sports.

Let’s jump into the discussion.

Jay Croucher: We thought the pandemic was over but it is not, we are back in the bubble with rematches of the 2020 Conference Finals.

Let’s get straight into the Western Conference Finals, Lakers at Nuggets. Kurt, we’ll start with you. This market is trending towards Denver, they are -160 favorites to win the series series now, 5.5 point favorites in Game 1. Do you think they’re a pretty solid favorite, is their status warranted?

Kurt Helin: Yeah. Except this is one of those situations where on paper, in a bubble, when I’m just looking at it, I’m like, ‘Denver should win this.’ They’ve been playing better defense than during the season, and the way their offense is constructed will give the Lakers’ defense real problems. The Lakers don’t have… well, nobody has a good answer for Jokic, but his passing to cutters and having actual having shooters everywhere — unlike the Warriors — causes problems.

My concern is simply this: The Lakers and LeBron James are an organization and a player used to the stage, used to rising to the occasion on the stage, used to finding a well and reserve of strong play — and he did it last series. He had a brilliant Game 6 because they knew they couldn’t go up there for Game 7, and so he’s got 30 points and on ridiculous, what was it, a 10-of-13 shooting or whatever it was [Note: It was 10-of-14]. He’s going to be good. Is Denver? I’ll ask you guys, is Denver ready for this moment?

Vaughn Dalzell: In the two years since the bubble, what have we seen to make us think that they are ready to take that step forward? I mean, Drew, have you seen anything because I don’t think so. Lakers at +130 LeBron, 10-1 in conference finals.

Drew Dinsick: I mean, my grades — other than for Jokic — my grades on the players on the Nuggets are all a little bit lower than what the guys that were in the bubble. So it’s tough to say. My grade on Jokic is quite a lot higher than he was even a couple years ago. He continues improving his game in ways that I think are difficult to quantify.

The thing that has set the Lakers apart in this particular playoff run: Anthony Davis‘ defensive impact, but just the Lakers team defense overall being really well organized, just not making many mistakes. And that’s going to be put to the test because so far what we’ve seen this season, and really the last couple of seasons, but particularly, in 2023, Jokic is now an offensive player that defies any matchup. There’s almost nothing you can do you have to pick your poison. And, you know, it’s gonna be fascinating to see what the Lakers have in response to that because if their defensive effort is the same level we saw against the Warriors, the same level we saw against the Grizzlies, and they can steal one of these two in Denver to start off the series that will be huge. The role players are playing so well at home, and LeBron and A.D. pretty clearly are a dynamic duo that together is better than Jokić plus the next-best player for the Nuggets so it’s kind of it’s it’s gonna be an interesting matchup.

Jay Croucher: Yeah, I love the Nuggets. To me, the biggest development of the first two rounds of the playoffs in terms of championship equity is the level that the Nuggets’ defense has been playing at. I think we knew that they have the highest floor of any team on offense on a given possession because you just give the ball to Jokic. And then, like, you’re just guaranteed to get something relatively good out of that possession when you do that.

But the question was always defense and the fact that they’ve been able to operate at a 110 defensive rating the first two rounds, which is basically the best defense in the league during the regular season, obviously scoring goes down a bit in the playoffs, but I think the level that Gordon the KCP that MPJ even other they’re playing at defensively. Bruce Brown, I think when you add that to the level that Jokic is playing out on offense, which is about as high as a level as you can get to in the NBA, I think that Denver is the best team in the West.

I think that the Lakers, I think we’re going to look back on them as a team that, obviously they played really well, they’re exceeding expectations, but I think they’re also a product of how limited and underwhelming these Grizzlies and Warriors teams were. In particular the Warriors. They just didn’t have it this season, for whatever reason. Poole just going down the drain really impacted that team negatively. I think that the the Nuggets the way they handled the Wolves and the Suns, defensively in particular, gives me a fair bit of confidence that they’re going to handle the Lakers as well.

Vaughn, you disagree with that?

Vaughn Dalzell: I do disagree. I think Kevin Durant and Devin Booker would disagree with Aaron Gordon‘s defense, too, for the most part in that series, because from Game 3 on those two are incredible. I don’t know who really guards LeBron. Aaron Gordon looked good at some points, but the indication is that he’s going to have a lot of all-around performances. You mentioned KCP, he’s really that role player, can he step up for the Nuggets? He was with the Lakers previously and he’s done pretty well too. Another real player that no one’s mentioned is D'Angelo Russell. He’s made a big difference for the Lakers this season and in the postseason when he scores 15 or more points, they’re 7-1 compared to 1-3 when he does not.

The Lakers have started out good and in both series, they won both road Game 1s against Memphis and Golden State, like you mentioned. Denver and L.A. are both the only teams left in the playoffs that are undefeated at home. But I think you’re looking at a team that’s been here before, like Kurt said. And LeBron James, he’s been here so often.

The Nuggets, to me, those role players y’all mentioned, they’ve been good but they haven’t had a moment where they’ve gone up against the caliber of players in this round. I’m taking the team with more veteran leadership and arguably the best player of all time.

Drew Dinsick: Jay’s points were fair, but I gotta tell you Jay, I don’t know that I’m buying the Nuggets defense having taken a step forward, up against the Timberwolves and the Suns. And you know, both those squads there were pretty flawed.

Kurt Helin: Honestly, both teams played teams where you can hide guys that don’t exist this anymore, right? Denver’s got shooters everywhere. Like Jay said there’s no Jordan Poole there’s no Klay Thompson, who was awful the last three games of that series. Go ahead and leave KCP and Bruce Brown and see what happens.

The other thing that I think Denver’s offense can really click on is, remember when they started Gary Payton in Game 4 and Davis is now on Draymond Green and he’s got to come out to the level of the ball the pick and roll, and the Warriors back cut them to death for the first half. Until they switched Davis onto Wiggins. You’re not gonna be able to do that against the Nuggets. They love those cuts to the rim with Jokic passing and guys moving. I think their offense is going to click

I think the other thing I’m really curious about is both teams are going to have to find a way to stop dribble penetration. The Lakers really haven’t been great at it all season, even after the All-Star break. They can’t let this be a Jamal Murray series.

Jay Croucher: I think there’s a couple other things, too. One, the Lakers, they’re just forced to play a range of fairly limited players either on offense or defense. Guys like Rui [Hachimura], like [Jared] Vanderbilt, like D’Angelo Russell, he’s gonna have to be on the floor and they’re gonna have to deal with his defensive shortcomings. They don’t really have a backup center at all. I think that’s going to be an issue and it’ll be exploited by Denver.

This Lakers team was cobbled together in February, effectively. and I think that may rear its head against a Denver team that is playing with more continuity than anyone. And they just have so much connectivity on offense, and that spread to defense now as well.

The last thing is the Lakers completely no showed games two and five in both series and then also really struggled in games four of both series and I’m just worried that LeBron and A.D., with what they’ve dealt with health wise, I think that fatigue is going to be more of an element for them. There are no extended breaks in the conference finals, there is a game every other day. I think that favors Denver as well.

I think Anthony Davis is gonna have to be the best player in this series for the Lakers to win and I’m going to ride with Nikola Jokic.

Drew Dinsick: But I mean, depending on which games you’ve watched these playoffs, Anthony Davis has been the best player in the playoffs so far.

But you know, I think all the points we’re kind of making here make me re-look at this 222 total for Game 1 as potentially too low. Yes, the Lakers don’t necessarily want to wind up in a track meet but we’ve seen them come out now two series in a row and just really put on the afterburners, kick up the pace, play into pace in Game 1 against both the Grizzlies and the Warriors, so I could definitely see this series starting out as a little bit of a track meet.

Kurt Helin: Do the Lakers have to steal one of the first two?

Drew Dinsick: I think absolutely.

Vaughn Dalzell: Yes. I think they steal Game 1. I think I think Jeff Green doesn’t play enough defense in the post for the Nuggets and the Lakers score a ton, because that’s the backup center now, Jeff Green.

Jay Croucher: So let’s close out quickly with just some quick predictions. I’m gonna go Nuggets in five.

Vaughn Dalzell: I’m going Lakers in six.

Drew Dinsick: Man, Nuggets in seven.

Kurt Helin: I’ve got the Nuggets in seven.

NBA Draft Lottery odds, what winning could mean for each team

“10 days before knowing my future team. It’s really a crazy thing”

That was what presumptive No.1 pick Victor Wembanyama Tweeted out 10 days ago. Tuesday night the NBA Draft Lottery will give him his answer, and the fortunes of multiple franchises will be changed forever.

For all the scouting, planning, and development that goes into NBA roster building, sometimes it’s still better to be lucky than good— and this year that luck could set a franchise up for a decade. That is whether they land first and get Wembanyama, second and pick Scoot Henderson, or land farther down the board but get one of a number of players with All-NBA potential but some development work to do.

Here are the lottery odds for all 14 teams involved, and what landing Wembanyama would mean to them.

 
Pistons small icon Detroit Pistons: No.1 14%, top four 52.1%. The Pistons were hoping to compete for a play-in spot last season before Cade Cunningham’s leg injury required surgery and ended his season. This is already a solid young core with former No.1 pick Cunningham plus Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart — add a top two pick to this roster and the Pistons could be contenders in a handful of years. Even if they end up lower, they will be adding another high level player to a core than can grow into something special.

 
Rockets small icon Houston Rockets: No.1 14%, top four 52.1%. The Rockets are another team about to add a high pick to a young core with potential. A Wembanyama and Alperen Şengün front court could be a force with passing and shooting (for that matter, a Scoot Henderson and Jalen Green pairing would be interesting, that’s a lot of athleticism attacking the rim). Whatever happens in the lottery does not change the Rockets’ plans to use their around $60 million in cap space and win more now, which is going to mean chasing veteran free agents, starting with James Harden.

 
Spurs small icon San Antonio Spurs: No.1 14%, top four 52.1%. Winning the Wembanyama sweepstakes would feel a lot like when the Spurs won the lottery to land Tim Duncan and created a dynasty (or, maybe like when they won and landed David Robinson, which was the true first domino of those dynastic years). There have been whispers that Gregg Popovich would stick around and coach another year or two if the Spurs do land the top pick. San Antonio would roll out a starting lineup with Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan that would be interesting (they wouldn’t win a lot of game that first year, but they would be interesting).

 
Hornets small icon Charlotte Hornets: No.1 12.5%, top four 48.1%. LaMelo Ball with Wembanyama would create arguably the greatest social media/young fan favorite team in the league, and also one that could start winning games quickly as the roster is filled out around them. With the veterans already on this roster (Terry Rozier, the likely untradable Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington) the Hornets could compete for a play-in spot next season.

 
Blazers small icon Portland Trail Blazers: No.1 10.5%, top four 42.1%. Let’s be positive and not go down the road of Portland’s previous top picks. The Trail Blazers remain intent on making a big trade this summer — not to send Damian Lillard out (like so many fans of other teams seem to expect), but rather to bring another star in next to Lillard to try and win now. Landing Wembanyama would likely mean they trade center Jusuf Nurkic for another quality player and start Wembanyama next to a re-signed Jerami Grant in the front court with Lillard and some added depth on the wing and backcourt. That sounds like a playoff team in year one.

 
Magic small icon Orlando Magic: No.1 9%, top four 37.2%. The Orlando Magic have won the NBA Draft Lottery in consecutive years before, 1992 and 1993, which led to them drafting Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway. Last year the Magic landed the No.1 pick and selected Paolo Banchero, who went on to win Rookie of the Year. Add Wembanyama to Banchero, Franz Wagner, a now solid point guard in Markelle Fultz plus young stars like Wendell Carter Jr. and this is the best young core in the game (the same might be true if the land the No.2 pick and bring in Scoot Henderson). Also, if he can stay healthy, a frontcourt of Jonathan Isaac and Wembanyama would be a defensive juggernaut.

 
Pacers small icon Indiana Pacers: No.1 6.8%, top four 29.4%. The Pacers would instantly have one of the best and most interesting young cores in the league: Myles Turner at center, Wembanyama at the four (creating a defensive wall up front), with the very good Tyrese Haliburton running the show at the point and a mix of Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield on the wing. With Rick Carlisle as coach this is a playoff team in year one (they were on their way to that last season until Haliburton got injured) that could build into much, much more.

 
Wizards small icon Washington Wizards: No.1 6.7%, top four 29%. Whoever gets hired as the new GM in Washington would instantly look a lot smarter if Wembanyama is on the roster. If he is, do they re-sign Kristaps Porzingis ($36 million player option) and let coach Wes Unseld play around with a two-big lineup? They likely bring back Kyle Kuzma to create a lineup of a point guard to be named, then Bradley Beal, Kuzma, Wembanyama and Porzingis — that looks like the playoff team ownership wants. If that group can just stay healthy.

 
Jazz small icon Utah Jazz: No.1 4.5%, top four 20.3%. Lauri Markkanen and Wembanyama would instantly create one of the longest, most versatile, and most interesting front courts with Walker Kessler likely at center and those two at the 3/4 in whatever order you wish. While the playoffs would be a year one expectation, there would still need to be a lot of building out of the roster around that front line for the long term. The advantage is Danny Ainge and the Utah front office still have a mountain of draft picks from the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell trades to use/trade to put all the puzzle pieces together.

 
Mavericks small icon Dallas Mavericks: No.1 3%, top four 13.9%. The bigger concern in the Dallas front office is a team leap frogging them and pushing the Mavericks down to the No.11 pick, in which case the Knicks get their pick as a remnant of the Porzingis trade. Dallas nakedly tanked at the end of the season to get into the top 10. Should they win the lottery things instantly look a lot better for the Mavericks, who will have found their star to go next to Luka Dončić (no matter what happens with the Kyrie Irving free agency). A Dončić and Wembanyama pairing might be the most entertaining duo in the league from Day 1.

 
Bulls small icon Chicago Bulls: No.1 1.8%, top four 8.5%. If the Bulls do not get lucky and land that 8.5% chance to jump into the top four, then this pick goes to the Orlando Magic as part of the Nikola Vucevic trade. If the Bulls do get that lucky and jump to the top spot, they will land the franchise cornerstone player they have not had since Derrick Rose and the thing this roster desperately needs. Considering the size of the Chicago market and the Bulls’ fan base, you know there are a few people in the league office rooting for the Bulls to get lucky.

 
Thunder small icon Oklahoma City Thunder: No.1 1.7%, top four 8%. If the lottery gods smile on OKC they could create an NBA dynasty in the Midwest. The Thunder already have All-NBA First Team guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, secondary shot creator Josh Giddey, promising big man Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren (who sat out last season injured but was the No.2 pick last year for a reason) — add Wembanyama to that group and the potential is off the charts. Plus GM/president Sam Presti has a truckload of first-round picks in future years to round out the roster.

 
Raptors small icon Toronto Raptors: No.1 1%, top four 4.8%. It’s a crazy longshot, but add Wembanyama (or Henderson) to a roster with the length and athleticism of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, (plus whoever they re-sign from Jakob Poeltl, Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr., all free agents) and you have a playoff team in the short term that could be a real threat in the East in a couple of years. Some new coach is instantly going to look very smart if they win the lottery.

 
Pelicans small icon New Orleans Pelicans: No.1 0.5%, top four 2.4%. It’s a wild longshot but it’s fun to dream of what a Zion Williamson and Wembanyama frontcourt would look like (if it could stay healthy). Pair that with Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Herb Jones and there would be a dangerous and entertaining team in the Big Easy (frankly, there is an entertaining and dangerous team there now if they can just all stay healthy and on the court together for a stretch).

Stephen Curry partners with top prospect Scoot Henderson to provide support, guidence

JR NBA Video Shoot with Scoot Henderseon
Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — In an empty gym on a small campus deserted for spring break, one of the NBA’s top future prospects receives shooting guidance from coaches on Stephen Curry’s training team.

Scoot Henderson goes through some of the same drills as the Golden State superstar himself – one-footed free throws, catch-and-shoots from around the perimeter, two dribbles between the legs then let it fly from the top of the 3-point arc.

On the other end of the court in the Laney College arena is Henderson’s younger sister, Moochie, who has committed to play guard for Georgia State.

The Hendersons, teenagers and the youngest of seven children, are receiving a one-of-a-kind opportunity partnering with Curry’s company, SC30 Inc., to gain support and guidance as the family develops its brand – on and off the court.

“Just getting this early training and early knowledge from Steph mentoring me and the people around him, it’s a blessing,” Scoot Henderson said. “Me just turning 19, just getting that knowledge early, it’s really cool.”

Curry is helping Henderson build his business model and will offer his resources to the rising star and his family as the point guard makes the transition to the next level. He finished his high school coursework more than 1 1/2 years early to play two seasons for the G League Ignite and has established himself as a projected top-three draft pick.

Curry’s involvement includes opening his network to connect Henderson with shooting coaches, the two-time MVP’s strength and conditioning team and others leading up to the NBA draft next month.

They spent some time getting to know each other in late March, when Scoot and Moochie went through a training session with Curry’s coaches for a morning at Laney College.

What appeals to Curry beyond Henderson’s talent, which makes him one of the most athletic point guards in the 2023 class, is the commitment to community he has demonstrated at home in Marietta, Georgia.

“They’ve developed a perspective on the blessings from the game of basketball and the doors that it’s opened and the platform that you’re given. The resources you have access to can all lead to a sense of purpose outside of just putting the ball in the basket,” said Curry, whose Warriors were eliminated Friday by the Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. “They’re obviously wise beyond their years on that front and understanding that you can do both.”

Henderson is grateful he can lean on Curry, whose off-court work with children and aiding the less fortunate includes his Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation focused on fighting childhood hunger, supporting education and providing safe places for kids to be active.

Five years ago, Henderson’s parents, Chris and Crystal, opened a gym called Next Play 360 near their home to offer an inclusive space with an emphasis on academics, athletics, leadership and community outreach.

Henderson himself has helped plan holiday gift and food drives – aiding 75 families last year with the next goal being 360 families, then 3,600 and eventually 36,000 – among other projects, and he hopes to keep doing more.

The Hendersons partner with schools in Cobb County to identify those in need.

“Helping my community strive, that was always the vision,” Henderson said. “If I was going up, my family was going up with me. That was the vision for all my siblings.”

Moochie is also benefiting from having access to Curry’s team of experts, acknowledging, “Being a 17-year-old coming out here and getting this experience is really important.”

The Hendersons realize how fortunate they are to be getting a head start thanks to Curry’s resources.

“It’s almost unreal, actually, Steph Curry is probably my favorite player in the world,” said Chris, who has coached Moochie’s teams teams for years. “They benefit from it but I benefit, too. It’s a blessing for my kids just to be a part of it.”

They got connected through some of Curry’s longtime colleagues who thought the two might make great partners given their shared commitment to balancing basketball and philanthropy.

“To be a support system for that and how that’s going to evolve over time, that’s the exciting part and it reinvigorates another energy to what we’re doing because you understand – I’m the old guy – the next generation is about that life as well,” Curry said.

Whatever happens in NBA Draft Lottery, expect Rockets to make run at Harden

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
The Houston Rockets have a 14% chance Tuesday night of lucking into the top pick in the June NBA Draft, giving them the rights to draft projected franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama. Houston has a 52.1% chance of landing in the top four and getting an elite talent such as Scoot Henderson.

None of that will change their offseason plans of bringing in veterans to start winning more now — including going after James Harden.

Harden returning to the Rockets buzz has swirled around the NBA all season, and league sources confirmed to NBC Sports this isn’t simply a smokescreen, the interest is genuine and mutual. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Monday on Get Up that the Rockets will target Harden no matter what happens in the draft lottery.

“Houston may be his way to get him the kind of guaranteed money, long-term money he wants from Philly. But I wouldn’t underestimate it as just a leverage play. I think he’s very serious about returning. And Philadelphia now has strong relationships in that organization from Daryl Morey, starting with him in their front office. It’s going to be a really interesting couple of months.”

Harden has a $35.6 million player option for this season, which he is expected to turn down in search of a long-term deal and some security for the 33-year-old former MVP. Many factors will impact Harden’s decision, from his family in Houston to who will be the coach of the 76ers next season.

What will not impact Harden or the Rockets much is what happens Tuesday night. For both sides, the next move is not about what rookie is playing in Houston.

Jeremy Lin says his basketball future uncertain after nasty head injury in Taiwan game

Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers v New Taipei Kings - P.League+
Gene Wang/Getty Images
Hopefully Jeremy Lin can bounce back from this and, most importantly, be his healthy self again.

Lin, the focus of “Linsanity” in New York and now playing for the Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers in Taiwan, had to leave a game over the weekend after he took an incidental but nasty elbow to the head from former Nets teammate Chris McCullough (now a member of the Formosa Taishin Dreamers). The blow knocked Lin down, and his head slammed into the ground.

Lin was taken for evaluation at a local hospital, but was back on the bench by the end of the game (one where the Steelers lost and were eliminated).

After the game, Lin sounded uncertain about his future, although he also sounded like a 34-year-old evaluating everything. Here’s his quote, via Focus Taiwan.

“I can’t promise that I will continue to play ball next year,” Lin said… “This (his career) is something that is decided year-by-year.”

His basketball future is secondary, what matters most — what we all are hoping for — is that he gets healthy. Any basketball he plays beyond that is icing on the cake.

