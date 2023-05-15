Jeremy Lin says his basketball future uncertain after nasty head injury in Taiwan game

May 15, 2023
Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers v New Taipei Kings - P.League+
Gene Wang/Getty Images
Hopefully Jeremy Lin can bounce back from this and, most importantly, be his healthy self again.

Lin, the focus of “Linsanity” in New York and now playing for the Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers in Taiwan, had to leave a game over the weekend after he took an incidental but nasty elbow to the head from former Nets teammate Chris McCullough (now a member of the Formosa Taishin Dreamers). The blow knocked Lin down, and his head slammed into the ground.

Lin was taken for evaluation at a local hospital, but was back on the bench by the end of the game (one where the Steelers lost and were eliminated).

After the game, Lin sounded uncertain about his future, although he also sounded like a 34-year-old evaluating everything. Here’s his quote, via Focus Taiwan.

“I can’t promise that I will continue to play ball next year,” Lin said… “This (his career) is something that is decided year-by-year.”

His basketball future is secondary, what matters most — what we all are hoping for — is that he gets healthy. Any basketball he plays beyond that is icing on the cake.

Whatever happens in NBA Draft Lottery, expect Rockets to make run at Harden

May 15, 2023
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
The Houston Rockets have a 14% chance Tuesday night of lucking into the top pick in the June NBA Draft, giving them the rights to draft projected franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama. Houston has a 52.1% chance of landing in the top four and getting an elite talent such as Scoot Henderson.

None of that will change their offseason plans of bringing in veterans to start winning more now — including going after James Harden.

Harden returning to the Rockets buzz has swirled around the NBA all season, and league sources confirmed to NBC Sports this isn’t simply a smokescreen, the interest is genuine and mutual. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Monday on Get Up that the Rockets will target Harden no matter what happens in the draft lottery.

“Houston may be his way to get him the kind of guaranteed money, long-term money he wants from Philly. But I wouldn’t underestimate it as just a leverage play. I think he’s very serious about returning. And Philadelphia now has strong relationships in that organization from Daryl Morey, starting with him in their front office. It’s going to be a really interesting couple of months.”

Harden has a $35.6 million player option for this season, which he is expected to turn down in search of a long-term deal and some security for the 33-year-old former MVP. Many factors will impact Harden’s decision, from his family in Houston to who will be the coach of the 76ers next season.

What will not impact Harden or the Rockets much is what happens Tuesday night. For both sides, the next move is not about what rookie is playing in Houston.

Monty Williams will have options with Bucks possibly on top of list

May 15, 2023
2023 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Monty Williams reportedly wants to take a step back, spend time with family and find his balance again after an unexpected firing by the Phoneix Suns.

The NBA coaching carousel may not give him much of a chance — teams are about to start knocking on his door, if they already haven’t. And there will be tempting options, including a title contender in Milwaukee, on that list.

It’s no surprise Williams is in demand. This is the man who took over a 19-win Suns team, had them in the NBA Finals in 2021 and was the 2022 NBA Coach of the Year. He could help teams and the three teams with current coaching openings — Milwaukee, Detroit and Toronto — are expected to reach out, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday.

Williams, who sources say has three years and $21 million left on his Suns deal, is said to be focusing on family time after being fired despite being a season removed from winning NBA Coach of the Year. League sources tell me the Bucks, Pistons and Raptors will pursue and inquire about possibilities with Williams.

On FanDuel, Chrania was a little more direct saying, “The Bucks will pursue Monty Williams from what I’m told, pretty aggressively. He’s near or at the top of their list after they fired Mike Budenholzer.”

Williams had at least three years and $21 million left on his contract with the Suns when they let him go, money he is still getting paid, so Williams is not under any financial pressure to take a new job. He can be picky.

It comes down to what does Williams want? If he wants to coach a contender again, with arguably the best player in the world on the roster in Giannis Antetokounmpo, the job is open and there. If he wants to be part of building something, Detroit could be an interesting place with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, and whoever they land in the draft (that job could get a lot more interesting after the NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday night, where the Pistons have a 14% chance at the No.1 pick and Victor Wembanyama). There’s a lot of talent on the roster in Toronto as well.

If the Bucks aggressively push for Williams, it may be hard to say no to a ready-made contender.

However, it all comes down to what Williams wants. And that may just be some time to catch his breath.

Five things to watch (with some betting tips) for Lakers vs. Nuggets

May 15, 2023
It’s not easy to get a feel for this series because, while it is a rematch of the 2020 Western Conference Finals from the bubble, both teams are very different.

Even this season’s games are not helpful. All four regular season meetings between the Lakers and Nuggets occurred before the NBA trade deadline, when the Lakers revamped their roster. Those games are largely useless in predicting what happens starting Tuesday night. While the Lakers had the best record in the West after the All-Star break (16-7) the Nuggets had run away and hid from the rest of the West by that point, took their foot off the gas and coasted in, all while maintaining the No. 1 seed.

There will be some feeling out early in the series and a lot of adjustments.

Here are four things worth watching, plus some betting advice from Vaughn Dalzell of NBC Sports Edge.

1) Nikola Jokić vs. Anthony Davis

The two best big men still playing will go head-to-head for much of this series, and that likely decides it.

Jokić has been a force these playoffs averaging 30.7 points with a 62.6 true shooting percentage, plus 12.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists a game. As Draymond Green correctly noted on his podcast, if the Lakers let Jokić be a scorer and a facilitator they will lose, they have to limit him. Davis and the Lakers did that in the bubble where Jokić put up numbers — 21.8 points and five assists a game — but it was not enough.

However, there are two reasons it will be hard for the Lakers to repeat that bubble success. First, Jokić is a better player now than three years ago. He is a much more diverse threat.

Second, he has shooters and cutters around him everywhere now. Once the help comes, he will find the open man. Maybe the Lakers are willing to live with that, but don’t confuse these Nuggets with a Warriors team where Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson struggled — Denver’s shooters are hot and there are no guys to hide on. Also, the Lakers struggled early in Game 4 last round when the Warriors started Gary Payton II, leading to Davis covering Green and having to come out to the level of the ball on screens, then the Warriors carved the Lakers up with back cuts and good passing. That’s what the Nuggets do every game, and they are deeper than this year’s Warriors.

On the flip side, the Nuggets will have difficulty slowing Davis and the Lakers’ offense.

Expect the Lakers to run a lot of pick-and-roll with Davis as the screener and try to force Denver to switch — LeBron will blow by Jokić — or they will have to deal with Davis as a roll man. The Lakers also now have shooting everywhere with Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell and on down the line. The Lakers are going to score. The question is, do the Nuggets play a drop coverage and do their best to clog the lane — they are not a great rim-protecting team but they have good size — and let LeBron, Davis and the rest take their two-pointers and think they can just win the math problem by being an offensive force on the other end.

This is a clash of strengths: The Nuggets have a league-best 118.7 offensive rating in the playoffs, while the Lakers have a league-best 106.5 defensive rating this postseason. Which side wins that battle?

2) Can either team slow down dribble penetration?

If this becomes a Jamal Murray series Los Angeles is in trouble.

The Lakers have struggled to stop guard penetration all season long — even after the trade deadline — and Murray is playing much more like pre-injury bubble Murray, slashing into the paint. Davis will not be able to drop back in deep coverage because Jokić can shoot the three and would just carve that defense up.

This is not the Warriors, who struggled to consistently hit the 3, especially on the road (the Warriors shot below 30% from 3 on the road last series). The Nuggets are shooting 37.9% from 3 this postseason and all their starters and rotation players can shoot — leave Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Bruce Brown and they will knock the shot down. Michael Porter Jr. is hitting better than 40% from 3 this postseason. Aaron Gordon is a threat. You get the idea.

On the flip side, the Lakers are not Phoenix, which had two guys who could put the ball on the floor and create and nothing after that. Reaves, Russell, Dennis Schroder can all get into the paint as shot creators for themselves and others. If/when the Nuggets have to help on LeBron and Davis, the Lakers will move the ball and the help defense of the Nuggets is not elite.

We have seen big games from the Lakers supporting cast these playoffs and this series sets up for more of those games.

3) Are the Nuggets ready for this moment?

All season long, even as the Nuggets cruised to the No. 1 seed in the West, there has been an attitude from basketball fans (and many pundits) of, “That’s nice, but you have to prove it in the playoffs.”

Through two rounds, Denver has proved it. They are in the conference finals and have looked like the best team in the West doing it.

Now the lights get brighter — LeBron James and the Lakers as an organization are used to this stage. As LeBron likes to say, he and his teams are comfortable being uncomfortable. They are going to play well.

Will Denver? They look ready for this moment, but what happens when they are in it? The Nuggets as an organization are not used to being here, and Jokić and company only did it in the one-off experience of the bubble.

As sports fans, we often have a “you can’t do it until you’ve done it” attitude with players and teams. A quarterback can’t win the Super Bowl until we see them win the Super Bowl. We haven’t seen Denver do it at this NBA level, so we’re skeptical. Are the Nuggets ready to flip that narrative?

4) Vaughn Dalzell’s Lakers vs. Nuggets betting tips

During this postseason, the Nuggets are 6-0 at home, while the Lakers are 7-0 at home. With that factored in, the favorite for the series length is seven games at +175 odds. You are better off betting the Lakers in 7 at +650 or Denver in 7 at +310, both better payouts and easy hedges.

Is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (KCP) the Denver Nuggets X-Factor for the series? KCP was a large part of the Lakers 2019-20 Championship team, averaging 12.8 points per game in the NBA Finals. This postseason as a Denver Nugget, KCP’s averaged 10.5 points per game in the playoffs.

(Check out more from Dalzell and the team at NBC Sports Edge.)

5) Can LeBron and Davis keep it up for another series?

“I may have looked like I was conserving my energy but I was dead tired after every one of them games. Same with tonight,” LeBron said after the Lakers eliminated the Warriors in Game 6. “You know, you really don’t have the opportunity to conserve your energy versus a Golden State team because they always keep you on your heels.”

So does Denver.

LeBron and Anthony Davis got three days off between Friday’s win and Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, but now this series goes every other day and with the first couple of games at altitude.

Davis has had some duds this postseason (Game 5 against Memphis being the most glaring), but against this Nuggets team the Lakers can’t just give one away. LeBron and Davis have been resilient and found wells of energy to tap into when needed, they will need more of it in this series because the Nuggets offense will test their defense like no team has yet. LeBron and Davis have not worn down this postseason, can they keep it up for one more series?

Prediction: Nuggets in seven. This was not an easy pick, the Lakers could win this in six (and I do trust LeBron more in a Game 7, even on the road, than anyone else in this series). This feels like a 55%/45% Nuggets series, although I think I could be selling the Nuggets short and they are as good as they have looked. That said, this Lakers team has won me over, I just don’t think they can slow this Denver offense enough to win the series.

Three takeaways from Tatum, Celtics running away from 76ers in Game 7

May 14, 2023
This was a close game for the first 24 minutes — Philadelphia led by six after one quarter and was down just three at the half — but there were already troubling signs for 76ers fans. James Harden has six points on 2-of-8 shooting in the first half, while Joel Embiid was 4-of-12.

In the third quarter everything fell apart for Philly, which had a 6:23 scoreless streak as Boston went on to win the quarter 33-10 and never looked back.

Boston advances to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat (starting Wednesday), while Philadelphia faces some hard questions.

Here are three takeaways from the game

1) Jayson Tatum played like an MVP candidate should

Jayson Tatum struggled in the first half for three straight games, shooting a combined 4-of-30 in those halves. It felt indicative of a team that only plays at its peak at points.

Sunday, with his team’s season in the balance, Tatum showed out and looked like the MVP — 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting in the first half. Then in the third quarter he outscored the entire 76ers team, 17 to 10.

He went on to score a Game 7-record 51 points for the game and looked every bit the All-NBA First Team player that he is.

Jaylen Brown played well and added 25 points.

In our Game 7 preview, we wondered which team’s stars would step up in the big moments. Boston acted like a team that had been there before.

Philadelphia on the other hand…

2) Embiid, Harden fall flat in biggest game of the season

Philadelphia got what it needed from P.J. Tucker. As they had in Game 6, the Celtics had Rob Williams guard Tucker, allowing Williams to roam off of him, and help on Embiid in the paint. The 76ers dared Tucker to shoot. He did and knocked down three 3-pointers from the corner on his way to 11 first-quarter points. It forced Williams and the Celtics to adjust.

Embiid and Harden did not take advantage of those adjustments and opportunities.

Embiid finished with 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting and was 0-of-7 outside the paint. For the first time in a couple of games he looked slowed by his sprained knee.

He still looked better than Harden, who finished the game with nine points on 3-of-11 shooting, plus he had costly turnovers and generally sloppy play.

Sometimes basketball is a simple game — if one team’s star players dramatically outperform the other team’s, it will only end one way. Embiid, Harden, and Doc Rivers — who now has 10 Game 7 losses in his career, twice as many as any other coach

As a side note, the 76ers’ George Niang got a technical foul for grabbing Jalen Brown’s knee — Brown was in the game chasing a loose ball then trying to get back in the play, Niang was on the bench — and should get a fine from the league for this.

3) Is Doc Rivers back with the 76ers? What about James Harden?

“We got an unfinished job,” Joel Embiid said postgame when asked about the future in Philly. “We haven’t won anything, and we got the chance to win. Going to seven games and having a chance to close it out at home, which we didn’t do, I still believe we have the chance to win”

There have been whispers of changes coming in Philly if they got bounced in the second round again. That may not be fair — they had the third-best record in the NBA this season, they just lost in seven games to the team with the second-best record — but change feels inevitable after that ugly and no-show of a Game 7 loss.

Doc Rivers’ seat is getting warm.

Rivers said after the game that he expects to be back coaching the 76ers next season, but added “no one’s safe in our business, and I get that.” That’s especially true for a coach who was not hired by this GM — Daryl Morey put together what he saw as a championship-worthy roster and after Sunday’s face plant he may want his own guy in that chair.

The other question is will James Harden return? He has a $35.6 million player option and after a strong regular season averaging 21 points and 10.7 rebounds a game, he is widely expected to opt out and test the market, looking for more years and security.

Rumors of Harden having an interest in a return to Houston — and that interest being mutual — have been running around the league all season. Those whispers will only get louder after this Game 7 effort and early team exit.

Harden was asked postgame what he is looking for in a team as a free agent, “I just want to have a chance to, obviously, compete.”

Harden was then asked about his relationship with Rivers. “Our relationship is okay.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Whether it’s one of those two or just a lot of bench player changeover, expect things to look a lot different next season in Philadelphia.

